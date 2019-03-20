The Investment Selection Process That Guides My Investing Decisions

Lastly, I am selective with valuation. I need to perform a quantitative analysis to determine if a stock is trading at a reasonable valuation to warrant a future investment.

Dividend growth and safety over long periods of time aren't possible unless the fundamentals of a company remain intact.

I consider the growth and safety profile of a dividend to be essential to a dividend growth investor such as myself.

As a dividend growth investor, I believe there are three metrics a company needs to pass, both quantitatively and qualitatively, before I seriously consider an investment in that company.

When evaluating companies to add to my portfolio, I believe there are three factors that I need to consider before I add a company to my dividend growth portfolio. The three factors I evaluate include the following:

Dividend growth/safety Company fundamentals/risks Company valuation

The First Metric: Dividend Growth/Safety

As a dividend growth investor, dividend safety is of utmost importance to me. After all, my ultimate goal is to someday rely upon dividend income to pay most, if not all of my expenses. If the safety of a portfolio's dividends are at risk, so too is financial independence for an investor.

Those that have read my first dozen or so articles thus far on Seeking Alpha have noticed a recurring theme when I analyze the safety and growth profile of a dividend.

I have found it useful to start my analysis of the safety of a company's dividend by examining two metrics. These two metrics that I am referring to include the earnings per share payout ratio or EPS ratio, and the free cash flow payout ratio or FCF payout ratio.

I typically examine these metrics both in terms of trailing twelve months and on a forward basis. I find that examining these metrics on both a TTM and a forward basis can help one form an opinion on the sustainability of a dividend going forward.

If there is a marked deterioration in the payout ratio from the TTM ratio to the forward ratio, one has to especially take that into consideration in their analysis of the fundamentals of the company.

Did the company overextend themselves, with dividend increases notably exceeding earnings growth in recent years? Or is the company simply experiencing what is considered a bump in the road, which accounts for that difference between the TTM payout ratio and the forward payout ratio?

Image Source: Pfizer Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

The EPS payout ratio is calculated by taking adjusted EPS from a source such as an investor presentation or a 10-Q and dividing the dividend per share into that adjusted EPS figure. For instance, we'll use one of the companies from a more recent article of mine on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and analyze its dividend safety and growth potential at a basic level.

In this case, we can see that Pfizer reported $3.00 in EPS in 2018 (or $2.92 when excluding the $0.08 in EPS from gains on equity investments). For the purpose of this illustration, we'll use the $3.00 in EPS to determine the EPS payout ratio.

During this time, the company paid out $1.36 in dividends. This equates to a 45.3% TTM EPS payout ratio. Although an acceptable payout ratio can vary widely from one industry to the next (i.e. a pharma company like Pfizer typically should be around the 50% range, while it's perfectly acceptable for a utility stock to pay around 70-80% of its earnings), I generally like to see a payout ratio in the 50% range for most companies besides utilities, REITs, tobacco, and MLPs. I find this gives a company the ability to reward shareholders in the present while also providing the company with enough capital to fund future earnings growth and subsequent dividend increases.

Moreover, with Pfizer expecting an EPS midpoint of $2.87 for 2019 (due to loss of exclusivity on Lyrica in mid-2019, among other issues), and an annualized dividend of $1.44 for 2019, this would mean the forward EPS payout ratio is 50.2%. This implies a safe dividend yet again.

The FCF payout ratio is calculated by first determining free cash flow and dividing the dividends paid amount by the FCF amount. The formula to calculate FCF is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

In the case of Pfizer, the company generated $15.827 billion in operating cash flow in 2018 while expending $2.042 billion in capital expenditures during that time, for FCF of $13.785 billion during 2018.

Meanwhile, the company paid $7.978 billion in dividends for 2018 against the $13.785 billion in FCF, for a TTM FCF payout ratio of 57.9%.

When we factor in the most recent 5.9% dividend increase last December, the dividends obligation for Pfizer should be around $8.5 billion for 2019. Given the loss of exclusivity on certain drugs and anticipated unfavorable foreign exchange rates for Pfizer, FCF should be around $13 billion for 2019. This would imply a forward FCF payout ratio of 65.4%.

Although these numbers do trend toward being more elevated, there is a legitimate reason and the company fundamentals are able to explain this discrepancy, as was further noted in that recent article.

Now that we've determined the dividend is safe through our own independent research, I like to use the investment research firm, Simply Safe Dividends, to confirm or refute the opinion that I formed regarding a company.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the solid track record of Simply Safe Dividends since its formation in late 2015, I find it reassuring when they agree with my initial evaluation on the safety of a dividend going forward. This lays to rest any concerns I may have in regards to the safety of the dividend in analyzing the dividend.

While it's been established that Pfizer's dividend appears safe, the next step is to evaluate the growth potential of the dividend. A company may offer a safe dividend, but if it isn't growing at a reasonable rate, it will struggle to keep up with inflation, causing an investor to lose purchasing power over time in the process.

I use a variety of methods to evaluate the growth potential of a dividend. I first factor in the historical growth of a company's dividend by factoring in their 5 year dividend growth rate (and 20 year growth rate, if applicable), as well as analyst estimates and company forecasts. When we piece together these three sets of data, it becomes much easier to form a conclusion on the growth profile of a dividend. The historical dividend growth rate and the analyst estimates then leads into the discussion regarding a company's fundamentals and the risks that company faces, which an investor must consider before making an investment.

The Second Metric: Company Fundamentals/Risks

The second step in my evaluation process is considering a company's fundamentals and risks. I use the company fundamentals, such as balance sheet strength, competitive moats, and the strength of a company's management team to execute on the company's strategy, to gauge whether I believe the company that I'm examining will be able to deliver growing dividends. While it's nice to see a company that has a history of growing dividends, we need to examine the fundamentals in an attempt to avoid the fate that investors in companies such as General Electric have suffered in recent years.

The balance sheet analysis often includes an analysis of important financial ratios, such as the interest coverage ratio.

The interest coverage ratio is calculated by dividing earnings before income tax or EBIT by the interest expense reported on a company's income statement.

For instance, if a company's EBIT is $1 billion and their interest expense is $100 million, the interest coverage ratio is 10 (typically a coverage ratio of 8 is healthy, although this is generally lower for REITs and MLPs). The interest coverage ratio is essentially a measure of how well a company can service its debt, and the total interest expense can measure the terms at which a company is able to issue debt. These are incredibly important pieces of data to track for an investor, and the information should be compared over a period of several years of income statements to determine if there is a deterioration in the balance sheet strength.

A weakening balance sheet and interest coverage ratio can signal that a company is being mismanaged and that the dividend could eventually be at risk of being cut if those issues of mismanagement aren't addressed.

The economic moat of a company can be determined by simply asking oneself if a company's business model can easily be replicated by competitors. I often use the example of whether someone is able to build a startup in their garage to compete with a business.

I generally prefer to invest in businesses that enjoy a wide economic moat because when a business possesses competitive advantages, it makes it difficult for other businesses or potential entrants into a market to seize that company's market share.

Image Source: Quote Fancy

The inspiration for my preference to invest in businesses that possess a wide economic moat comes from the above quote by Warren Buffett. Even management teams that seem infallible are not, because even they are human and they make mistakes. The biggest testament to the underlying quality of a business is how it holds up when an "idiot" runs it. If a business doesn't have a wide economic moat, chances are that poor management will ruin the company and doom it to mediocrity, possibly even bankrupting it.

An additional factor that I also consider is the ability of management to deliver on its projections. We all know of companies that seem to always over-promise and under-deliver, and conversely of businesses that under-promise and over-deliver.

When looking at management's forecasts, it's always important to take into consideration the experience level of management, which can be found out by visiting a company's leadership or management page. We can also then look back at what management promised to investors a few years ago and see how those promises transpired to form an opinion on the reliability on management's projections for the future.

We then compare those projections against the analyst consensus for growth estimates to arrive at our opinion on whether management is simply portraying the company in a solely positive light and including overly optimistic assumptions in their growth estimates or if management has a legitimate case that backs their projections.

The final component of examining the fundamentals of a company lies in examining the fundamentals of the industry as a whole. No matter how great management is, if a company continues to operate in a dying industry and doesn't adapt, it's inevitable that a company will experience lackluster results, including eventual extinction.

As evidence of this, the introduction of the automobile by Henry Ford led to the obsolescence of the horse and buggy industry. Even the greatest horse and buggy manufacturers of yesteryear are no longer around, as they too succumbed to technological changes.

We not only have to know where a company and an industry as a whole has been and where it currently is, we must know where it is going and be able to objectively try to predict changes as best as we can, and know whether the management team is capable of adapting to those changes before it's too late, which transitions more into the evaluation of risks facing a company and an industry.

As with every equity investment, there is a unique set of risks that accompanies each company and industry.

The 10-K Form that is filed with the SEC each year is my preferred source of a comprehensive listing of the key risks that face a particular company. One such recent example that I found very interesting was that of 3M's (NYSE:MMM) most recent filing.

There are 11 specific risks ranging in magnitude. Investors need to be aware of these risks and they need to monitor them on a yearly basis to ensure that the risks mentioned in Item 1A of the report to the SEC are adequately being hedged by the company. If these risks aren't being monitored or they have fully materialized, this could cause an investment thesis to break, which would warrant a rare sell for even long-term investors such as myself.

Having discussed how I assess the fundamentals and risks facing a particular company and industry, we'll now delve into how I evaluate the fair value of a business in relation to the current stock price to form an opinion on whether a company is worthy of initiation into my portfolio.

The Third Metric: Company Valuation

Source: iz quotes

Finally, while I primarily invest in companies that are on the list of Dividend Champions, Dividend Contenders, and Dividend Challengers, I don't blindly invest into any particular company by throwing darts at company tickers that appear on this list. This is because to be a successful investor over the long term, one must buy wonderful companies at a fair or better price. Valuation is as important as the other two aspects.

For illustrative purposes, let's say that a company trading at fair value grows its earnings at 6% a year for 10 years, with a 4% dividend yield, and it's trading at fair value (so no valuation multiple expansion or compression). In this case, we'd expect annual total returns of 10%. Investor A invests $10,000 at this entry point and doesn't reinvest dividends.

Now let's say that same company only offers a 3% dividend. This would imply that the company is trading at a 33% premium to fair value. Because companies tend to revert to their fair value over the long term, this would mean that the reversion to fair value would result in an average annual reduction in returns of ~2.8%. This would lead to annual total returns of 6.2%. Investor B invests $10,000 at this entry point and doesn't reinvest dividends.

Over the course of those 10 years, investor A turns their $10,000 investment into ~$25,937 while investor B only turns their $1,000 into ~$18,249. The striking part is this is just one investment over the course of 10 years and there is already a material difference between what the two initial investments became. When you compound this over a couple more decades, the results inevitably become even more profound.

What's more striking is that these two investors own the same company, but they arrived at different results.

Hopefully, this exercise has demonstrated the importance of not overpaying for a stock. It's basic math, but to this day, it still boggles my mind how overpaying for stocks absolutely kills the performance of a portfolio in the long-term.

It's a double edged sword, in that not only do you start with a lower dividend yield, you also will experience a compression of the valuation multiple at some point in the years ahead.

In terms of the methods I use to evaluate whether a company is fairly priced or not, I refer to several methods.

The first method that I generally refer to is using the forward price to earnings ratio. Assuming the fundamentals of a company are intact, a forward PE ratio below the 5 year average provided by Morningstar could signal that a company is undervalued and worthy of further consideration.

Another method of valuation that I refer to is dividend yield theory, which is something that fellow contributor Dividend Sensei refers to often in his articles.

Image Source: Investment Quality Trends

There is good reason for this, and that is because the investment firm IQT has a model portfolio that consists of companies trading at abnormally high dividend yields which makes them undervalued reversion to the mean candidates.

This model portfolio has done well over every single time frame since its inception, out-performing the S&P 500 by nearly a percent to as much as over 3 percent, which strongly suggests that the success of this portfolio is no fluke.

Image Source: AZ Quotes

This is because the Benjamin Graham quote shown above has proven to be correct. In the short term, companies may fall out of favor despite strong fundamentals, but those fundamentals can only be ignored for so long before the company reverts to its fair value.

If a company is offering a 4% dividend yield while its historical average is 3%, all else equal, that company is trading at a 33% discount to fair value, on top of whatever it offers in terms of earnings growth.

This would lead to strong returns as the company returns to its fair value in the next few years, making that company worthy of further consideration for investment.

The final valuation model that I find useful is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

There are three components to the DDM to arrive at the fair value of a stock.

The expected dividend per share is simply the annualized dividend per share and that can be found by going to the company website which discloses the dividend amount or any major investment news site.

The second input is the cost of capital equity, which is just another term for the rate of return on an investment that an investor requires. This is subjective and could widely vary from one investor to the next, but I generally prefer using 10% as my required rate of return as that is a bit above the historical average that stocks have returned.

The final input is the typically the most difficult to reasonably determine. That's because although the long-term dividend growth rate tends to closely track the long-term earnings growth rate, the latter can be difficult to predict over long periods of time.

The best way to determine this number is by basing one's conclusions off what the company has delivered in the past 5, 10, or 20 years in terms of its dividend growth rate.

While past growth rate doesn't indicate what the future growth rate will be, it can serve as supplemental information to the analyst and company estimates for earnings growth over the next 5+ years.

An investor can then factor these growth rates together to extrapolate what a reasonable growth rate would be. I also prefer to err on the side of caution with estimates that are generally below the historical dividend growth rate, unless there is legitimate reason to believe that the industry in which a company operates will see a significant uptick in growth.

Once these three inputs are determined, the fair value of the stock can be calculated.

For illustration, I'll use a theoretical dividend of $1.00 per share, my 10% required rate of return, and a 6% long-term earnings growth rate.

In this case, the fair value of the stock using the DDM is $25.00 per share. If a quality company is trading within a few percent of fair value, it would earn a rating of buy from me. If that company is trading at a discount to fair value of greater than 10%, I would award it a strong buy rating, and so on.

It is using these methods discussed above that I arrive at the average estimated fair value for a stock, which guides the rest of my assumptions, including the expected returns of an investment based on the other factors that I analyze in an article.

Summary: Dividend Profile, Company Fundamentals & Risks, and Valuation Are Paramount To Long-Term Performance

The safety of a dividend can be determined by assessing the overall dividend obligation of a company against the underlying profits and free cash flow generated by that business.

Not only is the safety profile of a dividend important, but investors must ensure that their portfolios are able to beat inflation by owning companies that deliver inflation-beating dividend increases for their shareholders.

We can reasonably arrive at a conclusion on the growth profile of a dividend by assessing the overall fundamentals of a company, examining the balance sheet strength, management strength and experience, and the overall industry fundamentals.

As investors, we also need to be aware of the risks going forward because if these risks do materialize, the investment thesis could break, warranting a sell for even long-term investors.

If the first two sets of criteria are fulfilled and investment is sound from a dividend growth/safety profile standpoint and a fundamentals standpoint while posing risks that are tolerable to an investor, the next step is to evaluate the fair value of a stock in relation to its current stock price.

While a company may be a buy at one price, it may not be a buy at another price. One entry price may produce market-beating returns while another may lag the market. It's the same fantastic company, but if the price isn't right, the position shouldn't be initiated.

Finally, we are able to use the entry dividend yield, the consensus earnings growth estimates, and any valuation expansion or compression to arrive at the expected annual total returns over a specific time period.

It's this specific set of criteria that I find useful in spotting potential investment opportunities and I hope that this article was instructive.

Please let me know if you believe I'm missing anything in my investment selection process that you feel could help me conduct a more thorough analysis on potential investments. Also, feel free to share your investment selection process in the comment section below. I look forward to reading your comments and I'm very grateful for the support that I've received from this community to date. It truly does mean a lot and it inspires me to become a better investor.

