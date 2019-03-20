CyrusOne Likely To Appreciate Or Be Acquired

CONE shares trade at a high valuation, but the growth rate is commensurate and the company is spending money on further growth in this high growth market.

CyrusOne (CONE) is a data center real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Other REITs in this segment include CoreSite Realty (COR), Digital Realty (DLR), Equinix (EQIX) and QTS Realty (QTS). Most data center REITs have significantly outperformed the broader REIT industry for several years, primarily due to the higher growth in data center demand compared to most other real estate segments. Nonetheless, CONE has been out of favor for the last several quarters, and now seems to represent a speculative value.

CONE appears to be a better current value than its data center REIT peers for reasons including having the lowest dividend payout ratio from funds from operations and trading at a decent discount to its FFO multiple throughout this cycle. Further, and because of these factors, CONE appears most capable of either increasing its multiple or dividend payout within the next few quarters. Moreover, and largely due to the nature of recent data center growth, I believe CONE, and other similarly sized data center REITs, may become targeted takeover candidates from the larger data centers, such as EQIX, in the next year or two.

In 2018, CONE issued common stock to raise approximately $450 million to use to reduce leverage. While existing investors were likely angered by this sizable raise, the pricing provided needed capital for CONE's ambitious growth endeavors. Moreover, the move appears to have influenced S&P to increase CONE’s credit rating to investment grade. Without a significant change in financials, CONE is likely to maintain this investment grade rating for the next few quarters, and possibly years, as the company has no debt maturities until 2023.

Despite CONE’s relatively poor stock performance over the last year, the company’s operational performance was considerably better. For full year 2018, CONE signed more than 1,900 leases totaling 103 MW and representing $153 million in annualized GAAP revenue. CONE also added 3 Fortune 1000 companies as new customers in the fourth quarter of 2018, increasing the total number of Fortune 1000 customers at the end of 2018 to 211.

CONE is also becoming better diversified geographically, and is expanding internationally. The company is currently primarily domestic and Texas based, with Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin combining to account for about 37% of CONE’s revenue. The company also has strong and growing data center businesses in Phoenix, Cincinnati and New York City, and Northern Virginia is the largest revenue producing geographic area.

(Source: CyrusOne's Q4 2018 earnings presentation)

CONE’s data centers in Frankfurt, London and Singapore currently combine to account for less revenue than any of the above-mentioned locations, but growth in these international centers should contribute to a more diverse revenue stream in terms of both customers and currencies. CONE also has domestic development plans in Atlanta and Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara.

CONE has seriously underperformed not only other data center REITs, but also REITs generally and the broader market. CONE shares currently sit at what has been a strong source of support in the past, including during the market corrections that occurred at the start and end of 2018. Meanwhile, many of CONE’s peer REITs have sustained significant appreciation from their December 2018 lows.

Much of this recent weakness is likely attributable to CONE’s raising cash in 2018 and then providing FFO guidance that was less than anticipated. But developing data centers is expensive and the market is not properly currently appreciating the future revenue growth that present capital expenditures are likely to generate. A new data center may take several quarters to years for capacity utilization to ramp up to a point where the center’s operating leverage justifies the initial expense, but that is not abnormal for real estate development or other major capital expenditure aimed at expanding capacity and/or productivity.

CONE’s longer term chart also shows that the recent support price is not just a recent phenomenon, but rather that this appears to be the lower end of the longer term trading range that the stock sustained throughout the last five years. This recent weakness in the face of a broad market rally is concerning, and there is the clear potential for CONE’s recent downturn to continue or even exacerbate REITs or the broader market undergo a correction, and either appear to be reasonably probable within the near term.

(Source: chart by Finviz.com; markup by Zvi Bar)

If the broader market does correct and take CONE down with it, I believe it could decline another 20% from here, but I believe the more likely direction is back into the channel.

At this point, CONE also appears to be a possible acquisition target. For example, EQIX has become a behemoth in this industry, with a current market capitalization of over $37 billion, and a large part of the company's growth has been fueled by acquiring competing data centers and related infrastructure. Similarly, DLR has a market capitalization of over $25 billion and often acquires smaller competitors. Both these larger peers have appreciated considerably since the end of last year, while CONE has languished around its recent bottom. See the six-month chart, below (source: Yahoo! Finance)

This divergence could create a serious opportunity to acquire a fast growing competitor at a discount while using some equity that has appreciated considerably in the last few months, and which may be peaking with the broader REIT industry and stock market. I suspect a growing number of REITs that have performed exceedingly well this year will announce secondaries or transactions that capitalize on this recent strength if it continues. For these reasons, I believe CONE is an interesting speculative growth REIT at current valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.