Vistgen And Relmada: Competitors In Depression Treatment

In 2017 researchers from the University of Oxford's Department of Psychiatry proclaimed no new antidepressants would likely come to market in the next decade. Despite this lousy prediction, March 2019 saw the approval of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) esketamine (Spravato) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) which has brought fresh interest to the antidepressant space. In this article I take a look at two smaller companies, VistaGen Theraputics (OTC:VTGN) and Relmada Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLMD), both of which have near-term readouts from trials in major depressive disorder (NYSEARCA:MDD).

VTGN's AV-101

VTGN has a drug called AV-101, which is set to produce results from two phase 2 trials in MDD at the end of Q2'19 and Q3'19.

Figure 1: VTGN pipeline, note two ongoing studies of AV-101 in MDD, ELEVATE and a study sponsored by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). Source: VTGN website.

The ELEVATE study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with an estimated enrollment of 180 patients and an estimated primary completion date of May 30, 2019. The ELEVATE study tests VTGN's AV-101 as an adjunct (an add on) to current antidepressant therapy in patients who have a history of inadequate response to at least one approved antidepressant (but no more than three) during the current episode. This means some of the patients in VTGN's study will meet the definition of TRD. Actually definitions of TRD do vary but succeeding in a trial in patients who have only failed one adequate trial of an antidepressant won't likely get a company FDA approval for TRD.

Patients with major depressive disorder who, despite trying at least two antidepressant treatments given at adequate doses for an adequate duration in the current episode, have not responded to treatment are considered to have treatment-resistant depression. - FDA press release, March 5, 2019.

This is the first issue I see with ELEVATE then. Many of the patients in the trial will have failed two or three therapies during their current depressive episode and so the company is effectively setting quite a high bar for themselves (TRD is very hard to treat). The only real advantage of running ELEVATE like this is that a sub-group analysis after the trial can look at the patients who had inadequate response to just one treatment (prior to taking AV-101 or placebo), and the patients who had inadequate response to two or three treatments (prior to taking AV-101 or placebo). It might be seen that in the latter group AV-101 did or didn't perform well compared to the relevant placebo patients and that can give the company an idea whether or not it is worth going after the TRD indication in future studies.

The second problem with ELEVATE may be AV-101 itself, but this is quite speculative. The drug, or actually its metabolite, acts as an antagonist at the glycine-site of the NMDA receptor. This is not the same site of the receptor to which JNJ's esketamine (Spravato) binds. The pharmacology of AV-101 might be considered to be more similar to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) rapastinel (which AGN got its hands on by acquiring Naurex). Rapastinel behaves as a partial agonist (it activates the receptor a little, but not as much as a full agonist) of the glycine site of the NMDA receptor. There's speculation that rapastinel might in fact do this by binding to another site on the receptor that's not the glycine site, and so AV-101 might be even less like rapastinel then some are suggesting. Even if both rapastinel and AV-101 (via its metabolite) do work at the glycine site of the NMDA receptor, the fact that AV-101 is an antagonist and rapastinel is a partial agonist creates enough of a difference that we can't be certain AV-101 will fail in MDD just because AGN's rapastinel did recently. ELEVATE should report topline results at the end of Q3'19 according to a March 13, 2019, presentation at the Cowen and Company Annual Health Care Conference.

Figure 2: Diagram from Relmada Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLMD) with a schematic of the NMDA receptor and its binding sites. Source: RLMD corporate presentation.

A second study of AV-101 also is underway. The NIMH study of AV-101 in MDD is placebo-controlled just like ELEVATE but it has an estimated enrollment of just 25 patients according to the clinicaltrials.gov entry. The recent presentation at the Cowen and Company Conference notes that the study is targeting about 20 patients and is a crossover study of AV-101 for TRD. Again, these details differ slightly from the clinicaltrials.gov entry which suggests only inadequate response to one antidepressant is require to enroll in the trial. The crossover design (patients take AV-101 then placebo or placebo then AV-101) is useful given the small number of patients but I'm still concerned about its ability to hit the primary endpoint, the change in Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D) score from baseline compared to placebo. The NIMH study will produce data that's useful to the company even if it fails to meet the primary endpoint as patients will undergo a wide battery of tests, blood draws, scans and optional spinal taps. Topline results should come at the end of Q2'19, which makes it the near-term catalyst for VTGN.

VTGN just raised some cash

VTGN reported $6.29M in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018. Although net loss in the quarter was $7.51M and $18.87M for the last nine months of 2018, there have been non-cash items (VTGN has been issuing shares to acquire assets like PH10, see figure 1 above) such that net cash used in the last nine months was in fact just $10.97M.

Table 1: Table of cash flows from operating activities for VTGN. Source: VTGN 10-Q.

VTGN priced an underwritten public offering of 10M shares at $1 per share on Feb. 26, 2019 (with an over allotment option to purchase an up to an additional 1.5M shares). A March 4, 2019, 8-K filing confirms VTGN expected gross proceeds of $11.5M as the over-allotment option had been exercised with net proceeds expected to be approximately $10.4M. The company then would have pro forma cash of $16.69M and so we might expect that to last throughout 2019 at least based on 2018 burn rates. That being said, cash burn could pick up if the company continues to initiate new clinical studies, but it doesn't look like cash is a concern now. The company expected shares of 42,620,465 following the exercise of the over-allotment option corresponding to a market cap of $54.13M (assuming a price of $1.27). Essentially, shareholders have been diluted, although this is common with developmental stage biotechs it's best tolerated following positive clinical trial results. VTGN's offering was not really immediately following a positive clinical readout and unsurprisingly the stock did react adversely.

RLMD's D-methadone

Even though I don't believe we can conclude AV-101 will fail just because rapastinel did, for those who want to invest in something that looks a little more like ketamine, RLMD's D-methadone (REL-1017) presents an interesting opportunity. D-methadone isn't very good when it comes to activating mu-opioid receptors like morphine is, and so the drug isn't going to produce effects like morphine at the doses RLMD is using it at. Nonetheless the drug is an antagonist of the NMDA receptor and is more like (es)ketamine than rapastinel based on where it binds to the receptor and the fact that is an antagonist and not a partial agonist. That obviously bodes well for the potential antidepressant activity of D-methadone given the recent failure of rapastinel in MDD and the recent approval of esketamine in TRD. Beyond those similarities in the pharmacology of esketamine and D-methadone, there are differences however. The company also reports that the drug produces no ketamine-like toxicities at the doses the company expects to use.

Figure 3: RLMD's development pipeline. Source: RLMD website.

It's worth noting that in years gone by drugs designed to bind to the NR2B subunit of the NDMA receptor were hoped to offer the efficacy of ketamine in MDD without the toxicity (dissociative effects). These NR2B-selective NMDA receptor antagonists, such as Cerecor Inc's (CERC) CERC-3010, went on to fail in trials in MDD patients due to efficacy or toxicity issues. D-methadone isn't NR2B-selective, but it's claimed to have less side effects than ketamine and that difference has to be reflected in the pharmacology of the drug, so it obviously can't be viewed as just another ketamine, although I believe it's somewhat similar.

RLMD is running a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2a study of D-methadone in MDD with an estimated enrollment of 60 patients. That study is similar to VTGN's ELEVATE in that it will enroll patients with inadequate response to one to three course of an antidepressant during their current depressive episode. Unlike VTGN's ELEVATE, RLMD's study is going to compare two doses of D-methadone to placebo, a 25 mg and 50 mg dose (with a loading dose of 75 mg or 100 mg respectively on day one). The primary endpoint in RLMD's phase 2 is related to the incidence of treatment emergent adverse events and so RLMD may claim the results to be positive even if data doesn't reach statistical significance on relevant secondary efficacy endpoints such as the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).

Unlike VTGN, RLMD isn't running a bunch of other clinical trials at the moment so if the phase 2a study of D-methadone in MDD fails, then the stock could take a real hit.

RLMD could do with some cash

RLMD's cash burn has kicked up in recent quarters. Net cash used in operating activities during H2'18 was $4.82M. The company finished 2018 with just $2.43M in cash and cash equivalents.

Table 2: Table of cash flows from operating activities for RLMD. The increase in net loss during the most recent quarter was explained in part by a noncash item incurred to extinguish a promissory note. Source: RLMD 10-Q

The company is still generally very efficient with just three full-time employees and has demonstrated previously it can operate with a net cash loss of about $1.1M per quarter (net cash used in operating activities was $2.11M during H2'17, for example). Recent corporate presentations seem to suggest Nasdaq listing will come before the readout from the 60-patient phase 2a study.

Figure 4: An upcoming milestones slide from RLMD seems to suggest NASDAQ listing may come soon. Source: RLMD corporate presentation.

The company notes 30,266,373 shares outstanding as of Feb. 13, 2019, corresponding to a market cap of $55.39M (assuming a price of $1.83). A recently filed prospectus notes RLMD stockholders plan to sell up to 28,895,389 shares worth of RLMD stock and warrants, 17,796,411 shares of that is common stock already held by the selling shareholders (RLMD won't receive any proceeds from the sale of that) but another 11M shares worth of warrants are outstanding, the exercise of which would result in proceeds to RLMD. To be clear, the exercise of these warrants would cause dilution. If all of them were exercised, the shares outstanding would go from 30.3M to 41.4M.

Table 3: Summary of recent offering from RLMD stockholders. Source: Numbers from recent From 424B3 filing.

Shares or shares worth if exercised Exercise price Gross proceeds if exercised ($) Stock held by selling shareholders 17,796,411 Stock issuable upon exercise of the Notes Warrants 4,703,302 1.5 7,054,953 Stock issuable upon exercise of the agent warrants 804,000 1.65 1,326,600 Stock issuable upon exercise of 2018 warrants 4,737,342 1.5 7,106,013 Stock issuable upon exercise of the agent warrants 854,334 0.99 845,790.7 Total: 28,895,389 Total:16,333,357

Potential trade ideas

Putting together impending phase 2 results with D-methadone, Nasdaq uplisting and a likely opportunity to reduce concerns over financing heading forward, RLMD looks to offer a potential run-up trade throughout late Q1 and into Q2 2019. Investors might chose to hold through results from the phase 2a study based on the funds RLMD will raise, because while the company is not running a lot of other trials at the moment it does have phase 1 data from an abuse deterrent, extended release formulation of the opioid analgesic levorphanol called LevoCap (REL-1015). RLMD notes that the drug could be developed under the 505(b)2 pathway (an immediate release form of levorphanol is already on the market) and head straight into phase 3 studies. RLMD's pipeline then might suddenly appear to deepen should the company come into some cash because the company could resume clinical work on REL-1015. The same could be said for RLMD's REL-1028, a modified release formulation of the opioid buprenorphine.

Alternatively, investors/traders might feel that even if RLMD broadens its pipeline due to freshly raised cash, that a negative readout from the phase 2a of D-methadone in MDD might hit the stock very hard regardless. The aim then would be to buy into the recent run-up, knowing more investors might begin to take a position ahead of results and Nasdaq listing, thus facilitating a further run-up, but not hold through results. I view this as the most viable strategy, I think RLMD runs up further from current levels because D-methadone looks to be the closest drug to (es)ketamine that has been developed for a while.

With VTGN the concerns about cash are gone for now, although future dilution always is a risk. The recent failure of rapastinel really has more of a read through to AV-101 than it does RLMD's D-methadone and so VTGN seems risky heading into results. Notably VTGN's first results will come from a 20 patient study in depression with an efficacy endpoint as the primary endpoint. That's asking for trouble. The result of that study is a complete gamble. It should be pretty hard to beat placebo in a 20 patient study even with a crossover design. A few more than usual placebo responses might throw off the whole trial. Coversely, a few lucky responses in the AV-101 arm could see the drug succeed. That's what makes it such a gamble. The time to enter VTGN might be after Q2'19 for those who believe ELEVATE will succeed.

Some risks worth noting (not an all inclusive list) are that any long in RLMD and VTGN is exposed to the major risk of failure in clinical trials causing the stock to tank. Delays in the announcement of clinical trials results also can cause a biotech stock to sell off. Further, both of these stocks have market caps under $100M. VTGN at least trades on the Nasdaq, RLMD is still on an OTC exchange. I encourage investors to check out intra-day charts of either stock to see that liquidity is not ideal for either name, there are lots of apparent gaps up and down simply due to periods where all trades executed were at a single price or no trades were executed. Poor liquidity can be associated with failing to get the desired entry or exit in a stock as well as issues opening or closing a position of a given size as quickly as desired.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.