IPO Update: Lyft Readies Final IPO Push

It may be difficult for retail investors to obtain an IPO allocation; if so, keep the stock on your post-IPO watchlist for a reasonable entry point.

LYFT is growing rapidly and its 'take rate' is high and continuing to grow.

The firm operates an automobile ridesharing network in the U.S. and Canada.

Lyft intends to raise at least $2 billion in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Lyft (LYFT) intends to raise approximately $2 billion in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an automobile ridesharing network in the United States and Canada.

LYFT is growing sharply as consumers change their transportation preferences. While retail investors may find it difficult to obtain IPO allocation, watching the stock post-IPO may provide a reasonable entry point, especially in the context of the upcoming Uber IPO.

Company & Technology

San Francisco-based Lyft was founded in 2007 as Bounder to enable drivers to provide ridesharing services to consumers.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Logan Green, who previously created a car-sharing program at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The company has numerous partnerships with other transportation-related firms, metropolitan entities, and other entities.

Investors have invested over $5.1 billion in several financing rounds and include firms such as Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY), Alibaba (BABA), Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG (GOOG), Fidelity Management & Research Company, Floodgate Fund, Forerunner Ventures, Kingdom Holding, Mayfield Fund, KKR (KKR), and others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Lyft has created a transportation network enabled by its mobile application that connects private drivers to give rides to paying customers.

Customers can choose different types of ridesharing configurations and different car characteristics, including those for handicapped persons.

Below is a brief overview video of the founding story of Lyft

Source: Lyft

Lyft also has several initiatives in the area of autonomous vehicles. Most notably, the firm has developed its Open Platform partnership with Aptiv for deployment of autonomous vehicles coupled with a safety driver in the city of Las Vegas.

Customer Acquisition

Lyft obtains new customers through online and offline marketing as well as word of mouth and marketing partnerships with other transportation companies such as airlines.

The company currently provides services in over 300 markets in the U.S. and Canada and as of the end of 2018 had 18.6 million active riders and 1.1 million drivers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing markedly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 37% 2017 53% 2016 127%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Customer/User has been increasing, although at a decelerating rate, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Active Rider Period ARPC/U Variance 2018 $115.95 37.8% 2017 $84.12 61.7% 2016 $52.01

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to BLS statistics, U.S. consumers spend over $1.2 trillion on transportation each year.

Key elements driving expected growth in ridesharing usage include increased user awareness of ridesharing options and continued buildout of ridesharing networks in lower-tier cities.

Major competitive vendors that provide ridesharing or ground transportation services include:

Uber (UBER)

Sidecar

DoorDash (DOORD)

Waymo (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Light cargo delivery services

Existing taxi companies

A number of automobile manufacturers have announced plans to provide various types of ridesharing services or autonomous vehicle operations in the near future.

Additionally, scooter companies such as Lime and Bird compete for short trips in dense urban areas.

Financial Performance

Lyft’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp topline revenue growth, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit, also at a decelerating rate

Growing gross margin percentage

Increased negative EBITDA, although decreased negative EBITDA margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $2,156,616,000 103.5% 2017 $1,059,881,000 208.7% 2016 $343,298,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $913,216,000 128.1% 2017 $400,348,000 522.8% 2016 $64,287,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 42.34% 2017 37.77% 2016 18.73% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$977,711,000 -45.3% 2017 -$708,272,000 -66.8% 2016 -$692,603,000 -201.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$280,673,000 2017 -$393,526,000 2016 -$487,163,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $2.0 billion in cash & short-term investments and $1.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($349.3 million).

IPO Details & Valuation

LYFT intends to sell 30.77 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $65.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share vs. the founders who will hold Class B shares. They will be entitled to 20 votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for senior management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $21.6 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.8%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to satisfy our anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations of $404.8 million related to the RSU Settlement. This amount is based upon the assumed initial public offering price of $65.00 per share, which is the midpoint of the estimated offering price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus. Each $1.00 increase or decrease in the assumed initial public offering price of $65.00 per share, which is the midpoint of the estimated offering price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus, would increase or decrease the amount we would be required to pay to satisfy our tax withholding and remittance obligations related to the RSU Settlement by $6.2 million. We also intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Stifel, RBC Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cowen, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, KKR, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, Penserra, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co, and The Williams Capital Group.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $18,469,574,500 Enterprise Value $21,583,751,500 Price / Sales 8.56 EV / Revenue 10.01 EV / EBITDA -22.08 Earnings Per Share -$3.15 Total Debt To Equity -0.52 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.83% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $65.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$349,341,000

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 28, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.