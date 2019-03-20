Friday's Potential Drop In Swedbank's Stock Price

The most likely scenario is that FRA has found concerns that are likely to put further pressure on the stock price.

Today, information was released that the results of the investigation performed by the Forensic Risk Alliance will be published on Friday, March 22.

In this article, I will go back to my first published piece on SeekingAlpha, the Swedish banking giant Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY). I write this article because as of this morning, a few hours ago, information was published that the Forensic Risk Alliance, charged with investigating the money laundering and misconduct concerns as Swedbank, will be publishing their results on Friday the 22nd of March.

As I believe the results from this investigation will impact the stock price, I consider this an interesting enough occurrence to warrant a further article on the stock, with a small update to my recommendation. I will very quickly go through what's happened, and what's going to happen on Friday, and how I believe this impacts the thesis I published.

The results are in - get your wallets ready

Over the course of a month, Swedbank has lost ~15.4% of its share price, following money-laundering accusations which I wrote about in more detail in this article.

As I suspected then, there was relevance to the accusations made, and things got slightly worse over the coming weeks in February and March. Among other things, the following facts were made known/the following things happened:

21st of February: Several Swedish firms described Swedbank as "uninvestable" as of the time, given the uncertainties. (Source)

26th of February: Swedbank fires the consulting firm they hired to look into the money-laundering accusations, causing further deterioration of the stock price. The reason for this is that EY was involved in the Danske Bank scandal. The new consulting firm for the investigation is the FRA. (Source)

26th of February: Information is released that Viveka Strangert, head of compliance for the bank's Baltic operations, was fired by Birgitte Bonnesen right after writing a report that characterized the bank's work in terms of anti-laundering/compliance as unsatisfactory. Birgitte Bonnesen was also the CEO of the Swedbank Baltic region during parts of the money-laundering scandal.

27th of February: Information is released that shows that large stockholders had preliminary info about the charges levied against the bank, giving them an illegal edge. The time period given to large investors was several days in advance. (Source)

27th of February: The Ogliarch Iskander M. is shown as being behind several of the shell corporations that transferred upward of $4B between the accounts in Swedbank and Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (Source)

27th of February: The Swedish Economic Crime Authority opens an investigation in the information given to larger shareholders of Swedbank in advance of the published piece by Swedish Television.

15th of March: Sources tell Swedish newspapers the years they're investigating are characterized by "major violations" of anti-laundering law/regulations. (Source)

19th of March: The external investigation conducted by FRA is to be presented on Friday, the 22nd of March. (Source)

All in all, I'm quite surprised that the stock has managed to hold onto current levels, and even recover somewhat in the face of these mostly-negative developments. My assumption is that following the emotionally-driven selloff, people are slowly realizing the benefits of Swedbank which I wrote about at length in my article and that even a potential scandal like this will do little to change Swedbank's position in Swedish society.

Current valuation is extremely appealing

Swedbank's valuation is the lowest it's been in almost 3 years, in terms of price/share and blended P/E. At current share price, the stock yields almost 8%, and the ex-dividend date is next week on the 29th of March, with the dividend payable on the 4th of April (the Stockholm-listed share, SWED-A). Unlike American companies, Swedbank pays the entire annual dividend in one go, meaning that $1000 invested before the 29th of march will yield $80 in less than a few weeks - if this is something that interests you or matches your investment strategy.

Me, I obviously consider Swedbank a much longer-term investment than that. I loaded up at below 170, and a bit more at 173, but now I'm waiting.

I'm waiting for Friday - as I believe you should.

What exactly happens on Friday the 22nd?

The results published are, judging by the foreplay in media, going to be negative. FRA are not exactly beginners in this field, being amongst the firms who investigated the telecommunications scandal in Swedish company Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (Source). As a result of this, the share lost a lot of its value during the years of 2015-2017 and was in the doghouse for a long time. The company has only now started recovering its equilibrium.

We have an idea of what FRY may reveal - they're most likely going to confirm that yes, there was indeed money laundering going on in Swedbank during these years, and yes, the fears posed by investors and analysts are going to be confirmed. Swedbank is, and will, in fact, be "dirty". This judging by the facts the "sources" are telling us in advance.

What are the expected results/effecs?

While it's impossible to foresee the exact drop in share price that's going to come here, I do believe we can estimate that there will, in fact, be a drop in the price of Swedbank common share.

Personally, I believe we may see another 2-5% drop in share price when the results of the investigations are revealed. This may mean that we, once again, may see a stock price of below 170 for this bank, which turns it (in my mind) from appealing, to extremely appealing.

Why should you prepare to invest?

In my original article, which I recommend that you read if you're not familiar with the stock or my fundamental thesis, I went over the numerous reasons as to why Swedbank is an appealing Swedish/Nordic bank to own. I went over why nothing justifies the reaction we were looking at when this TV-show was released, and I stand by this thesis.

At this point, I myself am preparing capital to put into more stocks of Swedbank if such a drop should occur. Swedbank is already one of my largest portfolio positions. Uncomfortably so, in fact, at an almost 5.2% of my entire holdings. However, I'm willing to increase my exposure to up to a full 6% here, given the right purchase price.

The bank hasn't, as I wrote in my thesis, traded at this low valuation in terms of earnings, since 2012. The returns you are getting at this price the stock is already trading at is nothing short of amazing. The returns you'd be getting if the stock drops 2-5% more, or even more, is nothing short of miraculous.

I'm not that worried about the long-term effects of the money-laundering charges will have on this bank, as I deem the charges to be dropped once Swedbank agrees to pay a penalty to relevant parties. Given the size of the alleged laundering in comparison to Danske Bank, Swedbank's role in the whole scandal seems, while not limited, to be smaller/minor compared to their Danish counterpart. Given the stability of the stock price over the past few weeks, despite further negative developments, it seems that investors and institutions agree with this assessment, at least for now.

So, the thesis is...

Let's sum up.

In 3 days, on Friday the 22nd of March, the results of the investigation into money-laundering concerns by the FRA will be published.

Everything points to these results being negative for Swedbank, which may result in further pressure upon the stock.

Given the already low valuation of the bank, this may force the bank into even greater undervaluation, increasing the already evident appeal of the share price.

I believe long-term results are unlikely to be affected by the accusations, even if a penalty is levied against Swedbank.

Swedbank goes ex-dividend on the 29th of March, with an ~8% dividend payable on the 4th of April as of the Swedish stock, SWED-A.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm reiterating my 'BUY' at Swedbank at these levels of ~175-180 SEK/share. I will wait for Friday the 22nd of March before purchasing more stock in the company, provided the share drops further as a result of the news. I believe you should prepare for this eventuality as well.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

