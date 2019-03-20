Seadrill Partners Could Be 'Big John' Fredriksen's Next Casualty

SDLP is now merely a risky short-term trade, in my opinion, and I suggest waiting until the mid-term outlook gets more clarity with light trading.

The issue is the maturities in H2 2020 and H1 2021 which are considered challenging in terms of refinancing.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $219.6 million, compared to $256.3 million in the fourth quarter last year and up 6.5% sequentially.

(Courtesy: SDLP: The drillship West Auriga)

Investment Thesis

After Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) managed in extremis to insulate temporarily the company against the adverse ripple effects of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) debt restructuring - which was forced to file for chapter 11 due to a massive debt load - the time to deal with its "demons" is now approaching at fast pace. The situation is not cloudless as we speak, and refinancing the debt next year presents some financial challenges that the company is not ready to tackle due primarily to a weaker-than-expected recovery in the floaters' segment. The investment thesis is now simple. In my preceding article, I was recommended to protect your investment by shorting SDLP, and I was right. The stock took a turn for the worse and lost its appeal when the company announced the near elimination of the distribution to a symbolic $0.01 per share. SDLP is now merely a risky short-term trade, in my opinion, and I suggest waiting until the mid-term outlook gets more clarity with light trading.

Seadrill Partners - Balance Sheet 4Q'18: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill Partners 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total revenues in $ million 353.3 327.5 267.9 276.8 256.3 194.3 418.1 206.2 219.6 Net income attributable to SDLP in $ million 101.9 56.8 11.7 46.3 26.5 -3.2 127.7 -9.3 -59.1 EBITDA $ million 311.6 236.7 139.8 118.0 146.3 118.8 349.9 133.7 103.3 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million 210.4 261.3 164.6 161,2 137.9 99.7 320.1 129.9 130.2 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 28.8% 17.3% 4.4% 16,7% 10.3% 0 30.5% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 1.11 0.62 0.13 0.50 0.29 -0.04 1.39 -0.12 -0.64 Cash from operations in $ million 108.4 159.7 120.5 119.1 79.6 103.4 30.8 280.8 19.1 Capital expenditure in $ million 4.6 9.3 14.7 28.4 14.3 6.9 5.4 5.2 5.9 Free cash flow in $ million 103.8 150.4 105.8 90.7 62.6 96.5 25.4 275.6 13.2 Cash and short-term investments $ billion 0.768 0.862 0.919 0.845 0.849 0.860 0.806 0.882 0.842 Total debt in $ billion 3.60 3.58 3.62 3.44 3.37 3.35 3.26 3.12 3.08 Distribution per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted - million) 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.822 91.822 91.822

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Backlog

1 - Revenues

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $219.6 million, compared to $256.3 million in the fourth quarter last year and up 6.5% sequentially. The company said:

The increase was primarily due to higher uptime on the West Vela after completing its SPS in the third quarter and the West Capella commencing its contract with Shell in Malaysia, partially offset by the completion of West Aquarius contract

Mark Morris, the company CEO, said in the conference call:

[R]evenues of 220 million were up 7% relative to the third quarter, mainly related to more activity and better uptime. Operationally, we had a good quarter too with uptime in the working fleet at 98%. While revenue was up 7%, adjusted EBITDA remained flat, reflecting higher costs because of commencement, reactivations and slightly higher G&A. In relation to the reported loss of 108 million, a large element of this relates to a provision we have taken with respect to the recent changes in US tax legislation. We believe this issue is not unique to us or is industry specific and we are seeking clarification from the US tax authorities.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a critical financial component that should always be rigorously analyzed when looking at a long-term investment.

SDLP has passed the FCF test quite quickly at about $410.7 million in levered free cash flow in 2018, with $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. I have indicated in my preceding article that the jump in the third quarter was due to the West Leo litigation.

However, Moody indicated on Feb. 21, 2019:

Although Moody's expects SDLP to generate positive albeit declining free cash flow in 2018-19, the group's consolidated gross leverage will remain high in the near to intermediate term. While the group's liquidity profile should remain adequate in the next 12 months, SDLP has sizeable maturities falling due in 2020-2021, which it may find challenging to refinance in a timely manner in the absence of any improvement in operating performance. Also, Moody's notes that SDLP's MLP/LLC structure entails a high degree of complexity and is inherently of a shareholder friendly nature.

The issue is the maturities in H2 2020 and H1 2021 which are considered challenging in terms of refinancing if the company is not improving its cash flow from operations and generate more revenues.

On January 22, 2019, Seadrill Partners reduced the distribution to $0.01 per share, down from $0.10.

This reduction to almost zero is in response to the slower-than-anticipated recovery with low day rates, but mainly due to the company desire to protect liquidity ahead of debt maturities in the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. It is what I have been suggesting precisely for many quarters and considered that paying a high-level distribution in 2018 was a bad idea.

SDLP passes the FCF test.

3 - Net debt is now $2.24 billion.

The company has $841.6 million in total cash, which translates to a net debt of $2.24 billion, giving a ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.17x, which is still acceptable. The issue that starts to be concerning and forced the company to eliminate almost totally its distribution payout is that the debt must be refinanced starting next year.

4 - Backlog

As of December 31, 2018, the backlog remaining is $920 million extending until 2020. I have estimated about $569 million left in backlog in 2019, assuming no new contract whatsoever. Backlog addition this quarter totaled only $52 million which is quite disappointing. The backlog erosion continues without showing signs of slowing down.

Backlog repartition from 2019 to 2020:

The company entered into two new contracts, and one exercised option adding $52 million of backlog:

1. The West Capella got a one-well contract with two options with Petronas in Malaysia. Backlog addition is expected to be approximately $11 million. The deal starting in Q3 2019.

2. The West Vencedor got a six-well contract with three option wells in Cote d'Ivoire. Backlog addition is approximately $20 million — the deal starting in Q3 2019.

3. One fixed-price option for the West Aquarius. Backlog addition is $21 million, and the contract will begin in May 2019.

The erosion in backlog is a concern because without any important backlog addition the company will be confronted with a weak financial position precisely at the same time it will have to refinance its debt. Based on $250-$300 million in minimum revenues per quarter we can see that the backlog issue will be severe at the end of 2019 unless a drastic rebound in contracting can replace what has been used. However, the 1Q'19 is already showing more weakness, due to the West Aquarius idle time.

5 - Guidance Q1' 2019

Source: SDLP Presentation

John Roche said in the conference call:

[O]utlook for the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around 105 million. This is due to a full quarter of idle time on the West Aquarius, prior commencing its contract with Exxon in May, which is expected to be partially offset by the full quarter of operations for the West Capella and the West Vencedor.

$105 million in adjusted EBITDA is indicating a particularly weak 1Q'19 with potential revenues below $200 million again. I do not think the market will react well.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Seadrill Partners is now in free-fall after struggling to stay above $1 for over a month. Of course, we should not lose hope, but I have seen this movie before, and the end is often a dramatic one. Some companies are harder to let it go, and I am guessing SDLP will have many hiccups before it turns eventually flat.

Another concern is that SDLP cannot trade below $1. If the stock cannot trade above $1 in the next few months, the company will have to reverse split to regain NYSE compliance, which will further depress the stock.

The only catalyst that may play in favor of the stock now is news on the contracting front. Also, the recent JV created between Sonangol and Seadrill, in which Seadrill is committing two drillships, could eventually give an opportunity, particularly for the West Polaris, as it has been discussed in the conference call by Mark Morris:

Well, I think, the first thing to say is, it's early days in the JV with Sonangol in terms of actual rig selection. We certainly believe that from a Seadrill Partners’ perspective, the West Polaris is a good potential fit, but it's, like I said, it's still early days, but certainly it will be one of the rigs that’s being marketed to and offered up for the joint venture.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

There is no real technical analysis for SDLP at the moment. The stock is crashing without any real support. One significant line resistance is $1 that could eventually be tested several times (multi-tops).

However, I recommend selling on any upside attempt unless we can base the rebound on solid facts. It is a dangerous period where it is better to wait on the sideline.

