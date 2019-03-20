General Mills Stock: Mounting Problems Should Keep Shareholders Up At Night

In life, you usually get what you pay for. And that same lesson applies to the stock market.

If you ask what most investors want in a stock, they’ll often rattle off a similar list of criteria: low P/E, bargain valuation, trading at 52-week lows. But like buying $15.00 running shoes at Walmart (NYSE:WMT), buying cheap merchandise can be an expensive mistake. Many of the market’s worst performing stocks traded at low multiples before their plunge.

Which brings me to today’s stock: General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Income investors have gushed over this company for its high upfront yield and discount earnings multiple. Yet, with the exception of the past few weeks, the cereal maker’s shares have gone soggy.

So does General Mills stock represent a bargain or a value trap? Let’s take a quick dive into this distribution.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Investors have long valued consumer staple businesses for their reliability. People, after all, keep buying food, diapers, and cigarettes even during recessions. That type of stability has allowed these companies to make payments to shareholders for decades. But lately, that thesis has come under attack. At the low end, cost-conscious shoppers have switched over to private-label brands. At the high end, upstart brands have exploited online advertising to steal market share. This has resulted in dividend cuts from once bullet-proof names like Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC), Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP), Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR (NYSE:BUD).

Will General Mills suffer the same fate? In 2019, analysts project the company to generate $1.8 billion in free cash flow. Over the same period, I estimate management will pay out $1.2 billion in dividends. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their income to shareholders as dividends. This ensures executives have a little bit of wiggle room to keep making payments in the event of a downturn. So given General Mills’ 67% payout ratio, shareholders have little to worry about.

But the company faces many of the same challenges as other consumer staple businesses. That explains why top- and bottom-line numbers have barely budged in years. To juice its growth rate, General Mills recently purchased dog food make Blue Buffalo. That acquisition may payoff down the road, but management needed to take on a lot of need to buy this business. Following the transaction, General Mills’ total long-term debt load jumped to $12.7 billion - a big amount to finance for a company with only $2.7 billion in operating income. At the end of 2018, the firm’s debt-to-equity ratio jumped to 2.0, up from 1.0 five years ago. Executives will likely pay down most of these liabilities through internal cash flows over time. But anytime you see a business with a big debt load, dividend investors have to take notice.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

General Mills has struggled to adapt to the changing habits of customers. In industry lingo, analysts call this “shopping around the perimeter of the supermarket.” People, especially millennials, prefer healthier, non-processed food options. Categories like cereals, snacks, and soups remain fundamentally challenged as Americans avoid overly sugary or salty foods. As a result, General Mills has struggled to deliver respectable growth for years. Management projects organic sales, which strips out the impact of acquisitions or divestments, will only increase by 1% in 2019.

The company’s hopes for a sustained boost in sales ride on Blue Buffalo. General Mills plan has been to get the brand in front of more customers. Today, you generally only find the band in pet specialty stores. Management wants to push more product through new channels such as grocery store and drug chains. Whether or not the company can generate enough new sales to justify Blue Buffalo’s $8.0 billion price tag remains to be seen.

Long-term, analysts see General Mills delivering earnings per share growth around 3% or 4% per year. That assumes management can stabilize their core business (a big if), extract more costs out of their business (possible), and milk serious money out of Blue Buffalo (another big if). Even if executives pull it off, don’t expect distributions to grow in-line with profits. Management recently announced plans to hold off on any distribution hikes for the foreseeable future, dedicating cash flow to paying down debt instead.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

Today, General Mills pays an upfront yield of 4.1%. Assuming a long-term dividend growth rate of 2% to 3% per year, our total return projection jumps into the mid-single digits. That doesn’t clear my hurdle rate. And given I can find stocks delivering higher upfront yields and better growth rates, I’m puzzled why anyone would deal with this stock unless it got a lot cheaper.

I’ve covered many such names on SeekingAlpha before. You can find comparable shareholder yields (dividends plus buybacks) from stocks like Clorox Co., Union Pacific Corporation, and Crown Castle International Corp. These companies also deliver impressive growth potential, boosting our total expected return. I haven’t covered spice-maker McCormick & Co. Inc. yet on this website. But the spice maker's financials continue to shoot the lights out despite the general doom and gloom in the consumer staples sector.

Bottom line: In the stock market, you usually get what you pay for. General Mills looks cheap, but it’s no bargain. Income hunters would be better served to put their money to work elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.