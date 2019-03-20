Invesco: Waiting To Strike

We continued to believe Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is improving operationally. The name has had a storied past few years, and we have been bearish, and then bullish, and then neutral. Back in December, shares cratered, and over at BAD BEAT Investing, we captured a short-term trading bounce on the stock. Now, with shares over $16 once again, we believe that the stock is fully valued, and that you should wait for a better price.

There remain fears over rising interest rates but we continue to believe that Invesco Mortgage is a strong pick in the sector for a steady stream of income. But, you should wait until the price is right and over $16 seems fully valued. We say this in consideration of possible impacts of rising interest rates, a flattening yield curve, and the values of the key metrics we utilize to analyze mREITs. Let us discuss.

Recent performance

In this column, we will look into the critical metrics for the company's operations, the most recent of which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q4 2018:

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

** Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income

Data table source: Invesco's Q4 earnings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Q4 net income and core earnings

As interest rates rise, we've watched yield curves flatten. No company has been immune to this impact in the sector, but Invesco was and is wise. You see, those companies that are more diversified seem to be holding up a bit better. Invesco’s portfolio mix, and competent management seems well prepared for this environment, even if critical metrics suffered a bit in recent quarters. It appears the situation is on the mend, and the fears we saw back in December which crushed shares have dissipated. It is that fear and overreaction that our brand is built around. This logic can be applied to other companies as well. That said, while we traded the name, and while we think that Invesco will continue to perform well in the future, shares are at a premium.

The trajectory of net income as a whole was lower than we thought it would be. Our expectations were perhaps too bullish on the GAAP front and probably should have better accounted for the chaos in November and December. We expected a loss, but the Q4 2018 net loss of $172.2 million or $1.54 basic loss per share compared was much more than the net loss of $64.5 million or $0.58 basic loss per common share in Q3 2018. We were anticipating a loss around $1.00 per share. However, the GAAP performance is not as critical as it is with other companies. We like to watch for trends in net interest income and core income.

Looking at the performance of competitors and the impact of rates in Q4, we thought the net interest income figure would hold up fairly well. But we were pleased to see it widen from Q3. This net interest income figure was $74.5 million, up about 5% from last quarter. We had assumed net interest income would come in between $69-$72 million, about on par with last quarter similar to patterns noted in similar mREITs.

With the pressure we have seen in the sector stemming from rates and a flattening yield curve, the trend of positive improvements we had noted since late 2017 have begun to reverse:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Here in Q4, core income was $50.8 million, an increase of $5.2 million or 11% from the Q 2018. The chart speaks volumes about the company's positioning helping it to expand core earnings in the last few quarters. Higher core earnings reflect a $6.1 million increase in effective net interest income driven by the company's portfolio repositioning in the second half of 2018. Considering our net interest income expectation, we were looking for around $0.44 to $0.45 in core earnings. We were impressed by the core income result, as $0.46 per share more than easily covered the dividend of $0.42. It also adds some fund back into the spillback coverage to ensure the dividend is safe at present levels.

A point on the dividend

One of the issues we highlighted when we encouraged a BAD BEAT trade on this name was that as the stock fell to under $14, the yield shot higher and the dividend looked solid.

We just discussed coverage of the dividend above. But we want to remind you the dividend had once again started to be raised. You see, the dividend had been cut several times back when we were bearish. But as the situation improved, things began to look stronger as far as the dividend was concerned. We like how the dividend has begun to be raised again. While we think it will take a few quarters of exceeded dividend coverage to talk about further hikes, it is not out of the question. The key is that we see the dividend as secure at present. Let us dig into the numbers a bit more.

Net interest rate spread improved

We have covered several mREITs lately and have noted that all of them saw increases in both yields and costs of funds, the building blocks of the net interest rate spread, which is the biggest driver of net interest income.

Obviously if we compare the present quarter's numbers to that of a few years ago, there is a stark contrast. These companies are operating in an entirely different rate climate now. But you need to be watching this critical indicator for the earnings potential of an mREIT.

Right now, we do not see a reason to get too excited about the earnings potential but do note that Invesco saw an increase here this quarter as the spread of 1.31% in the quarter rose 7 basis points from 1.24% last quarter. However, the astute investor will note that this is still down tremendously from a year ago when the spread was 1.83%. What we think is the biggest reason to wait for a better price is that the stock is at a premium.

Book value discount is gone

The book value of the company, along with the dividend yield, help drive the price of these stocks in the mREIT sector. Book value can help inform us if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount, or at a possible premium.

A few key issues can impact the trading relative to book value. Some of the differences between the share price and the book value can be impacted by the momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future. A bullish outlook on rates can lead to shares trading at a premium to book with the expectation book values will rise. The same is true when things look sour and there is a discount-to-book; it is expected book value will fall. Therefore, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical.

Generally speaking, the bigger the discount-to-book an mREIT is offering, the larger the margin of safety will be if you make a purchase. We want to be clear that the sector has seen book value erosion in the last few years. That said, Invesco's book value also continues to decline a bit. In Q4, book value got smashed. Back in December when we traded it, the stock was at a big discount to last known book value of $16.83. Shares were under $14. Now, book value is down to $15.27. With shares at $16.15, the stock is at a premium.

At the current share price of $16.15, the discount is gone. The stock now trades at an $0.88, or a 5.7%, premium-to-book. When we trade the mREITs, and play the common stock, generally our buy recommendations come at a discount that is above 10% or more to provide a better margin of safety.

What to do

While the name offers a nice bit of income, there is too much risk with the stock trading at a premium-to-book. You should wait for a better price. It is important to note that the company's fundamentals have started to improve, but not nearly enough to justify buying at a premium. So, this needs to be considered. The key metrics overall showed some improvement, except for book value, which was crushed, but we think upside is limited here. We like the fact that the dividend is secure here. All things considered, we would be holders until the discount was back above 10% versus book value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.