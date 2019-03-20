Boeing: The Market Didn't Overreact

I also show the impact of hedging Boeing before the crash, and update my current view on the stock, as well as that of my site.

The market correctly anticipated the scope of the current situation, as I elaborate here.

Last week, I wrote that the market's initial drop in Boeing shares after the Ethiopian Airlines crash was an overreaction. I was wrong.

The cockpit of a Boeing 737 Max 8 (Photo by Dimas Ardian for Bloomberg).

The Market Didn't Overreact

In an article last week (Crash Protection For Boeing), I wrote that the initial 10% pre-market drop in Boeing (BA) shares the day after the Ethiopian Airlines crash was an overreaction. I was wrong about that. Subsequent information suggests the Boeing's challenge is more significant than a software update, as I elaborate below. I also address a question that's come up since my previous article: Namely, what would have happened to your Boeing position had you hedged before the crash. I close by updating my site's current take on the stock.

More Than A Software Update At Issue

The "Big Read" on aviation in Saturday's Financial Times (paywalled here) makes clear that there's more at issue with Boeing than the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) software. As I noted last week, that's the software which is designed to push the plane's nose down to avoid stalls. As the FT explained in Saturday's article, this software was essentially a shortcut Boeing took to retrofit 737s to carry new, energy efficient engines, rather than building a new plane designed with those new engines in mind:

Tim Horton, the then president of American Airlines [(AAL)] stunned the industry when (in 2011) he announced Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) had won part of a multi-billion dollar contract to resupply a replacement for the carrier's short-haul fleet. It was the first contract the European manufacturer had won from American and it was to supply its A320new, a new variant of the plane with a more economical engine. To stay in the race Boeing had to scramble. It had originally planned an all new plane, but instead changed tack to offer American a revamped version of its existing bestseller, the 737.

The new version of course needed the MCAS software, which has been under scrutiny in the wake of the two 737 Max crashes over the last several months. The FT suggests that regulatory capture may have been behind the FAA's somewhat lax oversight of this:

The MCAS system was certified as a new element, but the 737 Max fleet was classified as a derivative of earlier models, meaning it did not require the same amount of certification. [...] Boeing has long been one of the most politically well-connected companies in the U.S.

Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Transportation's inspector general is now auditing the FAA's certification of the 737 Max. This should be a positive development for Boeing in the long term, to the extent that it increases attention paid to safety. Now let's address the question of the impact of hedging before the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

If You Had Hedged Prior To The Ethiopian Airlines Crash

As of Friday, March 8, the last trading day before the Ethiopian Airlines crash, these were the optimal puts hedge Boeing against a greater-than-16% decline over the next several months.

As you can see above, the cost of that protection was $5,600, or 2.65% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some point between the bid and ask).

Since March 8, shares of Boeing are down 11.76%.

Let's see how the hedge reacted to that drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of March 19:

Screen capture via the CBOE.

How That Hedge Ameliorated Boeing's Drop

Boeing closed at $422.54 on March 8. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $211,270 in BA shares plus $5,600 in puts, so the net position value was $211,270 + $5,600 = $216,870.

The stock closed at $373.43 on Tuesday, March 19, down about 12% from its close on March 8. The investors' shares were worth $186,715 on Tuesday, and the put options were worth $13,087.50, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Tuesday's close was $186,715 + $13,087.50 = $199,802.50. $199,802 represents a 7.87% drop from $216,870.

If You Had Hedged With An Optimal Collar

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13%, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same, >16% declines over the same time frame on March 8.

In this case the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $350 when opening the collar, assuming you had placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How The Optimal Collar Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg:

Screen capture via the CBOE.

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

Screen capture via the CBOE.

How That Collar Has Ameliorated Boeing's Slide

Boeing closed at $422.54 on March 8. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $211,270 in BA shares plus $4,150 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, it would have cost him $4,500 to do so. So the net position value was ($211,270 + $4,150) - $4,500 = $210,920.

On Tuesday, March 19, the investors' shares were worth $186,715, his put options were worth $9,775, and it would have cost $930 to buy-to-close the short call leg, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So, the net position value as of Tuesday's close was ($186,715 + $9,775) - $930 = $195,560. $195,560 represents a 7.28% drop from $210,920.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Boeing dropped by 11.76% from March 8 to March 19. Both hedges were designed to protect against a >16% drop, and they limited drawdowns to 7.87% and 7.28%, respectively, thanks in part to the time value of the put options.

Wrapping Up: Current Stance On Boeing

I'm still moderately bullish on Boeing for the same reasons I pointed out last week, particularly its position as one half of the duopoly for large airliners. And as positive numbers across the Boeing row in the screen capture from Portfolio Armor below show my site is still moderately bullish on it as well.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Nevertheless, if you are long shares of Boeing, I suggest you consider hedging it, as the cost of doing so now is not prohibitive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.