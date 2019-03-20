Bunge's Business Doesn't Convince

Bunge doesn't offer certainty. It only offers the hope that management might succeed in the turnaround.

The difficult situation Bunge is in, signals its business and assets are inferior to ADM's, which justifies the apparent discount.

Bunge looks cheaper when compared to ADM. However, Bunge's fundamentals are weaker.

Over the last few weeks I have been researching food stocks. The food sector hasn't been a Wall Street darling lately so it is perhaps a good place find a bargain.

I recently discussed Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and described it as a low risk long-term investment offering a 10% yearly return. When you look at ADM, you have to look at Bunge (BG) too, so that is what I did.

However, I must say what I found didn't impress me. I was reading Buffett's 1981 letter to shareholders and he says that turnarounds seldom become good investments. To quote:

Many managements apparently were overexposed in impressionable childhood years to the story in which the imprisoned handsome prince is released from a toad’s body by a kiss from a beautiful princess. Consequently, they are certain their managerial kiss will do wonders for the profitability of Company

Given BG's ROIC has been below their cost of capital in the last few years, it looks like BG could do well only when things are really good in the food sector, with higher prices and processing margins.

Unfortunately, things haven't been that good within the sector due to 6 years of good weather, bumper crops and low interest rates that allow for a high amount of investments intensifying competition.

Apart from some beautiful princess coming and bringing higher margins to BG's business or an unlikely takeover as both Glencore and ADM got cold feet, it is unlikely that BG delivers good investment returns over the long term. Therefore, ADM is the better risk/reward investment.

You can dig deeper into my reasoning by watching the video:

0:15 Company overview

1:43 Stock price decline and business issues

3:47 Cash flows analysis

5:48 Dividend and buybacks

6:23 Comparison with ADM

6:46 Investment conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have ADM on my watch list and might initiate a position at any time.