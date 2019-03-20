Kinaxis: Share Price Pullback Creates A Good Buying Opportunity

Kinaxis is currently trading at a discount to its historical average and to its peers.

Its expansion of sales, marketing, R&D, and support teams will help it to grow its business in Asia and Europe.

Investment Thesis

Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) (TSX:KXS) delivered mixed Q4 2018 earnings. Despite double digit revenue increase, its EBITDA margin declined by several percentage points due to its investments. Kinaxis also expects its margin to remain compressed in the near term as it ramps up its investment in sales, marketing, R&D, and support teams. Despite this, we believe Kinaxis' investments should help improve its sales, especially in Europe and Asia. The company should continue to deliver strong growth in several of its new verticals such as consumer-packaged goods and automotive. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its historical average and its peers. We believe its shares are a good buy for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Mixed Q4 2018 Results

Kinaxis delivered mix Q4 2018 results. The company saw its revenue increased to C$39.5 million (prior to IFRS 15/16 adoption) in Q4 2018. This was 15% higher than the revenue of C$34.4 million a year ago. Its subscription services revenue increased to C$31.8 million in Q4 2018 from C$27 million in Q4 2017. This represented a growth rate of 18%. Despite strong growth, its revenue did not meet its expectation given the timing of some of its new customer wins in Q4. Its gross margin declined from 72% in Q4 2017 to 68% in Q4 2018 due to headcount increase, higher compensation cost, and higher depreciation cost associated with the expansion of its data center capability.

2019 guidance introduced

Kinaxis also provided its 2019 guidance. Management expects its total revenue to be in the range of C$183 million to C$188 million (or about 21.4% ~ 24.8% growth). Its software as a service revenue is expected to grow by 22% ~ 24% from C$97.2 million in 2018. We view this revenue guidance positively. However, its adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline to 23% ~ 25% in 2019. This will be a significant drop from the margin of 28% in 2018. Management indicated that the expenses would be used to expand its engineering team, global sales, marketing, and support teams.

Catalysts to drive its share price higher

Due to its mixed results, Kinaxis' shares have pulled back considerably. Nevertheless, we continue to have a positive view on the company. We also believe that there are catalysts that will help drive its share price higher. These catalysts are listed below:

Bookings increased significantly

Despite mixed result, Kinaxis achieved a record amount of bookings in Q4 2018. Management noted that it had closed all the delayed deals that were supposed to be closed in Q3 2018. These bookings are all subscription-based bookings and should help it to grow its subscription revenue in the upcoming quarters.

Significant growth in sales and marketing expenses should help support future sales

As mentioned earlier in the article, Kinaxis is increasing its expenses in R&D, marketing, sales, and support expenses. Although this is expected to result in lower EBITDA margin, it should drive long-term sales growth. Management indicated in the conference call that most of these investments would be in Europe and Asia. These are regions where the company has experienced strong growth in the past few years. Management appears to be confident about its robust pipeline in these two regions and believe these investments should drive strong growth in future sales.

Lots of growth potential in consumer-packaged goods and automotive

Management identified strong growth potential in verticals such as consumer-packaged goods and automotive. In the conference call, management expects these two verticals will continue to grow at a much faster pace than its other areas such as life sciences and high-tech. For reader’s information, life sciences and high-tech each represent about 30% of its revenue. Management indicates that its recent customer wins such as Unilever and Dyson should help it to secure more wins in the CPG vertical. We believe CPG and automotive verticals will help Kinaxis to deliver its revenue growth guidance.

Valuation

The share price of Kinaxis has increased by nearly 480% in the past 5 years. This was much higher than the 8% growth rate of Canada’s TSX composite index in the same time period. The company is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 28.72x and trailing 12-month EV to EBITDA ratio of 43.03x. This is much lower than its 5-year trailing 12-month EV to EBITDA ratio of 51.46x. Its forward P/E ratio of 50.85x is also below the average of 79x of its peers.

Risks and Challenges

Customer concentration risk

Kinaxis derive a significant portion of its revenue from a relatively small number of customers. Hence, its growth depends on its ability to retain existing customers and add new customers at the same time.

Long sales cycles

Since it often takes time for Kinaxis’ potential customers to evaluate the services and products, the closing of sales may vary quarter to quarter. This was the case in Kinaxis’ Q3 2018 results where some of the sales that management anticipated to close in Q3 2018 got moved to Q4 2018.

Competition risk

Kinaxis’ business faces heavy competition from other competitors. Some of its competitors may be able to compete at lower prices.

Economic downturn

Downturns in general economic and market conditions may reduce demand for Kinaxis’ solutions. This may negatively impact its revenue and its cash flow generation.

Investor Takeaway

Despite mixed Q4 2018, our positive view of Kinaxis’ outlook is still intact. Its shares remain deeply discounted compare to its peer and its historical average. We believe Kinaxis’ recent share price weakness provides a good buying opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

