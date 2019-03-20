A Multi-Step Rx For Rite Aid's Woes

While a good (albeit partial and belated) first step, further refreshment of the board of directors, as well as the adoption of corporate governance and operational best practices, is necessary.

On March 12th, Rite Aid (RAD) surprised investors by issuing a press release announcing a comprehensive restructuring of the corporate suite at the company, styling it as a "leadership transition". Departing are COO Kermit Crawford (immediately) and CFO Darren Karst (following a short transition period), replaced by Bryan Everett and Matt Schroeder, respectively. (Note that Mr. Everett is active on Twitter; thus, Rite Aid longs can provide constructive feedback to him directly). In addition, the company announced that current CEO John Standley would depart as chief executive officer and that "the Board will promptly commence a search process for a new CEO, [during which] Standley will remain CEO." After initially rising following the news, Rite Aid shares sagged 5% last Friday, leaving the stock basically flat over the past week. In this article we present our opinion--from the shareholder perspective--of the foregoing senior executive changes, as well as what additional reforms Rite Aid needs to implement if the company is ever to fulfill its true potential. In addition, we provide a risk/reward analysis of Rite Aid stock as an investment from the long side.

Leadership Refreshment: When More is More

Since we have previously vehemently argued that leadership change (among other things) was desperately needed at RAD (see here, here and here), it was refreshing to see the company's board finally act, albeit partially and belatedly. However, the regime changes just announced, while necessary, in our opinion fall short of what is needed to position the company for sustained long-term success. First, one should note that the value of any stock is directly tied to the incentives of those in charge at the applicable company. People normally act in accordance with how they are incentivized to act ("he whose bread I eat, his song I sing"). Based on painful experience in the stock market--i.e., "learning the hard way"--we have found that when the financial incentives of the board and management of a company are misaligned with those of its shareholders, normally the shareholders end up suffering.

In this respect, it should be noted that current board chairman (Bruce Bodaken) has been a Rite Aid director (and a member of the compensation committee) since 2013, has never purchased any Rite Aid stock with his own money on the open market, and, importantly, has by all appearances been a close ally of lame duck CEO Standley. Just last September, in fact, Bodaken signed his name (along with the four other then-continuing independent directors) to the following statements that appeared on the front cover of Rite Aid's 2018 proxy statement:

One of the Board's most important tasks is choosing the Company's Chief Executive Officer. After rigorous and thoughtful evaluation and discussion, the Board firmly believes that John Standley is best situated to serve as Rite Aid's Chief Executive Officer. In reaching this conclusion, the Board considered his extensive industry experience and in-depth understanding of all aspects of the Company, including its customers, operations and key business drivers. The Board believes this experience and understanding will be vital to navigating the Company through its current challenges and building stockholder value for the long term, as well as providing stability to the Company's many constituents.

One wonders how a board chairman, who just over five months ago claimed that a "rigorous and thoughtful evaluation and discussion" led to him siding with a CEO who is now being rather abruptly replaced (and, importantly, a board chairman who appears to have reached this vital decision without interviewing even a single alternative candidate for the job) is the right person to lead the board while it deliberates picking a new chief executive officer, which is by far the most important position within the company. Therefore, we believe that additional leadership changes at the board level are required at Rite Aid. Specifically, the company should appoint a new board chairman who has no connection to any incumbent director or member of upper management, and preferably one who has invested a significant amount of money in Rite Aid stock via open market purchases. If this occurs the incentives of the board would be much more closely aligned with those of shareholders.

Moreover, now is an opportune time to replace the other two members of Rite Aid's compensation committee, Marcy Syms and Michael Regan, both of whom (along with Bodaken) are responsible for a senior executive compensation system at Rite Aid that received support from just 82 million out of over 1 billion shares then outstanding at the last annual meeting (source here):

Finally, it makes no sense to us that a CEO who is being replaced should remain on the board of directors during the process of picking his successor. Will John Standley be recused from participation in all board discussions regarding the next CEO (as he should be, since logically he would have every reason to delay the process as long as possible, being clearly conflicted)? If not, why not? If so, why should he remain on the board any longer?

In sum, the individuals who are chiefly responsible for the current problems at Rite Aid (dismal financial performance, lowered guidance, decimated stock price, etc.) are clearly the wrong people to decide how to remedy it. Only fresh, outside thinking can accomplish this task adequately, in our opinion. Thus, we believe that each of Chairman Bodaken, Directors Syms and Regan and CEO and Director Standley should immediately "step down" from their respective positions at Rite Aid and be replaced (at least on an interim basis) by outsiders with no existing ties to company (other than stock ownership).

Amazon and Netflix Corporate Ethos: Time To Instill them at Rite Aid

In addition, while Rite Aid's leadership ranks are being revamped, now is a perfect time to refresh the company's staid corporate culture. Below we present a few examples of best practices from two demonstrably great companies, Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX), which could potentially be incorporated into the corporate DNA of an underperforming company like Rite Aid, albeit with certain tweaks. If you can't beat them, you might as well join them by emulating them.

Amazon best practices: Maintain a "Day One" ethos: In Amazon's 2016 annual letter to shareholders, CEO Jeff Bezos stated the following:

I’ve been reminding people that it’s Day 1 [at Amazon] for a couple of decades. I work in an Amazon building named Day 1, and when I moved buildings, I took the name with me. I spend time thinking about this topic. Day 2 is stasis. Followed by irrelevance. Followed by excruciating, painful decline. Followed by death. And that is why it is always Day 1. To be sure, this kind of decline would happen in extreme slow motion. An established company might harvest Day 2 for decades, but the final result would still come. I’m interested in the question, how do you fend off Day 2? What are the techniques and tactics? How do you keep the vitality of Day 1, even inside a large organization?

Bezos's answers?

(1) Obsess Over Customer Satisfaction (Bezos: "Customers are always beautifully, wonderfully dissatisfied, even when they report being happy and business is great. Even when they don’t yet know it, customers want something better, and your desire to delight customers will drive you to invent on their behalf").

For Rite Aid, this means (for the most part) taking the focus off of M&A activities and putting it back on the customer. What does the customer want but is not getting at Rite Aid's stores? How can the company improve the customer experience generally? Concepts to be considered could include self-checkout and "buy-online, pick-up in-store" options (to reduce lines and increase customer convenience).

(2) Avoid Proxies (Bezos: "As companies get larger and more complex, there’s a tendency to manage to proxies... A common example is process as proxy. Good process serves you so you can serve customers. But if you’re not watchful, the process can become the thing. This can happen very easily in large organizations. The process becomes the proxy for the result you want. You stop looking at outcomes and just make sure you’re doing the process right. Gulp.");

For Rite Aid, this means examining the overall "command and control" structure of the organization. Does Rite Aid force its executives to follow the chain of command no matter what and its employees to mindlessly adhere to established policies and procedures, regardless of results, or are people given freedom (when necessary) to analyze actual outcomes in deciding how and when to act?

(3) Embrace External Trends (Bezos: "The outside world can push you into Day 2 if you won’t or can’t embrace powerful trends quickly. If you fight them, you’re probably fighting the future. Embrace [external trends] and you have a tailwind").

For Rite Aid, this means acknowledging the secular decline in brick-and-mortar retailing. But challenge can also present opportunity. How is Rite Aid using online tools to make it more relevant to customers? What will the pharmacy business look like in 10 or 15 years and how can Rite Aid get there first? Keep in mind Wayne Gretzky's famous quote.

(4) High-Velocity Decision Making (Bezos: "Day 2 companies make high-quality decisions, but they make high-quality decisions slowly. To keep the energy and dynamism of Day 1, you have to somehow make high-quality, high-velocity decisions...[M]ost decisions should probably be made with somewhere around 70% of the information you wish you had... [U]se the phrase “disagree and commit.” This phrase will save a lot of time. If you have conviction on a particular direction even though there’s no consensus, it’s helpful to say, “Look, I know we disagree on this but will you gamble with me on it? Disagree and commit?” By the time you’re at this point, no one can know the answer for sure, and you’ll probably get a quick yes...")

For Rite Aid, this means letting executives have the authority to actually make meaningful decisions. It also means having executives of such a high caliber that they can be trusted to make high-quality, meaningful decisions quickly.

Amazon best practices: Fail fast and often, while aiming high: In Amazon's 2015 annual letter to shareholders, Bezos stated the following:

"One area where I think we are especially distinctive is failure. I believe we are the best place in the world to fail (we have plenty of practice!), and failure and invention are inseparable twins. To invent you have to experiment, and if you know in advance that it’s going to work, it’s not an experiment. Most large organizations embrace the idea of invention, but are not willing to suffer the string of failed experiments necessary to get there. Outsized returns often come from betting against conventional wisdom, and conventional wisdom is usually right. Given a ten percent chance of a 100 times payoff, you should take that bet every time.

When was the last time Rite Aid's corporate brass made any bold bets at the operating level (i.e., apart from M&A)? When was the last time Rite Aid actually tried to innovate and separate itself from its peers in the pharmacy space? Alternatively, when was the last time Rite Aid conducted a comprehensive review of its store base to decide which stores were not earning their cost of capital, so such laggards could be closed (fail fast)? The next Rite Aid CEO will need to instill a sense of innovation in the corporate DNA, so that highly motivated and talented executives feel they have the ability to create the future, not just react to it.

Netflix best practices: Freedom and Responsibility: At Netflix, CEO Reed Hastings has instilled a corporate culture where high performance is coupled with freedom, responsibility and accountability. Sustained mediocre performance gets a generous severance package (think and act like a pro sports team, not a kid's recreational team), while sustained "A level" performance is rewarded with increased responsibility and correspondingly higher compensation. Make excellence, candor and change the norm, not the exception. Employees should be leaders (not followers) who embody the following traits: self-motivated, self-aware, self-disciplined, self-improving and self-starters (the more innovative people in the organization, the greater the likelihood of sustained success over time and the less chance bureaucratic stasis creeps in). BUT, "brilliant jerks" are not welcome, as they disrupt team chemistry. Also, there are two types of necessary rules: (1) preventing irrevocable disaster (e.g., financials incorrectly produced, wrong medication delivered to customers, credit card information breached, etc.) and (2) insisting on moral and ethical behavior (dishonesty / harassment intolerable and results in immediate termination). Allow employees to decide how much of their compensation they want in stock and how much in cash (and all stock compensation should vest immediately, so employees are not tempted to just "hand around" waiting for stock to vest). Mediocre colleagues or unchallenging work is what kills progress of a person's skills.

For Rite Aid, the prescription here is quite simple: allow highly talented executives to flourish by giving them the leeway to grow Rite Aid's business through sustained outstanding execution and innovation (rather than M&A asset flipping), and pay them accordingly. Allow less talented executives to find a better career path elsewhere via generous severance (in reality, this is doing them a "tough love" favor that will benefit them in the long run).

Current Rte Aid Equity Investment Analysis

Obviously, Rite Aid faces a host of issues, such as pressure on drug prices and the secular move away from brick and mortar retail. On the flip side, a turnaround in its underlying fortunes under a new CEO and management team (and with a refreshed corporate ethos in the mold of Amazon and Netflix, as outlined above) could result in massive price appreciation in the company's depressed share price. With the current market cap hovering around $750 million versus a net debt level of $3 billion (as of December 1, 2018, per the Q3 FY 2019 10-Q filing), the equity currently constitutes just 1/5th of the overall enterprise value, meaning there is significant upside leverage in the stock if EBITDA generation improves. For every $100 million increase in EBITDA, we calculate that Rite Aid shares should appreciate by ~61 cents (the company currently sports a 6.6X EV/EBITDA multiple and there are 1.08 billion shares outstanding; thus, 6.6 X $100MM / 1.08B = $0.61).

While $0.61 of appreciation might not sound earth-shattering (and would not be for most stocks), for Rite Aid it would represent a huge 87% increase in the recent share price. Conversely, no matter how much EBITDA decreases the stock can only fall a total of 70 cents. Moreover, the company recently extended all of its long-term debt maturities to 2023 (from 2020; see slide 26 from its January 2019 investor presentation), giving Rite Aid a four-year anticipated runway to turn around its operations, as well as its share price, under new leadership. One thing that would give us pause on the Rite Aid long thesis, however, would be any attempt by senior leadership (especially lame duck CEO Standley) to reverse the regime changes seemingly underway at the company. In addition, we believe that RAD shares are worth less under a board of directors headed by Chairman Bodaken than they would be under the leadership of an outsider who had made significant open market purchases of RAD stock. Overall, though, in our view the risk/reward calculus at the moment appears favorable for a RAD long position.

Conclusion

While Rite Aid's March 12th "regime change" announcement was welcome and necessary, unfortunately it did not go far enough. We think that, in order to effect true change at the company, lame duck CEO Standley, incumbent Board Chairman Bodaken and his fellow compensation committee directors Syms and Regan should all depart forthwith (at the absolute latest by the next annual meeting, currently scheduled for July 17th). In the meantime, we question whether John Standley should be allowed to participate in board deliberations regarding his successor as CEO. A new board chairman from outside the company, with a significant stake in Rite Aid stock acquired via open market purchases, clearly needs to be appointed so that the interests shareholders are properly represented (and prioritized) on the board. In the meantime, newly promoted senior Rite Aid executive leaders Everett and Schroeder have a golden opportunity to revamp Rite Aid's depressing corporate culture, hopefully by incorporating some "best practices" from proven winners such as Amazon (Day One) and Netflix (Freedom and Responsibility). Finally, the risk/reward equation seems favorable to us for RAD stock due to the combination of (1) a depressed share price, (2) recent "ferment" at the top echelons of the company and (3) significant leverage built into the capital structure (equity representing just 20% of the current enterprise value)--if a turnaround actually takes hold, shares could vault significantly higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.