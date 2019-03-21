Zotefoams Posts Another Record Year With A Strong Start On 2019

With a new partnership with Nike driving sales in the HPP division up 67% yoy it is nice to see comments about products being well received and that the two companies are working together developing other materials.

Consensus is looking at 10.8% growth in 2019, which would mean growth slowing despite heavy capacity expansion and a comment from management that 2019 has started well.

Zotefoams is a UK small cap (GBP295m, USD392m) quoted only on the London Stock Exchange that manufactures light polyolefin foams and other high-performance products. It also licenses its MuCell technology capable of making plastic-like foam and cost-efficient packaging.

It's preliminary 2018 release contained the following key positives for the investment case:

Consensus beating full-year figures. Revenue was 1% better than Reuters consensus and operating profit 3% better than consensus with figures only slightly below my forecasts laid out in a premium Seeking Alpha article "Foam Manufacturer Zotefoams Running Fast On Nike Deal And Growing Capacity" published 29 January 2018.

The mid-term investment case relies on a successful execution of the company's many expansion projects. The recent release published on 19 March 2019 contained a comforting "Everything is on track" on this regard. It seems as if plans on the Polish factory are moving along faster than I have previously forecasted, with a start-up now planned in mid-2020.

The HPP division (27% of group sales in 2018) is key to my positive view on Zotefoams as I expect this division to contribute 45% of the operating profit growth between 2018-2021e. A recent footwear partnership with Nike is driving sales in the HPP division (up 67% yoy in 2018). As half of the sales in the division are now footwear it is important to see comments about products being well received and that the two companies are working together developing other materials.

I'm remaining positive on the share thanks to the good 2018 numbers and an outlook comment that talks about a "strong start to the year".

Beyond Brexit-risk, the key issue for the share near-term is how fast they can grow the HPP division. I am assuming 16% in my forecast for 2019e (after 67% growth in 2018), but there is not a lot to base this forecast on in the release, so please regard it as something highly uncertain. With capacity expansion projects ongoing that could allow the company to shift resources to businesses seeing the most immediate growth, shifts in the divisional growth patterns are possible.

Sell-side analysts tend to talk to management and will have a better feel on what to exactly expect near-term. Thus it will be interesting to see how consensus forecasts move in the aftermath of the results release. So far they are rather low. Consensus is only seeing 10.8% revenue growth in 2019.

Results Compared to Expectations

Revenue in 2018 was 1% better than Reuters consensus (2% lower than my forecast) and operating profit 3% better than consensus (2% lower than my forecast).

It seems as if the main deviation from my forecast was the lower sales in Polyolefin foams where I thought the Kentucky facility would be able to deliver strong volumes against a good order book (no comments by management on this in the release, but growth seems to have come from other areas than the US) and better performance in the HPP division.

Source: Company annual reports and interim announcements, Estimates (E) are the authors own assumptions, Reuters consensus

Beyond the operative income statement items, operating cash flow before working capital movements was up 31% yoy to £17.5m, but working capital rose 37% meaning that net cash flow at £4.5m almost halved from the previous year. £16m was used in investing activities. With heavy capital expenditures into growth investors will have to be patient with free cash flow.

Changes to Forecast

My 2019 estimates are markedly raised for HPP (up from £21.3m to £25.6m) and slightly lowered for Polyolefin foams. My new revenue estimate for 2019 is 4.2% higher than before.

It seems as if plans on the Polish factory are moving along faster than I have previously forecasted, with a start-up now planned in mid-2020. I had previously assumed that Polyolefin volume growth would pick-up again at the end of 2021e with the expected start of the Polish factory. I have slightly adjusted my estimate higher for 2020e and slightly more for 2021e to reflect this. My new 2021 revenue estimate is 3% higher than before.

Source: Company annual reports and interim announcements, Estimates (E) are the authors own assumptions, Reuters consensus

These long-term estimates include considerable uncertainty as with expansion in any capital intensive investment projects given the company's high 32x P/E on 2018 company reported adjusted EPS. I have discussed some of the risks in detail in my previous investment thesis.

Realized Operative Results

Source: Company annual reports and interim announcements, Reuters consensus

Disclaimer

Information provided here is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Data is for illustrative purposes only and even if believed to be factual and up-to-date the accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. Readers should always engage in further research and consider as appropriate consulting professional advice before making any investment decisions. Information provided here should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author as of the date of publication and are subject to change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Zotefoams. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My firm is long ZTF (Zotefoams)