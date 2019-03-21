DDD: 3 Lessons From A Failed Growth Story

3D Systemsteaches us to be careful rather than forgiving, to be diligent, and also not to trust the markets at alltimes.

While themarket tends to be very quick in adjusting the price of a failing growth company, there is usually still enough time to head for the exit to prevent most damage.

This real-life case study shows that there were some serious yellow and red flags already in place well before the stock took its epic plunge.

Risk – the possibility of loss – is not observable. What is observable is loss, and loss generally happens only when risk collides with negative events.

This quote comes from Howard Marks' book The Most Important Thing Illuminated: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor, a book knighted by Warren Buffett calling it “that rarity, a useful book”. It truly is that; educating readers about risk and market psychology.

Since I like buying "overvalued" stocks like Netflix (NFLX), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), ZScaler (ZS), Alteryx (AYX), or MongoDB (MDB) (although, to be honest, I don't really consider them that overvalued) it's obvious that I follow a vastly different investing approach than famous value investor Howard Marks.

We know that "overvalued" stocks are usually priced on the assumption of a rosy future and that bad news usually has a disproportionately negative impact on these stocks. As Marks wrote, "loss generally happens only when risk collides with negative events". The book got me thinking: How can we anticipate negative events? And if we can't, what should we do when these negative events happen? How do we know when an investment thesis is broken? What should we be looking for?

These are no easy questions. They can not possibly be discussed in a single article conclusively. But maybe, I thought, it's possible to tackle this subject bit-by-bit. This article is inspired by the idea that we learn the most valuable lessons about investing not from theoretical formulas but from real-life cases. By digging deeper into the story of a fallen growth-stock darling, I hope to discover some valuable lessons about when growth fails.

The Rise And Fall Of 3D-Systems

3D-Systems (DDD) used to be a poster child growth company in the years 2012 and 2013. Its fall – and the fall of the whole 3D printing sector for that matter – remains one of the more interesting examples of a failed growth story of the recent past.

Everyone knows what happens when a growth stock stops growing – investors lose money. In the case of 3D-Systems, investors who bought in at the peak of around $96 per share at the very beginning of 2014 and are still holding, are sitting on a 90% loss of capital (while the S&P 500 was up 52% during that time frame).

Data by YCharts

Why did 3D-Systems shares fall so hard? There were probably many reasons, chief among which were a stalling top-line and a deteriorating bottom-line from 2015 onwards. But these things hadn't materialized when shares already had seen a dramatic drop in 2014. Could you have anticipated the drop? Maybe.

In 3D Systems' case, there were some warning signs already visible when shares were at their peak:

3D-Systems was acquiring a lot of companies in a very short period of time – a strategy that fell on its head big time when things turned sour.

a lot of companies in a very short period of time – a strategy that fell on its head big time when things turned sour. You could also argue that the companies' valuation was not really supported by its (organic) growth rate, business model and margin profile.

was not really supported by its (organic) growth rate, business model and margin profile. Thirdly, 3D printing stocks were clearly overhyped . This was evidenced by the disparity between the TAM for the 3D printing market and the market caps of the leading 3D printing stocks at the time, as well as investors' very optimistic expectations of the adoption of 3D printing among various industries and the broad population.

. This was evidenced by the disparity between the TAM for the 3D printing market and the market caps of the leading 3D printing stocks at the time, as well as investors' very optimistic expectations of the adoption of 3D printing among various industries and the broad population. Finally, appointing a famous pop star for a C-level position should always make investors run for the exit.

Ok, this last point was a bit of a joke – no disrespect to will.i.am, I'm sure he is a talented creative person. But becoming Chief Creative Officer at a multibillion-dollar technology company and then making comments of the quality that 3D printing will eventually print people within our lifetime? A bit too much for my taste.

Business Fundamentals Not Supporting Valuation

When 3D Systems reported their last earnings report before their story started derailing – Q3 2013 published on October 29, 2013 – everything looked good on the surface: Revenue growth came in at 52% and looked like it would accelerate, printers’ and other products revenue grew 76%, and printer units demand more than tripled over the year before unit sales. Gross margins were stable in the low 50s – not the greatest number but not bad either – and the company, despite investing heavily in growth, was profitable for some time and showing some operating leverage (although the operating margin was slightly trending down which could have been interpreted as a small warning sign already).

Data by YCharts

The company was trading on the narrative that 3D printing will soon become ubiquitous in manufacturing globally and that consumers would massively adopt the technology. 3D Systems was building up a razor and blade business model where they would sell their printers and then receive recurring revenue from selling printing material and services. Thus, you could have argued at the time that 3D Systems' business was doing quite well, that the share price appreciation of the past was warranted, and that they had an even brighter future ahead. Many people did.

But that's not the whole picture. Much of 3D Systems growth was based on an extremely aggressive acquisition strategy. According to Forbes, 3D Systems made 38 acquisitions between 2011 and 2013. Thirty-eight! That's more than one acquisition per month on average. How can an organization handle such a strategy? Well, it turns out it can't, or at least 3D Systems couldn't.

What is equally important is that this acquisition strategy heavily skewed the actual revenue growth rate of the business. Yes, they reported 52% revenue growth but their reported organic growth rate in Q3 13' was only 30%. A "bought" growth rate is not worth much if the company overpaid for their target or can't properly integrate it into its business. Actually, a too aggressive acquisition strategy can be very harmful to a business, as it often distracts the company from focusing on their products and customers.

My first key takeaway is this: Be wary of growth companies with aggressive acquisition strategies. Acquisitions should be rare, strategic, and well thought out.

Also worth mentioning, if a company has a lot of inorganic growth this has to be discounted in its valuation. On January 2, 2014, 3D Systems was trading at a trailing P/E of 204.7, a forward P/E of 82.6, and a trailing P/S ratio of 17. Valuations like this can be justified in rare cases in my opinion.

But 3D Systems didn't fit the bill: Considering organic growth of only 30% in a business that was based on selling hardware (which is by nature a very cyclical business), gross margins in the low 50s, and a market that was seeing increasing competition (3D Systems was maybe the market leader but didn't have any noteworthy durable competitive advantages), the company was clearly overvalued at a P/S ratio of 17.

Market Cap Exceeding TAM

Look at this chart from Credit Suisse that estimated the Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) market growth in 2012:

Now look at Statista data published in 2019 about the worldwide 3D printing market size from 2013 to 2021:

There was massive hype around the 3D printing technology in 2013, people thought it would be everywhere. But as you can see from the actual Statista data, Credit Suisse, despite being bullish, actually underestimated the potential of the 3D printing industry in 2012 by quite some margin. And still, market leaders like 3D Systems lost 90% of their market value in the years following 2013.

How is that possible? Well, apart from the business and valuation reasons already cited, as you can see above, the estimated 3D printing market was approximately $4 billion around 2013. Here is how the market valued this market opportunity in early 2014:

Data by YCharts

At the hight of the hype the market valued 3D Systems and Stratasys (SSYS), the two leading companies in the space (but far from the only ones), at over $16 billion, that's 4 times more than the estimated total market opportunity of 3D printing at the time and still more than the total estimated market value today (almost 6 years later).

Is it necessary to elaborate further on why this situation was not an ideal setup for future outperformance? Even if you dramatically increased your investment horizon this investment still wouldn't have made any sense.

So here is my second takeaway from 3D Systems' case study: Always look at the TAM and compare it to the market capitalization of the business and the industry as a whole. Look for a considerable gap between the TAM and the companies' market capitalization. If the company is already priced above its own future TAM it is a big red flag for the investment thesis.

There Is Usually Enough Time To Get Out

Now, the points I discussed above illustrate that there was really no reason to invest in 3D Systems, at least from the second half of 2013 onwards, possibly even before that. But let's assume you got caught up in the hype – it was quite enticing at the time I must admit – and were still invested in early 2014. Here is a very important thing to note: There is usually enough time to get out when things start turning bad.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, 3D-Systems' stock didn't fall 90% overnight – it took almost two years. Shares dropped 30% very quickly but it still took the stock the whole 2014 to be down 60% from its highs.

There were a lot of warning signs accumulating in 2014. For example, industry peers Stratasys (SSYS) and ExOne (XONE) issued mixed guidance for 2014 in January which could already have been interpreted as a sell-sign for careful investors (although, admittedly not a very strong one).

The first clear sell-indication for investors, in my view, came on February 5, 2014, when 3D Systems issued an earnings warning for Q1 2014 sending the stock crashing 27%. This is when it became apparent that the company wouldn't be able to meet sky-high expectations. Careful investors could have exited at this time and preserve most of their capital, or even save a little gain from an earlier entry point – and they would have been right to do so because, unfortunately, it only got worse from here in 2014:

in May the company announced a $327 million stock offering,

in July the company missed Q2 earnings sending the stock down 14% and causing 4 analyst downgrades,

in October the company slashed its Q3 and full year 2014 guidance which crashed shares again,

followed immediately by two changes in the company's C-level (this time there were no celebrities involved, though).

If this news didn't make you run for the exit what would have? Just to remind you: There is a huge difference between being down 30%, 50%, 60%, 90%, or greater in terms of recovering your investment dollars:

Taking a 30% or 50% loss is painful. But it is still magnitudes better than being down 90% – there is almost no way to come back from such a loss.

That's why my last key takeaway is to rather be careful than forgiving when it comes to high valuation stocks. Often, when a company starts reporting bad news there is more bad news to follow. A stock that is priced with lofty expectations doesn't react well to bad news which is why these situations should be carefully avoided – even if it means realizing a capital loss.

Closing thoughts

Obviously, the issues discussed were not the only reasons why 3D Systems failed as an investment and hasn't recovered from its 2016 lows. After a very challenging 2014, the company basically stopped growing its top-line and has also struggled to be profitable ever since.

Data by YCharts

Contemplating how spectacularly 3D Systems failed as an investment (at least for now) is truly fascinating. What strikes me the most is how the market could think that this was a good investment when the company was already trading at twice its TAM while being far from a monopoly. Shares were priced like they had a huge runway – only that they hadn't. Everyone could see that but few thought it was an issue.

3D Systems teaches us to be humble as investors. It also teaches us to be diligent, and also not to trust the markets at all times. Although, to the defense of the market, you have to admit that it figured out that something was wrong with 3D Systems pretty quickly and adjusted for it rather relentlessly. I think growth investors should aim for the same relentlessness when they see a change in the underlying business.

That doesn't mean selling a stock just because its price dropped. Growth stocks are volatile, and if you sell out every time shares drop 20% or more on any given news you will rob yourself out of the best investment opportunities regularly.

The important thing is to distinguish between facts that could break an investment thesis and facts that are merely noise in the grand scheme of things. This is not an easy feat. The only way to pull this off, in my opinion, is to know the companies you are invested in very well, to follow them closely, and to have an understanding of how things can play out in the market. This last part only comes from experience. Studying business and stock cases like 3D Systems' hopefully helps to build that experience.

Let me close with another Marks quote from the book:

If you have enough skill to be able to move into the more aggressive niches with risk under control, it's the best thing possible. But the potential pitfalls are many, and they must be avoided.

If you like what you just read, consider following me so you get notified when my new articles come out and you can read them before they hit the paywall. Just scroll up to the top of the article and click the orange Follow-button. Also, don't forget to join the conversation below and hit the like button. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX, MDB, NFLX, SQ, TWLO, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.