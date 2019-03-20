Williams Companies Plans To Grow Its Dividend Double Digits In 2019

This trend of new projects to fund future cash flows, cover dividends, and maintain healthy leverage is a reoccurring theme amongst top pipeline players in North America.

Consequently, the company should have no trouble generating future cash flows to cover its dividend, and maintain favorable debt leverage. In fact, the company plans to raise its dividend in 2019.

Shale basins are growing prolifically across the Northeast and Northwest sections of the U.S., and WMB is building out the necessary infrastructure in those regions to accommodate the growth.

Williams Companies is benefitting from strong natural gas demand in the Northeast, especially as arctic blasts continued to pummel the region during the 2018-2019 winter.

Williams Companies, Inc (WMB) is benefitting from strong natural gas demand in the Northeast, as arctic blasts that pummeled the region during the 2019 winter caused higher utilization rates than usual by its customers.

This means that more people were staying indoors, burning high amounts of natural gas in order to stay warm, and companies like Williams, which sends gas to the Appalachia area via its pipelines, gained substantially from the event.

Furthermore, Williams continues to improve its financial position and is growing its dividend 10-15% in 2019, mainly due to the recent projects that have come online, or that will shortly, which we will discuss below. Therefore, dividend sustainability, at the very least, seems likely for the company.

This theme of new projects to fund growth, reduce leverage, and keep distribution coverage strong has been a reoccurring theme with other top midstream players in the sector.

Consequently, I remain long pipeline players like Williams, and will continue to collect attractive dividends while the sector makes its recovery, and eventually ascends to new heights.

New Projects To Drive Growth For Williams

Williams was quick to point out on their recent conference call that natural gas demand remains strong. Demand for the product grew 11% in 2018, and this should continue into 2019 as the world moves to cleaner forms of energy sources that contain less impurities, like North American shale.

Source: Williams Companies

Current projects in place, like the Northwest pipeline, are hitting records for annual throughput, and Atlantic Sunrise saw a 13% increase in volumes of its own. Source: Williams Companies

In addition, higher shale activity from newer basins in the Northeast, such as Wyoming and Utah, as well in the Northwest, such as the Northwest Pennsylvania, Utica, and Marcellus basins, should all provide added volume growth to William's pipelines for the foreseeable future.

The Transco Gateway expansion is also underway, and recently received FERC approval to expand pipeline capacity in New York to help meet the growing demand emanating from the region. William's Southeastern Trail project received FERC approval as well to move mast its environmental impediments.

So these are positive developments for Williams, and they assuage investor's fears, somewhat, that the company won't fall victim to the constant construction delays that have been seen by some of their less fortunate peers.

Not only is Williams taking on more volumes with their growing network of pipelines across the continent, but gathering volumes are increasing on their Northeastern systems as well, by about 13% in fact year-over-year, and this number is expected to increase in 2019.

Williams also sees gathering volumes going up in the DJ Basin, as it just signed new gathering and processing agreements in the area, and this complements the gathering revenues that are being enjoyed by the company on the eastern side of the U.S.

Bluestem is another exciting project that Williams has planned. The company announced a partnership with Targa that will provide new connectivity points between the increasing NGL volumes being produced in the west and Mont Belvieu on the Gulf Coast, which will have access to premium pricing.

The project also gives Williams an option to purchase 20% of Targa's new 7 and 8 fractionators, which could be potentially very lucrative for the company if natural gas demand maintains its current trajectory. Bluestem is expected to be in service by 2021.

Financials

Williams grew adjusted EBITDA 3% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. But earnings would have grown 9% if it weren't for the Four Corners system sale. Regardless of the sale, investors can see below that Williams expects to bring in 5-7% of annual adjusted growth beyond 2019.

Source: Williams Companies, Inc

Investors can also see by that graphic that William's hefty yield of 5.6% is not only sustainable, as it has strong coverage of 1.7x, but it is also expected to grow 10-15% annually.

Source: Williams Companies

The cash flows that are expected to be generated from 2019 operations will be substantial at $1.25 billion, and this is helping cover the dividend as well as maintain leverage of 4.8x.

Conclusion

While risks remain for pipeline players, like lower oil & gas prices and reduced throughput from weakening demand, I believe the midstream sector is emerging from a prolonged downturn, and risks should therefore be mitigated, somewhat, by growing natural gas demand, and the attractive valuations that investors are currently being presented with.

Williams companies trades at only 11.0x 2019 EBITDA, for example, and this is well below its historical average of 12.7x.

Therefore, since the company has increasing cash flows from various growth projects listed above that will control debt levels and grow its yield, investors should continue to add to midstream positions at these depressed valuations, and collect attractive yield payments while the sector makes its comeback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.