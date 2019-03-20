Change Healthcare Begins U.S. IPO Process

CHNG appears to have little or no topline revenue growth, increasing sales expenses, and a heavy debt load.

The firm provides data and analytics to healthcare organizations.

Change Healthcare has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO although the final amount may be much higher.

Change Healthcare (CHNG) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a healthcare data technology platform in the US.

CHNG has a heavy debt load and isn’t growing topline revenue.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Change Healthcare was founded in 1986 to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system through data and analytics-driven solutions.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Neil E. de Crescenzo, who has been with the firm since 2013 was also serves as Senior Advisor at The Blackstone Group.

Change Healthcare has developed the Intelligent Healthcare Network [IHN] that leverages big data analytics to offer healthcare providers better clinical decision making as well as enhanced and simplified payment processes by improving documentation and reducing administrative errors.

Company management says that IHN plays a major role in the following healthcare processes:

Change Healthcare’s customer base consists of about 2,200 government and commercial payer connections, 900,000 physicians, 118,000 dentists, 600 laboratories, 33,000 pharmacies, and 5,500 hospitals.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the firm has facilitated nearly 14 billion healthcare transactions and about $1 trillion in adjudicated claims, which CHNG stated is approximately one-third of all U.S. healthcare expenditures.

The company has also launched a blockchain solution that can facilitate up to 20 million healthcare transactions per day.

Change is owned by a joint venture of McKesson (MCK) and private equity firms Blackstone (BX) and Hellman & Friedman.

Change Healthcare markets its products through an omni-channel sales force that focuses on medium and larger customers via direct field sales teams and uses inside sales for direct coverage of smaller customers.

Additionally, the company’s sales teams provide support in embedding its technology in its partners’ applications and solutions.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing even as topline revenues have stagnated, per the table below:

Sales, Marketing & G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos Ended 12/31/2018 25.4% FYE ended 3/31/2018 22.7%

According to a 2018 market research report by BIS Research, the global healthcare data market was valued at $14.25 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $68.75 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing need for reduced healthcare costs, enhance revenue streams, development of personalized medicine as well as better management of proactive patient care.

The clinical analytics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.8% between 2017 and 2025.

Major competitors that provide healthcare data solutions include:

Optum

Epic Systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Tableau Software (DATA)

IBM (IBM)

SAP (SAP)

SAS

CHNG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Flat topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Growing gross margin

Increased EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Slightly increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement (Operating LLC):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue Nine Mos Ended 12/31/2018 $2,445,390,000 FYE ended 3/31/2018 $3,298,843,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) Nine Months Ended 12/31/2018 $1,438,062,000 FYE ended 3/31/2018 $1,890,950,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Months Ended 12/31/2018 58.81% FYE ended 3/31/2018 57.32% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin Nine Mos Ended 12/31/2018 $575,385,000 23.5% FYE ended 3/31/2018 $694,172,000 21.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos Ended 12/31/2018 $248,832,000 FYE ended 3/31/2018 $324,826,000

As of December 31, 2018, the LLC operating entity had $90.2 million in cash and $7.2 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended December 31, 2018, was $58.6 million.

CHNG has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options. The final amount may be much higher than the current placeholder figure.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Change Healthcare Inc. intends to use all of the net proceeds from this offering (including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock) to purchase a number of newly issued LLC Units from the Joint Venture that is equivalent to the number of shares of common stock that we offer and sell in this offering,[...] The Joint Venture, in turn, expects to use these proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities...

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

