Gulliver's Travels: Uzbekistan - A Land Of Opportunity

Although their market is small currently, now that they are opening them up, it shouldn't be long before they are readily available for foreigners. For now, invest in companies with investment in the region.

In 1726, the Irish author Jonathan Smith released the book he is best known for today, Gulliver's travels. In it, the main character Gulliver visits several remote areas of the world and discovers many unique groups inhabiting these islands, from "dwarfs" less than 6 inches tall on one to giants at over 22m on another.

Although none of this was meant to be taken seriously (the author was very well-known for his works of satire), I believe the message the book sends - that many places are wildly different from what your own country is like, is worth highlighting in a world today that is increasingly looking inwards. This is because despite differences between countries not being near as extreme as the above, and despite the fact many countries' ideas are now rapidly converging due to modern technology, differences still remain. These differences between countries and the fact that investors are renounced for having a tendency to display domestic bias when picking equities means opportunities often exist for those looking to look further afield. After all, recent calls that "the stock market" is overvalued make a great deal of sense if one is to only look at the US market, but this vastly oversimplifies the fact that if you take a more global view, many markets are in a bear market and are near their lows.

It is, for this reason, I am starting this series, in which I will examine the overall market conditions in many of the "remote" investing landscapes of the world, to discover any hidden gems that investors may be currently overlooking. Yet, unfortunately, for investors, it isn't as easy as simply looking at a country that appears "cheap", since the vast majority of the time, there is a good reason why this is the case. This is why before talking about any countries, I must first lay out the many pitfalls with investing in obscure markets, and why despite this, the effort is definitely worth it.

What's the point in emerging markets - and why they are worth the hassle?

Emerging markets (which most, but not all, of the areas I will be discussing are) have very often received a bad reputation. Investors such as Warren Buffett and the late Jack Bogle are famous for their belief that for investment success, one must simply invest in the US market. On the surface, this dislike looks very sensible, with EMs underperforming the US by a huge margin since data on the respective Vanguard funds was introduced.

Data by YCharts

While I have no about these investors' abilities, I believe graphs like this show one thing, and it is not that all EM investments are destined to be bad. Simply put, emerging markets vary substantially. That is, whilst developed economies are for the most part very similar, allowing them to be easily generalized, EMs cannot be. This is due to the very unique circumstances that allow countries to develop from poor to rich, and the many moving parts leaders much take into account which determines whether or not they can bridge this gap. With this being very unpredictable, most EM indexes fail to separate the "Botswana (one of the richest African countries)" from the "Venezuela" - what will live up to its potential and what won't.

Luckily, there is one factor that has proven its success consistently in determining which category a country will fall into, which the thesis of the book "Why Nations Fail". It is that if a country is to grow sustainably over the long term, it needs to have an inclusive economic and an inclusive political landscape. This is characterized by the points below highlighting what the state should do in these countries and which without, a vicious cycle of the elite stealing the countries' wealth will occur.

The state creates incentives for people to invest and innovate through guaranteeing private property rights and enforcing contract law. The state enables investment and growth by providing education and infrastructure. The state is controlled by its citizens, rather than monopolized by a small elite. Crucially, there needs to be a democratic principle at work in which people in politics establish institutions and laws which work for the majority of people, rather than just working to benefit the rich. The state also needs to maintain a monopoly on violence.

If the state can achieve these points, then even a country with a lack of natural resources is likely to succeed. Without them, even countries with plentiful natural wealth do not develop, or at the very least are likely to be short-lived unless these points are implemented during the time (even Saudi Arabia will run out of oil eventually.)

So long as you ensure that the country you are investing in falls into this category, it and the underlining investments in the country should do very well. There are exceptions to the rule, such as China which has inclusive economics but not politics, but this is due to the government prioritizing economic growth far more than other countries in a similar situation.

And finally, one point I haven't yet mentioned is that along with (certain) EMs having great potential, the flip side is that the US is slowing down, and it has serious headwinds such as the mounting federal debt to deal with in the future, along with an aging population and an administration that is supporting protectionist policies likely to stunt growth. Due to this, most analysts expect average returns of only around 5% from the US market from current levels, further supporting my belief that EMs are an important addition to any portfolio.

Now, I have finally got this explanation out of the way, let me move on to one such EM that I believe is a land of great opportunity over the coming decades: Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan: Why this ex-soviet state is ready for global success

Source

If one was to only look at Uzbekistan's history, it would be easy to see why you would want to be skeptical of its future. For starters, the state of Uzbekistan has existed for less than 100 years, and it has only taken on its "modern" form in the last 30 years, after the dissolution of the USSR in 1991. Although made up primarily from a distinct Uzbek ethnic group, the nature of its founding means tensions have existed over the years between it and other neighboring countries, which also have Uzbeks as minorities inside of them.

It is easy to see why this could be a problem, since, as the map above shows, its geographical location is far from ideal. Unlike neighboring Kazakhstan, the country doesn't border the Caspian Sea, a water body crucial for trade in the region. In fact, it is one of only two double-landlocked countries in the world. Because of this, relations with their neighbors are crucial if they are to be able to trade successfully with the outside world.

Moreover, when they did become an independent country, many of the political institutions that I mentioned above simply did not exist. Because of this, Islam Karimov, the president of the previous Soviet republic was able to rig the elections, winning them in 1991 with 86% of the vote. Since then, and after changing the constitution to allow for him to run after his two-term limit, he continued to stay in power getting over 90% of the vote in each election. If this leader was like Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, who revolutionized the country, this wouldn't have been a problem. Unfortunately, the opposite occurred, with his family being part of numerous corruption scandals, one of which pocketed his daughter $1 billion. This again highlights how, regardless of the tailwinds in an area, an elite willing to squander its resources for their gain stops it from ever reaching its potential.

Fast forward to today, and this cycle looks to have finally finished. Due to Karimov's death in 2016, a new president has taken power. Luckily, for investors, he is transforming the country for the better.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Corruption out, free market in

When Shavkat Mirziyoyev came into power, most outside observers expected more of the same. He had, after all, served as Karimov's prime minister for 13 years. But now, with free reign to do as he wishes, Shavkat has revealed his true colors, and they are nothing like those of his predecessor.

For starters, he correctly realized the flaws that have plagued the country since its founding - that the government plays an enormous role in the private market, to the point that it was previously not common for it to seize any private business it deemed to be "necessary for the national good." To counter this, a three-year moratorium on all inspections of businesses by government officials was put in place, allowing them to operate without fear of extortion. Ironically, the policy that Jamshid Kuchkarov, the finance minister, is proudest of, and that Shavkat has said is "his most important so far" is simply that the state is doing nothing, and letting the power of the free market take control.

Continuing with this trend, the government is also systematically dismantling the bloated and outdated Soviet structure that still exists throughout much of the economy. This could be seen first-hand when the government sharply devalued their currency, the som, bringing the official and black market rate into alignment for the first time. Although not yet free floating, this is a significant step in this direction and signals their intentions in the future.

There have also been sweeping changes made to other areas, such as their tax code. Due to it being greatly simplified, it now has a possibility of being used to actually collect taxes - not bribes as was the case. Even the large bureaucratic state-owned enterprises are being examined, and many are on track to be privatized over the coming years. For example, the management of the country's main airport, and the state-owned airline is finally being separated, along with the different entities involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. All of these changes should help overall competition in the respective markets and will force subsidized state firms to have to compete with private ones, boosting the productivity of the whole economy.

Finally, I mentioned above that the country's geography isn't ideal, and that relationships with neighboring countries are important. At last, the government has started to allow small traders to cross its borders, which have previously been completely closed off. This, along with the decision to re-open flights to Tajikistan has resulted in numerous improvements, from connecting families to boosting trade in the region by 50% when compared to 2017. It has also ended its dispute over a dam which Tajikistan wished to make, which has formalized relations further at the political level.

Overall, all of these changes have resulted in the country moving up from 166th in 2012 to 74th today on the ease of doing business rankings - a great improvement, highlighting the speed of change occurring in the country. Although it still has its problems (will discuss shortly), it is clear to me that this is an area, which is rapidly improving how attractive it is for capital around the globe.

With great fundamentals, a strong leader should be able to unlock Uzbekistan's full potential

Now, I have fully analyzed the country's political position, it is time to see whether or not the broader macro fundamentals of the country are also compelling for investors.

First and foremost, Uzbekistan is the largest country in Central Asia, with over 32 million inhabitants. Although population growth has slowed in recent years, it is still growing at a respectable 1.5 YOY, which is impressive, given the lack of immigration (and large amounts of emigration) in the region. They have also got free trade agreements with many other countries, increasing their total addressable market significantly:

Source

Even with this being the case, many of the other countries in the region have a far higher GDP, due to them already taking advantage of the vast amounts of natural resources in their countries. In this area, Uzbekistan has some catching up to do, although this fact is also a blessing in disguise, since increases the possible runway for the future, as well as making workers very competitive for companies looking to invest. Furthermore, not only can they compete on cost, but also on the skill set of their workers, since unlike many developing countries, Uzbekistan has a highly skilled population which should allow them to move up the value chain faster than what would have been typically expected.

With all this being the case, it is easy to see why Uzbekistan is expected to grow at rates above 5% for the next 3-5 years, and that pending a global recession, YOY growth should continue to stay at or even increase from this level - contrasting the slowdown in many traditional EMs such as China and India.

One question still remaining is what areas of the Uzbekistan economy investors should look into investing in. I personally believe that Mineral extraction, Construction, and Tourism are all areas with above-average potential and could potentially be some of the best plays in the market.

Mineral Extraction - By far, the most obvious of my 3 choices is mineral extraction, with this already being where the majority of foreign investment has been into. Simply put, Uzbekistan has natural resources, and a lot of them. As the image below highlights, they are estimated to contain in the area of 3.3 trillion dollars' worth of minerals, which includes the 2nd largest coal reserves in Central Asia, and top 10 worldwide reserves of copper and uranium. Since most of the companies that do operate in this sector are large multinational firms, there is no pure way to play the market, although Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKFY) and Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) (OTCPK:OGZPY) of Russia, along with PetroChina (PTR) each have stakes in the country.

Also, as a whole, Uzbekistan is also over-dependent on this sector currently, which has resulted in negative growth when commodity prices decline. Therefore, it would be in the government's interest to reduce their dependence on the area, which could result in less enthusiasm to invest heavily in this already large sector. Though, on the other hand, its rise has led to the country having a budget surplus since 2006, allowing them to build up large foreign exchange reserves, so it is definitely not going away anytime soon.

Construction - Due to the country rapidly expanding over the past few years, the construction sector has seen pretty consistent growth of over 10% over the last decade (was 17% for the 2013-15 period which are the most recent results available, although there is nothing to suggest this isn't the case today). Moreover, there is a major catalyst outside general growth for this area in the future - China's one belt, one road initiative. Their position along China's mainland bridge to Europe means that along with the investments into pipelines and plants for mineral construction, vital road infrastructure is being built, which should improve all aspects of industry in the future.

Tourism - Finally, and what I believe may be the greatest opportunity for the country is taking advantage of tourism, which has so far been untapped. This is since the country has been ranked as being in the top 5 safest countries in the world, along with the likes of Singapore and the Nordic nations. This, along with the many historical sites and general beauty of the country, has resulted in Tourism doubling between 2017 and 18. This is a remarkable jump and is equally matched by the fact they wish to double numbers again over the next 5-7 years. If companies related to this area, such as the national airport go public in the future, their large growth runway means they are very likely to become compelling investments, and so should be on any investors watchlist.

Conclusion

Many risks still remain in Uzbekistan, with conflicts of interests still present amongst many areas of government and the countries press being far less free than is possible. Even though the business environment is stronger than ever, there is still no institution strong enough to ensure that their accountability is always ensured, which will dampen many people's sentiment on the region.

Despite this, I believe that Uzbekistan is a country that deserves attention since, despite its many flaws, I believe the worst is far behind for the country, and their political and economic conditions should continue to improve in the future. In terms of investment opportunities, there are few yet that I would be comfortable with owning, due to the low liquidity on the country's Tashkent stock exchange, and the relative obscurity of many of the companies listed. With 50 IPOs expected this year, I am confident that, given time, it will be possible to invest in bigger and safer names, and the fact South Korea's stock exchange owns 25% of Tashkent means that many of its flaws will be ironed out shortly. Only once this occurs, will I be looking at specific stocks in the country.

If you look broader, many investments are already becoming available, with by far the most notable being their recent bond sale of over 1 billion euros. These yielded 5.3% a year for 10 years and were soon oversubscribed. Finally, ETFs that invest in Central Asia are also a possibility for those who are interested in the entire region.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.