Vermilion Energy: Revenue And Cash Flow Are Expected To Grow Further

At the moment, Vermilion has a free cash flow yield of 5.7%. With no changes in the P/FCF ratio, market capitalization can reach ~CA$ 7.3 billion in 2020.

Vermilion Energy (VET), a Canadian upstream company with broadly diversified asset base, published its 2018 results on February 28. As comes from the consolidated statements in the annual report, the firm generated substantial operating cash flow converted into levered free cash flow (net OCF less capex, while capex includes D&D, E&E) of CA$297.8 million with FCF margin of 19.5%, higher than the net margin of 18%. Crucial drivers of the results are favorable benchmark oil and gas prices, Saskatchewan LSB and Brent, to name a few. Q4 total hydrocarbon production, the essential performance indicator of an E&P company, reached 101.6 kboepd, 49% higher than in 2017, while FY18 average total production equaled 87.27 kboepd. The output growth was secured both by vigorous drilling, mostly in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and M&A activity. While 2018 results are impressive, 2019 figures can be even more robust, considering that 2019 production target is 101-106 kboepd. Apart from that, Vermilion has a stable financial position with consolidated total debt-to-consolidated EBITDA ratio of 1.72x, interest payments from the P&L statement covered 5x by EBIT and cash interest covered 12x by operating cash flow. In sum, I suppose 2019 could be the year of further top-line growth spurred by production, mainly with the contribution from Canadian assets, while FCF generation, despite slightly higher capital spending (discussed below), will likely be resilient enough to cover shareholder rewards. Now, let's take a more in-depth look at the report.

Note: All the figures in the article are in Canadian dollars (CA$) unless stated otherwise.

Share performance

Since March 2018, Vermilion has underperformed the S&P 500, iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), and SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) dragged down by Brent in late 2018.

On the contrary, in 2019, shares rebounded spurred by recovered Brent and WTI prices, outperformed all the selected benchmarks.

The firm has expectedly not returned to its 2014 valuation heights when Texas light sweet oil price was well above US$100 per barrel.

The top line

Vermilion's portfolio is versatile and vastly diversified with oil & gas assets in three core regions: North America (Canada and the U.S.), Europe (Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Croatia, Slovakia, and Hungary), and Australia. Most of 2019 capital expenditures are allocated to Canada, CA$302 million, 57% of investments in exploration & development. This amount of capex is the highest in 5 years, close to 2014 level of CA$ 336 million. In 2018, Vermilion used both organic and inorganic methods to prop up production, enhance FCF generation, and replenish reserves. The company drilled a total of 148.9 net wells and completed four acquisitions. The rationale behind high M&A activity was to diversify asset base away from Alberta and become less dependent on its local oil price benchmarks. In 2018, Vermilion's 2P reserves reached 488.1 mmboe, 63% higher than in 2017 and 98% higher than in 2014. Reserve replacement ratio was outstanding 187%, and a whopping 695%, including acquisitions. It is worth mentioning that most of Vermilion's 2P reserves are concentrated in Canada, 284.8 mmboe, while French reserves (63.9 mmboe) are in the second place, and located in the U.S. are on the third (56.2 mmboe). Speaking about France, I should shortly remind that, in 2017, France banned all oil & gas exploration and production activities by 2040.

2018 average production was 87.27 kboepd compared to 68.02 kboepd in 2017. It is worth reminding that five years ago, in 2014, its output was only 49.57 kboepd. Despite being a vastly diversified upstream company, Vermilion is mostly focused on assets in Canada, where Q4 production was up 6% QoQ mainly driven by southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta assets. About 41% of 2019 oil output is indexed to Saskatchewan LSB (Light Sour Blend), and the top-line performance is mostly dependent on this benchmark. Also, 39% of oil production is indexed to Brent.

In 2018, VET benefited from favorable oil & gas prices, especially from expensive Saskatchewan LSB and Brent. Apart from production, that was the main impetus of both the top and bottom-line improvements. In particular, 2018 net earnings jumped 3.36x, revenue grew 49%, and OCF increased by 37.3%. However, there is no coincidence that petroleum and natural gas sales declined sharply in Q4, fell CA$ 51.5 million compared to Q3, as hydrocarbon market sentiment turned bearish and volatile, and Canadian oil price benchmarks weakened especially.

Note: It is worth underlining that YCharts calculated capital expenditures by summarizing drilling & development, exploration & evaluation, and acquisitions. Adjusted levered free cash flow before acquisitions was CA$ 297.8 million.

Anticipated 2019 growth

According to analysts' consensus estimates, 2019 revenue could go up ~32% to CA$ 2.014 billion, but the top-line growth is not expected to be accompanied by the bottom-line improvement.

At the same time, operating cash flow is anticipated to reach CA$ 949.35 million.

Assuming that capex will likely equal CA$ 530 million, free cash flow could reach ~CA$ 419 million.

Cash flow

In 2018, Vermilion Energy generated operating cash flow of CA$ 816 million, which grew by a respectable 37% YoY. This amount was more than enough to finance exploration & development activities, which were significantly higher than in 2017 when Vermilion invested only CA$ 273.4 million. The major part of cash was spent on drilling & development (CA$ 503.8 million), exploration & evaluation spending was CA$ 14.4 million. Fortunately, 2018 capex included some 2019 activities, which were transferred to Q4 2018 due to the favorable drilling prices in Canada in this period. Free cash flow, excluding acquisitions, was substantial, and increased by 9% YoY, amounting to CA$ 297.8 million. FCF margin (19.5%) and net CFFO margin (53.5%) were both higher than the net margin of 18%. I regard it as an indicator of a healthy and successful business.

Vermilion's dividend yield is enormous ~8.21%, considering the share price on March 19. In 2018, levered FCF covered 90% of the annual dividend of CA$ 330.2 million.

What I consider the essential point is that Vermilion could cut its 2019 capex if oil market sentiment changes drastically. Hence, shareholder rewards are safe. As CEO assured during the Q4 earnings call,

Nonetheless, if we were to see a substantial decrease in commodity prices, we have the flexibility to adjust our capital program as needed to maintain this self-funded status. In that event we would reduce our growth capital first in order to protect our balance sheet and dividend. We didn't cut our dividend in February 2016 when WTI went down to $26 a barrel and we have no intention of cutting our dividend with WTI at $57 today.

Importantly, regarding the sustainability of dividend, Vermilion has a flawless track record. The company has been paying a monthly dividend since 2003 and has never cut its DPS (see p.18 of the presentation).

Valuation

To compare trading multiples, I have selected a few Canadian upstream companies, which I consider Vermilion's closest peers. The chart below demonstrates that VET is not the cheapest in the group regarding P/E; however, Vermilion's 17.98x P/E is not the highest in the group and does not signal unjustified overpricing.

On the P/S side, we see a similar picture; Vermilion's Price-to-Sales ratio is higher than the group's median and average, but Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) is more expensive among the comparable companies.

Price-to-OCF ratio shows that the firm is the most expensive in the group.

In sum, I suppose it is worth using FCF yield to calculate possible 2020 market capitalization. Assuming no changes in the levered FCF yield, which currently equals 5.729%, the market cap could reach CA$7.31 billion if Vermilion will be able to generate OCF anticipated by analysts, and FCF/OCF ratio will be 0.44x. At the same time, with the FCF yield of 7%, the market cap could equal CA$5.9 billion with a 13.5% upside from the current level.

Conclusion

In sum, I should say that Vermilion Energy has considerable 2019 revenue growth prospects, combined with the ability to generate enough free cash flow to cover its generous dividend fully. Most importantly, dividends and sustaining capital expenditures are fully covered by FFO (funds from operations) with WTI of $40/bbl; dividend and growth expenditures are safe with WTI of $50/bbl (see p. 20 of the presentation). The essential risks to the capital gain are possible onerous oil market swings, weakening of Brent, WTI, Saskatchewan LSB, to name a few, that could hinder shares to grow further.

