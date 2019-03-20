Facebook: Here We Go Again

Over the last year, Facebook (FB) has been on a roller coaster ride due to issues with data privacy concerns. The company appeared on the mend until recent executive departures, which has the analyst community turning far too bearish on the stock again at $160.

Overblown Analyst Fears

To start the week, Facebook got a major downgrade from Needham sending the stock to the lowest analyst ratings since 2013. Despite the stock being down nearly $60 points from the high back last summer, analysts are now more bearish on the stock with the most neutral ratings on Facebook since mid 2013.

Needham had the following negatives to justify the downgrade to hold:

The negative financial impact of FB's strategic pivot toward privacy and encrypted messages. Growing risks of regulation. Horrific images uploaded to FB (like the recent New Zealand events) that are technologically difficult to block at the 100% level and which hurt FB's brand.

The biggest issue is regulation and potentially the pivot toward encrypted messages by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Knowing Zuckerberg, he isn't likely to make such a move without expecting a profitable future in such messages, leaving regulation as the biggest threat to their business.

When the stock gets down to $160, Facebook gets very appealing as EPS estimates start to rebound. Analysts now forecast the social company earning $8.76 per share next year. The stock only trades at 18x those '20 estimates.

My estimates from previous research has Facebook earning at least $8 per share in '19 and $9 in '20.

Irrational Platform Expectations

One of the issues hitting the company and stock hard of late is the concept that the platform has the responsibility to over manage the items posted. According to The Guardian, Facebook took down 1.5 million videos of the New Zealand terror attack in the first 24 hours. The company is making every reasonable effort to remove hateful and offensive posts, yet the analyst and regulatory community isn't happy.

The ironic part is how the article takes down other media sources for criticizing the social platform while posting edited parts of the controversial video from the Christchurch terrorist on their own sites. The market continues to expect too much moderation from Facebook when creative evil exists in the world and the vast majority of users don't blame the site for controversial material landing on the platform.

Although it's relatively simple for social networks to block identical uploads of the same video, users have bypassed these blocks by editing footage of the attack or by simply filming the original video on their laptop screen.

The Guardian highlights how the traditional media sources in the U.K. specifically pushed the limits of posting edited footage on their own sites plus the manifesto of the gunman on one site. For this reason, the outrage against Facebook remains fake.

The Facebook platform remains open for users to utilize the network as a person seems fit. For the most part, users show no sign of being offended that controversial material is uploaded to the platform whether in violation of rules or not. After all, it's only users that seek out the controversial posts and videos that even see them. Per the internal data from Facebook:

The video was viewed fewer than 200 times during the live broadcast. No users reported the video during the live broadcast. Including the views during the live broadcast, the video was viewed about 4,000 times in total before being removed from Facebook.

The first user report on the original video came in 29 minutes after the video started, and 12 minutes after the live broadcast ended.

All of the data points continue to support fake outrage from government officials considering the video wasn't even reported during the broadcast.

For this reason, the platform continues to grow DAUs in the face of criticism from the same media outlets that intentionally post controversial content while Facebook has to deal with posts from users on an open platform. Remember that media organizations have paid journalists posting the controversial material while Facebook has random users from all around the world.

The Axios Harris 100 Poll is a prime example of where reputation isn't the top determining factor on active users. In the last poll, Facebook had the worst drop in reputation in the poll, moving down 43 positions to a rank of 94.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook has a stake in improving the quality of the posts on the site by removing hate speech and graphic videos to ensure that brands are advertising against reputable data. Still, the media and analyst community continues to remain far too negative on the actual impact of these undesired posts. The typical user without searching for graphic videos as the one from New Zealand won't even encounter these videos.

Down at $160, Facebook is again a cheap stock looking for another bounce.

