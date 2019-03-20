Healthcare Trust Of America: Don't Buy This 4.4%-Yielding Healthcare REIT Just Yet

That said, though, HTA is not cheap, and the dividend is growing only slowly.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) benefits from an aging U.S. population and growing costs in the healthcare industry through its MOB-focused facility portfolio. The healthcare REIT has decent diversification and distribution coverage stats, and the growth drivers in the industry are intact. That said, though, Healthcare Trust of America's shares are not a bargain, and management is growing its dividend slower than it could. An investment in HTA yields 4.4 percent.

Healthcare Trust of America - Portfolio Snapshot

Medical office buildings make up the majority of Healthcare Trust of America's property portfolio. At the end of the December quarter, Healthcare Trust of America owned 415 single- and multi-tenant medical office buildings representing 21.8 million gross leasable area. The REIT also owns a few hospitals and senior care facilities.

Healthcare Trust of America's properties can be found in major cities around the country. Typically, the REIT invests into medical office buildings in large urban areas with attractive economic fundamentals and large elderly demographics.

Healthcare Trust of America's largest market currently is Dallas, Texas which accounts for 12.5 percent of the REIT's investments and 10.1 percent of its annualized base rent.

Healthcare Trust of America benefits from an aging U.S. population (older age cohorts will make up a larger share of U.S. society in the future) and rising healthcare expenditures. In addition, shifting patient preferences towards outpatient procedures support an investment in Healthcare Trust of America.

Distribution Coverage

Here's the good news: Healthcare Trust of America's dividend is about as safe as it gets. The bad news: The healthcare REIT is not growing its dividend payout as fast as it could.

Healthcare Trust of America has pulled in an average of $0.41/share in normalized funds from operations in the last eight quarters which compares favorably to a dividend rate of ~$0.31/share. The normalized FFO-payout ratio has averaged 134 percent, suggesting that the REIT's dividend indeed has a very high margin of dividend safety.

Source: Achilles Research

Healthcare Trust of America grows its dividend very slowly: The REIT raises its payout by $0.005/share annually, which is way below potential, in my opinion, given Healthcare Trust of America's very high margin of dividend safety.

Valuation

Healthcare Trust of America has guided for its normalized funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.62-$1.67/share in 2019. Since shares currently change hands for $28.30, an investment in HTA effectively costs income investors 17.2x 2019e norm. FFO which is a high multiple to pay.

And here's how Healthcare Trust of America compares against other MOB-focused healthcare REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The biggest risk factor, as far as I am concerned, relates to the REIT's valuation, which has become a bit stretched lately. Shares are far from being cheap at 17.2x 2019e FFO, which in turn exposes investors to correction risks. An economic downturn could be a major negative catalyst for the stock, which in turn could trigger a shift in investors' asset allocations. In any case, paying this high a FFO-multiple comes with considerable downside risks.

Your Takeaway

Healthcare Trust of America has a lot going for itself: The company profits from an aging U.S. population, rising healthcare expenditures and shifting patient preferences towards outpatient procedures. The REIT has a very high margin of dividend safety thanks to its conservative FFO-payout ratio, but the valuation is cause for concern. I'd wait for a drop towards the $25 price level before scooping up some shares.

