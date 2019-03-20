Henry Schein One Acquires Lighthouse 360 For Dental CRM

HSIC is emphasizing software and services with the deal which should benefit shareholders over the medium term.

Lighthouse 360 has created a suite of dental practice management software tools to increase operational efficiencies.

Henry Schein One has acquired Lighthouse 360 for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Henry Schein (HSIC), through its Henry Schein One joint venture announced it has acquired Lighthouse 360 from Web.com Group for an undisclosed amount.

Lighthouse 360 provides dental practice management and patient communication software.

With the deal, HSIC is investing further in software and service offerings as it seeks a greater ‘share of wallet’ in the dental practice industry.

Target Company

Sugar Hill, Georgia-based Lighthouse 360 was founded to develop and sell patient CRM software purpose-built for dental practices.

The firm’s software automates dentist office routines and consumer interactions to improve efficiency and customer retention.

Below is a brief overview video:

Source: Lighthouse Ambassador

Company major customers include:

Pecan Park Family Dentistry

Personal Attention Dental Center

Weaver Reckner Reinhart Dental Associates

Source: Lighthouse 360

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global dental practice management software market is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2026.

This represents a strong CAGR of 10% between 2019 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing geriatric population and rising dental care expenditures.

Major competitive vendors that provide dental practice management software include:

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Carestream Dental

Curve Dental

DentiMax

Practice Web

NextGenHealthcare Information Systems (NXGN)

ACE Dental Software

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

HSIC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K.

Lighthouse 360 posted 2018 revenues of approximately $50 million and management said it ‘expects that Lighthouse 360 will be neutral to the Company’s 2019 earning per diluted share and accretive thereafter,’ but did not specify to what degree.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 29, 2018, HSIC had $80.2 million in cash and equivalents and $4.6 billion in total liabilities of which long-term debt represented $1 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 29, 2018, was $594.1 million.

HSIC is acquiring Lighthouse to bolster its Henry Schein One unit.

As James Harding, CEO of Henry Schein One stated in the deal announcement,

As we explored this acquisition, it quickly became clear that Lighthouse 360's relentless focus on task automation, product innovation, and exemplary customer service made it a natural fit within the Henry Schein One portfolio. Lighthouse 360 is in many ways a microcosm of Henry Schein One – a passionate group of technology innovators that put practice efficiency and patient experience at the forefront of everything we do.

In the past 12 months, HSIC’s stock price has risen 16.5%% vs. the S&P 500 Index 6.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have almost exclusively been positive in the past 12 quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are split, with the most rating the stock a ‘Hold.’ The consensus price target of $63.34 implies a 5.7% upside return from the stock’s current price at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated significantly but generally trended up since late 2017:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

With the deal for Lighthouse 360, HSIC hopes to continue focusing resources on its software and services segment, to obtain a greater share of wallet from dental practices.

The acquisition provides HSIC with more capabilities as it seeks to create ‘one technology system to help dental practices run more efficiently.’

Management must be hearing from practices that they want a single integrated solution. Since many practices are small operations, it makes sense to bundle as many capabilities into one system, since it simplifies training and reduces ‘finger pointing’ in case of customer support.

Additionally, it provides HSIC with a meaningful addition of a Web-based system, reducing the need for antiquated on-premises software that is difficult to update.

It also adds 11,000 dental practices to HSIC’s cross-sell initiatives, although there is bound to be some overlap within that number.

Lighthouse 360 will continue to operate as a separate brand, for the time being at least.

While we don’t know the price paid for the acquisition, assuming management didn’t overpay, it should be a positive deal for HSIC over the medium term as HSIC continues a push to diversify into software and services.

