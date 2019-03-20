Aurora Cannabis' Investors Should Be Losing Sleep Over Its Dismal Financials

The winds of change are blowing as the coming financial quarters will see fundamentals increasingly take centre stage.

Gross margins per gram is trending downwards on the back of an increase in the average selling price and cash costs per gram.

Humpty Dumpty, the popular nursery rhyme taught to kids across the English speaking world foreshadows Aurora's (NYSE:ACB) future as the company continues along a trajectory characterized by substantial cash burn and a growing debt burden. Hence, while not fitting for Aurora at this moment in time, the poem will resonate in the near future.

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king's horses and all the king's men Couldn't put Humpty together again.

The first line of this poem is about a large, perhaps quite unintelligent mass, who has climbed to the top. But due to the size of this mass, according to the second line, it falls. The laws of gravity are absolute after all. The third and fourth line adds more color, the fall is unrepairable.

Aurora is Humpty Dumpty, as the company’s earnings result, as well as the actions and narrative surrounding the result, set the company up for a fall. It should not have been this way, but the result of management totally set on growth at all cost should not be surprising. Their approach to acquisitions has turned their balance sheet into the third act of a circus show. Net debt at the end of Q3 2019 is likely to be US$600 million, 3x the projected revenue for the 2019 financial year, the financial year-to-date negative free cash flow is likely to be US$325 million, and intangible assets and goodwill is set to grow to 80% of net assets.

Against such fundamentals, Aurora’s future is bleak. And when the void of good financial results continues to expand, shareholders will increasingly cling to vapid hopes for an investment like that made by Altria in Cronos and Constellation Brands in Canopy Growth. Could this happen? Perhaps, but what is absolute is that a cash burning entity with a growing debt pile set against non-assets is going to fall.

A Torrid Financial Performance Backed By A Largely Worthless Balance Sheet

During Aurora’s earnings call, Terry Booth, CEO, told analysts and investors about how he “loses sleep" over Aurora’s and the cannabis industry's ability to supply the global market. An odd thing to state when the quality of his company’s fundamentals remains suboptimal with an outstretched US$10 billion valuation.

Shawn Cross Drawing

Q3 2018FY Q4 2018FY Q1 2019FY Q2 2019FY Revenue in USD $12,480,000 $14,560,000 $22,970,000 $39,690,000 Net Operating Cash Flow (OCF) in USD -$20,870,000 -$34,320,000 -$53,470,000 -$46,800,000 Levered Free Cash Flow in USD -$171,810,000 -$99,990,000 -$122,140,000 -$108,850,000 OCF as a % of Revenue -167.23% -235.71% -232.78% -117.91%

Aurora will likely lose around US$200 million - US$285 million over the next two financial quarters. It should not have been this way, but this is the result of a series of ragtag acquisition spread across multiple geographies and executed with no coherent narrative.

Q2 2019FY Q1 2019FY % Change Cash Cost of Sales Per Gram Produced in CAD $1.92 $1.45 33% Average Net Selling Price of Dried Cannabis in CAD $6.23 $8.39 -26% Average Net Selling Price of Cannabis Extracts in CAD $10.00 $12.12 -18%

Consequently, gross margin declined from 70% to 54%. Aurora's stated reason for the deterioration in their per unit metrics was the introduction of the excise tax, the Canadian wholesale pricing structure, as well as increased packaging costs related to new regulatory requirements. Initial operating inefficiencies stemming from the preparation of the start of recreational cannabis sales was also stated.

What will the excuse be when these deteriorate further during the next quarter?

Proliferating The Facade Of Internationalization

On the morning before Aurora's Q2 2019 earnings call, the company announced that it had made its first "commercial export to the United Kingdom".

This reflects the well established Canadian cannabis LP mantra to proliferate the fake idea that the global market for cannabis is currently large enough to sustain the revenue trajectory established post the commencement of Canadian recreational cannabis sales.

Aurora's revenue geographical mix was still heavily tilted towards Canada which accounted for 91.87% of overall revenue. This was up from 76.96% for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

It seems throwing around random dots on a map with no coherent narrative as to how these countries will generate revenue and profits is entirely sufficient for cannabis investors. What is the regulatory environment for cannabis companies in the Czech Republic? Why isn't there a country by country breakdown?

Each of these countries would fundamentally present a unique levels of regulations, competition, and taxes. But despite this being the major driver of Aurora's valuation it seems the company is comfortable keeping such critical information largely away from its shareholder base.

The Winds Of Change Are Blowing Against Cannabis

It would be fundamentally unintelligent not to initiate a short against Aurora Cannabis at its current price, but as my portfolio transitions to take on less risk, such a prudent move is out of scope within the near term.

The winds of change are blowing against Aurora, that is, the current euphoric zeitgeist that currently sees a company with largely dismal financials prospects trade at such at an obtuse valuation will end following consecutive quarters of heavy cash burn and a growing debt balance.

At some point, shareholders will realize that they've attached a $9 billion dollar valuation to a farming company operating within an onerous Canadian cannabis market. When that happens, all the king's men and all the king's horses certainly won't be able to put Aurora back together again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.