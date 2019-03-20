Roche Looks To Expand MabThera's Reach In Wake Of Reduced Herceptin Sales

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it had received European approval for MabThera to treat patients with pemphigus vulgaris (PV). This approval is a good one, because it will help expand the market opportunity for MabThera. Especially, since the company had already received approval for the drug in the United States back in June of 2018. Roche needs as many approvals as it can get for this drug, because its mainstay drug Herceptin is facing and will face competition in terms of biosimilars.

European Approval For Rare Disease

The European approval for MabThera was for a rare disease known as pemphigus vulgaris. This rare autoimmune disease causes blisters and sores to develop. These types of sores or blisters develop on the skin, or in mucous membranes (mouth/genitals). The problem is that when they are open sores, there is a chance for a patient to get an infection. If this is left untreated, it is life-threatening. For sure, Roche needed this approval to boost sales for its MabThera drug. That is, of course, a good thing, but there is another more profound reason why it is good. Before the U.S. and, now, European approval of MabThera, there were no advancements for drugs being developed for this rare disease in over 60 years. In that context alone, many can declare approval as being a win regardless. The only other drugs doctors had to give to these patients with PV was corticosteroids or steroid-sparing immunosuppressant drugs. If both of these drugs were used before, why would there be a need for a new one? The reason is that corticosteroids work moderately in terms of efficacy for PV. Then, you have to worry about length of treatment with them. A patient can't take corticosteroids for a long period of time. If they do, then they can develop some serious side effects such as: Stomach ulcers, diabetes, bone loss, increased risk of infection, and redistribution of body fat on the body. Then, again with the immunosuppressant drugs, patients have an increased risk of infection. European approval was given, because of the substantial efficacy that was observed in the phase III Ritux 3 trial. This study basically treated patients with tapering of oral corticosteroids compared to corticosteroids alone. The primary endpoint was looking to see if treatment with MabThera, plus short-term oral corticosteroids, could be superior in terms of remission at 24 months compared to corticosteroids alone. It was noted that patients treated with MabThera achieved an 89.5% complete remission rate, which met the primary endpoint.

The Need For Change

For starters, this new indication for MabThera will definitely help Roche in the long run. Especially, when you consider that sales of the drug dropped year over year due to biosimilar competition. Sales of MabThera in 2018 fell by 8% to $6.7 billion. This compares to 2017, where sales of the drug reached $7.3 billion. It is imperative that Roche expands the market for its drug. Otherwise, biosimilar competition could continue to take market share away. Then, Roche is having issues with another one of its drugs. This is a popular cancer drug known as Herceptin. Herceptin generated $7 billion in sales in 2018, but with the patent expiring, the drug is now in a tough spot. Sales for the breast cancer drug in Europe dropped by 16% in 2018. It found a way to kind of limit its losses with sales of Herceptin. This is by the use of Kadcyla. Kadcyla works by combining Roche's Herceptin with ImmunoGen's (IMGN) linker and DM1 cell-killing agent. Kadcyla is already approved to treat patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. However, Roche is looking to expand the reach of this drug to other breast cancer indications. These include HER2-positive early breast cancer patients with residual disease after neoadjuvant therapy and those with early signs of the disease after only having received treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy. The opportunity to expand Kadcyla to these indications could likely boost sales of the drug. That's especially important now that the patents on Herceptin have expired.

Conclusion

The European approval for MabThera in treating patients with pemphigus vulgaris is very good news. Especially, because Roche needs to expand the market opportunity for this drug. Sales of MabThera had declined by 8% in 2018. While one approval in this indication alone won't make a big difference, it is a step in the right direction. It might limit a significant loss in the short term, so that the company can possibly get it approved for other indications. In my opinion, the most important aspect involves the notion that it is the first major advancement for this disease in over 60 years. The biggest risk for Roche is that it will still struggle with biosimilar competition for MabThera and Herceptin. The good news is that Kadcyla is off to a great start, producing $981 million in sales in 2018. As long as Roche continues to expand the markets for its popular mainstay drugs, it has a shot at maintaining market share. Roche has even done well in earnings the past few quarters with newer drugs like Ocrevus, which is being used to treat patients with multiple sclerosis.

