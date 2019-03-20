Exxon Mobil And Chevron: Picking Between Them Is Easy

Exxon Mobil and Chevron are two significant players in the oil and gas space, but one of them is obviously more appealing to me than the other.

The two integrated behemoths in the US oil and gas industry today are undoubtedly Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Collectively, the two firms have a market capitalization of nearly $580 billion and both have had a robust history of growth. Not to mention, on a cash flow basis, both entities offer investors attractive prospects, but for those who want a more concentrated portfolio in this space, there is one clear player between the two that stands out in my mind.

On value and growth, Chevron dominates

When you look at the picture between Exxon Mobil and Chevron, it becomes clear that, from a value and growth perspective, Chevron is in a class of its own. In the table below, for instance, you can see some important financial metrics for both it and Exxon Mobil. In evaluating energy firms, I am a firm believer in what I call ‘true free cash flow’. This is the firm’s operating cash flow, minus the capital expenditures required to keep production and current operations intact. Unfortunately, neither Exxon Mobil nor Chevron provide investors with an estimate of maintenance (or what’s sometimes called sustaining) capex. Using traditional free cash flow, on the other hand, punishes both companies at a time when they are striving to grow their operations, so the best alternative to this is operating cash flow.

*Created by Author

Last year, Exxon Mobil generated significant operating cash flow of $36.01 billion, far outpacing Chevron’s $30.62 billion. On that basis alone, Exxon Mobil appears to be the winner, but when put into context relative to sales, the data tells a very different story. Exxon Mobil’s operating cash flow margin (operating cash flow divided by revenue) totaled 12.9%. Chevron’s, meanwhile, came out to 18.4%, which was about 42.6% higher than what Exxon Mobil was capable of generating.

Not only is the cash flow margin generated by Chevron more impressive, the company’s growth rate in recent years on the cash flow front has been more robust as well. Between 2016 and 2018, operating cash flow at the firm surged 141.3%. Exxon Mobil, on the other hand, has seen slower growth. Over the same three-year period, operating cash flow for the business grew 63.1%. Of course, the past is not necessarily indicative of the future, but even if cash flow growth for Chevron declines, so long as the margins stay attractive, that will help shareholders out considerably.

Due to strong cash flow, there also appears to be extra wiggle room for Chevron compared to Exxon Mobil as well. Annualizing its most recent dividend, the firm’s dividend payout ratio (when compared to last year’s earnings) would be 0.61 for Chevron. Exxon Mobil, however, is slightly higher than that at 0.67. Neither of these are high enough that I would argue they are at risk of a distribution cut, and neither are so high that I could rule out the possibility of an increase, but if there is one firm that can probably raise its distribution the most, based solely off of last year’s results, it would be Chevron.

Chevron’s cheaper

Not only are Chevron’s basic fundamentals more appealing, its share price is trading lower relative to cash flow as well. According to the data provided, the market cap / operating cash flow of the firm today stands at about 7.81, which looks incredibly appealing for a large market leader with quality financials. Exxon Mobil is a bit higher at 9.53. To put this in perspective, if Chevron were to trade at Exxon Mobil’s level, its stock price would need to surge by about 22%. Another way to look at the financial picture here is through the lens of EV (enterprise value) and to compare it to the operating cash flow figures of both firms. As the table below illustrates, Exxon Mobil is trading at a multiple as I type this of 10.50. This is a bit higher (21.7% to be precise) than the 8.63 multiple that Chevron is trading for.

*Created by Author

As a rule of thumb, I am skeptical of oil and gas firms from a book value perspective, not only because of the nature of write downs but also because these two firms, in particular, have their books distorted by treasury shares. That said, it is interesting to look at them on this basis nonetheless. Chevron, at the moment, is trading at a price/book ratio of just 1.54, while Exxon Mobil is going for 1.80.

Both have major growth plans

It’s impossible to truly know what the future holds for these firms, but if the past repeats itself, then the picture is looking upbeat. While there is some obscurity as to how things might change over time, the management teams of both firms have provided some outlook regarding the next few years. In a prior article, I covered this in detail for Exxon Mobil. For the sake of brevity, I won’t go into too much detail there and instead refer you to that article here, but in general, the management team at the industry leader plans to grow its Permian output to around 1 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. That’s up 80% compared to their 2018 investor presentation’s posting. Not only that, but according to management, earnings should rise by 140% by 2025 compared to the $15.29 billion in adjusted profits reported in 2017. That would imply earnings in 2025 of $36.69 billion.

Chevron has similar expectations regarding not only growth, but growth in the Permian. According to management, the company intends to spend between $19 billion and $22 billion per year, with output there rising to 0.60 million boe per day by 2020 and then to 0.90 million boe per day by 2023. Not only that, but the company intends to grow its distribution by 6% per annum, all while engaging in around $4 billion in share buybacks. More specifics have not been provided, but the 3% to 4% annual production increase, for a firm of Chevron’s size, is nothing to scoff at.

Takeaway

Both Chevron and Exxon Mobil are large, powerful, and attractive players in one of the world’s largest industries. In the long run, it’s hard seeing how a long-term investor, by buying into either firm, would end up with the short end of the stick, but for those looking to maximize their prospects, it appears to me that Chevron, between the two, is the most appealing in nature. Strong cash flow and margins, more attractive growth over time, and a lower share price and payout ratio all suggests more upside potential in Chevron.

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.