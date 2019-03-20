Buy Cigna At A Discount

After UnitedHealth Group (UNH) continued its bounce back from March lows in just the last week, Cigna Corporation (CI) may do the same. The stock lost nearly one-quarter of its value from 52-week highs following the closing of its tie-up with Express Scripts. In its fourth quarter report, the company’s outlook clouded its strong numbers. With the stock now in deep value territory, should investors consider investing in CI stock?

Strong Q4 Results

Cigna reported revenue of $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter, a 34.5% increase over last year. Net income fell 46% to $144 million but after applying an adjustment for transition clients ($47 million), special items ($389 million), and $103 million in amortization of other acquired intangible assets, adjusted EPS was $2.46, up from $1.94 last year.

Cigna bought back $329 million (1.6 million units) of its shares in 2018. It bought back another 1.1 million shares (worth $2019 million) this past January, just as the stock rebounded from $180 to $200. At a recent closing price of ~$173, the buyback is a paper loss for the company until investors start accumulating the stock at current lows.

The company forecast non-GAAP revenue will be as high as $133.5 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $16.00-$16.50 for 2019. This values CI stock as low as 10.5 times forward earnings. By contrast, UnitedHealth trades at 15.5 times forward P/E. Markets may favor UNH stock over CI because of the former’s focus on digitizing the business to help its customers save money. Cigna is also expanding and deepening its customer and client relationships across its bigger portfolio. The problem for investors is the company faces near-term execution risks on absorbing the Express Scripts business.

From a balance sheet perspective, Cigna has a slightly unfavorable debt/equity of 1, compared to 0.71 times for UnitedHealth Group.

Cost Savings

Cigna helped cut annual medical costs by $645 for each individual. It believes savings of nearly $10,000 per individual is possible for individuals facing certain chronic conditions. This savings is achieved through aligning the two units - Cigna and Express Scripts – together. For example, Accredo, which is Express Scripts' specialty pharmacy business, brings a patient-centered care model to the company. The 500 specialty pharmacists and 550 field force of nurses will enhance the quality of patient care. Here, Accredo makes use of advanced informatics to predict which patients need to be visited through targeted outreach and support.

In 2019, Cigna forecasts savings of $112 million from administrative synergies. This will build to $600 million in 2022. Cost savings from pharmacy and medical costs may lead to higher cost savings.

Opportunity

Combining Express Scripts with Cigna gives the company an opportunity to not only look for operational savings but to offer a deeper level of engagement and collaboration with customers, patients, and related healthcare professionals. In 2018, Cigna’s total MCR, or Medical Care Ratio, was 78.9%. It forecasts delivering a higher MCR in the range of 80.5% to 81.5% in 2019. This is due to strong business momentum, a health insurance tax suspension, and a favorable business mix.

Cigna’s debt to capitalization ratio of 50.9% at the end of 2019 will improve as it accelerates its debt repayments. Management has a target of returning its debt to capitalization ratio to the upper 30% range. Debt to EBITDA will fall to the mid 2 times in the next 18–24 months. This gives Cigna $6.2 billion in project capital available for deployment.

Express Scripts will contribute to $1.50-$2. 00 in earnings for Cigna in 2019. The strong performance leads to the positive momentum going into 2020.

Valuation

With a 15% average annual EPS growth rate in the next three years, Cigna will deliver $20-$21 in EPS by 2021. Using an Earnings Power Model that assumes adjusted earnings in the range of $2.6 billion-$4.935 billion, CI stock is trading at around a 7% discount.

Low Mid High Sustainable Revenues 44,542 44,542 44,542 (x) Normalized EBIT Margin 7.70% 10.70% 14.50% Normalized EBIT 3,439 4,750 6,442 (-) Tax Expense -791 -1,093 -1,482 Normalized NOPAT * 2,648 3,658 4,961 (-) Maintenance Capex -725 -600 -504 (+) D&A (95% of Capex) 689 570 479 Adjusted Earnings 2,612 3,628 4,935

Source: Finbox.io

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted post-merger stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Also, for a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. Sign up using your PayPal account today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.