Aurora Cannabis: How Could Nelson Peltz Help?

We think the announcement is meaningfully positive for the stock as it addresses one of our long-time criticisms of the stock by strengthening its management depth and global expertise.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) soared 13% on Wednesday and closed the week 24% higher after the company announced that billionaire investor Nelson Peltz will join as Strategic Advisor. We think the appointment has profound implications for the company and could aid its pursuit of partnerships and alliances. We view the news as positive for the stock as it directly addresses one of Aurora's biggest deficiencies among its competitions.

(All amounts in C$)

Nelson Pelts Joins Aurora

On Wednesday, Aurora announced that Nelson Pelts will join the company as a Strategic Advisor. The appointment is specifically framed as a way to help the company secure future partnerships which makes a lot of sense to us. Aurora has been one of the few large Canadian cannabis companies that have yet to sign deals with other companies from traditional industries.

Mr. Peltz and Aurora will work collaboratively and strategically to explore potential partnerships that would be the optimal strategic fit for successful entry into each of Aurora's contemplated market segments. Mr. Peltz will also advise on the Company's global expansion strategy.

(Source: WSJ)

As part of the deal, Aurora will issue 20 million options to Nelson Peltz at an exercise price of C$10.34 per share. Aurora's shares closed at C$12.83 last Friday which means that the options are already worth $50 million to the billionaire investor. However, Aurora also already benefited from the announcement by seeing a $2.5 billion uplift in its market value. The stock was lagging peers in its 2019 stock market performance but the gap has been largely closed after the rally last week.

(Source: TSX)

Why Nelson Peltz?

We don't think Nelson Peltz needs an introduction for his tenure at Trian Fund Management. The billionaire has had an impressive track record with extensive experiences in a wide range of industries. Most relevant for Aurora would be Nelson's experience in Procter & Gamble, Heinz, and Mondelēz because these industries represent potential future directions for the company. Why did Aurora recruit Nelson Pelt? We think the key reasons are:

Partnerships: Aurora is by far one of the few large-cap cannabis companies that have not established a strategic partnership or direct investment. Canopy has Constellation, Cronos has Altria, HEXO has Molson Coors, Tilray has AB InBev, CannTrust has Apotex. Aurora has not secured any partnership with popular industries like tobacco, pharma, or beverages. Investors have been patiently waiting for a partnership for Aurora including past speculations around a Diageo and Coca-Cola deal. The impact of its lack of partners is that Aurora's share price lagged its peers significantly in 2018 where the stock finished the year down 26%. We think Aurora could benefit significantly from Nelson Peltz's involvement in numerous situations within the CPG industry. While it is hard to pinpoint which relationships it could leverage, we think Nelson's contact and reputation could aid Aurora in identifying potential partners and facilitate any discussion now that he is formally engaged by the company. This is utterly important for Aurora as it seeks global legitimacy and expands its partnerships with established industry players.

Management Depth: We view Aurora's management as inferior to its competitors. Aurora is largely still led by its original management team including Terry Booth and Steve Dobler who founded the business together. Both of them are successful small business owners in Alberta but they lack the required experience and expertise in managing a global business like Aurora. We think Aurora requires more experienced management in order to take it to the next level including managing a globally diversified company and navigating through partnership discussions with companies like Diageo, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo etc. Compared to Cronos which is founded by an M&A lawyer along with other experienced management, we think Aurora could benefit from Nelson Peltz's global recognition and the legitimacy that could help enhance its appeal to other potential partners

(Company Website)

Strategic Direction: Aurora was built through a series of acquisitions including two billion-dollar acquisitions of CanniMed and MedReleaf. At this point, we think there are fewer deals to do in Canada let alone large deals. Aurora should clearly define its strategic direction going forward and we think Nelson Peltz should be able to help the company in this regard. His Trian fund has launched activist campaigns against global giants and instituted changes involving the highest level of strategic thinking. While Trian has had its challenges including the spectacular fall of GE, we think it is undeniable that Nelson Peltz could provide important perspectives to Aurora's management team which is largely local entrepreneurs from Western Canada.

Looking Ahead

We think Aurora's decision to recruit Nelson Peltz is a meaningfully positive development for the company. The market has already voted with a C$2.5 billion reward to Aurora's market cap and the stock could continue its recent run in the coming weeks. The value of Nelson Peltz to Aurora lies in his perceived ability to facilitate strategic partnership discussions which Aurora's own management has failed to materialize so far. Aurora's management comprises largely of its original founders but their experiences are largely based in Western Canada which lacks global perspectives let alone managing a $10 billion company. While we recognize the achievements of Aurora's management team so far, we think their decision to bring in Nelson Peltz is positive for the stock. Investors should expect an accelerated push within Aurora to develop strategic partnerships with partners in various industries which is clearly defined within the mandate for Nelson Peltz. While any announcement of partnerships could be positive for the stock, we think it remains far from certain that a deal is coming soon. We are cautiously more positive on Aurora, as one of our biggest criticisms of Aurora in the past has been its inferior management depth and slow progress in strategic partnerships. We think Nelson Peltz's involvement could one of the single most important catalyst for the stock in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.