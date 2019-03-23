Woodside Petroleum: Producing LNG At $5/Boe Makes This A 'Buy And Hold' For The Next Decade

Woodside Petroleum generated in excess of US$3B in operating cash flow, and its sustaining capex is less than 20% of this amount.

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY), the Australian specialist in LNG with a serious competitive advantage due to its proximity to Asia and its low production cost resulting in an operating margin of around 90%, has released its financial results over FY 2018. It was another year wherein it invested in its future, but by now we know how to filter out these growth-related investments.

Woodside is an Australian company and I think it would make most sense to use the facilities of the Australian Stock Exchange to trade in the company's securities. The ticker symbol in Australia is WPL, the average daily volume is 2.35 million shares. Right now, Woodside's market capitalization is US$23.5B (using an USD/AUD exchange rate of 1.41). Despite being an Australian company, Woodside reports its financial results in US Dollar, and I will use that currency as base currency throughout this article.

The margins remain superior, which translates into superior operating and free cash flows

Woodside Petroleum indeed has a serious competitive advantage as it's producing LNG at a cost of approximately US$5.1/boe, but it has been receiving a price of in excess of US$50/boe for the LNG product it has been selling. Superior operating margins, indeed, and this helps to fund the company's future expansion plans in this capital intensive sector.

That's obviously just the 'pure' production cost, and on an all-in basis, including the depreciation expenses, the production cost per barrel in FY 2018 was $28.5. Not bad, knowing this still represents an operating margin of around 50%.

Woodside produced a total of 91.4 million barrels of oil-equivalent in 2018, which represents a daily output of around 250,000 barrels, so Woodside definitely isn't a small company.

The production increase and higher prices received for its production resulted in a substantial increase of the revenue, which increased by approximately one third to US$5.24B. The gross profit and pre-tax income increased at a similar percentage, and the net income attributable to Woodside's shareholders was approximately US$1.36B, or US$1.45 per share.

That sounds low, but it's really fine considering this includes a US$1.5B depreciation charge, which is substantially higher than the sustaining capex.

Woodside Petroleum reported an operating cash flow of $3.3B, but this includes a deferred tax payment of $264M, and includes a $56M cost related to the purchase of securities to cover the employee option plans. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $3.03B in FY 2018, which represents approximately US$33/barrel.

As the total capex was just $1.33B, the free cash flow result was approximately $1.55B after also taking the payments to non-controlling interests into consideration. That's higher than the net income due to some impairment charges that have an impact on the income statement but no impact whatsoever on the cash flows.

I'm looking forward to 2023 and 2024

Not only is a free cash flow result of $1.55B good, this actually also includes the company's continuous investments in production capacity expansion. Woodside plans to spend a similar $1.5B this year but as you can see on the next image, just like last year, the majority will be spend on growth as the 'base business' capex will increase by just a bit to around US$500M.

Woodside has big plans, but big plans are expensive as well. WPL has been working on creating the 'Burrup-hub', a hot spot for offshore gas production and conversion into LNG. The 75% owned Scarborough project is by far the most expensive project in Woodside's pipeline and in an update last year, Woodside estimated developing Scarborough would cost approximately $10B (Woodside's share of the development expenses will be around $7.5B). Woodside is currently putting all the pieces of the puzzle in place, and has already found a buyer for the gas that will be produced at Scarborough. Perdaman will purchase the gas for an initial offtake period of 20 years.

Woodside Petroleum can also count on the political support of the Western Australian state. The potential development of new LNG facilities was a bit in jeopardy after it was generally expected that new LNG plants would have to be built in such a way they would be carbon-neutral. However, just last week, the Western Australian government rejected the guidelines proposed by the state's Environment Protection Authority (apparently after pressure from the oil and gas lobby and the federal government).

So it looks like Scarborough will go ahead, and I'm expecting Woodside to make a production decision in 2020, which should facilitate a start-up between 2023 and 2025 as per the gas offtake contract.

But this isn't the company's only expansion project. It's also working on the Browse resource which is estimated to contain 13.9 Tcf of natural gas and 390 million barrels of condensate. Woodside owns approximately 30.6% in Browse, and considering the gas field is located just a few hundred kilometers from Woodside's existing production facilities, the company plans to connect the field with the Karratha gas plant to unlock massive synergy advantages.

Investment thesis

Woodside has a lot of plans to further increase its LNG output, and what's important, it has the financial capacity to fund the majority of the financing requirements. Yes, Scarborough will be expensive, but as Woodside is generating an operating cash flow of US$3B per year and its sustaining capital expenditures are just a fraction of that, I don't anticipate Woodside to have any issues to fund the planned expansion plans.

Sanctioning the development of these plans will very likely also depend on the situation on the seaborne LNG market as the majority of Woodside's production will be shipped overseas. But considering the gas price in all Asian countries remains high, I'm not anticipating Woodside to run into any serious difficulties. Additionally, Woodside Petroleum has declared a fully-franked dividend of 0.91 USD/share (approximately A$1.28). This was a final dividend and combined with the previously paid interim dividend, the dividend yield is now approximately 5.7%.

I have a long position in Woodside Petroleum, and I would consider adding to this position during weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WOPEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.