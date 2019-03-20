Target Hits The Core Of Success

Its partnership and launching of new stores and products might be a giant leap for TGT to continue eating a larger portion of its target market.

Target continued to lavish earnings on its investors with an average growth rate of 8% in dividends per share for the last six years.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) continued to awe its stakeholders as its dividends have been uninterruptedly rising over the years without sacrificing much of its earnings. Its solid fundamentals confirmed the company's adequacy to cover all its obligations to the shareholders. Meanwhile, stock price remained undervalued despite the increasing trend since the last month of FY 2018.

Dividends

As TGT closed its FY 2018, a celebration on the part of its investors took place as its dividend per share climbed up to 2.54 from 2.46 in the previous year. Moreover, it has been impressive as it maintained its upward movement while its fundamentals remained highly durable. In the last six years, it got an average growth rate of 8% annually as the company tried to keep its high earnings to suffice its obligations to the shareholders.

It can be estimated using a linear trend analysis that the projected amount for the next four years would even be higher by 30%. Given this, how generous is the company relative to its earnings?

Starting in 2015, the company remained generous in sharing its earnings with its investors. Over the years the company realized more earnings so did its investors who enjoyed 46% of earnings per share. And as the projected values remained impeccable having 63% of earnings per share in 2023, the trend of the company's earnings would certainly be higher and more sufficient for this. But how can the company sustain this?

The graph above answers the possible concern of an investor who wishes to purchase stock in TGT. It clearly shows why the dividend payout ratio kept increasing over time. As the company continued to lavish its investors with good yield, the company became more viable as its net income continued to climb up over the years. If dividends will be directly pulled out from net income, an average amount of $1 billion will go to the company. Indeed, the company will still result in a huge amount of net profit which shows its ability to sustain earnings.

This shows a better story. First, TGT has been realizing higher net cash inflows than outflows which confirmed the company's liquidity and profitability. Second, higher cash left means a higher amount to be spent. It can be seen that should the company choose to deduct dividends directly from free cash; the remaining amount of $1-2 billion will be retained here which will still be adequate even for the next four years.

TGT Fundamentals: Profitability, Leverage, and Liquidity

Income Statement

Despite its noticeable troughs, TGT kept soaring as it kept capturing more demand in the market. Its operating revenue has been generally increasing throughout the years. An 8% or $6 billion increase in 2018 relative to 2016 showed the company's undying significance in the market and a good strategy of pricing and leasing. This would most likely continue as it was projected to be $75.5 billion in 2024. Furthermore, in quarterly comparison, its operating revenue agreed with its peak in 2018 as it had the highest amount in all quarters compared to the two previous years especially in 4Q 2018 at $23 billion. Meanwhile, its operating costs remained at its usual range though it moved in a slightly downward trend. This shows that as the company increased its operations, its revenue increased at a higher rate which proves the increasing demand and efficiency over time. As a result, Gross Profit Margin kept rising as well. This a good sign of an unstoppable growth of TGT since it could be verified with its net sales and inventories in the balance sheet that the company continued to increase its operations with well-managed costs which fortified the thought of increasing demand and productivity.

On the other hand, its other non-operating income noticeably decreased though its interest expense decreased largely in the same year which became an offsetting factor. As a result, total non-operating income /expense just varied by a small amount which resulted to still increasing trend of net income. As the forecasted values show using the linear trend analysis, the increase since 2016 will be cut short in 2019 by 9.5% though it will consistently go up in the succeeding years and will 15.47% higher in 2024. Furthermore, net income in all quarters except 4Q in 2018 got the highest amount and would continue to increase given the trend as compared to 2016 and 2017 quarterlies. Wall Street Journal also expressed its optimism towards net income in FY 2019 with a starting amount of $880 million in 1Q 2019, 10% higher than 4Q 2018 and 22% higher than its comparative quarter, 1Q 2018.

Lastly, EPS continued to mirror the trend of net income. Though there were fluctuations especially in 4Q, it generally moved in an upward direction for the last six years and even in the next six years. As the trend line in the graph suggests, EPS is upward sloping. Moreover, its quarterlies remained impeccable in all its quarters especially in 4Q 2018. EPS showed the company's successful operations plus the wise adjustment of weighted average shares. Wall Street Journal also conveyed its optimistic view in this fiscal year as EPS would amount to 1.43 in 1Q 2019 or 10% higher than its comparative time series, 1Q 2019. 2Q 2019 would result to 1.58 or 6.43% higher than its comparative, 2Q 2019. With the increasing dividend payout ratio relative to net income and EPS, it is fair to say that growth has been inclusive for all the company's stakeholders.

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet further strengthened the company's viable outlook as its key ratios showed an impressive result which confirmed the profitability shown on the Income Statement. Current assets remained at the usual range since the change has not been drastic at all even when the current items decreased in FY 2018. Meanwhile, its fixed assets increased by a huge amount which caused an increase of $2.29 billion. The rising trend of capital expenditures on the Cash Flow Statement justified this. The increasing amount of assets plus its larger cash inflows show the company's solvency. Current liabilities, on the other hand, continued to increase though current assets kept rising in the projected years which resulted in increasing current ratio. This means that TGT continued to be more liquid throughout the years. Finally, its total equity particularly its retained earnings continued to be massive which proves its capability to meet its obligations to both its creditors and shareholders.

Furthermore, the company's increasing profitability continued to be more visible as its total assets continued to rise so did its net income which could be shown by Return on Assets ratio. This further proved the idea that the company's operations have been increasing while remaining viable. As more assets are being purchased or invested into, more earnings for the company are being realized which in turn more earnings for the investors. To prove this more, the trend of ROA also mirrors the trend of net income and EPS from 2011 to 2024 as well as Dividends in the projected years which became an assurance of more income for the company and investors since the profitability in income statement jives with the Balance Sheet ratios.

Stock Price

TGT's stock price started to become bullish last January 2019 and continues to do so after its bearish trend since the latter part of 2018. From 80-83 in September it continues to go to 60-63 giving its decreasing trend and loss to many short-term investors though, since the latter part of January 2019, it continued to climb to 70 till it became 71-76 in the following month. At 14.21 as the current PE Ratio, an investor is willing to pay around $14 per dividend earning. The stock price movement has been gradual that it gave a lot of time to many investors to reassess their investments here. Amidst this rising trend, one must check its intrinsic value. Thus, Dividend Discount or Dividend Growth Model was used.

Current Stock Price: $77.88

Average Growth Rate: 8.20%

Dividend for 2019: 2.64

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.116

DDM=Dividend for 2019

DDM: Dividend Proposed/(Cost of Capital Equity-Average Interest Rate Growth)

DDM: 84.27

Clearly, its stock price is still undervalued. The bullish trend will continue this month.

Opportunities for Target Corporate

Launching of 'Clean' Icon for Target's Essential Products

After the launching of Target's Icon for each of its product's category such as 'No Added Fragrance,' 'Bio-Based' and 'Non-GMO,' the company just recently launched 'Clean' Icon for its essential products. This aims to showcase products that are produced without those unwanted chemicals for each product (i.e. for cleaning, products without phthalates, sodium laureth sulfate, propyl-paraben, and butylparaben). These products are also eco-friendly.

This gives an opportunity for products under Target Corporate with unique and interesting icons like this which will easily capture many consumers as well ensure their safety. Also, since it's eco-friendly and fits our homes and workplace, this will most likely get the approval and support from the US government which will help them gain popularity, produce and distribute products more. In turn, this will result in high demand for the products and earnings for the company as well.

Auden, Stars Above and Colsie

With the arrival of these brands in department and online stores, a lot of women consider target in their list as the best brands for women's underwear and pajamas. Given the hype in the market, it could be foreseen how Target's performance will boost in 2019 which will result in higher earnings for the company for its stakeholders. Also, this hype will surely increase its popularity in many consumers and investors given the increasing quality and amount of its product line and earnings.

Teaming Up with Vineyard Vines

Target Corporate is the eighth largest retailer in the US. Vineyard Vines, though still relatively a newbie already established itself in the market. With this team-up, the more popular TGT will help its Vineyard Vines to market its products more and in return, TGT will receive additional payments for this. Moreover, it will fortify the good image it has built plus more companies and products will be interested in doing a partnership with TGT. Its satisfied partners will come back and be loyal to their ties which will give TGT to study its partners' products and strategies which it may also use to diversify itself in the future.

Final Thought

Every investor has different priorities when it comes to his investment. He may focus either on checking on a company's financial statements or the technical side. In Target's case, both sides were examined which showed an intact growth and earnings both for the company and its investors.

Short-term Investors: TGT's price is currently in a bullish trend but still undervalued. The continuous increase will be carried over to the following months till its real price and value meet. Given this, the short-term investors must seize this chance to buy stocks here while it is relatively low and still increasing. He may do buy-and-sell which will give him instant earnings. This is certain as its price is still low relative to the earnings that both the company and investors enjoy.

Long-term Investors: There is no question if a long-term investor chooses to invest here. Dividend payments as well the increase have been certain, consistent and inclusive over the years. In fact, it has been increasing and sustained annually. Also, as its fundamentals showed, it could be seen that the company continued to be profitable and sustainable as both income statement and balance sheet agree with one another. The massive amount of net income and free cash has been enough and would be able to cover all its obligations to the investors.

Given this, both short and long-term investors are encouraged to venture here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.