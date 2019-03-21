Will Your REIT Pass The Marshmallow Test?

Within our coverage universe, we have selected three REITs that have sector-leading growth performance, measured by FFO and dividend growth.

Always remember, that cash flow is king, and REIT investors should always examine the fundamental drivers of the rental income.

Have you ever heard of the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment?

You may have, but in case you didn’t, here’s what it was:

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, then-Stanford Professor and psychologist Walter Mischel decided to run a test on children. Don’t worry. It wasn’t anything morally questionable, no matter what the subjects in question may have thought at the time.

All it involved was one child at a time sitting alone in a room. With a marshmallow.

If you want to get technical, it wasn’t always a marshmallow set out on a table in front of them. Often, it was a cookie or a pretzel or some other such treat. But the set-up and objective remained the same: Tell the tyke that he or she could eat the snack right away – or wait for a better reward when the adults came back in about 15 minutes… then watch to see which promise won out in the end.

That was the entire basis of this now-famous study on delayed gratification.

Would the child use self-control in the moment to come out ahead in the future? Or would he or she go with the moment, unwilling to look past the immediate temptation.

As you’ve probably already guessed, the answer was mixed. If you ever want a good laugh, look up more modern recreations of the test on YouTube to watch little kids expressively weigh the pros and cons of the choice they face.

It’s entertaining, to say the least.

Like all great comedy, it showcases the human condition of wanting what we want when we want it. Whether it’s marshmallows when we’re younger or “having it all” in a business or investing world sense, it may feel worthwhile to forget the future or kick the can down the road.

But that’s just in the moment.

In the long-run, we might come to regret what we’ve done.

The Question We Need to Answer

As we age, we tend to care less about marshmallows and more about looking good in front of our peers.

While there’s a healthy side to that kind of competitive spirit – keeping societal wheels turning as we try to model our paths after worthwhile figures (and try not to be like “that” next-door neighbor of ours) – we can easily take it too far.

Buying things we don’t need in order to impress others… spending time on connections that won’t last…

Need I go on?

We all have it in us. It’s part of that whole inconvenient human condition we mentioned above. And since businesses are run by humans, sometimes, our portfolios have got a problem.

Are the real estate investment trusts or other corporate assets we’re looking into eating their marshmallows now? Or are they keeping their long-term futures – and ours – in mind?

That’s the question we need to answer before we hand over our money to buy up shares in their business experiments. That’s why it’s always important to start by looking at their cash flow.

AFFO, FFO and the Health of a REIT

How much money is that tempting little (or big) REIT you’re looking at keeping after it pays off its major expenses? After it’s paid off its debt, its deductions and business expenses, how much does it have left to pay out to you while still saving for a rainy day?

Don’t ever take this analysis lightly. Your determination could make you or cost you a hefty chunk of change… no matter what kind of investment you’re considering.

When it comes to REITs specifically though, you’ll want to know about their FFO, or Funds from Operations, adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) in 1991 and then formally accepted as a reportable financial term by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2003. Computing FFO is simple:

FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization – Gains on Sales of Property.

Upon its adoption, FFO multiples (rather than earnings multiples) quickly became the yardstick for comparative REIT valuations. However, there are definite shortcomings to FFO, since some non-cash and seldom-occurring items have to be removed from the earnings equation in order to arrive at FFO. In that regard, FFO is rather like a proxy for recurring cash flow that can be used to support dividend payments.

Recognizing this, many analysts and some companies began to report AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations. The biggest change by far that AFFO makes to FFO is to subtract recurring capital expenditures.

Basically, this is an acknowledgement that not all depreciation is non-cash. If you’re a landlord, you can generally expect to be called upon to make improvements to your real estate each time you sign up a new tenant. Those tenant improvements will generally suffice for the duration of the lease term, but signing up a tenant for a lease renewal will likely also require an added tenant improvements allowance.

Since AFFO is designed to be a closer proxy for actual normalized cash flows per share, a common calculation of AFFO might appear as follows:’

AFFO = FFO – Straight-Lined Rents – Recurring Capital Expenditure (MUTF:CAPEX) + Equity-Based Compensation + Lease Intangibles + Deferred Financing Cost

With all of that said, you need to know that AFFO is not sanctioned by the SEC and isn’t always consistently reported. Plus, not all analysts view it the same and some make their own adjustments to it. That said, AFFO disclosure by companies is very helpful to determine their high-level estimate of normalized cash flows per share.

Once you have that first equation figured out, you can get a pretty good picture of how healthy the REIT really is – or should be.

What kind of money does it have at its disposal on a quarterly and yearly basis? And, just as importantly, what is it doing with that money?

It might be eating up tasty, tasty marshmallows as soon as it sees them, buying up questionable properties to expand its reach at the risk of its financial stability. There’s also a chance it’s paying out way too much by way of dividends, offering yields that are simply not sustainable.

Then again, it might be doing things the right way and reaping the benefits for those efforts.

Strong and smart REITs do exist: real estate entities that keep careful track of the cash flow coming in and the cash flow going out of their businesses. The companies below are proof of that.

How Do You Like These Tasty Marshmallows?

Hot off the press! NAREIT juts published its quarterly REIT performance tracker called T-Tracker and in this report NAREIT observed that the REIT sector “shows no signs of broad-based softening, nor significant acceleration”. In Q4-18 REIT earnings overall declined slightly to 15.9B (-3.17% from Q3), but YOY earnings were still up 7.4%.

As Nareit economist Calvin Schnure points out, “one of the first signs that the real estate sector is weakening would be a significant fall in occupancy rates. While overall REIT occupancy rates slipped a bit to 93.8% in Q4-18 from the record-high 94.2% in Q3-18 – occupancy in apartments remained at a record high of 96% and rose in office to 93.4% - which is the highest office occupancy rate since Q4 2001. Some REIT sectors posed stellar gains over the past year, including infrastructure (+35.6%) and industrial (+31.4%).

Clearly the demand for industrial REITs such as warehouses and distribution centers, play an important part in e-commerce, and are helping to meet the rapid delivery demand. Infrastructure REITs’ property types include fiber cables, wireless infrastructure, telecommunications towers and energy pipelines.

Schnure adds that “this boost among the infrastructure and industrial industries speaks to the rise in demand for e-commerce, the industrial sector has been the strongest broad base REIT sector for some time and shows no signs of changing, and could even point to more focused trends, such as the rise of 5G”.

Within our coverage universe, we have selected three REITs that have sector-leading growth performance, measured by FFO and dividend growth. In addition, we believe that these three REITs can be purchased at a reasonable margin of safety.

Digital Realty (DLR) is a leading data center REIT with a portfolio of 198 data centers in 12 countries, in 32 cities, making it second only to Equinix ( REIT)">EQIX) in market share. The company’s data centers serve over 2,300 corporate clients, including some of the biggest names in finance, technology, and media.

Global internet traffic and mobile data are all growing like a weed, which bodes well for continued strong demand for cloud storage like what Digital Realty provides. And given that just 25% of IT spending is currently focused on cloud (rising to over 50% by 2020), analysts predict that, between 2015 and 2025, cloud storage spending will grow at 25% annually.

Digital Realty’s balance sheet ensures that the company can borrow long-term bonds at rates that are three times below its returns on invested capital and makes it easier to grow AFFO/share more quickly. The company’s historical AFFO record (9.2% CAGR) and forward-looking estimates (3-9%) provide predictability that the dividend will continue to grow.

The dividend has grown at 12% over that time, basically in-line with its AFFO/share (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout). We view Digital’s share price today as soundly valued, and we are maintaining the Buy recommendation. Shares have returned in excess of 20% annually since our initial purchase in 2013.

Iron Mountain (IRM) generates a majority of income from its storage business (62%) and service represents the balance (32%) of the revenue. Specifically, Records & Information Management remains the core business, and the company also has Data Management (8.7%), Data Centers (5.8%) and Secure Shredding (10.1% of rev.) services. The company’s well-balanced platform consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

In 2018 Iron Mountain generated 16% growth in AFFO, at the high end of expectations, while continuing to reinvest in the growth of the business and paying out its dividend. The strong AFFO performance compares to an increase in fully diluted shares of 7.4% and resulted in a 160-basis points reduction of the payout ratio to 78%.

Although Iron Mountain is not projected to grow industrial and data center REIT peers, the valuation makes the shares extremely enticing. We think it's sensible to invest capital into this REIT, although growth is modest compared to the pure play technology-based REITs.

Iron Mountain has maintained a safe payout history, while the company has continued to grow. The investment thesis is rooted in the massive customer base - and the many box/storage customers, and that’s a huge advantage because the company can pass through increases to its customers, and this means that the company is less impacted by rising interest rates.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is one of the largest owners of gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations with a geographically diverse portfolio that includes 21 gaming properties, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace, and four championship golf courses. The properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment and operate under leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s. Collectively, the properties feature approximately 39 million square feet of space, 15,000 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

VICI raised around $1.4 billion in 2018 (one of the largest REIT IPOs ever) after its spinoff from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment (CZR), which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017. The gaming REIT has executed more than $8 billion worth of acquisitions and capital markets activity since it formed, while simultaneously reducing leverage from 8.4x debt-to-Ebitda to 4.2x net debt-to-Ebitda (at year-end 2018) by refinancing nearly $2 billion of debt at lower interest rates and eliminating over $1.3 billion of debt.

VICI increased its annualized dividend in June 2018 by 9.5% to $1.15 per share after only two quarters of initiating dividend payments. The company ended the year with approximately $1.1 billion of cash in short-term investments, providing excellent liquidity for future growth. The company trades at 15.1x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 5.4%. AFFO per share is forecasted to grow by over 10% in 2019, and we recently upgraded the company to a Strong Buy. Obviously gaming is a higher risk property sector, but we like this marshmallow pick, because of its juicy growth potential.

In closing: Always remember, that cash flow is king, and REIT investors should always examine the fundamental drivers of the rental income. Earnings growth is directly correlated to dividend growth, that is directly correlated to total return performance. Now, I would love to get your feedback below, and oh yes, how do you like these marshmallows?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long irm, dlr, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.