Transocean: Aggressive Strategy Paying Off, But There Are Some Concerns

On Monday, February 18, 2019, offshore drilling giant Transocean (RIG) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts on the top line but failed to beat EPS estimates. A closer look at the earnings report results in disappointment though as, while there were a few positive things here, these earnings were broadly worse than those of the third quarter. This comes in spite of the fact that the industry showed some signs of strength during the quarter and companies like Pacific Drilling (PACD) and Rowan (RDC) benefited from this strength.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Transocean's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Transocean brought in total revenues of $748 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an 18.92% increase over the $629 million that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

The company completed the acquisition of Ocean Rig in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion.

Transocean reported a revenue efficiency of 96%, which compares favorably to the 92% that it had in the fourth quarter of last year.

The company had unfavorable items totaling $71 million in the most recent quarter. These reduced the company's EPS by $0.14 per common share compared to where it otherwise would have been.

Transocean reported an adjusted net loss of $171 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $93 million adjusted net loss that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Transocean is one of the few drillers that has managed to improve its revenues year over year. It was a very expensive proposition to do this, though, as the primary reason for the improvement in revenues was the purchase of Songa Offshore earlier in the year and, of course, the acquisition of bankrupt Ocean Rig in the fourth. As I discussed in an earlier article, the $2.5 billion takeover cost of Ocean Rig seems especially high, given that five of that company's ultra-deepwater drillships are currently cold-stacked and could have dubious prospects outside of being sold for scrap. The acquisition of Songa Offshore was a much more defensible idea, given the company's strong relationship with Norway's Equinor (EQNR), which is one of the largest rig employers in the harsh-environment sector (an area in which Transocean has been focusing) in the world. Transocean makes note of the fact that acquisitions were responsible for much of the company's revenue improvement over the past year in its earnings press release:

Through the acquisitions of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW, we added approximately $4.5 billion dollars of high margin backlog. And, when combined with our investment in a joint venture to market and operate the Transocean Norge, over the course of 2018, we added 21 rigs to our fleet, including fifteen of the highest specification ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment floaters in the industry.

It is admittedly quite disappointing that the addition of 21 rigs to the fleet was only able to boost the company's quarterly revenues by $119 million, but that is a sign of just how weak the offshore drilling industry is. It has been recovering though, at least in terms of utilization, over the past few months. Transocean has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this recovery over the past year as the company managed to secure 37 new contracts over the period. The problem is dayrates, which remain at levels that are barely above cash flow breakeven levels for most rigs.

One thing that we have seen in the results of many offshore drilling contractors is that the average dayrates earned by their rig fleets declined compared to the prior year quarter. Transocean was no exception to this as its average fleet-wide dayrate came in at $293,100 during the most recent quarter compared to $296,700 a year ago. It is important to keep in mind that, as a general rule, dayrates do not decline in the middle of a contract. Instead, what we are seeing here is that some of the company's older contracts at high dayrates have expired, and the new ones that are replacing them are at lower rates. Transocean is certainly seeing some better results than other drillers in this area, though. As I discussed in other recent articles (here and here), both Ensco (ESV) and Rowan (RDC) had much lower average dayrates than Transocean. This is nice to see.

One of the nice things that we see in this report was the improvement in Transocean's revenue efficiency. A company's revenue efficiency is a measure of how much revenue a company brings in compared to what it would have brought in had it incurred no downtime. This comes about due to the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig only receives dayrate for the time that it spends performing work for the company's customer and not for the time that it spends out of service receiving maintenance or repairs. In an ideal situation then, a drilling rig will spend 100% of its time performing work, but this is impractical due to rigs being machines, and like all machines, they require regular maintenance in order to perform at optimal efficiency. Thus, the challenge for the contractor is to maximize rig up time while still ensuring that it receives all necessary maintenance. As we can see from the improvement in revenue efficiency, Transocean did a much better job at that challenge than it did in the prior year quarter and therefore came closer to maximizing its revenues. This is something that shareholders should certainly appreciate.

As a general rule, I prefer to use cash flow to measure a company's performance as opposed to net income. This is because net income is affected by any manner of non-cash transactions that do not represent any money coming into or leaving the firm. Therefore, net income can give a misleading view of the performance of the underlying business. In contrast, cash flow is not affected by non-cash transactions, is less susceptible to certain earnings manipulation attempts, and provides a better view of whether the company has money left over after paying its expenses. Transocean did indeed manage to generate positive operating cash flow ($558 million) and free cash flow ($374 million) over the course of 2018. This is much better than the $2.003 billion net loss that it reported, which certainly might help some people feel better. With that said, though, these figures were far worse than the operating cash flow ($1.170 billion) and free cash flow ($673 million) that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Unfortunately, what all this points to is a deteriorating business. Despite the positive impact that the two acquisitions had on revenues, Transocean saw its cash flows decline tremendously over what it had last year. This also comes in spite of the fact that the market is improving overall, and Transocean itself managed to secure 37 floater contracts during the year. This may be a sign that the company's somewhat aggressive strategy is not paying off and could thus be rather concerning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.