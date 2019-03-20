Power Market Traders: Natural Gas Is A Buy For This Upcoming Summer Season

Investment Thesis

There’s reason for optimism if you are a natural gas investor. The likelihood of a hot summer 2019 offers a strong catalyst for bulls and long positions in UNG, UGAZ, and BOIL.

Key Points

Weak El Nino expected to persist through Summer 2019

Mostly warm sea surface temperatures around North America

Most climate and long-range forecast models project a hot Summer 2019

+AMO/positive Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation supports heat risk across the eastern U.S.

When it comes down to natural gas prices, it’s all about economics. Supply and demand are the forces that drive the commodity’s price. Factors that can have an influence on the supply and demand and thus the price of natural gas includes:

Level of production

Storage levels

Economic growth

Competing fuels

Weather

Of all of these, weather is the primary driver. In addition to having impacts to the level of production and storage levels, weather rather a cold snap or heatwave can increase the demand for the commodity and thus the price. Given that weather is highly volatile and there are other factors that can influence natural gas prices, makes the commodity highly volatile. Investors, however, like natural gas because of its growth potential, market expansion, and clean fossil fuel demand. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is an ETF that investors like to follow. This is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the movement of prices of natural gas. There are some exchange-traded products ((ETPs)) that track the movement of the underlying asset (UNG) and also give investors leveraged or inverse exposure to natural gas.

VelocityShares' (UGAZ) and ProShares' (BOIL) are exchange traded securities that give investors 3x and 2x leveraged exposure to natural gas, respectively. Meanwhile, VelocityShares's (DGAZ), and ProShares' (KOLD) give investors 3x and 2x inverse exposure to natural gas, respectively. So BOIL and UGAZ can be looked upon as the bulls' leveraged ETFs, taking the long position, while DGAZ and KOLD can be looked upon as the bears' leveraged ETFs, taking the short position. For those that might be new to natural gas trading, given the high volatility of the commodity, these leveraged ETFs are high-risk/high-reward items that should only be used for short periods due to leverage-decay risk. In general, leveraged ETFs are safer/lower risk when volatility is low.

Forecast indicators for the U.S. during the cooling season May through September (MJJAS) period include, but are not limited to the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), Ocean Heat Content (OHC), Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation (AMO), Pacific North American Oscillation (PNA), Arctic Oscillation (AO), and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO).

Currently, we have a weak El Nino in place and that is forecast to persist through the upcoming spring (80% chance) and summer months (60%). Figure 1 below is a graph depicting an ENSO prediction plume from several dynamical models and statistical models in the Nino 3.4 region for nine overlapping 3-month periods spanning from February to December. The solid, bold lines are averages from the dynamical model (in red), statistical model (in green), and CPC’s forecast (in blue). Conditions are said to be in an ENSO neutral when temperatures are within +/- 0.5°C, a weak El Nino/La Nina when temperatures in the Nino 3.4 region are between +/- 0.5°C and 1.0°C, and a strong El Nino/La Nina when sea surface temperatures exceed +/- 1.0°C.

Source: IRI/CPC

Sea surface temperatures are mostly warmer than normal around North America. The only area that is recording cooler than normal SSTs is the area off the west coast of the U.S. extending through the central Pacific (west of Hawaii). Figure 2 below is a depiction of the global sea surface temperature anomalies with areas in orange/red depicting warmer than normal SSTs and areas in blue cooler than normal SSTs.

Source: WeatherBell

Outside of that area of cooler waters, warmer than normal SSTs are seen across the Gulf of Alaska, much of the central and western Pacific, the tropical Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico, and off the east coast of the U.S. In fact, the warmer than normal SSTs that are seen along and off the eastern coast of the U.S. coincides with the positive Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (+AMO). Additionally, the PNA, NAO, and AO are all in positive phases and are forecast to remain positive in the near future. Finally, many of the long-range weather models and climate models are forecasting a hot summer 2019. One such model that is indicating a hot summer 2019 across the U.S. is the North American Multi-Model Ensemble (NMME). This model consist or is a blend of several long-range forecast models and is widely used in the weather industry. Figure 3 below is a depiction of this model forecasting a hot June through August period (JJA). The hottest temperatures are located across the Northeast U.S. with normal to slightly above normal temperatures located across the southern and central U.S.

Source: NOAA

Given what we know so far, this summer should be a hot one dominated by heat ridges over the western U.S. (Sonoran/Desert Southwest) and eastern U.S. At times, the heat ridge over the western U.S. will join up with the heat ridge over the eastern U.S. to form an elongated heat ridge complex over the southern U.S. Figure 4 below are forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center of three overlapping 3-month periods (May-July, June-August, and July-September).This forecast breaks down the cooling season (May through September) into thirds (early, mid, and late season).

Source: CPC

My thoughts on the forecast is very similar to that of the Climate Prediction Center. Much of the country will average out warmer than normal with the greatest chances for heat being across the western and eastern U.S. The only area that will have equal chances of either being warmer than average, average, or cooler than average will be across the north-central U.S. This means that outside of the northern parts of MISO, most of the power markets will see above average cooling demand this summer. May through September will see plenty of opportunity for natural gas buying. The greatest risk for heat or highest demand will come during the second half of the cooling season July through September (JAS).

Currently, natural gas futures are in contango or normal market through August. Figure 5 below is the latest natural gas contract futures over the next 7 months.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

This matches the idea that as we go along in the summer months, cooling demand will be higher each successive month. Prices range from $2.84 for the front-month April contract to $2.97 for the August contract. Currently, UNG prices are at $25.08. UGAZ is sitting at $35.35, BOIL is currently priced at $23.35. Meanwhile, DGAZ is priced at $89.30 and KOLD at 19.85. Because we had a mild winter, prices are right now a bargain for those wanting to jump ahead of the pack or market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.