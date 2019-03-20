Did Apple Execute Major Buyback?

Sometimes, there are certain things that just make you scratch your head. While that may be something that investors are used to, it's important to find out why these events happened. Today, I'm looking at technology giant Apple (AAPL), because in late February, short interest in the name more than doubled as seen in the graphic below. Were investors really making a big bet against the company, or was this a sign of something else?

As you saw above, not only did short interest in the name more than double in the second half of February, but it jumped to a level well above even the past 12 months' highest amount. In fact, thanks to the overall market rallying tremendously over the past decade, short interest is a fraction of what it once was. If you account for the 7 for 1 split, the previous high in short interest would equal about 291 million shares, back in April 2013. That's an important date, which I'll get back to later.

One might think that some investor (or a group) came in and shorted a lot of shares during the second half of last month. That would be a really bearish bet, considering that the 57 million share increase would equal almost $10 billion dollars at the prices in the low $170s Apple traded at during that time. It also would have represented a substantial amount of daily trading volume, because in the second half of the month, only about 176 million shares were traded (Feb. 19 to 28), and as the chart below shows, daily volume even a few days before and after that period never got above 30 million shares.

So what else would explain such an enormous rise in short interest? Well, perhaps it has to do with the company's buyback program. In an Apple 3.0 article published on Tuesday, a couple of Apple watchers put forth an accelerated share repurchase as a possible explanation. The following is the detailed process in which something like this could happen:

Apple enters into an ASR agreement with an investment bank and pays full cash amount upfront. The bank borrows AAPL shares from portfolios of its brokerage clients and/or other brokerage houses, using the cash from Apple as collateral. The investment bank is now effectively SHORT. The investment bank delivers Apple the borrowed shares, equal to 85% of the payment, and outstanding shares are reduced immediately. The investment bank goes out to the open market and buys AAPL shares to cover its short position returning shares that it borrowed. When the ASR is complete, the bank settles with Apple the net remaining shares owed, further reducing outstanding shares.

Going another step further, take a look at the graphic below that shows a history of Apple's enormous capital return plan. You will notice that over the past four fiscal quarters, the latest of which (Q1 2019) was the December 2018 holiday period, there were no accelerated share repurchases executed, meaning all share buybacks were done in the open market.

Now remember how I brought up April 2013 before? Well, it was during the second half of that month that the short interest figure went from just over 20 million to over 41.5 million, with those being pre-split values. In today's post-split world, that would be a surge from 140 million to the above mentioned 291 million. Well, if we take a look at page 48 from the 10-Q filing for that period, we find this little note on the company's share repurchase plan (bold emphasis added by author)

In April 2013, the Company entered into a new ASR program with two financial institutions to purchase up to $12 billion of the Company’s common stock. In exchange for up-front payments totaling $12 billion, the financial institutions committed to deliver shares during the ASR’s purchase periods, which will end during 2014. The total number of shares ultimately delivered, and therefore the average price paid per share, will be determined at the end of the applicable purchase period based on the volume weighted average price of the Company’s stock during that period. During the third quarter of 2013, 23,507,518 shares were initially delivered to the Company and retired. This does not represent the final number of shares to be delivered under the ASR. The up-front payments of $12 billion were accounted for as a reduction to shareholders’ equity in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

So short interest in the back half of the month jumped by more than 21 million shares, and that just happens to be relatively close to the initial amount delivered to the company from the accelerated buyback. If we assume that most to all of the short interest jump this time around was from the same type of plan, it would likely mean that Apple bought back more than $10 billion in fiscal Q2, given it also has spent at least $3 billion in the open market each quarter going back a number of years.

In the end, was Apple's short interest surge in late February a result of an accelerated share repurchase plan? Well, that seems to be the most logical explanation at this point, given the dollar value worth of shares needed for that increase was rather large. It will take until either the earnings report or next 10-Q filing to confirm this, but it wouldn't be a surprise given the pullback in Apple shares during the past few months if management stepped and used some of its large cash pile. If Apple did buyback a large amount of shares, that is obviously good for earnings per share, and it could mean good things for the potential dividend raise as well.

