Reckless Management Could Send Starbucks Shares Down 50%

(All images were created by the author, using data from company filings)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a world-class business under siege… from within.

First, let me give the company its due. There’s simply no denying that Starbucks has a world-class brand with a terrific underlying business model. The company sells an addictive, overpriced product to millions of loyal customers day in, day out. It’s also a highly capital-efficient business, especially compared with other restaurant chains – it requires no kitchen and derives most of its revenue from high-margin specialty drinks. During the early days, Starbucks redeployed the cash flow from its existing store base into building more highly profitable stores, creating a wonderful compounding effect and tremendous shareholder returns.

Sadly, those days are over…

Over the last decade, Starbucks has ballooned in size from 15,000 to 30,000 locations. Today, the U.S. has more Starbucks stores than McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). And, in the chart below, you can see same-store sales growth clearly declining while the company added thousands of new store locations:

So, instead of compounding profits with new store growth, today’s new Starbucks locations increasingly cannibalize customer traffic from the existing store base. By diluting the transaction intensity of its stores, Starbucks now suffers from reverse operating leverage, where more stores = higher revenue, but lower margins and less operating income. So, despite growing top line revenues from $22.4 billion to $25.28 billion since mid-2017, Starbucks’ operating income fell from $4.34 billion to $3.78 billion (on a last-12-month basis):

And, that’s the crux of this Starbucks short thesis…

Management’s reckless growth agenda is destroying the profitability of an otherwise terrific business model.

In this article, I’ll explain how Starbucks executives have saturated the market with an aggressive growth strategy and simultaneously opened the company's flank to fierce competitive threats on both the high and low ends of the market. The result is a business suffering a secular decline in customer foot traffic and negative operating leverage as the company expands into markets with negative customer foot traffic.

I’ll also explain how management uses accounting gimmicks and billions in debt-funded share buybacks to create the illusion of profit growth, justifying tens of millions in executive bonuses, while shareholders foot the bill for hundreds of millions in capital destruction. Finally, I’ll explain why Starbucks shares could lose 50% of their value from today’s levels.

Let’s get started by analyzing the challenges Starbucks faces in its key U.S. market…

Starbucks has Saturated the U.S. Market

If you had only one economic indicator – Starbucks U.S. foot traffic – you’d think we were in the depths of another global financial crisis.

Starbucks has now suffered 12 consecutive quarters of flat/negative U.S. customer traffic, which exceeds the 10-quarter stretch during the 2008–2009 Recession. But, of course, we’re not in a recession… at least not yet. So, what gives? Put simply, Starbucks has saturated the U.S. market for its stores.

The signs were obvious in 2016, when Starbucks’ same-store sales growth plunged from 9% in Q1 2016 to 4% in Q3 2016. Analysts began raising the issue of potential store cannibalization on the company’s conference calls. During Starbucks’ Q2 2016 earnings call, then-COO Kevin Johnson flat out denied the existence of any cannibalization issues, when he explained:

“Noteworthy again, as we mentioned last quarter, is that we continue to see essentially no net cannibalization of existing stores as we expand our store footprint in the Americas.”

And, when the numbers only worsened from there, former CEO Howard Schultz blamed unprecedented “social and political” turmoil for the unexpected sales pressure on the company’s Q3 2016 earnings call:

“In Starbucks' 24 years of public life, I can't recall a quarter quite like Q3 of 2016, when a confluence of social and political turmoil at home, weakening consumer confidence, increasing global uncertainty, and the launch of one of our most significant long-term initiatives of all-time all occurred within a single earnings period… On today's call, we will demonstrate with clarity and specificity why our U.S. comps in Q3 were an anomaly, and that we have clear line of sight to returning our business to historic levels of comp growth, which has been at or above 5% for the past 25 consecutive quarters.”

Schultz went on to explain why Starbucks would revert back to its historical same-store sales growth rate of at least 5% once these “anomalies” dissipated:

“And I can tell you unequivocally that we know internally that [slowing comps] was an anomaly as a result of what I described in my prepared remarks. We feel very comfortable that things are going to improve.”

It turns out, Schultz could not have been more wrong. Instead of improving to 5% or better, the company’s annual same-store sales growth fell further to 3% in 2017 and 2% in 2018. In other words, 2016’s deceleration was not an anomaly, but rather the start of a persistent downward trend:

In reality, the only “anomalies” in this downtrend were temporary spikes up to 5% growth in Q3 2017 and 4% growth in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. But, if you look under the hood, these short-term spikes were driven entirely by pricing. And, that brings us to the second strategic blunder management has made: combating store saturation pressure with aggressive price hikes.

Fighting Fire with Gasoline: Oversupply Meets Higher Prices

Back in 2011-2013, before store saturation began plaguing the company, Starbucks typically raised prices by about 1–2% per year. But when customer traffic fell from 7% growth in Q3 2013 to just 1% by Q4 2014, management boosted prices by 3–4% per year (using average customer ticket as a proxy for pricing). In other words… management tried solving an excess supply problem with higher prices.

Of course, any Economics 101 student could have predicted what happened next… Starbucks foot traffic plunged from 7% in 2013 into negative territory by 2016, from which it has yet to recover.

Despite denying saturation problems, management all but conceded the point when it announced 150 U.S. store closures last June, or triple its yearly average of 50 store closures. Even if management won’t acknowledge it, the Starbucks saturation headwinds are clear to any outside observer, like Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy who points out the obvious:

“Certainly, there’s some cannibalization or saturation going on, particularly in some of those more highly penetrated markets where it sounds like most of the closures are going to be.”

Yet, management continues adding roughly 600 new U.S. locations each year. While these new stores will undoubtedly grow top line sales, they will likely continue eating into customer traffic from existing locations, creating reverse operating leverage and thus further declines in operating income. And, if history is any guide, instead of acknowledging the problem and halting its reckless growth strategy, management will likely continue trying to overcome sluggish traffic through price hikes. Indeed, in the last three quarters, Starbucks boosted its prices by an average of 4.3%.

But here’s the problem…

These aggressive price hikes have exposed the company’s flank to fierce competitive threats on both the high and low ends of the market. Let’s start by analyzing the wave of niche, high-end coffee rivals coming for Starbucks customers.

Starbucks Outclassed by Third Wave Coffee Rivals

While Starbucks might brand itself as “super premium,” the new class of artisanal, third wave coffee rivals have relegated the company to a middle-market brand. I’m talking about names like Intelligentsia and Stumptown, plus a whole host of independent local coffee houses popping up around the country. Perhaps the most successful of these new premium competitors is Blue Bottle, backed by Nestle.

The minute you step into a Blue Bottle store, it’s clear that the company goes above and beyond your typical Starbucks experience. Each cup of coffee is hand-brewed with painstaking attention to detail, following a multi-step process described in this online training course. The barista forms the focal point of the purposefully minimalist stores, showcasing the skills learned during their all-expense paid 6-week training programs (mandatory for every new hire). Here’s a snapshot from a store I visited on the east coast, where the $6 cup of coffee was worth every penny…

Source: author photo

Put simply, Blue Bottle obsesses about maximizing coffee flavor, even tasting each individual batch of coffee before its brewed. The company plans its brewing schedule based on the precise day each batch of beans achieves “peak flavor.” You can taste the extra effort.

Finally, third wave coffee shops offer something Starbucks has lost: a clean, exclusive environment for paying customers, as seen with this sign at my recent Blue Bottle visit:

Source: author photo

Meanwhile, last May, Starbucks welcomed all members of the (nonpaying) public into its open arms, effectively transforming itself into the world’s largest public restroom. While this type of virtue signaling makes for good PR soundbites (especially for a founder with Presidential ambitions), it makes for terrible business. All the predictable chaos ensued, including a shortage of bathrooms for paying customers and rampant drug abuse. In some locations, the plague of hypodermic needles has gotten so bad that Starbucks employees have petitioned management for needle-disposal boxes in the company’s bathrooms... not exactly a “super-premium” experience.

For those customers who demand a nicer atmosphere to go with their $6 coffee, there’s never been more alternatives. This website tracked the number of Starbucks competitors in the key markets like New York City, showing an explosion of Starbucks competitors popping up in every direction. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with companies like Nestle paying hundreds of millions to buy into a piece of the new ultra-premium coffee market.

Wall Street analysts and Starbucks management acknowledge this growing threat from third wave competitors, as seen in the following exchange between retail analyst Dennis Geiger and then-CFO Scott Maw at the March 2017 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference:

Dennis Geiger: “Can you talk a little bit about competition… you see all this craft coffee popping up all over the place...” Scott Maw: “They are doing a lot of what Starbucks has been so good at for so long, it's that third-place environment, it's a comfortable place to be, it's an up leveled coffee experience… And so that's another part of the reason we have some urgency around the throughput opportunities and the reasons we have urgency around the Reserve brand.”

The “Reserve” brand Maw alluded to was management’s plan for countering these new third wave rivals. This involved a hub and spoke strategy of building 30 massive “Roasteries” and 1,000 smaller “Reserve” stores. Former CEO Howard Schultz believed the 30,000 square foot Roasteries would create “a bright halo across the entire Starbucks global brand and ecosystem.” When Starbucks opened its Shanghai Roastery – the largest store in company history – Schultz gushed about the early sales data on the company’s Q1 2018 conference call:

“In my long, long history at Starbucks, I have never ever seen anything remotely like what happened when we opened the Shanghai Roastery. I mean, we shattered every sales record in the history of the company.”

There’s just one small detail missing… top line sales tell you nothing about the bottom line profitability of any investment. And, it turns out that these Roasteries are… well, expensive. We’re talking 30,000 square foot stores in some of the frothiest real estate markets on the planet. Plus, retail coffee is a local phenomenon… so it’s not clear how one massive Roastery in New York City would have any impact whatsoever on consumers in Boston or Baltimore. Indeed, the data is clear: the Roasteries have done nothing to stem the ongoing weakness in company-wide customer traffic levels.

One thing the Roasteries did do, however, was drive up costs across the company. During the December 2018 Starbucks Investor Day conference, management specifically cited Roastery expenses as one of three factors creating margin headwinds going forward. In other words, despite the gushing reviews from management on the quarterly conference calls, we see no evidence that Roasteries boosted customer foot traffic. Instead, the massive expenses have subtracted from the company’s bottom line.

So, it should have come as no surprise when newly appointed CEO Kevin Johnson effectively shelved the entire Roastery and Reserve strategy, citing “financial discipline” in a recent Wall Street Journal article. Johnson explained that the company would wait until current locations prove they can “meet the returns needed before building more.” I won’t hold my breath. Instead of the promised 1,000 Reserve stores from January 2018’s guidance, the company has only opened a single Reserve store in the last two years. Meanwhile, only four of the planned 30 Roasteries have been built or started construction.

In other words, Starbucks has no clear path to combat the rise of third wave competitors and will now suffer a margin headwind from huge Roastery costs going forward. So, here’s a question for the readers at home: do you think the shortcomings of the Roastery boondoggle provide a lesson for management to stop its reckless growth plans, and focus on simply optimizing its core business?

Nope. After failing to ignite growth at the high-end of the market, management simply reversed its strategy and now plans to expand in “lower cost markets” in the south and southwest, primarily with drive-through locations. Management explained this new strategy on the Q3 2018 earnings call:

“More than 80% of stores built in the next few years will be drive-thru, as data indicates significant opportunities for store expansion in higher growth, lower cost markets, especially when considering rising wages and occupancy costs.”

Of course, another way of describing “lower cost” markets is “lower income” markets. And, I have serious doubts that Starbucks will find any success targeting lower income consumers with $4 sous vide egg bites‎ and $6 lattes, especially when you consider the rise of intense coffee competition from value players in those markets…

Starbucks Faces Intense Competition from Value Players

Despite the “unprecedented social and political turmoil” pressuring Starbucks in 2016, one rival was thriving: McDonald's.

Now, you might not think of McDonald's as a key Starbucks competitor, but the company's coffee business generates $4 billion in annual sales, making McDonald's a “top-three coffee player in a burger chain suit”. And, starting in 2016, the company launched an all-out assault to capture share in the highly lucrative U.S. coffee market.

McDonald's boosted its coffee quality by requiring all franchise operators to invest in new $12,000 espresso machines, complete with milk-steaming and multi-drink functionality. These machines allowed the company to create a new line up high quality espresso-based specialty drinks, including a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Caramel Mocha, and Caramel Macchiato to name a few. Served with the familiar syrup-drizzled whipped cream toppings, it’s clear which competitor McDonald's targeted with its new coffee offerings…

Source

McDonald's launched an aggressive promotion campaign for these new drinks in 2017, selling premium espresso drinks for roughly half the price of the comparable Starbucks version. Growing coffee sales in 2016 and 2017 played a big part in helping the company reverse a slump in same store sales, which grew from 0.5% in 2015 to 3.6% in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018. For those keeping score at home, that means McDonald's has generated better U.S. same store sales growth than Starbucks for the last two years running:

And, I haven’t even touched on the increased competitive threats from other value players in this market, like Dunkin (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moving down market into lower-income demographics will make it more difficult for Starbucks to offset sluggish foot traffic with price hikes going forward.

Granted, there are die-hard Starbucks loyalists who would never dream of giving up their venti soy lattes and mocha-frappuccinos, but that’s not the point. I’m not arguing that Starbucks risks losing its typical core customer to value players like McDonald's or Dunkin. I’m simply saying that in order for Starbucks to generate a return on the hundreds of new stores it’s building each year in the U.S., Starbucks will have trouble growing its market share against this fierce competitive landscape on both the high and low ends of the market.

But if you think Starbucks has stiff competition in the U.S., it’s nothing compared to the onslaught the company faces in China…

Is Starbucks The Next Great American Brand to Fail in China?

By mid-2017, Starbucks’ management needed a new growth engine. The company’s U.S. business had missed management’s self-imposed target of 5% same-store sales growth in each of the preceding four quarters. Things didn’t look much better in European or emerging markets, save for one lone bright spot – China.

Fueled by booming coffee demand from a rapidly growing middle class, Starbucks’ Chinese locations routinely posted double-digit same store sales growth, even as the rest of the company’s portfolio struggled. Unsurprisingly, management didn’t hesitate to yank this growth lever and set out to more than triple Starbucks’ Chinese store count from 1,500 to 5,100 by year-end 2021. But even that plan couldn’t satisfy management’s voracious growth appetite…

In July of 2017, Starbucks tripled down on China with its largest acquisition ever: a $1.3 billion buy-out of its 50/50 joint venture partners Uni-President Enterprises (UNP) and President Chain Store (PCS). Before the buyout, Starbucks shared 50% ownership of 1,300 stores with UNP and PCS. After this transaction, Starbucks’ fully-owned Chinese store count grew from 1,500 to 2,800 overnight. Management then upped its Chinese ambitions to 6,000 locations by 2022.

In short, Starbucks is betting the farm on China. The company now builds a new location in the country every 15 hours. Of course, this strategy made perfect sense in July of 2017, given the prospect of an endless growth runway in the rapidly expanding Chinese market. But, in just 18 short months, everything changed…

In October 2017, domestic startup Luckin Coffee took the Chinese coffee market by storm, opening more than 2,000 locations in under 18 months – a milestone that took Starbucks more than a decade to reach. Before we dig into Luckin’s meteoric rise, first consider the end result: Starbucks’ same store sales growth in China has collapsed from double-digits to just 1%.

Worse, management sees no sign of improvement. At the Starbucks Investor Day conference in December, the company announced its Chinese stores might generate same store sales growth of just 1% going forward. Far from an engine of growth, China will now underperform Starbucks’ sluggish U.S. same store sales growth, which management guided to 3-4%. In other words…

The entire premise for Starbucks’ multi-billion Chinese expansion plan has officially evaporated.

So, how did this happen? Luckin simply outcompetes Starbucks on the key metrics that matter for Chinese consumers: delivery and convenience. We’re talking about a fast-paced, hard-working culture always on the go, as Bloomberg explains:

“The importance of convenience in China can’t be underestimated: As Goldman Sachs noted in a May report, the country ranks third globally in terms of working hours for 20- to 34-year-olds. The average commute time there is double that in the U.S., and reaches an hour in Beijing.”

The desire for convenience means two things: you need delivery and a great app. Starbucks came up short on both fronts, as explained by Jeffrey Towson – a Peking University professor and expert in Chinese business:

"Starbucks had a weak point… The fact they didn't have delivery is ridiculous. And their app sucked."

Meanwhile, Luckin leapfrogged Starbucks by mastering both delivery and efficient mobile app ordering. Luckin actually forces customers to download and pay via app – no cash accepted. This not only provides a rich data set for target marketing, but it also makes ordering seamless and efficient. Customers on the go can choose and pay for their drink en route to the store and pick it up without ever interfacing with staff members. Compare this with Starbucks, where each transaction gets bottlenecked with one-on-one interactions at the checkout counter. This difference in efficiency means a lot for customers, like Kirkland Zhang, who explains:

“During lunch hours, there may be long lines at the Starbucks counter, but the wait time at each Luckin store is usually within minutes. ‘Luckin has a relatively higher number of stores, and they are still expanding,’ says Kirkland Zhang, a Beijing resident working in the education sector who prefers Luckin over Starbucks. The pickup process is more convenient. When I pass by [a Luckin store], I can pick up my coffee.’”

It's not just a great app that makes Luckin more efficient – the company built its entire retail strategy to optimize delivery and pick up convenience. Unlike Starbucks’ larger stores, which all feature a “third place” environment for sitting and sipping coffee, roughly half of Luckin’s locations don’t even offer seats – instead operating as small pick-up or delivery kitchens. These smaller locations allow for a more dense, ubiquitous store base with greater access to on-the-go consumers. It also means the company can deliver its coffee in just 18 minutes on average.

Finally, smaller stores and more efficient throughput means less overhead. This provides Luckin with a structurally lower-cost business model, allowing the company to price its coffee roughly 40% cheaper than Starbucks according to Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull, who explains:

“Our analysis suggests Luckin’s retail model operates with lower costs enabling them to charge lower prices for similar coffee as Starbucks…We contend Luckin’s low-cost retail model is sustainable and it could quickly overtake Starbucks in China.”

Starbucks was caught completely off-guard with Luckin’s meteoric rise. So far, Starbucks' lackluster response involved a partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to introduce its own coffee delivery option in China, which launched last August. But just like its Roastery and Reserve strategy to combat third wave coffee in the U.S., this new initiative has done nothing to stem the decline in the company’s disappointing same store sales trends in China. And, without revamping its entire retail strategy to replicate Luckin's smaller, dense store network, I see little chance of Starbucks winning over the Chinese consumer on delivery and convenience going forward.

Meanwhile, Luckin recently armed itself with $200 million in financing at a $2.2 billion valuation, which will fund its aggressive expansion to 4,500 stores by year-end. In other words, despite Starbucks’ 20-year head start, Luckin will soon displace Starbucks as China’s top coffee retailer within roughly two years of operation. The competitive landscape is shifting beneath Starbucks’ feet in China, and I see no evidence that things will turn around anytime soon.

Starbucks has never seen competition like this. Luckin represents the new breed of sophisticated domestic companies that pose a grave threat to their western counterparts. You see, in the old China, a lack of real domestic competition meant Western brands could win simply by showing up. Today, it’s a whole new ball game, with domestic brands not only competing but winning the battle for Chinese consumer dollars.

I’m betting Starbucks will soon join the long list of western brands slayed by China’s home-grown competition. We’ve seen the same story play out with the likes McDonald's, Yum Brands , Uber, and even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)… so why not Starbucks?

How Accounting Gimmicks and Buybacks Conceal Starbucks’ Secular Decline

The bottom line: store saturation and intense competitive pressures have pushed Starbucks’ customer traffic into secular decline across every single geographic segment:

Now, here’s the kicker… despite slowing demand for its products, Starbucks management plans to continue growing its store count by 6-7% annually. That’s roughly 2,000 new stores each year, including about 600 each in the U.S. and China. This reckless growth spree in the context of declining customer foot traffic means a growing number of Starbucks locations no longer generate sufficient returns.

In the last two years alone, the company burned through over $400 million shutting down underperforming stores via “restructuring costs.” Starbucks hasn’t suffered this level of restructuring expense since the Great Financial Crisis… but, of course, we haven’t had a recession yet.

The combination of collapsing customer foot traffic and spiking restructuring costs should serve as a giant red flag that management’s reckless growth strategy is destroying capital. So, why do the Starbucks’ executives insist on adding thousands of new stores each year? As the great Charlie Munger once said:

“Show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome.”

For Starbucks’ management, the incentives are very clear. Roughly 90% of their compensation comes from “pay for performance” bonuses that only get paid if certain financial targets get met. In theory, this bias towards bonus compensation should align the interests of shareholders with management. But, as always, the devil is in the details…

In the table below, you’ll see the four key metrics that management must grow to reap tens of millions in bonus payments: revenue, adjusted operating income, earnings per share (EPS) and the stock price. The key metrics to note include “adjusted operating income” and the EPS goal, which is based on adjusted earnings per share growth, shown in the table below:

Source: Starbucks 2019 Shareholder Engagement

In the case of Starbucks, the devilish details come from management’s use of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share as the measurements for profitability targets. Bear with me while I briefly dive into the accounting weeds…

You see, the SEC mandates that companies report financial results using GAAP methodology (generally accepted accounting principles). GAAP rules require that profitability metrics include all the pesky little costs of doing business, like restructuring costs and stock-based compensation. When you include these costs, Starbucks’ GAAP operating income peaked in 2017 and hasn’t looked back. This makes perfect sense, given the company’s deteriorating core operating metrics since that time. Throughout this article, when I’ve described how management’s reckless store growth boosted top line revenue at the expense of bottom line profitability, I was referring to GAAP operating income.

But here’s the thing – while the SEC mandates that all public companies provide investors with GAAP financials, the regulatory body does not preclude corporations from also creating, and indeed emphasizing, the use of non-GAAP “adjusted” profitability metrics. Adjustments like, for example, excluding the cost of restructuring or stock-based compensation. Indeed, those were some of the key adjustments Starbucks used to convert a 6.1% decline in GAAP operating income (red circle) into 17% growth in adjusted earnings per share (green circle), as you can see in the company’s fiscal 2018 results below:

Pretty neat trick, right?

So, bringing this back to the executive bonus structure, you can see why management has every incentive to pursue a reckless growth strategy. For one, more stores equals more top line revenues, which satisfies the first of the four key bonus-generating metrics. Meanwhile, if those new stores saturate the market and cannibalize traffic from existing locations, management can simply go back and shut down the underperforming locations. Even though this process generates hundreds of millions in losses for shareholders, management conveniently excludes those costs the “adjusted operating income” and “adjusted EPS” metrics.

In other words, management gets all the upside from reckless growth, while shareholders foot the bill for the potential losses. So, even as Starbuck's GAAP operating income declined from $4.2 billion in FY 2016 to $3.9 billion in FY 2018, the total stock and option bonus compensation for Starbucks executives grew from $35.4 million in 2016 to $59 million in 2018.

So, we have a situation today where Starbucks executives get to simply throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks, leaving shareholders to clean up the mess left behind. That explains why management will continue adding thousands of new stores each year, even as the market data tells us many of these stores will generate subpar returns. Management even recognizes the destructive nature of their plans, as they now bake in significant restructuring costs as part of their ongoing guidance. For 2019, management plans to incur $0.14 per share in restructuring charges – up from $0.11 in 2017 and down slightly from last year’s $0.17.

Source: Starbucks Q1 Results

Based on 2019’s guidance, shareholders will have lost over half a billion dollars from restructuring costs alone in the three years from 2017 to 2019. And, based on the structural problems the company faces in all of its key markets, and the ongoing aggressive store buildout, this likely won’t be the end.

Meanwhile, management has mostly avoided any uncomfortable discussions of these mammoth losses by focusing investor attention towards adjusted profitability metrics. Notice in the following excerpt from the Starbucks 2018 Investor Conference, management provides the following “non-GAAP” guidance for investors to focus on:

“Longer term, Starbucks expects consolidated revenue growth of 7% to 9% and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of at least 10%.”

The financial media plays its part by regurgitating management’s preferred “adjusted” earnings metric, as seen in the following clip from a CNBC report on Starbucks’ Q4 earnings:

In the past, it didn’t much matter which earnings metric you focused on, because Starbucks’ GAAP operating income tracked its adjusted EPS growth within a few percentage points. But today, a massive gap has emerged between GAAP and non-GAAP reality:

But it’s not just accounting adjustments creating this gaping chasm between perception and reality for Starbucks shareholders. Management is also taking on billions in debt to fund stock buybacks, artificially boosting the share price and EPS (two of the four bonus-generating metrics) even as the core business declines.

Anyone who’s been around the block on Wall Street knows how this scheme works - management teams can manufacture EPS growth by borrowing money to buy back shares, which reduces the share count in the EPS calculation. So, even with flat or declining earnings (the numerator), management can manufacture EPS ratio by simply shrinking share count (the denominator).

Of course, in certain situations, share buybacks can make a great deal of sense. But buying back stock with borrowed money is nothing more than a high-stakes game of 3-card monte, where money moves from the shareholders’ left to right pocket, creating the illusion of earnings growth in the process. For Starbucks, this trend shows up clearly in the following chart of the company’s ballooning debt versus its shrinking share count:

Strangely, many Starbucks bulls I’ve spoken with somehow resist the notion that the company is funding share repurchases with debt. But this isn’t an opinion, it’s math…

Last June, Starbucks announced it would “return” $25 billion to shareholders from 2018 through 2020 with a combination of dividends and share buybacks. There’s just one problem… the core business will only generate about $8 billion in free cash flow over that time period. Again, that’s not my opinion. That’s based on consensus analyst free cash flow projections of $2.7 billion in 2019 and $2.4 billion in 2020. Starbucks also received $5 billion in after tax proceeds from the 2018 sale of its packaged goods unit to Nestle, all of which went to the shareholder return program.

So, that’s a combined $13 billion in core free cash flow plus asset sales from 2018 through 2020. That means roughly $12 billion of the $25 billion “shareholder return” program will be financed with debt. That’s a big reason why the company’s debt ballooned from $3.9 billion in 2017 to $9.4 billion last year, and why it will increase further going forward…

So far, Starbucks has completed $14 billion of its planned $25 billion in buybacks and dividends through 2020, leaving $11 billion left to go. Assuming the company will draw down about $2 billion of its $5 billion in balance sheet cash, that implies Starbucks will issue roughly $4 billion in additional debt to finance its “shareholder return” program through 2020. Putting all the pieces together, Starbucks will exit 2020 with roughly $13 billion in debt and $3 billion in cash, or $10 billion in net debt.

Assuming the current mid-single-digit decline in GAAP operating income continues, Starbucks will generate roughly $3.5 billion in operating income by 2020. That will put its net leverage ratio at roughly 3x by 2020. Simply put, this is reckless…

We’re not talking about a growth company issuing debt for high-returning investments. We’re talking about a mature company facing secular decline in its core business, using debt to manufacture the illusion of earnings growth. And, of course, let’s not forget the direct benefit management receives from these buybacks – propping up two of the four key metrics underlying tens of millions in bonus compensation: adjusted EPS and the share price. But make no mistake, this shortsighted decision to leverage up the balance sheet for share buybacks will eventually come back to haunt shareholders.

I’m not the only one sounding the alarm bell. Last summer, ratings agency S&P downgraded Starbucks’ credit rating, specifically citing the $25 billion “shareholder return” program, despite the company’s deteriorating fundamentals, stating:

“This second increase in Starbucks’ capital return plans represent a rapid shift in financial policy while the company is experiencing a slowdown in comparable sales growth to low-single-digit percentages.”

Starbucks Shares Offer Little Upside and 50% Downside

For now, Starbucks shares have priced in a great deal of complacency to the risks bubbling under the surface. With the stock trading near all-time highs at around $71 per share, the company sports a forward price/earnings multiple of 30, based on management’s projected $2.35 in GAAP earnings for 2019 (at the midpoint of guidance). Simply put, the core business fundamentals can’t justify this lofty valuation.

With 30,000 global store locations, Starbucks has shifted from a high growth company to a consumer staple. Of course, there’s nothing inherently wrong with operating as a consumer staple. Especially for a company like Starbucks, with its highly capital efficient, high-margin core business model. Starbucks could generate solid returns by simply maximizing service to its core, loyal customer base. And if growth opportunities present themselves, there’s nothing wrong with growing the store count, so long as positive customer traffic trends support that growth.

Unfortunately, for Starbucks investors, management refuses to accept this reality. And with tens of millions in executive bonuses incentivizing growth, it’s no wonder why. For now, all evidence suggests Starbucks management will continue saturating the market with excess stores. And, there’s no evidence that the company has any meaningful strategic response to the serious competitive threats in its key markets. Against that backdrop, I’m expecting further declines in the company’s GAAP income going forward.

Getting back to GAAP profitability will require that Starbucks’ management acknowledge the saturation and competitive headwinds facing the company, and pull back on store growth until customer traffic trends improve. That would involve temporary pain for shareholders, because there’s no way to justify the current valuation multiple without the growth narrative. But, in reality, today’s Starbucks growth narrative is a mirage. All of today’s growth comes at the expense of tomorrow’s profitability. And before long, the game of adjusting away restructuring losses and using debt-funded share buybacks to boost EPS will run its course. The longer this process gets delayed, the more capital will get incinerated along the way. Shareholders will also face growing risks from the company's mounting debt burden so long as the reckless debt-funded share buybacks continue.

At some point, Starbucks investors will wake up and realize that a company without growth prospects and a leveraged balance sheet should not trade at 30 times forward earnings. Instead, one could argue that this leveraged consumer staple company should perhaps command a 15–20 PE multiple. That valuation translates into a share price of roughly $35–50, based on the forward GAAP earnings of $2.35. That's the scenario where I see Starbucks losing roughly 30–50% of its value.

Of course, I can’t tell you when sentiment will reverse, and investors start worrying about Starbucks’ secular declines in customer traffic, spiking restructuring costs or ballooning balance sheet. But from today’s valuation, Starbucks offers very little long-term upside and significant downside risk.

Trading Considerations

Before we wrap up, a final note on the trading mechanics underlying this Starbucks short thesis…

Shorting is an inherently difficult game, complicated by a number of factors. When selecting short candidates, it’s important to find stocks that are highly liquid, have a relatively low chance of a takeout offer, and that have a low short interest. Starbucks checks all of these boxes. With 1.2 billion shares outstanding and an average daily trading volume of roughly 12 million shares, Starbucks trades with plenty of liquidity. Also, as the world’s single largest coffee retailer sporting an enterprise value of nearly $100 billion and trading at 30x forward earnings, I don’t see a huge risk of the company getting acquired anytime soon. Finally, Starbucks has a low short interest at just 2.2% of shares outstanding, meaning most brokers should have shares available for shorting.

Alternatively, the other way to bet against Starbucks is through the options market, via the purchase of put options. In the case of Starbucks, long-dated, far out-of-the-money puts are very cheap and thus offer tremendous upside in the event of a 30-50% decline in Starbucks shares (my range of downside targets). Personally, I'm considering buying the Jan. 2020 $55 strike puts, which currently trade for around $1.00. Let’s do some ballpark math to see how much these put options would pay off in both a 30% and 50% decline scenario…

From today’s price of around $71 per share, a 30% decline translates into a share price of about $50 and a 50% decline translates into a price of about $35. So, in the first scenario, where Starbucks shares fall to $50 by the January 2020 expiration, the $55 strike put would become worth $5 for a gain of 400%. In the second scenario, where Starbucks shares fall to $35 by the January 2020 expiration, the $55 strike put would become worth $20 for a gain of 1,900%.

Of course, as great as these gains sound, I should note that the vast majority options expire worthless, and there’s a high likelihood that these options will expire worthless as well. Just because you or I believe Starbucks stock is wildly overvalued doesn’t mean the rest of the market will agree before the option expiration date (or ever for that matter). That’s why whenever I purchase options, I only allocate a small portion of my portfolio (1-2%) that I don’t mind losing completely.

The bottom line: both shorting stocks and buying put options are high-risk endeavors and thus aren't for the faint of heart. As a final note, this is not investing advice, so please perform your own due diligence before placing any trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.