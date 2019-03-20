Scientific Games: It Reported A Solid Q4 Profit, But It's A Risky Play

Analysts have forecast profits for the company after it reported good earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company has struggled over the last decade with earnings losses and enormous debt levels which continue to increase.

Scientific Games has a history of revenue growth which is expected to continue as the company’s product line has widespread appeal internationally.

Introduction

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) provides instant ticket and online lottery products as well as gaming and betting systems worldwide.

The company has a history of revenue growth but has not made an annual profit in ten years. However, analysts are expecting the company to now operate profitability after having reported its first decent quarterly profit over the last decade.

The company carries an enormous amount of debt with its liabilities being 130% of its assets, having steadily increased from 73% a decade ago.

The company’s product line has widespread appeal internationally and the company continues to expand finding new markets.

In my opinion Scientific Games is a risky long-term investment due to its decade-long history of operating at a loss and its enormous debt. The stock does have speculation potential as its stock price could surge if it continues to report quarterly profits.

Financials

Scientific Games has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth quarter revenue was up 7.7% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Scientific Games reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $2.21 compared to $0.48 loss from the fourth quarter of 2017. Its EBIT of $150 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 was up 20% from $125 million from the fourth quarter of 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 9.1%. Scientific Games reported a full year diluted earnings per share loss of $3.87 compared to a loss of $2.77 for the 2017 fiscal year. The 2018 EBIT showed a profit of $538 million which was up 23% from the $439 million reported in the 2017 fiscal year.

Scientific Games’ current ratio is 1.8 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Scientific Games’ current ratio has ranged from 1.6 to 2.5 over the last decade.

Scientific Games’ balance sheet carries a lot of long-term debt which has reached $9 billion. This represents 90% of its total liabilities of $10.2 billion. In fact, its long-term debt is more than its total assets of $7.7 billion (note that the asset value is not the liquidated value of its assets which is probably even less). The long-term debt has risen from $1.3 billion ten years ago.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is now 130% which means that Scientific Games’ total debt is 130% of the asset value of everything the company owns. In fact, Scientific Games owes more than what its assets are worth. Ten years ago, its asset ratio was 73% and it has consistently worked its way higher up to the current 130%.

The company’s book value is not applicable due to its negative net assets value and the return on equity is not applicable due to its negative net assets value.

The profit margin is currently 23%. However, this is the first quarter that Scientific Games has made a net profit since Q1 2012 (and that was barely a profit).

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 3.9% in 2019 and increase 3.4% in 2020. Earnings are forecast for a full year profit of $0.46 in 2019 and then increase 135% in 2020 to $1.08 per share. The 2019 P/E ratio is 49x and the 2020 P/E ratio is 21x.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Scientific Games data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Scientific Games’ revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Scientific Games’ revenue growth was essentially flat from 2009 until 2013. After 2013, revenue surged for the next two fiscal years before settling down to a steady uptrend. The forecast revenue continues this uptrend heading into 2020.

Scientific Games’ earnings shows a completely different picture. In fact, the company has not made an annual profit over the last ten years. The horizontal pink line on the chart is set to zero, and every historical earnings data point is below zero. The company almost broke even for three of those years but the rest were sizeable earnings losses.

The forecasts show a profit for 2019 with an increase in profits for 2020. The earnings forecasts are an average of six analysts.

Referring back to the financials section, I stated that Scientific Games made a quarterly profit in Q4 2018 with a profit margin of 23%. This could possibly be a turning point for the company – becoming a profitable company. It does appear that’s what the six analysts are thinking (even the most pessimistic analyst still has a profit for both 2019 and 2020).

Looking past its debt issues, Scientific Games has a lot going for it. But it is difficult looking past the massive debt the company has managed to accumulate.

If you can look past its debt, the company generates reliable revenue growth and the company is looking to continue its revenue growth.

Scientific Games has been active in pursuing international markets for its server-based gaming machine, having launched Jin Ji Bao Xi which has been a success in Asia. Scientific Games in a joint venture with Şans Girişim will provide its sports betting solution to serve Turkish sports bettors using mobile devices and in retail outlets. Scientific Games will enhance Tabcorp’s Keno gaming system in Australia having supplied 750 WAVE retail terminals. The company also launched an online slot games with National Lottery in Bulgaria.

The company has been busy proving its gambling solutions to the international gambling markets. This is great from a revenue point of view as it will further the company’s growth.

If this is a turning point, it would still take a considerable amount of time to get its debt under control – it would probably take many years.

If Scientific Games can turn a reliable profit and its stock price remains subdued, it just might become a takeover target or possibly a merger, even though its enormous debt could be a negating feature.

In my opinion, Scientific Games would make a risky long-term investment, but it could make a decent speculation over the short term. So far, the company only has one good (and profitable) quarter since Q1 2012. To me, the forecast earnings are more speculation – they are what we hope will happen, but there’s also the chance that the company reports more earnings losses.

Stock Valuation

While Scientific Games has a history of revenue growth, it does not have a history of earnings growth. It has one quarter of profits and forecasts for full year profits in 2019 and 2020. The 2019 P/E ratio is 49x and the 2020 P/E ratio is 21x based on a stock price of $22.50.

A forward P/E of 21x is not overly expensive, but the company has a 130% asset ratio and a negative book value. I personally think this is expensive even if it manages to achieve its forecast earnings, but especially so given its debt position.

If Scientific Games produces earnings growth over the coming quarters, then I would look into using the PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate) to obtain a dollar value for the company. At present, I can’t even use book value to obtain a dollar value.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Scientific Games chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Scientific Games’ stock price has broadly traded sideways until 2017 even though a bull market was in place. The stock then suddenly surged higher to peak at $60 in 2018. The stock then declined sharply back into its trading range before rallying this year.

The 2017 surge had nothing to do with the company on a fundamental level, but was probably fueled by short sellers covering their positions. According to a CBNC report, the stock has been a popular target of bears, with short interest rising as high as 37.5% in early 2016, before sliding to a low of 15.5% late in 2017.

Short sellers exiting from a trading range causes buy-cover-stop orders to be triggered. Unfortunately, for the short sellers this trigger point is also seen as a breakout point for long-sided traders who now also buy the stock. This doubled-up buy demand can really fuel the initial surge and after that the speculators come in driving the stock even higher.

If Scientific Games’ earnings continue to increase quarter after quarter the stock could really rally – this time based on fundamentals. But this is the risk – earnings increasing?

If quarterly earnings do continue to increase, I would expect the stock to surge back up towards its 2018 high, otherwise the stock would likely remain in the trading pattern seen since 2009.

Conclusion

Scientific Games has a history of revenue growth but has not made an annual profit in ten years. The company carries an enormous amount of debt with its liabilities being 130% of its assets, having steadily increased from 73% a decade ago.

The company’s product line has widespread appeal internationally and the company continues to expand finding new markets.

In my opinion, Scientific Games is a risky long-term investment as the latest quarter was the only decent profitable quarter over the last decade. The stock does have speculation potential as its stock price could surge if it continues to report quarterly profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.