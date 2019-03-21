Apple: These 'Side Businesses' Matter More Than You Think

I believe the iPad and Mac segments can contribute more substantially to Apple's performance in the current fiscal year than they did in the last.

I know that I will likely get some heat from Apple (AAPL) fans for calling the iPad and the Mac "side businesses."

But in fiscal 2018, both segments combined produced less than 17% of the company's total revenues. Impressive total company revenue growth of 16% in the year was dragged by a 2% contraction in iPad and Mac sales combined. And with tablet ASP dipping 2% YOY (Macs' increased 4%), it's even possible that product margins also decreased a bit last year, while the total company's remained largely stable. Perhaps for this reason, these product segments don't tend to get much love from investors.

But consistent with my contrarian nature, this is the exact reason why I think there's value in looking at iPads and Macs a bit more closely. It's also why the company's product refresh announced on March 18 might be more important than many realize.

Credit: CNet

A quick overview of the product refresh

To bring the reader up to speed first, Apple's most recent product lineup announcement unveiled new versions of (1) the iPad mini, (2) the iPad Air and (3) the iMac.

The first replaces the three plus-year old fourth generation model at a slightly lower price, since the predecessor's top-of-the-line model was launched in 2015 at $729 vs. the current model's $679. The second slides into a mid-tier slot left empty by the retirement of the iPad Air 2, in the early part of 2017. While the most beefed up version of the new iPad Air sells now for $779, the launch price of the comparable iPad Air 2 hit the shelves with a price tag of $829 - underscoring, in my view, the increasingly competitive nature of the tablet business.

On the Mac side, the new 21.5-inch and 27-inch models replace devices with similar form factor released in June 2017. On price, both desktops hit the market at a similar entry level as their predecessors, which could bode a little better for Apple's product margins compared to tablets.

My expectations for the new devices

Regarding the iPad, I believe that the reintroduction of a "good-value" model (the iPad Air ranging from $499 to $779) will help to reignite interest in a product category that had finally started to see an improvement in sales in the late part of fiscal 2017 (see graph below).

The ensuing revenue contraction was likely more closely associated with lack of meaningful product releases between mid 2017 and late 2018, with the introduction of the new line of iPad Pros probably driving the spike in sales in the most recent holiday season. I expect a similar phenomenon to take place in fiscal 2Q 2019 and in the back-to-school quarter, with iPad Air devices driving most of the upside.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

That said, it remains to be seen whether tablets will experience yet another strong rebound in demand this year. The last read by research company IDC suggests that the whole market seems to be in a "funk," failing to gain much traction just as desktops have for the past several months.

Helping to support optimism for the current year are Apple's two tablet lineup refreshes in less than six months. But serving as headwinds, in my view, will be lower ASP and probably decreased margins in 2019 - the latter a result of not only lower prices at the higher end of the configuration spectrum, but also component price inflation that should add to the cost of devices sold.

On the iMac front, desktops will likely help to propel revenues higher a bit in the spring and summer months. As the chart below suggests, growth has been lackluster since the quarter that followed the wide refresh of iMac, iMac Book and iMac Pro devices in 2017.

I believe, however, that desktops will have less of an impact on total company sales growth than laptops, for example, would have. It will be interesting to assess how much of a positive impact the new lineup of iMacs may have on the segment's performance in the upcoming quarter - with a year-over-year decline being highly unlikely to take place, in my opinion.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Last few words

Apple's introduction of new iPad and iMac devices can only bode well for the company in the next couple of quarters, as revenue growth has been historically driven by product launches in both cases. Desktops were long overdue for a refresh, while I believe that the current tablet lineup will be better served at the different price points with the reintroduction of the mid-tier iPad Air model.

At the end of the day, I do not believe that either iPads or iMacs alone will have enough firepower to carry Apple's financial performance on their shoulders. But it's certainly good news to see that the Cupertino company continues to slowly shift from being primarily a smartphone maker to becoming a more diverse tech ecosystem marketer.

Within this context, I believe the iPad and Mac segments can contribute more substantially to Apple's performance in the current fiscal year than they did in the last. I remain, therefore, an AAPL bull and confident shareholder.

AAPL, a component of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio, is only one of the names that I discuss in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.