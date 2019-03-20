L.B. Foster: Litigation Overhang Settled And Future Optic Is Bright

The stock is slowly coming out of the dark as the impressive turnaround has finally attracted analyst coverage, solitary still, but it will be unlikely to remain under-followed for long.

This report reviews the fourth quarter of 2018 performance of L.B. Foster (FSTR). For background information and past performances, please read our reports provided here (Q1'17, Q2'17, Q3'17, Q4'17, Q1'18).

Brief recap

L.B Foster has been our portfolio's crown jewel in the past. We started investing in the stock in early 2016 when it was riddled with issues. The share price dropped 80% to $9 from $50 in the preceding six months. This massive fall was largely due to a miss timed investment in the Tubular and Energy segment at the trough of the oil cycle. Also, stagnant freight rail traffic flow didn't help its Rail services' performance. Moreover, dividend cut and litigation related to Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), a former customer and a subsidiary of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), had meant that LB Foster's effort to recovery was clouded with distractions.

Remarkably, the company's ability to generate free cash flow remained positive. Backlog and new orders were also incredibly resilient. Despite market pessimism towards the stock, we felt it could reach $35/share. By early 2018, the share price reached $30, much earlier than we thought. Thus, we sold and booked over 100% profit.

Today, LB Foster stock is at $17. We would like to think we had a good grasp of the stock, but with the benefit of hindsight, luck played a huge part. We didn't know the reason how it fell from $30 to this level. We only found out when a fellow SA author - Michael Wiggins De Oliveira notified us that Legion Partners, the largest shareholders, a well-known activist hedge fund, was selling half of its stake, reducing to around 7% from 15% ownership of the company. After a little more digging, we also found out that 13 Feb 2018 was the expiry date of an agreement to appoint a representative of Legion to the company board. This could very well be the reason why Legion was able to sell a large number of shares in the open market.

This shows that we can never rationalize the movement of share prices of the market. We only know the answer in hindsight. All investors could do is to buy good businesses, be nimble when making a large profit and cut losses when the thesis appears invalid, and have a long-term horizon.

Despite the sale from Legion, at $17/share, we believe there is money on the table again.

Investment Thesis

We feel the selling from Legion has subsided, and doubt that they are not looking to sell at the current level. However, even if they were to sell at higher levels, we are confident that L.B. Foster is a better company now at $17 than it was at $30. The company is not only fully recovered, but it is now growing at impressive clips. In 2018, the company delivered a 17% top line and 9% EBITDA growth. New orders increased 24.6% and backlog increased by 32.1%. Debt reduced by $55M to $75M resulted in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 1.6x.

Finally, it has also settled its biggest litigation overhang with UPRR. The $43.4M liability charge is hefty for a company of Foster's size; however, it will be paid in installment over six years, and UPRR has also agreed to restore the business relationship with Foster by signing a $48M deal spread over the same time. Overall, the damage is limited, and the future is bright.

Segment highlights

Source: FSTR, 2018, 10-K

If Rail was the star of 2016 and 2017, then 2018 was Tubular. Improving upstream and midstream oil activities in the US meant that the segment delivered 26% top-line growth and 360% growth in profit, reversing years of making a loss.

Now, it also operates with margins higher than other segments (8.5% vs. 6.1% in Rail and 0.4% in Construction) and generates a quarter of the company's sales and a third of the profit!

Going forward, the management expects more growth to come for Tubular and Energy services.

Source: Earnings call slide Q4'18

Rail also impressed with increased sales and profit, 25% and 75% respectively.

Source: Earnings call slide Q4'18

However, the third segment, construction, performed poorly with both sales and profit falls in 2018. Nevertheless, 2018 marks a record year in sales at the consolidated level.

Source: Earnings call slide Q4'18

New Order and Backlog

The same can be said for the new order and backlog numbers. Since Q1'18, both have been impressive. These levels were only achieved when the share prices were at $45 in 2014.

The figures bring revenue visibility farther at least to the next 2-3 quarters!

Source: Created by the author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-4Q18 ($M)

The core segment; Rail Services achieved the highest growth in both new order and backlog, 42.2% and 41.5% in Q4'18. James Maloney, CFO was particularly pleased during the conference call

We are pleased with our current North American rail traffic and we continued to be encouraged by the state of the freight rail market as both commodity carloads and intermodal units improved year-over-year. Global transit projects have also contributed to the growth within the segment as we continue to see expansion within those markets we serve.

Source: Created by the author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-4Q18 ($M)

Litigation settled

Before the earning results, the company announced an important resolution to a long-standing dispute with one of its former customer, UPRR. As a quick recap, between the years of 1998 to 2011, UPRR claimed that LB Foster supplied concrete ties that were below quality. Following the claims and further discussions, UPPR filed a complaint about damages and warranty replacement in 2015.

In January 2015, UPRR filed a lawsuit against the Company asserting that we were in material breach of our amended 2005 concrete tie supply agreement with UPRR due to claimed failures to provide warranty ties to replace alleged defective concrete ties. UPRR seeks various types of relief including incidental, consequential, and other damages in amounts to be determined at trial under various legal theories. Source: FSTR, 2018, 10-K

Now, both parties have agreed to settle their differences. In financial terms, L.B. Foster will pay Union Pacific $50 million in installments, without interest over six years. Payment of $2 million was made after signing the agreement and will be followed by installments of $8 million annually over the next six years beginning in 2019.

$50M is a large amount, but the important compromise was that both parties had restored their business ties. As a result,

Union Pacific has agreed to purchase products and services from the company in an aggregate amount of $48 million over the same six year period, or approximately $8 million annually.

Lastly,

The settlement resolves all past and future claims regarding concrete ties and eliminates the litigation costs, uncertainty, and risk associated with a possible unfavorable outcome at trial. […] operating cash flow performance is forecasted to remain at a level where we expect no issues funding the installments related to the concretize settlement that we discussed while still meeting our liquidity needs to fund operations. Source: FSTR Q4'18 CC (emphasis ours)

Long-term Outlook

At the Baird Investor conference in early 2018, the management set out long-term goals below.

Total Company EBITDA margins above 10%

Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio in a range between 1.0 to 2.0x

Restore dividend

In the conference call, we noticed that there was no specific guidance, but the management knows that 2018 EBITDA margin of 6.6% is still far from the long-term goal. Thus they are focused on improving margins. As mentioned, the lower legal expense will certainly help.

[…] margin improvement is among our top priorities. But I would expect that there would be more SG&A reduction due to the lower legal expense. So if you think about SG&A as a percent of sales, I would anticipate that that would continue to improve over 2018. Gross profit margin improvement in our construction business is what really suffered in 2018. We are already seeing the piling business improve if we see some better customer mix, particularly from industrial pipeline customers. We had a fair amount of that in 2017 I think that business can improving gross margins. But one of the areas we're really need to get improvement from is bridge decking, that's the area that has really weighed on our construction segment. But we hit the bottom on grid decking backlog in the third quarter.

Lower debt, lower interest expense

Lower interest expense will also help. In 2018 the company recorded $6M, $2M less compared to 2017. The amount will be lower as debt reduces. The commitment is evident.

In 2017, the company retired $29M of debt and at the same time achieved $36M EBITDA, pulling its leverage ratio down to 2.6x.

In 2018, it paid a further $55M. With $75M debt, $10M cash and $41.4M adjusted EBITDA, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is now 1.6x, a level within the range management set out two years ago.

New Analyst Coverage

It is amusing to find little analyst interest at the company's conference call in the past few years! We truly feel that when a good company is this underfollowed, it presents an advantage to small investors. The fact that B. Riley FBR had initiated coverage and set a $25 price target is a start.

Valuation

LB Foster generated $41.4M in 2018 vs $38M in 2017. Thus, the market is pricing the company at 4.5x EBITDA. This multiple may not be dead cheap in a cyclical industry, but for a company that grows at 15%+, it is attractive to us.

In terms of free cash flow (FCF), $21M in 2018 was poor. Compared to 2017, it was $33M, albeit there was an $11.7M benefit from federal income tax refunds. However, FCF in 2018 was still lower than in 2017.

In 2019, CAPEX is expected to range between $7 million and $11 million, double the figure in 2018, offsetting the benefit of lower interest expense and litigation charge, we could see free cash flow bound range to what we had in 2018.

Take Away

L.B. Foster has rounded a solid year; we anticipate the company to grow between 10-15% in 2019 Rail and Tubular continue to win more business. With the balance sheet restored to a healthy state, L.B. Foster can start to focus fully on growing again. Although there isn't clear guidance from the management, small investors will have all the time to analyze and what should come out is that LB Foster is a diversified, growing industrial with limited balance sheet risk. The stock is a buy at this level.

