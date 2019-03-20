Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring

During the fourth quarter, the company ran an average of 224 rigs worldwide compared to 211 a year ago.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) is one of my selected onshore drillers with Helmerich & Payne (HP). While the oil sector has performed quite well since early 2019, conversely, the drilling industry is still weak and struggling with low margins and slow contracting, despite oil prices reaching a healthy level, as I speak.

The onshore and the offshore drilling industry are similar in the sense that they are the primary partners in the oil sector recovery, but these service companies haven't been able to translate activity to sufficient free cash flow.

They are showing regularly disappointing results due to dismal margins and large, costly debt load. This situation is especially right with the International segment.

The CEO, Anthony G. Petrello noted in the conference call:

Nonetheless, the International Drilling market has lagged other segments. Pricing has not improved in most markets. Although the drilling rig count has increased, the additional volume fell short of our expectations. Opportunities to deploy large new builds on attractive terms still have not materialized at this point in the cycle.

Worse, the technology is so rapidly developing that, to stay competitive, the group needs to assign large CapEx, which has a further adverse effect on the free cash flow anticipated. Thus, I still recommend a hold for the entire sector and a hold on NBR as well, until results will show a strong correlation between activity and profitability. The stock presents a good opportunity for short-term trading.

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 4Q'18 and Margin Details

The total fleet count has been reduced to 396 drilling rigs from 433 in 3Q, with an average utilization of 56%, up 4% sequentially.

Source: NBR Presentation 4Q'18

As we can see above, the U.S. drilling margin has increased steadily during 2018 from $8,171 in 1Q to $11,428 in 4Q, an increase of 39.9%, and average rigs working also rising from 111.8 to 117.3. Also, the U.S. Drilling segment recorded a 15% sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA or $114 million.

The situation is similar in Canada with the margin going up 18.7% from $5,847 to $6,942. However, average rigs working went down 13.3%

However, in International Drilling, which represents 39.4% of the total rigs working, the situation is reversed. Margin fell from $16,619 to $13,527, and average rigs working went down 7%.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet in 4Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 563.27 630.47 662.48 709.26 734.66 758.76 778.08 776.62 Net Income in $ Million -148.98 -132.95 -148.53 -116.34 -144.20 -202.43 -118.89 -187.73 EBITDA $ Million 87.65 128.42 138.31 133.86 155.35 107.43 177.25 136.81 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.52 -0.46 -0.52 -0.39 -0.46 -0.61 -0.35 -0.55 Operating cash flow in $ Million -57.99 48.46 -26.58 98.87 -81.68 159.04 -0.44 248.85 CapEx in $ Million 183.43 132.34 133.10 125.60 94.03 115.45 129.50 119.97 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -241.42 -83.88 -159.67 -26.74 -175.71 43.60 -129.94 128.88 Total Cash $ Million 228.6 232.0 220.3 365.4 393.6 636.55 388.56 481.80 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3,662.0 3,740.4 3,958.8 4,027.9 4,256.5 3,818.9 3,737.5 3,585.4 Dividend per share in $ 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 277.78 278.92 279.31 286.60 308.79 328.37 350.19 350.23

Courtesy: NBR Filings and Morningstar

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income

Nabors Industries reported fourth quarter 2018 revenues and other income of $776.62 million compared to revenues of $709.26 million the same quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $187.73 million (including preferred stock dividend payment) or $0.55 per share compared to a loss of $116.34 million or $0.39 per share during the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter, the company ran an average of 224 rigs worldwide compared to 211 a year ago. Below are the quarterly revenues per segment in 4Q'18.

International drilling is the most critical part of the revenues again this quarter. It represents 44.4% of the total revenues for the fourth quarter. One issue this quarter that may eventually continue in 2019 is the Venezuela situation. The company said in the press release:

Our International results were somewhat lower than expected as uncertainty in Venezuela resulted in the temporary idling of our fleet there. Although our customers in Venezuela will experience disruptions in coming quarters, three of our five rigs are currently working.

Finally, during the fourth quarter, Nabors acquired PetroMar Technologies.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow of 2018 is now minus $133.17 million.

NBR is paying annually $84 million to shareholders that it cannot afford after looking at the free cash flow and suggests, as I said the precedent quarter, that the company should suspend its dividend payment until the business can show renewed strength.

NBR is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net debt is now $3.1 billion

Net debt increased in the third quarter and is now $3.104 billion (from $3.349 billion the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.4x. The debt-to-capitalization ratio is about 53%.

Source: Company Presentation

Note: The company indicated that it expects a substantial reduction in net debt in the fourth quarter as its operating cash flow increases.

Source: NBR Q4 Presentation

The company said it remains committed to further reducing the debt by $200 million to $250 million during 2019. Yes, but to be able to reduce the debt load, Nabors will have to improve margins substantially and produce more free cash flow regularly, which is not evident after analyzing the financial situation and look at 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

Nabors Industries missed again the target this quarter, mainly due to weak international revenues and lower margins aggravated by higher expenses.

The balance sheet is not inspiring, and the potential of a quick improvement seems to slip further away. So far, both Citigroup, on March 14, and Goldman, on March 11, rated NBR as neutral.

The primary hurdle in this struggling industry is an endemic low profit margin that has tormented the entire industry for years and has limited the company's effort to achieve positive cash flow and reduce debt meaningfully.

However, we have experienced some definitive progress this quarter, especially in the domestic market. Furthermore, oil prices have been strong enough to turn more optimistic. The question is if this positive trend can continue in 2019?

Anthony Petrello said in the conference call:

While many operators are still formulating their drilling plans for 2019, we believe that recent rebound in oil prices offers support even for the more cash flow dependent companies.

While the business situation is still unclear, the stock has taken off since it bounced decisively from its low in January at $2.00 and is up now a whopping 76%. However, it is still far from the $6.50 experienced in 2018 until October when oil prices started to crash again.

During the last conference call, Anthony Petrello indicated that even the domestic market is expected to decline in 2019 modestly, but quickly said, it would not affect the NBR fleet drastically.

One reason is that the recent crash in oil prices triggered some "re-thinking" from oil operators when it comes to drilling CapEx. While the most capable rigs continue to experience the most robust demand, conversely, the older and less-capable rigs could encounter weakness.

It is not an enticing outlook that pushes us to change my wait-and-see attitude that I recommended last quarter.

I do not agree with Finviz interpretation. NBR is forming an intermediate ascending wedge pattern, in my opinion. Line resistance is $3.80 (I recommend selling about 40-50% of your position) and line support at $3.35.

Ascending wedge patterns are seen as bearish patterns, and TA traders expect that a decisive breakout will happen soon. In this case, NBR will potentially re-test the $2-2.20 (double bottom). At which point, it will be safe to accumulate NBR.

