Westshore Terminals Investment Faces 2 Immediate Problems

Westshore Terminals (OTCPK:WTSHF), or ticker WTE in Canada, is (currently) Canada's busiest coal export terminal. It handles about 33 million tonnes of coal per year. It operates in Port Metro Vancouver. On Friday, one of its major customers, Cloud Peak Energy (CLD), gave off a going concern warning, and it could be in Chapter 11 soon, per Seeking Alpha:

CLD says its updated financial forecasts reflect significantly lower levels of expected cash flow from operating activities for 2019, in part due to ongoing production problems at the Antelope mine and weaker overall customer demand, particularly for coal from the Cordero Rojo mine. CLD reiterates that it needs to restructure its balance sheet to improve its capital structure, adjust to ongoing depressed Powder River Basin thermal coal industry conditions, address its significantly reduced liquidity and continue as a going concern; an interest payment on 2024 notes will need to be made by April 14 to avoid default.

CLD already elected not to make this payment March 15 as per its 10-K:

our election not to make an interest payment under the 2024 Notes (as defined below) on the March 15, 2019 due date, utilizing the grace period provided by the indenture ...Although we have sufficient liquidity to make the interest payment, we elected not to make this interest payment on the due date and plan to utilize the 30-day grace period provided by the indenture, to allow additional time to assess our restructuring alternatives... ...Our reduced liquidity, most notably with the termination of our Credit Agreement in November 2018 due to the limited availability thereunder based on the financial covenants, along with our forecasts projecting lower levels of operating cash flow have limited our access to the capital markets. Our liquidity is now limited to cash and cash equivalents. Our forecasted cash from operations alone is insufficient to fund cash interest and capital expenditures. This has resulted in our conclusion that there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. As a result, we will continue to pursue options to alleviate this condition, including but not limited to evaluating our restructuring options, but there can be no guarantees that this will alleviate the substantial doubt that exists... Also: ...If we determine not to make this interest payment by April 14, 2019, we may seek protection under Chapter 11...

If you are long Westshore, this may be of interest as well. A Cloud Peak default may have a permanent impact on demand for Westshore and its services. Consequently, the recent sell-off is likely not temporary in nature. It makes sense for Westshore to fall further from its current level of USD $13.67.

Data by YCharts

Cloud Peak has a 5mt+ agreement with Westshore. That's about 15% of Westshore its revenue. You could argue its recent financial problems have been priced in by now. But, at the end of 2015, the bond market priced in a potential bankruptcy for Cloud Peak as well, and Westshore sold off to $10 CAD per share and to USD $6-7.

Data by YCharts

Analysts, cheerfully modeling growth, are still impervious to the notion that customers may be defaulting, and its largest customer is building a competing facility in the same city.

Data by YCharts

Teck Resources (TECK) which does around 20mt per year with Westshore is doing exactly that. Teck has been dissatisfied with Westshore's service and is erecting a coal terminal in Vancouver by itself:

Image: Google Maps showing both Vancouver terminals (starred), top one is Neptune.

It is called the Neptune Terminal. Here's a slide about it from a Teck deck:

Image: TECK presentation

Teck's contract with Westshore expires in 2021, and virtually, Teck's entire output should go to Neptune as there is ample capacity.

Westshore is an infrastructure stock with a 3.22% dividend yield. I don't expect it to fly up into my face. It doesn't even trade at an attractive free cash flow ratio after selling off.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

With these two upcoming catalysts, I think now is a great time to have a short position in this stock. The potential for a violent move down is clearly present and would make sense. I'm short this name and will probably look to add on the short side as it slides.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events. Short ideas are not common but one example of how we try to navigate the treacherous late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.