Celgene Presents An Attractive Short-Term Investment Opportunity In March 2019

The proposed cash and stock acquisition of Celgene (CELG) by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) saw the former's share price jump up from $66.64 on January 2 to $80.43 on January 3. Bristol-Myers Squibb has offered a total consideration of around $74 billion for Celgene.

Based on the closing price of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock of $52.43 on January 2, 2019, the cash and stock consideration to be received by Celgene shareholders at closing are valued at $102.43 per Celgene share and one CVR worth one-time payment of $9.00 in cash. The latter, however, is subject to FDA approval of Celgene's three investigational assets, ozanimod, liso-cel, and bb2121.

Despite opposition from activist investors, I believe that the probability of deal completion is pretty high. In this article, I will explain my hypothesis for recommending Celgene to retail investors, especially those with above-average risk tolerance, in March 2019.

Celgene closed at a discount of almost 11.82% to Bristol-Myers Squibb's offer price, based on both companies' share prices on March 19

The shareholder voting for both BMY and Celgene is scheduled for April 12, 2019. And, owing to opposition and accusations leveled by activist investors such as Wellington Management and Hedge Fund Starboard Value, Celgene closed at a discount of 11.82% to the offer price calculated based on BMY's closing price on March 19. This is a striking spread, considering the fast-approaching decision date for this deal.

On March 19, Celgene closed at $89.07 on March 19, higher by 1.23% as compared to its previous close. This is a significant change, considering that BMY investor, Starboard Value, released a presentation highlighting its opposition to the deal earlier on the same day.

Here, Starboard Value has failed to provide a concrete explanation supporting its hypothesis for over-valuation of Celgene's research pipeline in the deal. Starboard value has even failed to mention the inherent value in Celgene's many external partnerships, let alone value them. Finally, Starboard Value has provided contradictory opinions about BMY's management team, first blaming them for their incompetence and later claiming that the company can perform much better on a standalone basis under the same management.

Starboard Value has definitely failed to provide a structured and focused hypothesis for its opposition, thereby making it really difficult for shareholders to take their recommendation seriously.

In this backdrop, a retail investor who goes long on Celgene today stands to earn a significant spread between Celgene's current share price and the offer price.

The probability of completion of the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Celgene deal remains high

The key reason why Celgene is trading at such a high discount to its offer price is the opposition to the transaction by activist investors. However, it should be borne in mind that despite being BMY's second largest shareholder, Wellington Management owns only 8% stake in the company. The activist hedge fund, Starboard Value, owns only 1 million of the 1.63 billion outstanding shares of BMY. The ownership of these dissenting shareholders is significantly lower than that required to vote out the deal, especially without the support of other shareholders.

The more vocal amongst the opposing investors has been Starboard Value. Yesterday, this activist hedge fund released a detailed yet unconvincing presentation opposing the proposed deal. The hedge fund has been searching for evidence of empty voting from hedge funds, Third Point and D.E. Shaw, to benefit from their positions in Celgene.

Shareholders of BMY should be rightly wary of Starboard Value's intentions in opposing the deal. The activist hedge fund announced a cash investment in BMY in February 2019, after the BMY-CELG deal was announced. In this backdrop, Starboard Value definitely stands to benefit immediately from the failed deal due to a short squeeze, as arbitragers run to unwind their positions. In the face of significant short-term returns associated with deal failure, Starboard Value's interests are not aligned with those of BMY's long-term investors. Hence, the chances of BMY shareholders rejecting the deal on Starboard Value's insistence remain slim.

Then, there is the breakup fee of $2.2 billion and expenses close to $40 million that BMY shareholders will have to pay to Celgene, in case the deal does not go through.

Bristol-Myers Squibb requires Celgene to face increasing market competition

Today, Bristol-Myers Squibb is in a precarious position, despite having blockbusters such as Opdivo, Yervoy, and Eliquis. Although being a first PD-1 inhibitor to be commercialized, Opdivo has long lost the battle to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda. The dramatic slide of Opdivo started when the drug failed to demonstrate its efficacy in first-line lung cancer indication in the Phase 3 trial. Since then, Keytruda has positioned itself as the preferred immunotherapy agent, both as monotherapy and in combination with other drugs, across multiple oncology indications.

Opdivo is expected to gradually lose its stronghold in the second line lung cancer indication, as penetration of immunotherapy increases in the first line lung cancer market. Opdivo had long been the only immunotherapy approved by the FDA in adjuvant melanoma indication. This has changed in February 2019, when Keytruda also secured FDA approval in adjuvant melanoma indication. Finally, first line renal cell carcinoma is a major growth area for Opdivo. This again is set to change, considering that FDA has granted priority review to Keytruda-Axitinib combo regimen in front line RCC indication.

So, here, we have Keytruda not only consolidating its position across multiple oncology indications but also entering into direct competition with Opdivo in its strongholds. With a significantly higher number of successful clinical trials and FDA approvals, as well as ongoing research programs under its belt, Keytruda can definitely capture significant market share from Opdivo. Hence, Bristol-Myers Squibb's leading Opdivo franchise today stands on shaky footing. The second major growth driver of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eliquis, is embroiled in multiple patent litigations.

Celgene's Revlimid can provide the much-needed revenue support to Bristol-Myers Squibb, as the drug garnered up to $10 billion in fiscal 2018. And, Revlimid's revenues are expected to keep growing till 2023. Celgene has already entered into a settlement with Natco Pharma, allowing later limited generic entry for Revlimid from March 2022 and unlimited entry from January 2026.

However, certain investors fear the commercial entry of generic Revlimid, much earlier and even in late fiscal 2019, when the drug loses its composition of matter patent. But there are other patents that can protect the drug from generic erosion at least for a couple of years, even under the worst of scenarios. The latest good news for Revlimid was the denial of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in the U.S. to initiate inter partes review of three patents on the use of Revlimid in myelodysplastic syndromes.

In this backdrop, Revlimid revenues can definitely help in reducing Bristol-Myers Squibb's reliance on the struggling Opdivo and Eliquis franchises, as well as the latter's total debt. Beyond Revlimid, Celgene will also add other well-performing commercial assets such as Pomalyst, Abraxane, and Otezla to Bristol-Myers Squibb's portfolio. Beyond this, Bristol-Myers Squibb will also receive a solid boost to its research pipeline with Celgene's 10 late-stage assets that can result in almost six near-term product launches.

The Bristol-Myers-Celgene transaction stands to benefit the combined company with annual cost synergies of $2.5 billion by a third full year of deal completion. The combined company expects to generate more than $45 billion in free cash flow in the first three years after deal completion. Finally, the deal is expected to be 40% accretive to BMY's standalone EPS in the first full year after deal completion.

Not many big pharmaceutical companies seem interested in purchasing Bristol-Myers Squibb

In all likelihood, Starboard Value's persistent opposition to the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Celgene deal rests on the expectation that Bristol-Myers Squibb can itself become an acquisition target, thereby resulting in a significant premium for shareholders. However, only big pharma companies such as Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are capable of making this purchase, and both companies are not showing any interest in mega-mergers at least in the short-term future. Hence, BMY shareholders do not stand to benefit much by rejecting this deal, at least in the short-term future.

Celgene continues to be a fundamentally strong pick for the long-term investor

I had discussed at length the reasons for buying into the Celgene story in August 2018. Since then, there has not been much deterioration in the fundamentals for the company. In fact, there has been an improvement in the cash balance from $3.41 billion to $6.05 billion, while total debt has declined from $21.25 billion to $20.27 billion.

In case of the less probable event of deal failure, Celgene's stock may revert back to its pre-acquisition announcement levels of around $66 or even lower as arbitragers unwind their positions. However, long-term investors will be rewarded for their patience and will definitely recover their investments. Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price for the standalone Celgene to be $97.66, almost 9.64% higher than its previous closing price.

In this backdrop, I believe that retail investors should definitely consider buying Celgene in March 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.