Why T2 Biosystems Is A Potential 10X Bagger

First of all let me start by commenting on T2 Biosystems (TTOO) recent quarter. To be honest I didn't know what to expect, just hoping for something better than the consensus.

On a full year basis, the company missed EPS estimates by $0.6, and by about $0.87M in revenue. Sure it's a miss, but overall no big deal in my book and in no way does it changes my investment thesis for the stock.

I am not going to confront all the points made in the article by fellow writer White Diamond Research. I will however touch on some of them, for it seems to me that the tone of the article was too bearish given the importance of the technology and the investment thesis of T2 Biosystems' stock.

To begin with, one of the reasons why the T2Bacteria Panel has not been adopted at a faster pace is because the company only recently received FDA approval back in May 2018. And as has been stated many times by the company, it takes a while for customers to go online. The T2Bacteria Panel customers signed in 2018 will commence commercial activity beginning in Q1 2019.

Another point was that blood cultures are still used, which is why hospitals are not adopting T2 technology fast enough. Well, the answer to that comes from the conference call:

So, the two run side by side. And the number of blood culture sets, though, when T2 is positive are likely to decline. If you get a T2 positive, you may not run that third and fourth blood culture set. You may still run the first two sets at the beginning, but you may not run the third and the fourth because you've identified the infection through the T2Bacteria or the T2Candida Panel. Over time, through our work with CARB-X and expansion of that, it's our intention to bring to market a product that will detect 20, 30 or more pathogens and resistance markers that probably will have a much, much bigger impact on how much blood culture is being run as that product is developed and come to market. Now, we're a couple of years away from that, for sure. But, ultimately, that one will be broader in scope and they have a bigger impact on blood culture. But in the short run, that's not the case nor is it required to be the case and we never actually ever talk to a hospital about that, almost ever talk to a hospital about that.

So in other words, while blood cultures will continue to be used, over time they may not be needed at all, or be limited to very a few cases. So while today the T2Bacteria Panel identifies 50% of all bacterial bloodstream infections, 70% of all blood culture species in emergency rooms, and 90% of all ESKAPE pathogens, in the future it might be close to 100% of all the above.

I think the above clarification was the most important part of the conference call. For it tells us that longer term, T2's technology will eventually replace the need for blood cultures, at least in most cases.

Furthermore, the point of using the company's technology is to rapidly identify the actual infection. As a reminder, mortality rates are reduced by 8% for every hour the correct targeted drug is used to fight sepsis.

The need for an accurate way to detect Lyme disease

Something else that has not been given much attention is the company's T2Lyme Panel that is in the pipeline. A while ago I wrote a very detailed article on Lyme disease and I think it's worth reading to understand how big the problem is (link here).

The important thing to remember about the company's T2Lyme Panel is that it has a 78% positive percent agreement, and a 100% negative percent agreement. In preclinical data, 558 negative samples for Lyme disease produced no false positive results (something really amazing).

In fact, it's probably more important to know that a patient does not have Lyme disease than if he does. Reason being, Lyme disease is not easy to detect and takes about 2 weeks on average to diagnose. And as per CDC guidance, requires a 2-step laboratory process that is both expensive and time consuming. But the accuracy of current tests are so poor, that even the CDC recommends a clinical diagnosis of the disease.

Source CDC

The Lyme disease diagnostic market is about $700M per year (according to the company). It is also a disease on the rise, primarily to climate change. If the company's T2Lyme Panel is granted FDA approval (my guess around Q2'20), it would simply be irresponsible for any hospital in areas that have high Lyme infection rates not to have it.

Yes, no revenue is projected for this panel for the next 2 years or so, however make no mistake that will be a game-changer in the fight against Lyme disease.

Please consider that according to the CDC, for 2017 a total of 42,743 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease were reported. Please note many were probable, because it's not an easy disease to diagnose. Also note that even the CDC admits as much as 90% of the cases go undetected.

Will the company need to raise more cash?

Another bearish point was that the company will need to raise money, and that a future capital increase might happen at the $1.50 mark. We all know the company is not in the best financial condition. This is not a surprise to the market or to any one of the 8 analysts covering the stock (a very high number for such a small company I might add).

Analysts are currently modeling the company will do about $40M in revenue for the year 2020. So my guess is that the company will break even around the middle of 2021 (based on company's guidance that it will break even around the $50-60M revenue mark).

Bases on the current cash burn rate, it is not 100% sure the company will need money. Especially if new start seeing a lot of orders for the company's diagnostic technology over the next 18 months or so. But even if it does break even by then, chances are it might still need to raise a little money.

However does anyone think that will happen at $1.50 per share? If you want my opinion, I think it will happen at about $15 a share or higher, if many of the above milestones I mentioned are achieved.

Does an FDA breakthrough device designation mean anything?

White Diamond Research is right that such a designation does not mean much for revenue at the current time. However please note that the reason for this, is that designated device, the T2Resistance Panel, is still in the pipeline.

The reason why the FDA granted such a designation, is because the FDA claims "antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges of our time".

So while the T2Resistance Panel is still not approved for sale in the U.S. (only for research purposes), the point for such a designation is that the FDA is eager for the company to do the work to get the device approved, because it might help the more than 2 million people in the U.S. that get an antibiotic-resistant infection each year.

The company expects to receive CE Mark for commercial availability in Europe later this year, and in my opinion an FDA breakthrough device designation will help in marketing the device both in Europe, and in the U.S. when it is finally approved by the FDA.

The investment thesis for T2 Biosystems

In my opinion the investment case for T2 Biosystems has nothing to do with cash flows, current profitability, or even if the company needs to raise additional capital or not. Let's ask ourselves a question: what is the total addressable market of the company's technology?

I don't know, but I am guessing that worldwide there are millions of blood culture tests of all kinds that could be done with the company's technology on a daily basis (I stress millions).

Let's assume that in the future, the company's diagnostic products will be able to identify nearly all bacterial bloodstream infections, and almost all blood culture species in several hours. Is there any hospital in the world that would not want to use it?

Furthermore, as adoption begins to take place on a much wider scale, the cost for the company's panels and cartridges will come down. I don't know by how much, but it might become cheaper to use the company's diagnostic products vs blood cultures. And as the cost goes down, the adoption rate will increase by leaps and bounds.

Lastly, what hospital in the North America or Europe will not want to have the company's T2Lyme Panel when cleared by the FDA? Today, nothing even comes close to a 78% positive percent agreement, and a 100% negative percent agreement when investigating for Lyme disease. It would be irresponsible for hospitals not to have it.

In fact I think insurance companies will be the ones to mandate that hospitals and health organizations adopt it. Not only will this panel detect more Lyme cases, but it will also save many people from the long term health consequences of Lyme disease when not detected.

As a reminder, as much as 90% of Lyme cases go undetected that lead to long term health problems that are eventually paid by taxpayers one way or another.

So the next question is, what might a company like this be worth, if in the next 2-3 years its technology is broadly adopted by the hospital community and health organizations worldwide? I don't know, but I have a wild imagination, as in many billions of dollars.

Let me remind everyone that paying $1B for a company with game-changing technology is chump-change these days. Imagine the sort of sales that could be achieved by any of the large-cap pharmaceutical or diagnostic companies who have long established relationships with companies, hospitals and countries around the world.

Among the many companies that might acquire T2 Biosystems in the future are Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SMMNY), Danaher Corporation (DHR), and Thermo Fisher (TMO) just to name a few. Even General Electric (GE) via tis medical systems division would be a good idea.

In my opinion, longer term, T2 Biosystems will be worth much more than $1B. But shorter term - meaning over the next 2 years or so -it's not inconceivable for the company's market cap to reach $1B, or for the company to receive a buyout offer for that amount.

Please note that as of Monday's close, the market cap of the company was about $115M. If we put a $1B future price tag on the company, then the company might be worth $25 a share or more. Not in the far distant future, but over the next 2 years or so. Therefore it is a potential 10X bagger in my book.

Bottom line

While White Diamond Research made many valid points, I think that the longer term investment thesis for T2 Biosystems was short-sighted.

As for me, I think they probably did me a favor, because I sold my position just below $4 a share and bought everything back at about $2.60 a share. So in essence I increased my liquidity by about $1.30 a share while having the same number of shares.

As such, my 24 month price target for T2 Biosystems stands at about $25 a share. Longer term, meaning more than 2 years, if the company is not bought out I think shares might go even higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.