Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Robert Cauley - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary

Hunter Haas - President, Chief Investment Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Gary Ribe - Accretive Capital

Listeners are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available on the management's good faith, belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. And form factors that could cause such differences are described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The company serves no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes and assumptions or changes and other factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone.

While 2017 was a strong year for growth at Bimini, 2018 was more about holding on as market conditions were very challenging with the economy growing at the fastest rates since the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve or Fed raised the target for the Fed funds rate four times in 2018. In fact, economic growth for 2018 exceeded 3% for the first time in years as the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in late 2017 and the fiscal stimulus package passed earlier in the year added substantial fiscal stimulus to an already healthy economy.

As the Fed drove short-term rates progressively higher the rates curve flattened suppressing earnings for levered bond funds. This impacted Bimini both directly and indirectly. Reduced manager spread on our MBS portfolio was also set at Orchid Island Capital, the REIT; we manage by our subsidiary Bimini Advisors. Orchid reduced its dividend three times during the year reducing our dividend income. The dividend cuts along with the book value origin at Orchid reduced both the price of Orchid shares and the capital base that our management fees based on.

Orchid capital base declined by approximately 21% in 2018, even with this decline in the capital base Orchid's average capital base for the year was slightly higher than in 2017, and our advisory services revenues increased 5% over 2017. Advisory service revenue was down approximately 2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the prior quarter with a three dividend cuts by Orchid dividend income on our Orchid shares was down 35% for the year and 4% in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter of 2018.

The Treasury curve flattened steadily over the course of 2018 and although did not rise as much as short-term rates, longer maturity rates rose over the course of the year as well the interest income on our MBS portfolio increased by approximately 38% in 2018 versus 2017. The MBS portfolio at Royal Palm Capital was essentially unchanged in size from the fourth quarter of 2017. But, the average yield on MBS assets increased 32 basis points from 3.88% to 4.20%.

Compared with the third quarter of 2018, interest income in the fourth quarter increased by 8% as the yield on our MBS assets increased 6 basis points and the average MBS holdings increased by $14 million. As the Fed raised rates four times over the course of 2018, our average borrowing costs increased materially from 1.41% to 2.44% resulting in 124% increase in repo interest costs for 2018 versus 2017.

Compared to the third quarter repo interest expense increased by 18%. The net of these developments was a 6% decrease in net interest revenues for the year and 2% for the quarter. With interest rates higher and the value of our MBS portfolio declined, secondly as described above developments at Orchid led to a $4.4 million decline in the market value of our Orchid shares for the year and $1.3 million decline for the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, interest rates declined but our MBS securities underperformed their hedge instruments resulting in an aggregate $2.7 million mark-to-market loss on our derivative instruments in MBS securities. At year-end, we increased the valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset at both Royal Palm and Bimini resulting in a tax provision of $21.1 million for the year and $21.8 million for the quarter. This was necessary since Orchid's capital base and dividend rate declined during 2018 as did the net interest margin on Royal Palms MBS portfolio. For purposes of setting the valuation allowance under Deferred Tax Asset, we project our taxable income going forward over the remaining life of our taxable loss carry forwards. These estimates are based on the then current levels of the various components of income and expense. Given the length of the projection period, these projections are highly sensitive to changes in the underlying assumptions. Market developments over the course of 2018 coupled with the impacts that these developments have on our portfolio at both Orchid and Bimini resulted in lower projected taxable income over the next 10 to 15 years versus our projections at the end of 2017.

Note the increased tax provision at both companies had no impact on the cash flows of either company's operations as the adjustment is a non-cash GAAP adjustment. In spite of very adverse market conditions in 2018 and particularly the fourth quarter of the year, our net revenues were down only modestly in 2018 and in the fourth quarter of the year. Royal Palm generated taxable income of approximately $3 million for 2018 and Bimini $0.6 million. As a result, the remaining tax net operating losses [or NOL] [ph] approximately $250.5 million at Royal Palm and $18.5 million at Bimini.

Going forward, to the extent the term structure of our rates remains flat and our net interest spread remains depressed. Our earnings and dividends Orchid Island shares will remain depressed as well. However, to the extent the Fed is at or near the end of its tightening cycle and there are reductions to the Fed's fund rate in the future, we would expect this to impact us positively in terms of our net interest spread, Orchid's net interest spread in our revenues and earnings generally.

As we enter 2019, the outlook is far different than it was at the end of the third quarter. The risks to the economic outlook at least in the eyes of the market are now clearly to the downside. Risks include a potential high Brexit for the United Kingdom from the European Union, very weak growth in Europe and China, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China and the prospect that all of these factors will cost growth in the U.S. to slow materially. As we speak, the Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 25% to 35% probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve by the end of 2019. We will see if the Fed itself agrees with these projections later today when the Fed releases their latest set of dog plots at the conclusion of our meeting this afternoon.

That concludes my prepared remarks and now we open up the call to questions operator. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Gary Ribe from Accretive Wealth. Your line is now open.

Gary Ribe

Hi, Bob. How are you?

Robert Cauley

Hello.

Gary Ribe

Sorry. Good morning. I was on mute. Sorry.

Robert Cauley

No, no worries.

Gary Ribe

Yes. I just had a question. Your share repurchase authorization expired in November, is that correct?

Robert Cauley

Expired in November, yes.

Gary Ribe

Okay. How many shares did you guys want repurchasing out of the 500,000 that were authorized?

Robert Cauley

So I want to say 37,000 was not a particularly high number. We're doing under 10b-18 and 10b-18 has a fair amount of restrictions in terms of when we can buy the time of day where we can buy and the activity in the stock just as you know quite low. So, it's -- we're out there, but it's been a challenge.

We set it up under that plan, so that our agent could be in the market even when we would typically be in blackout periods. So, we just give them very general instructions and we don't -- we sort of set it and let them buy all they can and they just unfortunately are not able to buy very much.

Gary Ribe

Got it. I mean I've found some blocks and I think there's more out there. I mean are you guys considering re-upping the plan and or maybe even doing a tender?

Robert Cauley

Although we would do a tender, but we will keep the plan out there. We'll keep extending it. The tender is just -- the issue there is, as you saw this quarter, this year, we had to increase the valuation allowance on a deferred tax assets here. You're trying to generate as much taxable income as you can, so that you can harvest all these NOLs and they have expiration dates. They go out in the case of Royal Palm till 2029, in the case of Bimini 2035. But the reason we're taking an increase in that valuation allowance is because projections show that we're not going to use all of those NOLs. So, if you really want to increase your chances, maximize your chances of harvesting those NOLs, you need all the money you can deploy into the portfolio to generate as much taxable income as you can. If we do a tender, you're taking that out, you're taking cash out and using it to get maybe a short-term bump in the stock. But you're lowering the chances you harvest those NOLs.

So, we're really want to try to focus all the capital on trying to achieve that objective because to the extent we do, do that it's going to have a much greater long-term benefit in our eyes than an initial short-term bump in the stock that reduces what we ultimately harvest in NOLs.

Gary Ribe

And would you agree that the earnings power on the Royal Palm portfolio and the ability to raise capital Orchid are somewhat of a trough?

Robert Cauley

Yes. I would center. I mean generally when interest rates cycle, when the Fed gets close to the end of a tightening cycle, the curves usually very flat, which it's been steepened a little bit in the first quarter. But, yes, I mean you saw, we got a nice hike in December of '18 and at one point [indiscernible] got inside 20 basis points. If you look today, [indiscernible] walked in here, but three and five year are trading right on top of Fed Funds. So it looks like you're at the trough in all respects and that really had a big impact on the NOL adjustment. So Orchid dividends were down, Orchid's capital base was down, Royal Palm's are down. And you would hope as you expect at some point will hit a easing cycle and that'll be good for everything. But you still want to try to -- we don't have -- the clock's ticking. We don't have that much time to get through these NOLs, 250 million and we generate 3 million in taxable income at Royal Palm last year.

Gary Ribe

Yes. I understand that. I guess my pushback on that is, if you're trading at, if you're generating sort of trough level earnings right now a dollar that you spend on purchasing a share is buying a much higher dollar value of future earnings and versus saving some federal taxes at a 21% rate. I mean there's maximizing the value of the NOL and there's maximizing the per share value of the company and those aren't necessarily the same thing.

Robert Cauley

Yes. I guess…

Gary Ribe

You would agree that you're at trough earnings. I would say that it's probably a very good time for you guys to be active in buying stock. Like if I had a block of stock right, if I had a hundred thousand shares right now can I call you up and sell them to you? Would you buy them?

Robert Cauley

[Indiscernible] per se, but, yes, we could certainly look into it. Yes. We consider…

Gary Ribe

You guys are allowed to buy blocks. I mean if you -- my point is, if you're trading at such trough level earnings, the right thing to do to maximize the per share value of the company might be to do a tender at 220 or something like it's -- you're buying at -- you're buying at a trough output. So I mean I'm kind of glad you didn't buyback as much stock last year given how difficult it was for the strategy and everything. But, if the environment is going to improve for this type of thing, I mean you're buying your future earnings on the cheap.

Robert Cauley

Right. At the expense of lower earnings. The cost per unit of earnings is lower, but the ultimate earnings would be lower also.

Gary Ribe

But on a per share basis they would be higher?

Robert Cauley

No. We will evaluate it. I mean that's simple enough.

Gary Ribe

I mean, I don't know they have blocks, should they call you?

Robert Cauley

Yes. I mean if you do. I mean that's the first time I may have said that. If you do, yes.

Gary Ribe

I mean I just want to know you like -- I know that you guys are active on the Orchid side, I see you buying and selling shares that end the all time. I just -- where we are now it would be in my eyes it will make sense to be more aggressive…

Robert Cauley

Well, yes. We are talking about loss. This is the first time anybody's mentioned loss to us. I mean, as Hunter said in the region 10b-18 shares traded less than 100 share blocks. There is nothing out there. So nobody's ever contacted us with a block to sell. So, this is the first we've heard of such a thing.

I think when you do evaluate where the stock settles in here now that the book value is more in line with where the stock has been trading. And that was always a point of contention. There seemed to be this idea that the book value is higher. This -- I guess just apply maybe oversimplified rules that if your book value is much higher than your stock price, you're supposed to be buying shares back but the same time, we're going to realize that book value to the extent that we're able to deploy capital back into the portfolio and actually consuming the deferred tax assets. So there are blocks available, I guess we can certainly take it up and look into it just not something that we have evaluated. We don't know where the stock's going to settle in here after this earnings release.

Gary Ribe

Yes. That makes sense. I just -- if I look at the objectives, should be to maximize the per share value of the company. The earnings per share that you guys have on the backend. So, that would be my two cents of a matter and it's -- you got 37,000 shares and close to a million changed hands last year. You could get a tender offer 250,000 shares and get that build up. It's $0.5 million of capital. I don't think it's that but just kind of run and see how it goes. I mean it was just a perfect valuation risk.

Okay. Well, thanks guys. I won't be labor any longer. Thank you very much.

Robert Cauley

Yes.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question is from [Chris Hearst] [ph] from [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey Bob. Hey Hunter. Alternatively would you -- and while I'm sympathetic to the prior callers line of questioning. Would you consider also a dividend just as a, one, creates a positive signaling effect and also generate some return for shareholders. And while I'm conscious of retaining capital to grow earnings, I think you may get a bigger bang for your buck by paying a modest dividend.

Robert Cauley

That's something we consider quite often. And I've my personal view is, we're not to that point yet. One of the things we've considered also over the time is when, what would if you just raise capital, got in some new capital and use that to enhance your ability to harvest the NOLs with prognosis of stocks trading at $2 a share. At some point assuming we have some success, some traction in eating up bigger chunks of these NOLs and we're getting to a point where it looks like the chances will be able whether harvest all or most of them is higher in hope when the stock would rise accordingly to reflect that increased probability. Maybe then given that the stock price wouldn't be as cheap in our eyes, it might make sense to do that and maybe a way to enhance our ability to do that, maybe do it do what you say with respect to the dividend, to try to get liquidity and traction in the stock and with the idea that it could trade up to reflect the increased probability of releasing a higher -- realizing a higher percent of the NOLs. I don't think we're there yet.

I think that point could come. I just don't think we're there yet. We're at the -- at or near the top of this tightening cycle with respect to where I thought that the Fed -- what the Fed's going to do. And I think when we get a little bit more clarity, certainly if we are at the top and we're getting ready to roll over into a stable rate environment or easing scenario, if things get -- there's a lot more room to breathe I think in that type of situation from the standpoint of liquidity management and our ability to put money to work and have a better earnings in the portfolio. So maybe it's best to kind of wait and see how that -- this plays out and before we consider those types of things.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just one other question. What are the constraints for you on buying Orchid Island stock like particularly at the end of December, it seem like buying Orchid Island at 20% plus discount to book value would have been a better investment than buying from Fannie or Freddie Mortgage backed securities?

Hunter Haas

Well, it was a track with no restrictions per se. And yes, it was attractive, but we also had reduced cash flows as well. That was in the fourth quarter -- just recall what happened. So early October, Chairman, Powell says we're a long way from mutual. And by January he's saying we're at neutral. So you have a material movement on the front of the curve in the euro/dollar market. And we have a lot of exposure to that market. So, we had as I mentioned on the call net margin call activity it was very negative. So, we really didn't have a lot of cash to deploy for that purpose.

Robert Cauley

We did look into it. I think we were in -- at that point in the quarter enough had happened at both Orchid and Bimini that probably wouldn't have been prudent for us to be in buying stock. You're in possession of non-public information now because even though the discount to trailing book was high as Hunter just alluded to, we kind of know what current is and it was not 20% or so it was -- our lawyers are very, very cautious about transacting in Orchid stock particularly in a volatile quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Robert Cauley

Sure.

At this time, I'm showing no further questions.

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everybody for your time. To the extent anybody has additional questions or did not get a chance to listen to the call and wants to call us later we'll be here. Our number in the office here is 772-231-1400. Thank you and bye-bye

