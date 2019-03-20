DocuSign: Understand The Real Opportunities The Company Is Addressing

DocuSign-Another strong quarter-no signs of commoditization or a negative impact from real-estate exposure.

My how the world changes! A couple of months ago, DocuSign (DOCU) shares had lost 45% of their value in a matter of 2 months. After a brief period of base building, the hares have appreciated 55%-also in 2 months. That up-leg is a bit more than the average for hyper-growth stocks but then the contraction through which DOCU shares suffered was also a bit greater than average.

Last week the company reported the results of its 4th fiscal quarter. I will return later with a more detailed analysis, but summing up, the company over-attained in terms of revenues, bookings and even operating margins and free cash flow. The company raised its forecast for revenues, bookings and earnings as it has done in the other quarters since the company went public. As was pointed out on the call, the company’s IPO presentation had been for bookings to grow to between $680-$700 million; bookings for the year wound up at $801 billion, a pretty substantial increase from the level forecast at the start of last fiscal year.

The share price declined a little immediately after the earnings release-sometimes the bear does wind up with a piece of a group of investors, but it has recovered somewhat from that minor decline. In fact, according to the company CFO, this was basically a ho-hum quarter and indeed, the percentage growth in bookings was 31%, below the 40% increase in bookings the prior quarter.

The question to be addressed in this article is what’s next? Just how fast will DOCU grow and for how long will it retain is competitive advantage. Its rally has left it valued at an EV/S that is about average for its growth cohort and just a bit above average in terms of the relationship between its growth and free cash flow margin. My analysis is based on a 3-year growth-rate of 32% and an 11% free cash flow margin. The current EV/S is about 11.6X. I would note that the guidance increase this time around has brought Q1 growth expectations from 28% to 35% for Q1. The full year revenue growth forecast, which had previously been estimated to be 23% by the First Call consensus, is now forecast to be 31%. Needless to say, those are substantial increases and suggest that this company will continue a pattern of increasing guidance on a quarterly basis for some time into the future.

I wrote about DOCU recently, during the period in which its valuation had compressed and negative sentiment was flying about hyper-growth names. Even though that wasn’t all that long ago, given the share price recovery, the increased guidance and the strong operational performance, I think it is time to reprise some of those themes and see if the shares still have the potential for positive alpha. It is my belief that there is still a strong positive investment thesis that can be made for investing in this company.

What’s the strategy and what’s the competitive edge.

Although I have written about the subject before-the important concept that readers need to analyze when considering an investment in this company at this share price level, is that its strategy is focused on growing its TAM through creating and penetrating solutions in adjacencies, as much as simply executing on the opportunities within the e-sign space. I think many readers, having used e-sign themselves, imagine that the application has a degree of saturation and are unaware of just what the market potential is, and just how much opportunity there is in adjacancies.

The current TAM of the e-sign space, according to company CEO Daniel Springer is $25 billion. Given that DOCU is by far the largest participant in the space, and is projecting $910 million in revenue for the next year, it is obvious that penetration is still quite low. But to a certain extent, the reason why the company has been successful in maintaining its growth rate above 30% has to do with the plethora of new products and features it is offering-simply in expanding use cases within its user base for e-sign.

Many of these capabilities that are being offered relate to integrations with other solutions-the so-called eco-system. Within the eco-system, I think the relationship between Salesforce (CRM) and DOCU is probably the most significant. One aspect of what users of a sales automation process want on a holistic basis is the preparation of a contractual document that starts from a sales agreement. Salesforce, nowadays, is involved in processes that reach up to the time of a sale. It offers something called Essentials that includes the DocuSign app-but the app included offers the ability to create a contract and then send it to multiple parties for signature.

The two companies are collaborating on a product called DocuSign Gen for Salesforce. This allows a sales rep to take data from a customer file maintained in a Salesforce data base and use it to create a signature-ready contact. I am inclined to believe that many readers are unaware of just how far DocuSign’s offerings have come when compared to the conception that this company's business is mainly about its ability to get a signature on a will or on a real-estate contract.

Dropbox (DBX) is another partner for DocuSign. Many enterprises store their documents in Dropbox-I use it in one of my businesses-it has become something of a standard for document storage for many SMB’s. Dropbox offers what it calls Extensions. Using Extensions, users find the documents they need to have signed, route the document to the appropriate signatory, collects the signed document and save the executed contract back to the Dropbox from which it came.

A few months ago, Dropbox bought HelloSign which is seen as competition for DOCU. Over time, Dropbox is likely to de-emphasize its relationship with DOCU and attempt to build a similar offering using the HelloSign technology. But at this stage, that is something that will take time-HelloSign is a very small company with a rather immature set of offerings that will have to be substantially enhanced to meet the demands of most enterprises in terms of ease of use, security and so forth. I think DBX will remain a partner of DOCU for the foreseeable future. No doubt, over time, DOCU will find DBX competitors so it can continue to offer advanced e-sign capabilities to a wide range of users.

DOCU has many integrations of lesser or greater importance. Part of the strategy, that has been successful, is to make it easier for an enterprise to choose DOCU compared to Adobe (ADBE) or another vendor, because it provides users with the maximum amount of choice. Most of the ERP stack vendors have some kind of integration with DocuSign because they are involved in some offering users an offering that extends to procuring items to be built into products. Coupa (COUP) is another DocuSign partner, primarily for the same set of reasons.

None of these integrations by themselves are a substantial component of DocuSign’s business. Collectively, however, they are creating a rather substantial part of the company’s growth and allow the company to acquire new customers without an unacceptable cost profile. At this point, the company has significantly raised its focus on its partnership with Salesforce. Because Salesforce owns Mulesoft, it is relatively easier for DOCU to develop purpose-built integrations with Salesforce technology than might be the for many other vendors. I expect the company to continue to announce partnerships and for its eco-system to deliver a significant component of the revenue growth I am anticipating.

The integrations with Salesforce may lead some readers to speculate that Salesforce might be interested in acquiring this vendor. While that is certainly a possibility, I think Salesforce is getting most of the potential benefits of a merger with DOCU without the need of a formal acquisition. And I think the ability that DOCU has to develop a large eco-system with some tight integrations might be compromised, to some extent, if it belonged to such a large, dominant company like Salesforce. While Salesforce isn’t likely to buy DOCU, the relationship between these two companies will increasingly become part of the DOCU competitive moat and will serve as a substantial differentiator, particularly when competing against Adobe.

SpringCM and the future of Systems of Agreement

All organizations have something that might be classified as a system of agreement. The issue, or the opportunity, is that most systems of agreement rely on manual processes and are seriously out of date in terms of deploying available technology. While I do not want to over-simplify, for readers considering investing in DocuSign, one of the most important consideration is the opportunity that this company will have to leverage its E-Sign market position to build a major business in selling software to replace manual processes in terms of creating a digital system of agreement. Obviously, every system of agreement has to include an e-sign solution which is why DocuSign will most likely enjoy an outsize share of market in this space-whatever it might eventually be called.

At the moment, there is no reliable market information in terms of the system of agreement opportunity. I imagine that ultimately the TAM could well be in the same range as the e-sign opportunity ($25 billion), but I simply have seen no 3rd party market research which has focused on this opportunity. It is even somewhat difficult to identify competitors who are in this space with a focus on updating process and workflows. Most participants that say they are in the space, or defined as competitors by market research firms, are really selling a type of e-procurement software which is more of a complement than a competitor to a system of agreement. I have linked here to a white paper published by DocuSign. While of course it is an Infomercial of a kind, it will provide readers with a better description as to the kind of solutions that DocuSign aspires to sell at scale. It is really the key differentiator that is being offered by DOCU these days and over time, it will be a key growth driver as well.

Last September, DocuSign acquired a company who had been a partner called SpringCM. Spring is a company that sells a cloud platform that manages contracts and other documents that can be accessed from both the desktop and mobile devices. Spring has already well integrated its solutions with Salesforce in a fashion similar to how DocuSign is now integrated with Salesforce.

To over-simply, it is all about automating and systematizing workflows having to do with contracts and agreements. Using Spring, users can create a document from a Salesforce lead. The document can then be reviewed by all the stakeholders, and can be modified using both custom and prebuilt components. Then, the document can be signed by the relevant parties, it can be filed and revenues can be recognized. The benefits to users include a speedier and more accurate document creation process, better visibility as to where a document is in the approval cycle, and usually a faster time to revenue recognition.

DocuSign indicated that at this point, the Spring solution set and go to market strategy has been fully integrated into its selling motion. Last quarter, Spring apparently contributed about 2%-3% to DocuSign’s total reported revenue and the company said that its revenue contribution was essentially consistent with its expectation/guidance for that business. (As an aside, the Spring merger, is having precisely the same kind of effect on reported revenues that Cloudera is suffering from its merger with HortonWorks. The deferred revenue write down is costing it several million of revenue at an annual rate, and a corresponding level of margin in fiscal ’20).

The reported contribution from the addition of SpringCM is a bit misleading in that the company closed multiple accounts which bought both the DOCU and the Spring solutions. Having Spring as an offering helps DOCU differentiate its offering from Adobe and from its smaller competitors. Almost certainly, having DOCU as a parent has been responsible for some number of Spring sales. Ultimately, of course, the whole rationale of the merger had to do with revenue synergies. DocuSign paid $220 million to acquire Spring and the net impact of the acquisition cost it about $.02/share in EPS last quarter.

Needless to say there are a number of competitors in the space that DOCU calls System of Agreement. Notionally, the largest of these is Apttus, a private business which belongs to Thoma Brava the large PE firm that invests heavily in the IT space. Apttus describes its products as revenue management solutions for the financial, healthcare and entertainment industries and is not quite the same as a workflow engine. The other competitors to Spring are tiny and are more focused on procurement solutions than workflow. There is a certain crossover between revenue management, procurement and workflow, but there is a significant category called system of agreement that has a major need for automation and optimization as part of a digital transformation process.

Some thoughts about profitability and valuation

DocuSign is a rare, hyper-growth vendor that has become profitable. Despite the impact from adding the loss making SpringCM to its operations, the company enjoyed a record cash flow margin quarter, with operating cash flow, adjusted for a one-time tax payment reaching 19% of revenues. There were many other signs of operating leverage, although presumably not all of them will be repeated-this company is still more focused on growth as opposed to profitability. On a GAAP basis, operating expense grew by 70% year on year, while revenue growth was at 34%. It should be noted, that this was the quarter in which the company absorbed the expenses entailed in its acquisition of SpringCM. The impact of the merger can be best seen in the spike in research and development costs which grew by 83% year on year.

Much of the growth in operating expense was a function for a much greater provision for stock-based comp, which grew from $6 million, to $49 million in this last reported quarter, which offset a little more than half of the growth in GAAP operating expense, and allowed reported non-GAAP margins to rise by a few hundred basis points. I am well aware that stock based comp is a real expense. Part of the problem is how it is calculated and recognized. Much of the increase in stock-based comp was a function of valuing the options on the balance sheet to reflect the current required calculations and that can be a function of absolute level of the share price. DocuSign uses stock based comp as do all companies who need to hire staff in a tight labor market. There use of stock based comp is not an outlier and I expect that the outsize increases in the metric will disappear going forward.

The company is projecting non-GAAP operating expense to be about 77% this year, compared to 75% last year; the difference is a function of the absorption of SpringCM costs, the costs associated with a very active new product calendar, and the rapid expansion of international operations as well as the amortization of the new Federal data center, now under construction.

The company’s increase in deferred revenues (now called contract liabilities by this company) rose modestly this past quarter and for the year as a whole. The cash flow, while at a record level, was decremented by $14 million to cover employer payroll taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units. As mentioned earlier, the free cash flow margin rose to 19% last quarter.

As is the case for most software companies, capex is mainly a function of the cadence of investments in offices and facilities. This company is hell-bent on expanding its international presence; it is building a very impressive new EMEA headquarters in Dublin and is opening a Canadian HQ in Toronto. It is also building a new data center that will be dedicated to servicing the Federal Government. As a result, free cash flow margins are likely to be constrained to a level of less than 5% in FY’20 before possibly returning to free cash flow margins that reach the mid-teens percent the following year.

Two significant growth drivers for this company in the near-term are likely to be international expansion and a far greater penetration of the Federal market. Obviously building a data center exclusively for the Federal opportunity is a strong suggestion that the company expects massive growth in that sector, although the CFO cautioned that most of the growth is expected in Fiscal 2020-at least in terms of reported revenues.

International revenue growth was reported at 26% last quarter. The reported results were constrained as the result of the company discontinuing some acquired offerings in a couple of geos. With the anniversary passing on the loss of those revenue sources, and more focus on international as a growth opportunity, I would expect to see international growth reach the low to mid 40% range next year and for the international contribution to revenue noticeably surpass the current level of 17%.

At this point, analysts, for the most part, have adjusted their expectation for revenue growth and for EPS to match the guidance provided by the CFO during the course of the conference call. There remains one outlier whose contribution to First Call may not yet be current, and that matters when there are only 10 contributing analysts.

Based on the track record of the company, its hinting at some blockbuster new product offerings, its advance hiring of more sales reps and the new emphasis on international, my guess is that the company will maintain its growth cadence at a rate similar to 2018. At some point I believe that the system of agreement offerings that DOCU is bringing to the market are likely to change the center of gravity for the company.

Currently, analysts and investors focus on customer count and the growth in that metric on both a gross and net basis. The company added 23,000 gross customers to its base, with growth somewhat evenly divided between enterprise/commercial and the total. Enterprise customers are still just 12% of the total. But like many other company’s in the IT world, the growth going forward is more likely to come from the largest customers-users who spend in excess of $300k with DOCU each year. That number has grown, although not fast enough. Currently, there are 310 such users and that count increased just 15% this past year. I think the growth runway in the enterprise is very substantial and it is one of the reasons why I have estimated that this company can sustain a 3-year growth rate of 32% with some potential upside to that number, depending on just how “blockbuster” the new system of agreement products actually turn out to be.

DOCU sign shares, in the wake of their rally, are no longer substantially less valued than the average for their growth cohort in terms of EV/S. At the moment, and using an estimated fiscal 2019 revenue of $925 million which is 2% greater than the revised consensus, the EV/S ratio is just above 11.5X. On the other hand, even using the constrained free cash flow margin of 11%, which, as mentioned earlier, is being held down by substantial facilities investment, DOCU shares are valued at less than the average with regards to cash flow margin to growth. I also think that there is a substantial upside to growth estimates, depending on just how strong demand might be for the still nascent system of agreement.

In my opinion, DOCU shares are an excellent investment vehicle and are still misunderstood by many. DOCU does not compete in a commodity business-although it does have a free product for users who wish to sign a couple of documents. Looked at holistically, and considering its partnerships, it has a rather notable set of differentiators compared to both Adobe and to smaller competitors. Its integration with Salesforce is pregnant with potential and the company has a unique offering in terms of integrating SpringCM with its e-sign capability. I think the company will continue to produce positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.