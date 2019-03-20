Why Is Sally Beauty Getting No Respect?

SBH management has indicated that it will be focusing more on debt reduction going forward.

SBH has been a massive buyer of its own stock over the last 7 years. However, the market has disdained it by awarding a low P/E ratio.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a cosmetic and accessory retailer serving consumers and the beauty service industry. Its focus is on selling hair color and hair care products. Sally Beauty is interesting because of low valuation and excellent free cash flow. Management's change in strategy to focus more on debt reduction rather than stock buybacks may change negative sentiment.

Uber Cannibal

Sally Beauty Holdings is getting no respect from the stock market. In spite of generating free cash flow of over $250 million last year, it is trading at a P/E of 9. Sally is a company that Monish Pabrai, the noted value investor, would call an “uber-cannibal.” Pabrai based the investing strategy off a quote by Charlie Munger:

Pay close attention to the cannibals – the businesses that are eating themselves by buying back their stock.- Charlie Munger​

Stock buybacks reward shareholders by shrinking the supply of outstanding shares - making each remaining share more valuable.

Looking at the income statement (shown diagrammatically below), though sales have grown at the rate of 3.8% annualized for the last 10 years, it appears that revenue growth has stalled since 2016. However, per-share figures continue to grow as the company has been buying back shares. Gross and operating margins remain firm.

Source: Chart by author with Data from Gurufocus.com

Source: Gurufocus.com

Since 2012 Sally Beauty has reduced share count from 188 million to 120 million of shares outstanding. Basically one third of the company has been bought back in the last 7 years. However, the stock still remains stuck at 2012 levels.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Sally Beauty continues to generate solid free cash flow. I think it now realizes that it made a mistake by buying too much of its own stock. In the latter half of the bull market, market sentiment has turned away from value to growth. Growth companies are being given sky-high multiples, while companies which are perceived by investor to be low or no growth are being disdained with low P/E multiples. Sally Beauty has fallen into the latter bucket. Another way to look at it is that when you buy stock at 10 times earnings versus the market at 25 times earnings, other things being equal, you are getting a 10% annualized earnings yield versus the market giving you a 4% annualized earnings yield. This reasoning is logical and should outperform the market in the long run. However, there will be periods – like we are going through now – where it does not appear to be working.

What is Sally doing about it?

Over past five years, $1.2 billion of capital was allocated to stock repurchases. This has clearly been discounted by the stock market and P/E multiples have compressed dramatically.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Management seem to be recognizing this and has said in its recent investor presentation that:

Going forward, capital allocation will be, in order of priority: invest in the business, pay down debt and return cash to shareholders. - Investor Presentation, Dec 2018.

In its zeal to buy back stock, Sally Beauty has basically wiped out all equity on the balance sheet and gone negative. Consequently, return on equity (ROE) cannot be calculated. All the capital on the balance sheet is debt.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Return on Assets are very high. Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is low at just about 5%. Basically, the company is earning a spread of 10 to 15% from its borrowings. It would be amazing Net Interest Margin if it were a bank. While logically it makes more sense to buy back even more stock (and keep on cannibalizing itself), the market does not seem to be rewarding it for logical behavior. The market nowadays rewards top line growth more than "financial engineering" (as companies like IBM have found out to its chagrin). In this environment, after top line growth, debt reduction is the logical secondary objective. This also makes sense if interest rates rise in the future and to guard against recession, which may crimp cash flows.

Chart by author with Data from Gurufocus.com

Debt

On the debt side, Sally Beauty is in good shape. Sally’s long-term debt is $1.8 billion. In 2018 it earned free cash of $286.5 million. Debt maturities occur in 2024 and 2026.

TERM LOAN B (FY2024) $843.1 5.500% SENIOR NOTES (FY2024) $200.0 5.625%SENIOR NOTES (FY2026) $750.0 TOTAL DEBT $1,793.1

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

Short Position

At the end of February, about 23 million shares of SBH were sold short, which is over a third of the float. This mean that hedge funds (aka "smart money") are very bearish on the stock. Going long is certainly a contrarian move. There is a material possibility of a short squeeze.

Source: Morningstar.com

Closing Thoughts

Obviously the market is afraid that Sally Beauty would be flattened by the Amazon road-roller. But I think when the dust settles, common sense dictates that Amazon cannot be everywhere and companies that operate in specialized niches will do fine. Even though Sally Beauty has been trying to return cash to shareholders via stock buybacks, the market has frustrated those efforts by compressing its P/E. With a P/E of 9 I don’t really need growth. I only wish that Sally Beauty would start paying a dividend. It can easily afford a 4% dividend to its long-suffering shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.