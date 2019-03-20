Diamond Offshore: Takeaways From An Unimpressive Quarter

On Monday, February 11, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be very disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of analysts on either its top- or bottom line. A closer look at the company's results does indeed reveal that Diamond Offshore has seen better days as the offshore drilling industry continues to prove challenging. While we have certainly seen some improvements, the industry has remained very depressed for an extended period, and this has weighed on the performance of essentially every company in the industry. This is evident from looking at Diamond Offshore's results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Diamond Offshore's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Diamond Offshore brought in total revenues of $232.522 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 32.84% decline over the $346.208 million that it brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $37.277 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $6.385 million operating loss that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Diamond Offshore secured new contracts for the Ocean Valiant, the Ocean Onyx, the Ocean Apex, and the Ocean Monarch. In total, the new contracts that were secured by a firm represent an impressive total of 33 rig months of work.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $232.058 million in 2018. This represents a substantial decline of 53.01% over the $493.808 million that the company had in the prior year.

Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $79.207 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $31.941 million net loss that Diamond Offshore had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the first thing that someone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenues declined compared to the year-ago quarter. The primary reason for this is that the average dayrate across the company's floater fleet declined from $366,000 to $315,000 over the period. As a general rule, a rig's dayrate does not change during the course of a contract. Thus, what we are seeing here is that some of the older legacy contracts that were at high dayrates expired during the year but the new contracts that replaced them, if any did, were at lower dayrates. This had the unfortunate result of pushing the average dayrate and the company's overall revenues down.

We can clearly see that not all of the company's floaters that were employed in the year-ago quarter managed to secure new contracts by looking at the utilization rate across its floater fleet. The utilization rate is essentially a measure of rig employment as it tells us the percentage of the total rig days during a period that the company's rigs actually worked. In the fourth quarter, Diamond Offshore had a utilization rate of 46% compared to 49% a year ago. As rigs that are not working do not generate any revenue (as they do not have any contracts), it should be fairly easy to see how a decline in utilization would push the company's revenues down.

In addition to its overall utilization, Diamond Offshore's operational utilization was lower than in the year-ago quarter. The operational utilization rate is a measure of rig uptime and is therefore important due to the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, a rig is only compensated for time that it spends performing drilling services for customers, and not for time spent out of service receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, an ideal situation would involve the rig spending all of its time on a given contract performing drilling services, but this is impractical as offshore drilling rigs are highly sophisticated pieces of machinery, and like all, such devices require regular maintenance in order to operate at optimal levels. The challenge for a drilling contractor is to minimize a rig's downtime while still ensuring that it receives all necessary maintenance and repairs. The operational efficiency is a measure of how well the company performed this challenge, and in Diamond Offshore's case, it declined from 98.7% a year ago to 95.4% in the most recent quarter. This performance is much worse than what some of the company's peers, such as Ensco (ESV), have delivered recently and is clearly something that Diamond Offshore needs to work on going forward.

As I discussed in a previous article (linked above), the shallow-water sector has been recovering much more strongly than the ultra-deepwater segment. This is fairly typical for the offshore drilling industry as historically the shallow-water segment shows signs of recovery much earlier than the ultra-deepwater segment when the industry is recovering from a downcycle. It also serves as an early indicator of industry weakness as it typically declines much earlier than the ultra-deepwater sector when an upcycle is about to reverse. Unfortunately, for Diamond Offshore, the company sold off all of its shallow-water rigs last year. It has therefore been unable to benefit from the strength in this segment of the industry, which has benefited companies such as Rowan (RDC) and admittedly makes the company's decision to leave this segment of the industry look somewhat foolish. It also had a negative impact on the firm's results this quarter as the former jack-up unit did contribute some revenue to the company's top-line in the fourth quarter of 2017 but clearly could not do so this year.

As many of my readers certainly know, I consider cash flow to be a better measure of a company's performance than net income. This is due to net income being impacted by any number of non-cash adjustments that either shift it upwards or downwards but do not actually change the amount of money coming into or leaving the firm. Considering this then, it is quite disappointing to see that both the operating cash flow and the free cash flow declined year over year. As mentioned in the highlights, the company only managed to achieve an operating cash flow of $232.058 million in 2018 compared to $493.808 million in 2017. The reason for this is largely the same as the causes for the declines in revenue. Perhaps even more importantly, Diamond Offshore saw its free cash flow fall substantially year over year, going from $354.227 million to $9.652 million. In addition to the fall in operating cash flow, Diamond Offshore saw its capital expenditures jump to $222.406 million from $139.581 million a year ago, reducing the company's free cash flow further.

In conclusion, these results were quite disappointing due partly to Diamond Offshore's inability to participate in the recovery in the jack-up sector. The company has been able to maintain a strong balance sheet, which is certainly better than some other companies in the sector, but overall, there are better companies out there to play the recovery.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.