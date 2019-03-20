Apple's Brand Image Is Adding New Challenges

However, it needs to make sure that the original content is in sync with Apple’s brand image.

Apple (AAPL) is betting the farm on subscription services like video, news, and music. The next phase of growth in the Services segment will come from these subscription services as Apple tries to leverage its massive installed base. Apple Music has shown rapid growth and a possible Apple News subscription platform also looks promising. However, video streaming is a completely different ball game.

Apple wants to build a strong original content library. It has already entered into a partnership with a number of major artists and producers. It is trying to balance the brand image of the company with the themes of the original content. This will be very challenging as the streaming competitors make bigger investments and launch a greater variety of original content on their own streaming platforms. Investors must look at these challenges and the possible headwinds it will show for Apple stock.

Hollywood calling

Apple wants to showcase its all-inclusive family-friendly image within the original content. At the same time, it wants gripping storylines and dramas. It would be challenging for the management to balance these two opposite objectives. A big part of Netflix’s (NFLX) success in streaming industry was because of its original content. Netflix was able to launch content which would be unthinkable for Apple. It would be difficult for Apple to agree to a series like Orange Is The New Black or even House of Cards.

Tim Cook has himself visited sets in Vancouver and LA. He has also given notes to producers on the changes he would like. According to recent reports, Apple executives have been “very involved” which has led to delays in the production.

This level of nitpicking by Apple is because it wants to protect its brand image. Competitors like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon (AMZN), and HBO do not face similar issue and can offer a wider variety of content. Even though Apple has a massive cash pile which it can use to ramp up production of original content, the flexibility within content production provides competitors a big advantage.

Taking from one pocket and putting in another

While launching the video streaming service, Apple will also offer the ability to subscribe to other digital media services. This will allow users to access different video streaming options in a single place. The entire payment processing would be seamless which should improve the user experience. However, it should be noted that most of the streaming services are already present on Apple’s App Store. They pay a high commission rate on the App Store which has helped the revenue growth in Services segment.

Source: SensorTower Research

We can see from the above image that a large number of the highest grossing apps have been from the streaming industry. Netflix has already moved its payments processing outside the App Store. Netflix will also not be a part of the new video streaming app from Apple.

If all these apps are moved to the new video streaming platform, it would end up eliminating their commissions on the App Store and adding to the new video streaming platform. Hence, video streaming revenue would not be incremental for Apple. It would be more like taking from one pocket and putting in another.

CNBC has reported that HBO is holding out in favor of better terms from Apple. Netflix and Hulu will not be joining this service. Apple will also need to invest heavily in the maintenance of the platform. In the App Store, the margins were very high as most of the app development was handled by streaming providers. By integrating all the diverse streaming options in a single video platform, Apple would need to increase investment in technology. This can end up hurting the margins. In a WSJ article, Ben Schachter of Macquarie Capital estimated that the App Store had a gross margin of over 90% while Apple Music had a gross margin of 15%.

It remains to be seen on how high the margins will be within the video streaming app. But even in the best-case scenario, the incremental revenue would be very low as the video streaming apps move to Apple’s video streaming platform.

Video is different than News and Music

Bullish analysts have pointed to the growth in Apple Music as a possible sign that the video streaming app will also succeed. However, we should note that video streaming is very different than news or music. Apple is already facing challenges in building an attractive original content library. It was reported that Apple has kept a $1 billion budget for original content. However, this is very small compared to the billions which are poured by Netflix and Amazon. AT&T (T) and Disney (DIS) will also end up increasing their investment in the early stages.

This will lead to a heavy reliance on third-party streaming providers. Amazon already provides a wide range of options in Amazon Channels. It is unlikely that a competitor like Amazon will allow its market share to fall.

It should be noted that both Netflix and Amazon took several years before they were able to churn quality Emmy-winning content. Both these giants faced lower restrictions in maintaining a brand image which Apple does. Hence, it would be too optimistic to imagine that Apple’s original programming will be a big success from day one.

Source: Morgan Stanley, AppleInsider

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Morgan is bullish about Apple’s subscription segment. She has mentioned that the subscription segment should allow the company to report more stable EPS growth. However, we should keep in mind that the growth in video subscription will come out of a transfer of revenue from streaming apps in the App Store. The challenges faced by Apple in original programming are also quite huge. This should end up reducing the growth potential of the Services segment in the near term. Heavier investment in original content will also hurt the margins of this segment.

Investors should look at the possible impact of these initiatives on the top line as well as the bottom line.

Investor Takeaway

Apple is ramping up its original programming efforts. But it is facing pushback from Hollywood as the company tries to ensure that the content themes are in line with Apple’s brand image. In the early stages, Apple would be heavily reliant on other streaming channels to gain customer traction. But this will merely lead to a transfer of funds from the App Store to the video streaming platform. Hence, any incremental revenue would be marginal at best.

Netflix and Hulu will not be a part of Apple’s streaming platform. Apple also faces competition from Amazon. This can lead to downward pricing pressure on the commissions for this video streaming platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.