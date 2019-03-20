Have The Market's Expectations Become Too Dovish?

Following four rate hikes in 2018, the Fed has made a notable dovish shift this year by adopting a patient approach with future rate hikes. This comes amid weakening economic conditions, both domestically and globally. This has resulted in increased expectations of further Fed dovishness in financial markets. With the next Fed meeting and press conference approaching on Mar. 20, 2019, market participants are keen to observe if the Fed maintains its dovish approach, or adjusts its statements to express more dovishness to further comfort markets.

Economic data continues to remain weak

Economic data has continued to disappoint lately, the main one being the big miss in non-farm payrolls growth in February, which came in at 20,000 vs. 175,000 estimate, though wage growth remained strong at 3.4% Y/Y. Furthermore, M/M manufacturing growth for February came in at -0.4%, reflecting contraction, while the Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which is a forward-looking indicator, also signalled more weakness ahead.

What does this mean? Persistent weakness in economic conditions inhibits the Fed from hiking rates going forward, and forces them to maintain a patient approach to rate hikes. Hence investors and traders would be right to bet on no rate hikes this year in reaction to weakening economic conditions. Although market’s expectations of a dovish Fed may have gone too far, potentially setting itself up for disappointment if the Fed does not deliver accordingly.

FedWatch exhibits surging probabilities for rate cuts

While it has now generally been accepted among market participates that the Fed will not hike rates this year, with the probabilities for rate hikes at 0% for each meeting up till January 2020, the probabilities for rate cuts have been surging. The chance of a rate cut in June 2019 has risen to around 13% (at time of writing). Given that June is only 3 months away, there would need to be serious deterioration in economic conditions over the next few months for the Fed to decide to cut rates.

Simultaneously, the chances of a rate cut in December 2019 and January 2020 have increased to 28.9% and 36.7%. With the market participants assigning higher probabilities to rate cuts, it implies a widening divergence between the market's outlook and Fed's outlook regarding future monetary policy. While the Fed has emphasized the need to be patient with rate hikes this year, it has so far not signalled the need for any rate cuts. Moreover, while economic conditions have certainly been weakening, I do not feel they have weakened so much to the point that the Fed needs to start hinting at a willingness to cut rates if needed.

Therefore, investors and traders could be setting themselves up for disappointment going into the Mar. 20 meeting/ press conference, as dovish expectations have risen too high. In fact, if the Fed decides to signal even one more rate hike in the second half of the year, either by adjusting its forecasts or through hawkish adjustments in its communication, then we could witness the return of volatility in financial markets. Though amid weakening economic conditions, I believe the Fed will avoid sounding hawkish in order to avoid increased volatility again.

Nevertheless, these increasing expectations of more rate cuts could end up undermining financial market performance going forward, as the Fed may fail to deliver on market’s dovish expectations. What type of implications could it have on the markets? Well following the Dec. 19 FOMC meeting/press conference, when the Fed failed to deliver on the market's dovish expectations, the S&P 500 plunged by 7.66% until Dec. 24, 2019, while the VIX shot up by 41% in the same time period. While it is unlikely the Fed will shock the markets by turning notably hawkish on Mar. 20, it is also unlikely the Fed will start hinting at possible rate cuts at this point in time, given that the economy has not worsened to that point yet. Therefore, investors should keep a close eye on the language and tone the Fed uses to communicate to financial markets on Mar. 20, because if the Fed fails to deliver on the market's extremely dovish expectations, then we could once again witness the S&P 500 diving lower, and the VIX shooting higher, the extent of which depends on how much dovishness is already priced into the market and how the guidance the Fed provides going forward.

Bottom Line

Amid weakening economic conditions, the market is right to expect no rate hikes at all this year. However, I believe market participants may be going too far by increasingly expecting rate cuts in FOMC meetings as soon as June 2019. As a result, if the Fed fails to deliver on the market’s dovish expectations we could witness a plunge in the S&P 500 and a spike higher in the VIX again. I do not recommend holding exposure to the S&P 500 if the Fed fails to deliver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.