Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Marc Ayas - Manager, Investor Relations

Brian Hannasch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Claude Tessier - Chief Financial Officer

Jean Marc Ayas

Thank you, Jessa. Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting Alimentation Couche-Tard’s third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2019. All lines will be kept on mute to prevent any background noise. After the presentation, we will answer questions that were forwarded to us beforehand by analysts. We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period.

Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today. Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer.

Brian Hannasch

Thank you, Jean Marc and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us for the presentation of our third quarter 2019 results. I want to begin by going over some of the highlights of the quarter and following my presentation are our CFO, Claude Tessier who will go over the financial details of the quarter.

This quarter, we had record-breaking earnings with strong and balanced results really across the entire network. In particular, I am pleased with the year-over-year growth in same-store merchandise sales. In the U.S. and Canada, we saw positive momentum in the regions where the former CST locations have been re-branded and that certainly shows the strength of the Circle K brand and the Couche-Tard programs and operations and their ability to drive sales and traffic.

I am also proud of the work this quarter in expanding the Circle K fuel brand to nearly an additional 250 locations across North America in which we continue on the journey to provide an easier customer experience both at the fuel forecourt and inside our stores. This quarter also marks the 1 year anniversary of our holiday acquisition and I want to thank the outstanding employees of our new Northern Tier business unit for a great year of growing together. We are very, very pleased with results year-to-date in Northern Tier.

I will dive a little bit into the details of our same-store sales this quarter, which were up across the network. In the U.S., we saw an increase in same-store merchandise revenue of 4.5% compared with the same quarter last year. There was very good performance in all the U.S. business units, including the clear positive impact of a lot of progress in our CST stores. We are also seeing success of a lot of our traffic driving initiatives, improved product mixes and tactical loyalty programs, which are contributing to continued solid top line growth.

In Canada, same-store merchandise revenue increased by 4.9%, continuing on improving trends from the last quarters. In this region, the former CST locations had an exceptional performance in the quarter as the re-branding move forward. Again, this is also due to strong promotions, the popularity of some of our programs that we have put into these stores as well as an impact of higher tax on cigarettes and OTP in Canada. In Europe, same-store merchandise revenues increased 2.9%, what was a solid growth we did see some deceleration from earlier in the year due to unfavorable weather and reduced shopping – holiday shopping days over the Christmas period.

Shifting to fuel, in the U.S. same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.8% compared to the same quarter last year, we also had very strong margins in the U.S. this quarter where we benefited from both the following product costs and the structure of some of our larger fuel arrangements with our suppliers. In Canada same-store transportation fuel volumes decreased by 0.6% which continues to improve the trend in this region compared to prior year especially with the turkey cites where the newly implemented loyalty program continues to gain traction. In Europe same-store fuel volumes were down 1.4% largely due to some extreme weather in the Scandinavian business units as well as in the Baltics and also competitive pressures in certain markets.

This quarter, we grew the presence of our Circle K in North America in the fuel space, especially in our heartland business unit with over 120 new sites in Missouri and Illinois. We have basically completed the conversion of Circle K fuel with all of our former Statoil sites in Europe, all the Topaz locations in Ireland as well as the Shell locations in Europe. At the end of fiscal 2019, we are looking at re-branding some 1,000 sites to the Circle K fuel brand in the Midwest, Rocky Mountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast and Ontario here in North America. And we are well over half way towards that goal. Unifying the Circle K brand inside our stores and our fuel islands is improving the customer experience and making our customers lives just a little bit easier every day.

In terms of acquisition and the integration work we continue to see great work at the former CST locations. In Canada performance of our CST sites and same-store sales showed very strong year-over-year growth at 11.8%. In the U.S. the CST network had an increase of 4.8% in the in-store sales driven by the success of our re-branding activities, resets and in the store showcasing impulse products and improvements made to our overall offering in the sites. In Texas specifically, we have completed the kolache and doughnut bakery rollout to 250 locations in the quarter and we are seeing promising sales and customer feedback with that offer. We continue to realize impressive synergies related to the CST integration with just the end of the quarter as approximately $207 million and we remain confident that we will exceed our synergies target of $250 million.

Next to the Holiday network where we reached our 1 year anniversary of the acquisition this quarter. While we are very pleased with the integrations so far and what’s most important is the outstanding people who serve our customers everyday in the newly formed Northern Tier business unit. For the last several months, our dedicated teams have been piloting programs across the network based on Holiday’s grab into a food offer, Holiday store layouts, design practices, some unique promotional activities and marketing models. I am pleased to report that we are now moving down the piloting stage and brining some of these programs to scale in our heritage network. This quarter we also had new products and category offers form Holiday in various stages of testing or implementation, an example being rolling out Holiday’s private brand Beef Turkey across the U.S., which has quickly become one of our top selling SKUs.

Let me talk a little bit about what’s going on inside the stores in terms of key categories. This quarter, we expanded our highly successful coffee in demand program to new markets and we now have nearly 900 locations installed in the U.S. year-to-date. Building on the strength and position for simply great coffee and implementing above the line immediate to announce new programs arrival, we have seen strong traffic and customer engagement in our initial large areas. Additional sites are being deployed and we are on track to completing over 1,500 sites by the end of the fiscal year. With this program Circle K is taking brewed coffee to the next level with its premiere brewing system and equipment that’s fast, easy and always fresh, every cup is grounded, brewed and under a minute and the customer is reacting very positively to the clean fresh taste.

In our Polar Pop offer, this quarter we had a first market exclusive launch with Dew Ice on the Fountain which capitalized on the new brand extension and drove growth across the portfolio. This is part of our effort to leverage our strong partnerships with suppliers for exclusive favors and the activations, which help differentiate our Polar Pop and Foster brands. We continue to see acceleration in the packaged beverage segment primarily driven by sustained growth of energy, water and ready to drink coffees. Within the energy category during the quarter we had our first major national scale promotion which combined the compelling retail value, our unique lift to up sell platform and exclusive marketing content and media outlets.

Similarly we leveraged large scale promotions against the carbonated soft drink segment as well as the number of high impulse, high margin categories like confection snacks. These events were booked in by major holidays and the Super Bowl in each instance resulting sales and profit showed positive growth. Within our newly culinary inspired signature hotdog program, we exceeded our original goal of 200 stores in the fiscal year and now have over 270 locations in North America with the offer and plans to expand that further. We have enhanced our marketing toolkit to create awareness around that offer and the excitement of the category and its on-trend flavor innovations.

In Europe, we rolled out a newly designed Circle K store layout to nearly 50 locations so far this fiscal year and target to open up over 90 by the end of the year. These are new stores, newly remodeled stores and our big step up in terms of look and feel of the offers. They feature wide aisles, inviting the core, attractive lighting and provide new customer experiences to grow traffic and basket size. In many of these locations, we also have our food-to-go offer or repair onsite sandwiches are particularly profitable with the customers. In 6 of our European markets, we also piloted an exciting new Mexican offer, after tasting it in Ireland – sorry, piloting it in Ireland and Norway for over a year. We feel it’s ready for primetime and have expanded again into six other divisions. The range includes easy-to-eat burritos, quesadillas, nacho balls which are targeted for our customers on the go.

During the quarter, we continued the expansion of our Circle K brand across the globe where we completed now over 4,900 sites in North America and over 1,900 sites in Europe. In Ireland, our last remaining market in Europe, we have re-branded nearly 300 locations and are progressing nicely on the plant and have 360 completed by the end of this fiscal year.

Turning to the U.S. and the Arizona business unit, about 120 sites have been re-branded this year, with a goal of over 200 by the end of the year. In our Rocky Mountain business, we have re-branded 240 locations with a target of finishing 300 sites by the end of the year. And Texas is moving closer to meeting its goal of 400, so we are making great progress inside of that new CST network. And as I have noted the trends in these newly re-branded stores are strong and lifting results across the divisions. I am going to pause here and let Claude take us through more of the third quarter financial results. Claude?

Claude Tessier

Thank you, Brian. So ladies and gentlemen, good morning. We are happy to report for our third quarter of 2019 net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation of $612.1 million or $1.08 per share on a diluted basis. Excluding certain items for both comparable periods, adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 would have been processing fees of $609 million compared with $301 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of $308 million or 102.3%.

Adjusted net earnings per share would have remained at $1.08 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $0.53 for the corresponding period of fiscal 2018, an increase of 103.8%. Net earnings were $1.5 billion for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 compared with $1.3 billion for the comparable period of fiscal 2018, an increase of 20.4%. Diluted net earnings per share are $2.73 compared with $2.25 for the previous year. Excluding certain items from net earnings of the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, net earnings would have been approximately $1.6 billion compared with $1.1 billion for the previous year, an increase of 38.8%. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $2.80 compared with $2.1 for the first three quarters of 2018, which is an increase of 39.3%.

I will now go over some key figures for the quarter. For more details, please refer to our MD&A which is available on our website. During this most recent quarter, excluding CAPL’s revenue as well as the net negative impact from currency translation, merchandise and service revenue increased by approximately $394 million or 10.3%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $174 million and to continued organic growth. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, on the same basis, merchandise and service revenues increased by $1.5 billion or 15.5%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisition of approximately $1 billion and to organic growth. For the third quarter of 2019, excluding CAPL’s gross profit as well as the negative impact from currency translation merchandize and service gross profit increased by approximately $142 million or 10.9%. This rise is attributable to the contribution from acquisitions of approximately $62 million and to our organic growth. Our gross margin increased by 0.6% in the United States to 33.7% and decreased by 0.4% in the year up to 31.8% both due to different product mix.

In Canada our gross margin decreased by 0.9% to 33.1%, mainly as a result of the conversion of our Esso stores from the agent model to the corporate model as well as to the increase of taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 on the same basis consolidated merchandise and service gross profit increased by $543 million or 16.3%. The gross margin was 33.8% in the United States, an increase of 0.6%, it was 41.8% in Europe, a decrease of 0.3%, while in Canada it was 33.7%, a decrease of 0.8% for the similar factors to those of the third quarter.

The road transportation fuel gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and was sold at $29.42 per gallon in the United States, an increase of $13.76 per gallon compared to the same quarter last year, mainly driven by a sharp decline of oil prices during the quarter. In Europe, the road transportation fuel gross margins, was $0.083 per liter, an increase of $0.43 per liter. While in Canada, the road transportation fuel gross margin was CAD0.811 per liter, a decrease of CAD0.122 per liter due to increased competitive pressure. The road transportation fuel gross margins in the first three quarters of 2019, was $0.2512 per gallon in the U.S., $0.872 per liter in Europe and CAD0.845 per liter in Canada.

While in-store hourly rate pressure continued to bring this quarter’s growth in expense to higher level than in the past, we continued to rigorously focus on the controlling costs throughout our organization. As always, this cost control is due to our rigorous financial discipline and focus on increasing value for our shareholders. As a result for the third quarter, we were able to maintain growth in normalized operating expense of 3.2%, despite the wage pressure in certain of our region and excluding conversion of our Esso stores from the agent model to the corporate model, the remaining volumes for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 would have been 2.9%.

Excluding specific items discussed in more detail in our MD&A adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and the first three quarters of 2019 increased by $405.7 million or 56.4% and by $601.4 million or 26.4% respectively compared with the corresponding periods for the previous fiscal year. The growth in EBITDA mainly came from the contribution from higher fuel margins in the U.S., acquisition and organic growth, partly offset by the net negative impact from currency translation. Acquisition contributed approximately $62 million and $269 million respectively while the valuation and exchange rate had a negative impact of approximately $17 million and $24 million respectively.

The income tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was 18.7% compared with 16.2% for the corresponding period of fiscal 2018. When excluded the net tax benefit of $218.6 million stemming from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Job Act of the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase of the income tax rate of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 stems from higher pretax earnings in the U.S. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, the income tax rate is 17.5% compared with 20.6% for the corresponding period of fiscal 2018 when excluding the same netbacks benefit in fiscal 2018 stemming for the U.S. tax reform. As of February 3, 2019, our return on equity remains strong at 23.8% on a pro forma basis and our return on capital employed was at 13.9% also on a pro forma basis. During the quarter, we have continued to generate significant free cash flow allowing us to accelerate our de-leveraging plan as evidenced by our adjusted leverage ratio of 2.38 to 1. Since the beginning of the year, we repaid close to $1.2 billion on our revolving unsecured operating credit.

Our liquidity position remains strong. We have $690.2 million in cash and approximately $2.3 billion available to our revolving credit facilities providing us the flexibility to continue our strategic goal plan as well as rewarding our shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend by 25% to CAD0.125 per share and introducing a new share repurchase program, which will allow us to repurchase up to 4% of our Class B subordinate awarding shares subject to TSX approval.

So, thank you for your attention. And now back to your Brian.

Brian Hannasch

Alright, thank you Claude. And before I conclude today, I want to once again mention how proud I am of the work being done in our sites and the teams globally. They are executing with our 9 million customers we needed each and everyday both at the forecourt and inside our stores with a clear focus on making our customers’ lives a bit easier. There is a combined effort to the operations and fuels teams as well as our newly formed global marketing technology teams to better understand the customers and tailor our assortment pricing promotions on a much more local basis.

Our lift platform, which is now well over 5,000 locations, gives us the unique capability to personalize our customer experiences at the time what matters most and the exact moment our customers purchase is taking place. Over the past year, we have often deployed a variety of lift-based programs, including tactical loyalty programs in tobacco packaged beverages, coffee and snacking, which have engaged millions of customers nationwide. In response to the success, we are expanding our lift footprint into the former CST in holiday locations as well as into Canada.

We are also exploring the potential to bring this powerful technology platform to our European business units once we completed North America. In parallel to our lift programs, where for the first time have put together a variety of national promotions in marketing campaigns that allows us to benefit both from our national scale as well as recognize the importance of local customization initiatives. These include simply great coffee advertising, our new Polar Pop Unlock program and a wide range of product and offer promotions throughout the stores. These projects and offers that are now underway are markedly enhancing how we meet and interact with the customers at our stores, delivering on the promise of a single Circle K brand and moving us forward our journey to become the world’s preferred destination for communities in fuel.

That concludes our presentations for the day. We will now take the questions we receive from our analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jean Marc Ayas

Thank you, Brian. The first set of questions comes from Derek Dley at Canaccord Genuity. We witnessed an increase in the SG&A rate this quarter, can you comment on why and what are some of the initiatives you are currently implementing to gain operating leverage?

Brian Hannasch

So thank you Derek. So, yes significant specific items in the relation with reserve adjustment and settlement that are not representative of future financial performance were isolated to explain that difference. If we exclude those also, the expenses grew at the rate of 3.2%, which also includes – sorry, the 3.2 includes the impact of changes in SO store model than the reclassification of expense that we are previously disclosing the margins in the U.S. So excluding those items, the expense would have drawn at a minimum of 2.3%. So, we have a number of opportunities and initiatives also in flight right now in our new strategy to reduce those costs. We have a big program of optimizing our store operation and based on lean operations that we already have deployed in the U.S. and also we are leveraging the technology, we have lot of initiatives that are based on the new technologies, robotics and AI that we are putting the service of our stores to continue to try to reduce our expenses. And as you know, we have that financial discipline in our D&A. We are turning any rocks also on our SG&A to see if there is any other ways also we could control our expense, but we still have our usual discipline and we feel pretty good about the 2.3% running rate.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Derek Dley, given your reduction in leverage, can you comment on your priorities for capital allocation over the next 12 months?

Brian Hannasch

First, we have to mention that we are very pleased by the cash flow generation of this quarter and the ability it gave us to deliver quickly. It’s going to a loss to focus on our strategy and the ambition to double again and for sure, our first priority is to provide sufficient capital to implement our strategic program and fuel our organic growth. So that’s the main priority. Remaining cash flow and leverage provides flexibility to increase dividend and potentially implement a share repurchase program or use the repurchase program when it’s going to be implemented. So those last five items will never however compete with any interesting acquisition or development opportunity which will always take priority on our share repurchase.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Irene Nattel at RBC Capital Markets. You delivered strong same-store sales growth across regions. Can you walk through key drivers in terms of marketing and merchandising initiatives as well as performance of key categories? As we start to lap tougher comparables in Q4, what initiatives are you implementing to sustain same-store sales growth, how important is rolling out the food strategy to sustaining same-store sales growth as we move through fiscal ‘20 and fiscal ‘21?

Brian Hannasch

Thanks. In terms of this quarter, yes, I would say OTP was certainly strong performer. And as we have talked about in past quarters has been led by dual, also a variety of other innovations in that space, had strong beverage and snack performances well, I think driven by just good overall consumer demand, but also seems strong traction in our site specific assortment program that we are rolling out across the U.S. at this point. Then in Europe, our new Circle K store, which is the remodeled that I mentioned showing very, very strong increases. So, we are looking forward to continuing to scale that program. In terms of coming quarters, we are 1 year in from the creation of our CMO organization and beginning to see significant national and international programs take place. I will give you some examples just launching gamified promotional activity in Europe in which customers play games on their phone and win prizes that are largely vendor funded. One of the recent successes that launched about 4 weeks ago was Estonia, small country, 500,000 people we have had 3.2 million plays in the last 4 weeks and strong traffic as a result, so launching that across 6 of our countries in Europe. CST as I mentioned in the comments, broad activity set putting in lot of paid programs and just overall improvement of impulse items in the stores. We think that will continue to drive strong results in those networks. I mentioned, Polar Pop Unlock, we sold about 0.5 billion cups of Polar Pop annually and we have created that national promotion that gives great monthly value to those loyal customers for only $1 across a variety of products. Being the cup of our new North American or specifically U.S. at this point fresh brewed coffee program, we got that in 900 locations today, seeing strong double-digit growth there with significant improvement in margins. So, we are committed to continue that rollout. And I think we got a winner there. I mentioned lift, very pleased with flexibility in this platform. And as I mentioned in the comments, we are going to roll that out in the holiday CST and into Canada in the coming quarters and we think we can gain traction in those sites with utilizing that tools well. In terms of the question about food it’s certainly a focus and we will touch I think in some additional questions more deeply on that. It is a key focus and we believe our holiday based food model is right on track, but as we can see from above, we are utilizing the multi-product approach to continue to differentiate our offer and appeal to target customer segments across the variety of categories.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Irene Nattel, you are doing a great job of de-leveraging down to a ratio of 2.38 at quarter end, what does the M&A environment look like right now across regions, what do you estimate is your current balance sheet capacity and under what circumstances would you consider executing on the NCIB?

Brian Hannasch

Again, as Claude said, very pleased with the de-leveraging, way ahead of the schedule that we put out post the Holiday and CST acquisitions and feel we’re in a great place to take advantage of almost any opportunity. Looking globally, we feel that’s our footprint today. I think the key messages and I said this last quarter, we’re going to be disciplined. We’re seeing good deal flow, fair amount of activity, but we’re also looking for the right deals with the right management teams that give our – that are accretive and gives a good return to us and to our shareholders. In terms of capacity, we bring a unique scale to a very fragmented industry, and at this point I think there are very few opportunities we don’t think we could handle with our existing facilities. In terms of NCIB, I’d say whether it’s NCIB or any other investment, our focus is on shareholder value. Currently, our focus is on our strategy as Claude communicated earlier and we’re going to utilize the NCIB opportunistically when we feel it’s clearly accretive for our shareholders.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Patricia Baker at Scotia Capital. Can you provide some incremental color in the specific promotional and traffic driving initiatives that drove the comparables in Q3, and also some discussion around the tactical loyalty programs and how they are working?

Brian Hannasch

I hit that pretty thoroughly in the first question. I would add just in terms of the tactical loyalty piece, we now have over 9 million unique customers that we’ve gathered information on whether it’s an email or a cell phone number. So, we’re building a very, very large database of loyal customers that we’ll some point leverage and communicate back to more actively, but I think I’ve hit on the other things that we’ve got active in most of our geographies.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Patricia Baker, now that you are so well into the Circle K rebranding, what has been the key learnings here, the big wins, and how do you really see this large rebranding initiative setting the company up for future success?

Brian Hannasch

Key learning as I should have done it a decade ago, it’s just a lot of wins in the space. And I’ll start with culture, that’s what I’ve always said, is our secret sauce. And having one brand gives us a platform to communicate across our 135,000 employees about what we stand for, what we want to become and the journey we’re on. If you get more specific, you’re starting to see national promotions, where we’re leveraging great relationships with some of our key CPG customers. Private label, we continue to gain penetration there and that wouldn’t have been possible without brand unification. Brand awareness, I look at the awareness statistics that we’ve achieved replacing Statoil and Topaz in Europe, it’s astounding where we’re at with unaided awareness and we’re on that same journey here in North America. Social media, the Internet knows no geographic boundaries and we’re certainly utilizing that to reach targeted consumers. And I can go on and on with loyalty and fuel, but again, I would highlight the culture and employee pride is being the foundation of that journey.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Jim Durran at Barclays Research. Can you give us an update on what menu items have been deployed in the U.S. food service test and how long those tests have been in place now? Do you still expect to provide the market with insights about the test results as part of your year-end release?

Brian Hannasch

There’s variety of things happening and depending on where you draw the lines with food. Very pleased with the Coffee promote and very pleased with the Polar Pop. When you get to food specifically in North America, we have six discrete pilots some of those have launched, some of those are in process. They all share a common theme, which is kind of the roots of the Holiday model, so minimizing onsite labor, onsite prep. The differences are in SKUs and presentation format, so, we’re very much in a learning journey there. That aside, we’ve got a lot of activities around simply great Hot Dog. We’re going to roll out another 500 sites, we’ve been very, very pleased with that. And I don’t have a statistic for you today, but fresh bakery now is available at several 1,000 locations across North America, which we think is a great foundation and a great partnership with our newly launched Coffee program.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Jim Durran, the U.S. tobacco and beer industry trends has been weak over the last few quarters. Have you felt this slowdown and what if anything have you been doing to offset that weakness?

Brian Hannasch

Yes, I guess, I’d be very pleased to say we buck those trends to some degree particularly in tobacco, where we’ve seen significant growth around 6% in the quarter in North America and units have been solid. I would go back to two things that we’ve really done well there, one is, is utilizing lift to provide value opportunities for those loyal tobacco customers. And I think the second is, we’ve invested heavily in backbars, I don’t know the site count off the top of my head, but I know it’s over $40 million in expanding our backbars, which has positioned us very well to have broad select – broad selection both in the traditional tobacco, but in the newer innovation products that are out there today. So, we’ve actually seen very solid results there. Beer has been more flat. That’s a battle that we’re seeing across all channels, but I think we’re good – doing a good job in that category to maintain volume as well.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Martin Landry at GMP Securities. The first question has already been addressed in one of the earlier discussions on M&A, so, we’ll skip to the next question. You’re initiating a share repurchase program for up to 4% of your shares outstanding, how will you prioritize debt repayment versus share repurchase?

Claude Tessier

First, maybe one point of clarification, the 4% repurchase applies only to Class B shares, so it’s Class B share only that it’s going to apply to. So, secondly, our top priority like we said before is to fund our strategy. So, we foresee in terms of debt repayment, we first get most of our debt – current debt bank loans and then our revolving credit facility will be paid down by this summer, and then bonds – bonds are going to come to maturity in the future and we will look at the opportunities in paying down or renewing part of it and take those decisions when time is going to come. So, our intent today and it’s been mentioned before, it’s not to issue debt to repurchase stock. It’s a program that we will use opportunistically and we’ll use it when it’s accretive and then we’ll – when it deliver value to our shareholders.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Vishal Shreedhar at National Bank Financial. In the U.S., reported fuel volume multiplied by fuel margin per gallon is more than reported U.S. fuel gross profit. Are there any notable items causing that deviation?

Brian Hannasch

Glad you’ve asked that question, because I can’t help and wonder if that doesn’t create some of the misses or higher expectations in fuel margins that were out there. We don’t talk a lot about – we’ve got a great little business, our wholesale fuel business that leverages the fuel capabilities, the fuel relationships we have with our suppliers to bring great value to independent businessman that are selling fuel, so dealers. We annually sell about 1.2 billion gallons in this wholesale channel. Very low capital investment, but largely a fixed margin. So, we’re selling at a cost-plus basis. And so in a quarter like this, where you’ve seen us report X cents per gallon a margin that’s for our corporate stores only, while the volume we report represents all channels. So again, there’s 1.2 billion in this wholesale largely fixed, quarter like this very, very strong corporate margin, so that gap between the wholesale channel and the corporate channels significantly wider than we normally see and does create a difference that you’ve noticed. But that’s the explanation for that difference and I think maybe will help your models in the future.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question from Vishal Shreedhar, management has indicated in its presentation materials the desire to double the company again. Can you provide clarification on what metric management is referring to and the timeframe?

Claude Tessier

So, as you know Vishal, we’re not giving any forward-looking statement and we’re trying to stay away from this. But as we’ve said before, it’s not – we don’t like to evaluate ourselves on the revenue base and our goal also, secondly, our goal is not to achieve it by repurchasing shares, sorry. So, our target is really to double the financial performance of the company and it’s going to be based on key metrics or financial metrics that we usually follow. So, that’s all I’m going to say for now on this.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Benjamin Brownlow at Raymond James. Can you provide color around the competitive landscape particularly regarding the increased competitive pressures you cited in Canada and related impact to fuel margin?

Brian Hannasch

Broadly, retail just continues to be a more and – more and more exciting place to be with a lot of changes happening across a lot of channels. I think our channels a bit insulated from some of those things, but nonetheless, a lot of change happening. I’ll focus on your specific question about Canada, which we do reference in our earnings release. Competitive pressures have ramped up particularly in the Western part of the country. Alberta in particular has been weak on a CPL basis, cents per liter basis. My hypothesis is, economic conditions have been soft there and believe competitors are likely fighting for liters that may not be there. We believe demand is soft in that part of the world, but again, we benefit from being extremely diversified globally and happy to have something going well in almost most of our geographies in any given time that help us get through the weaknesses that we see pop up in our geographies.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question from Benjamin Brownlow, has the recent offering of Jewel in the Canadian store base impacted traditional tobacco category sales or transactions?

Brian Hannasch

Yes, I’m excited at Jewel in Canada, but I want to remind it started just in January, and need to remember this is a dark market, so I’m assuming consumer uptake is muted a little bit by that. But I would add quickly while again results are early, it’s quickly become the leading SKU in the OTP category and the trends don’t appear to be that different from what we saw in the U.S. 2 years ago. We will be launching Jewel also in several out of our European countries in the coming months in partnership with Jewel.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Peter Sklar at BMO Capital Markets. Recently, Couche-Tard announced that it will be retailing recreational cannabis in Ontario through a partnership with Canopy Growth. Please discuss what Couche-Tard’s recreational cannabis retailing plans are in other provinces in Canada where private retailing is permitted? Also, please discuss plans regarding retailing CBD-derived products in the U.S.?

Brian Hannasch

We’re on a journey to understand this category and understand this customer and we’re excited to be aligned with strong partners like Canopy Growth. We believe our capabilities in terms of small format retailing and age-restricted sales fit this area well. And we do have ambitions to participate everywhere in Canada that regulations will allow and prepare for what we think will be CBD availability very near – in the very near future both in the U.S. and Canada and then obviously THC when it’s allowed.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question from Peter Sklar, you are in the process of implementing a new loyalty program at the Esso sites. Can you describe the nature of loyalty programs across the various banners in the U.S. and in Canada?

Brian Hannasch

I’ll start with Europe, which I know is not in the question, but it’s some ways that’s our laboratory. In Europe, we control the fuel brand, it’s our brand across every country, and therefore, we control the customer experience. So, we have a platform today that has over 4.5 million unique members and very high penetration in both the fuel and merchandise transactions. Our next step in that program is to bring more personal offers and more emotional connections to that program. So, that’s a journey we’re on now. We have very specific plans around that and we believe that’s the learnings and foundation that will help us have a successful program globally. In North America, we participate in a variety of fuel partner programs. So, if you think about Shell, we’ve got Kroger loyalty, we have FRN, if you think about Esso, we have PC Optimum here in Canada, in Canada we have Shell Air Miles, Quebec, we have CAA, so really a mix of things. So, our focus again is getting it right in our own stores. In the U.S., we’re relaunching or implementing Easy Pay, which is a – an ACH program that we connect directly to a consumers’ bank account, it allows us to offer significant discounts to those Easy Pay customers. So, excited to launch that and we think we can get significant penetration, where we’ve got the Circle K brand.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Mark Petrie at CIBC World Markets. The first question was already addressed in the prior discussion on the benefits of the Circle K rebranding, so we’ll pass to the next question. What impact the growth in tobacco have on U.S. merchandise same-store sales and margins in Q3? Appreciating that it is early, what effect have you seen from the recent limitations on flavored e-cigarettes and Jewel’s removal of certain flavored pods from C-Stores?

Brian Hannasch

So, as I mentioned in an earlier question, the tobacco category particularly OTP has performed well at a pace that’s slightly higher than the overall same-store merchant sales. So, I want to – I’ll shift to Jewel and I want to start by saying we fully support the decision by Jewel to pull flavors on a temporary basis. We pride ourselves on being responsible retailers and believe our overall channel does a great job and we’re going to be working actively with Jewel, other constituents and regulators to formulate a comprehensive plan that works to keep these types of products out of the hands of underage consumers.

With regard to flavors, I would say, it’s early to assess the impact on our sales. We’ve really had pretty healthy inventories in our channel, so, we’ve really just gotten out of the flavor business in February largely. So, it’s been maybe 3 weeks, 4 weeks. So, stay tuned, and I think next quarter we’d be able to give you a clear picture. The other factor there, I think Jewel continues to – Jewel products like Jewel continue to gain penetration in the Adult Smoker segment, so we’ve got two kind of opposing forces there. Give us a quarter and I think we can give you a cleaner picture there.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Keith Howlett at Desjardins Securities. Dividend increases have been sporadically – sporadic historically. Will the company adhere to a dividend policy moving forward? Is there a targeted pay-out ratio? How are you thinking about dividends versus share buybacks as a way to return share – value to shareholders?

Claude Tessier

So, given our ambition and our strategy and our continued M&A ambition also, we don’t believe that we should adhere to a strict dividend policy or share buyback policy or target pay-out ratio. So, our first priority is and will remain to invest in our business. And we will also assess our M&A strategy and effect available cash to a sound and well-informed dividend increase. So, as we go along, we’re going to still inform you on this and also share buyback will be used opportunistically, and we said that before, as long as it drives shareholder value it is accretive. So, we’re going to take it on a yearly basis and make sure that we’re taking the right decision to drive shareholder value.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question from Keith Howlett, can you provide an update on the pilot programs you’re testing across the network using the Holiday model? Do you plan on implementing Holiday’s food offer across all of the U.S. and eventually across Canada or would it be local market specific?

Brian Hannasch

There’s a lot going on. As I said at the start, very pleased with the synergies from Holiday, but I believe that the reverse synergies are going to be much larger, some of these will sound big, some will sound small, some will sound sexy and others not so much. But I’ll list a few of examples. So, one is Center Store, which is the Holiday’s strength. They’ve got a program that they’ve had for a long time. They call it Smart Value. When they take really almost every category except for the Cold Wall. So, if you think about salty and candy as examples, they utilize a rotating schedule to focus on two-four [ph] values with extremely clear communication, strong supplier support, great value for the customer and a very rigorous optimization of both total margin and overall basket. So, we’re rolling out that program throughout the U.S. and preparing to do the same in Canada.

Another example I mentioned earlier Private Label Jerky, we didn’t even change the brand. It was a great product. That was one of Holiday’s top sellers and we’ve rolled out that nationally in the U.S. and it’s become a top 10 SKU very quickly for us in the U.S. Store layouts, Holiday has a very thoughtful layout in which they target and direct the flow of customers through the food and impulse categories, but we’re retrofitting number of sites, traditional Circle K layout sites to their flow and to see what impact that has that will be a lot of learnings there I think. I mentioned the piloting of the six Holiday food programs in different places in the U.S. earlier. So, the last one I touch on to labor model. Holiday has a very rigorous approach to labor. All of our countries have labor models, but the detailed time studies that Holiday brings to the table is going to allow us to significantly improve our approach to allocating labor. We’re rolling that out on a staggered basis in North America starting in the first quarter. It’s a big deal. It gives us more control of our labor to make sure that we’re optimizing the customer experience while at the same time making sure we’ve very clear visibility to activities at the store and then the associated costs with those activities.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions come from Chris Li at Macquarie Securities. Starting on January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization will require shift to use fuels with the maximum sulfur content of 0.5%, which is a reduction from 3.5% currently. The industry expectation is that this will significantly increase pricing for global transportation fuels broadly and diesel prices in particular. What’s your view on the potential impact on fuel costs and fuel margins? Do you expect the industry to ultimately pass on the higher costs to the consumers with limited impact on long-term fuel margin? Since diesel fuel is widely used in Europe, how will this impact Couche-Tard’s business?

Brian Hannasch

You may get a prize for the longest question of the day, Chris? It’s a good question. We’ve seen prices widened globally, and I want to repeat this is a global market. So, diesel prices have widened vis-à-vis gasoline and likely to widen further. This results in a cost increase to diesel globally and the diesel will be equally affected. So I think there is a strong likelihood that does get pass through the consumers over the medium-term you have refiners with the ability don’t look for their ability to adapt more of their capacity to diesel production as it will be more profitable and in the medium-term that will help mitigate this impact and then you get to a consumer side and then again this is more of the medium-term, but we expect consumers to adapt a price. We are seeing statistics out of Europe, which has traditional been a very, very strong diesel car market, the sales of diesel vehicles are down significantly and conversely, sales of gasoline vehicles are rising and this is in large response to the price disparities that we are seeing and we feel we are likely to persist for some period of time, but net-net, we don’t think it’s a big impact on Couche-Tard.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Chris Lee at the end of 2018, 10% of the passenger cars in Norway were either pure electric or plug-in hybrids despite the strong EV growth, industry fuel volume has largely remained flat to only down slightly, why do you think the impact on fuel demand is not more significant?

Brian Hannasch

I think there is couple of things happening there. We have got a very significant portion of volume is B2B in Europe, so business-to-business we are selling to whether it’s leasing companies, industrial companies, things like that and that segment of our business really hasn’t been impacted as well and we have actually seen growth in that, which is very consistent with the GDP growth in those countries. In terms of the B2C, so business to consumer space, I think the initial years I guess I will say in EBUs, it’s largely a secondary car, second car in the family and largely in the urban centers where we have lower miles driven per customer. So I think at this point the evolution of EV, it’s not as big of an impact as the pure math on what percent of fleet is electric would imply.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Michael Van Aelst at TD Securities. You have previously stated a target of almost doubling fresh food as a percentage of in-store sales over the next 5 years, can you let the products that are being piloted and describe the observations to-date, what are the steps needed to bring these products to market and when can we expect to start seeing the pilot programs being rolled out on a national scale?

Brian Hannasch

I covered most of this a bit earlier. We believe we have got the right model going forward in terms of largely replicating what holidays done, maybe with a little more product innovation. We have seen logistics as key to this. And so we have actually just hired this week a person that’s coming out of the food logistics and innovation space as we do see that being key. So, we are working with a combination – looking at a combination of our internal capacity, i.e., the Holiday commissary and working with a variety of third-party producers to execute these pilots and assuming we can see some successful rollout appropriately, but we are focused on not so much doubling food as a percentage of sales, its margin. We want to be profitable in the space and as such, we are going to go appropriately and see what we learned from these pilots, but a lot of focus and energy on moving as quickly as we deem appropriate.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Michael Van Aelst has already been addressed in the prior discussion on e-cigarettes so that covers all the questions. Thank you for joining us. I wish you a great day and we will talk to you again in July for the fourth quarter 2019 annual results.

Brian Hannasch

Right. Thanks, everyone.

Claude Tessier

Thank you.

