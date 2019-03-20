S&P 500: No Slowdown In Momentum

The main reason our portfolio is overweight equities is because of the momentum this asset class offers at present. Stocks roared out of their lows on the 24th of December last and really have not looked back since. We have consistently stated that all-time highs will be with us anytime soon now. Bears need to come to the fact that there doesn't seem to be any trigger on hand which could be the catalyst for a recession at this present moment in time.

China and the US are expected to resume talks next month, and interest rates, for the most part, have been kept in check. The price of crude oil (although rallying with equities) remains under $60 a barrel. Suffice it to say, it would be something like inflation which could potentially change the paradigm here. However, with inflation on the slide again in February, there is no pressure at present to raise interest rates aggressively. This will only enhance consumer spending going forward.

One of the most important facets of trading and investing to invest with the trend. We got our cycles wrong late last year in that stocks dropped into an early multi-cycle low instead of a normal annual low. The result, though, was always going to be the same. Stocks are in a clear uptrend and will remain so for the foreseeable future. Let's go through the S&P 500 and see where it is in its daily cycles. For the most part (because we mainly invest in dividend stocks), we remain old turkey on our positions. In saying this, the next clear buying opportunity will most likely present itself at the next intermediate cycle low.

As we can see from the daily chart above, stocks definitely seem to have printed a daily cycle low on the 8th of this month. We state this because,

The 8th of March low occurred 49 trading days after the December 24th low last year. Suffice it to say, stocks were definitely in their timing band for a new daily cycle On the dip down in the March 8th low, stocks closed below the 10-day moving average, which is a requisite for a daily cycle low Price also got to oversold conditions on the RSI indicator

The thrust out of the March 8th low has been impressive, to say the least, with the RSI momentum indicator already becoming overbought. However, traders should not be taking profits here. If we look at the previous daily cycle, we can see that price reached overbought levels in mid-January but did not top for a further 5 weeks. We see a similar trend most likely being played out in this current daily cycle.

We are now on week 12 of this intermediate cycle. As the chart illustrates, the up-move over the past 12 weeks has been very aggressive. However (after just having printed a daily cycle low), this intermediate cycle (at week 12) should have at least a month if not two before topping. On average, intermediate cycles in stocks go about 25 weeks. We expect this cycle to right translate (top late in the cycle), which would mean we should be at least be 6+ weeks from any potential top here. Furthermore, we would be looking for the stochastics to come down to oversold levels on the weekly chart.

Diversification plays a key role in investing when it comes to managing risk. However, dividend growth stocks, for example, have proven over the decades that they are an excellent wealth builder when trending in the right direction. Considering how early we are in this intermediate cycle, we have no need at present to further diversify the portfolio into different asset classes. We will review once we call an intermediate top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.