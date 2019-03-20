STORE Capital: Revisiting This 4.1%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT

Shares are no longer a bargain, though, and downside risks are growing.

STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) makes a decent value proposition for DGI investors seeking to capture a growing stream of dividend income. The commercial property REIT has very convincing portfolio and dividend coverage stats, but the valuation is a bit stretched today, in my opinion. I think STORE Capital Corp. is about fairly valued, if not slightly overvalued today, and income investors may want to wait for a drop before scooping up some shares. An investment in STOR at today's price point yields 4.1 percent.

STORE Capital Corp.'s shares have staged a strong recovery this year. Year-to-date, STORE Capital Corp.'s share price has risen ~14 percent on the back of improving investor sentiment after the brutal sell-off at the end of last year. According to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, STORE Capital Corp. is neither overbought nor oversold.

Source: StockCharts

STORE Capital Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

STORE Capital Corp. is a U.S. commercial property REIT with an equity value of $7.2 billion. At the end of the December quarter, STORE Capital Corp.'s real estate portfolio was comprised of 2,255 commercial properties in 49 U.S. states. 75 percent of STORE Capital Corp.'s leases are rated investment-grade.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Source: STORE Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

STORE Capital Corp. has a high degree of geographic diversification since the REIT's properties are spread out all over the United States.

Here's a location map.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

STORE Capital Corp. has a well-utilized property portfolio, too: The REIT's occupancy rate has not dropped below 99.2 percent in the last twelve quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Compared against other commercial property REIT's, STORE Capital Corp. also comes out on top: The REIT has the most diversified tenant base and the longest lease terms...both of which considerably reduce cash flow risks for the REIT and its investors.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Growth Through Acquisitions

STORE Capital Corp. spent more than a billion dollars in each of the last four years on buying new properties in order to scale its real estate platform and grow funds from operations.

Here's a breakdown of the REIT's net acquisition volume since 2015.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

On the back of acquisitions, STORE Capital Corp. has grown its net income, net operating income and AFFO consistently over the last four years.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Balance Sheet

STORE Capital Corp. has a strong balance sheet with a moderate amount of debt that protects shareholders in the event of an industry downturn or a U.S. recession.

Real estate investment trusts with strong balance sheets and liquidity positions are likely going to be net buyers of properties during the next U.S. recession.

Here's STORE Capital Corp.'s most recent balance sheet.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Distribution Coverage

STORE Capital Corp. is a high-quality income vehicle for two specific reasons: 1. The REIT has produced consistent excess dividend coverage, and 2. The dividend is growing at a fast clip.

As to the first point, STORE Capital Corp. has pulled in an average of $0.405/share in FFO and an average of $0.433/share in AFFO in the last twelve quarters. Hence, the commercial property REIT covered its average dividend payout of $0.30/share consistently with both FFO and AFFO. The implied AFFO-payout is very conservative at 69 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

STORE Capital Corp. has handed shareholders generous dividend increases in the last couple of years, which helps make a case for STORE Capital Corp. as a DGI investment.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Valuation

STORE Capital Corp. has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.90-$1.96/share in 2019. Since shares currently change hands for $32.29, income investors seeking to access the REIT's dividend pay ~16.7x 2019e AFFO, which is a high multiple indeed.

And here's how STORE Capital Corp. compares against other REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

STORE Capital Corp. is vulnerable to a U.S. recession as far as the REIT's valuation is concerned. Today, the commercial property REIT is probably already fully valued, exposing investors to considerable downside risks. A U.S. recession or an industry downturn could further put pressure on the REIT's cash flow. That said, though, the distribution is not at risk, in my opinion, and will most likely continue to grow going forward.

Your Takeaway

STORE Capital Corp. makes an appealing investment proposition based on diversification, portfolio strength (near-perfect occupancy rate, high percentage of investment-grade rated leases), dividend coverage and growth. However, the REIT's valuation is a bit of a concern to me, and I think investors will get a change to scoop up shares at a more appealing valuation down the road. I'd wait for a drop before gobbling up some shares for my DGI portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.