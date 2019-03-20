Kingfisher PLC (KGFHF) CEO Véronique Laury-Deroubaix on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kingfisher PLC (OTCQX:KGFHF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Andrew Cosslett

Okay, thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us here this morning. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Andy Cosslett, I'm the Chairman of Kingfisher, and I'd just like to say a few words this morning before we start from the results presentation proper.

And the first, obviously, is about – so you'll no doubt have read this morning that it's our intention to begin a search process to find a successor for Véro as group Chief Executive of Kingfisher. Véro has been with the Company for 16 years and she's now in her fifth year as Chief Executive Officer.

Now being CEO of a public company is a big challenge at any time, I speak with feelings. But particularly in this retail environment and given the scale of the change that Kingfisher has been undertaking, the CEO role here is particularly grueling.

It's therefore, fully understandable that as we approach the completion of our main transformation work here, that Véro feels enable to make the multiyear commitment that's now required to tackle the next phase of this journey. And we've therefore, agreed together that this is the year in which she will pass the baton to her successor.

Now there'll be many other opportunities to say more about Véro's contribution to Kingfisher, but for now, just let me thank her hugely for her massive energy and passion, for her continuing efforts to lead this business and to take charge of the management team.

Good morning. Véro's going to be a hard act to follow, there's absolutely no doubt about that. Just a couple of other quick mentions. We're also announcing that our Chief Transformation Officer, Steve Willett, has announced his retirement. Steve's been in the organization nearly 20 years. We're going to be able to call on his services for some time to come. But when he does leave, obviously, he will be with us to say a thanks and best wishes.

We must also thank this morning Karen for her outstanding service to the Kingfisher group over the last six years and we wish her all the very best with her big new challenge. I'm delighted to say that we are appointing John Wartig, who's going to join the Company in an interim capacity as CFO.

Now John is a very talented international Finance Director with over 35 years' experience under his belt. He's someone I know personally well and I've worked with him down the years in a number of situations. I know that his experience will be very valuable to both the Kingfisher team generally and the board.

Now change in big companies always seems to surprise people, but it's a fact of life. I tend to look at it as a positive because it gives you the opportunity of bringing new talent into the team. Kingfisher has deep management strength in every one of its functions, and last year, we made chief executive changes in our operating companies, which have all bedded in extremely well.

So these latest changes are not, in any way, going to hold up our progress. I'm not going to stop the business and they'll do nothing to deflect us from the pursuit of our strategy that Véro and the team set out a few years ago.

I just wanted to let you know that, that strategy has been recently checked and reviewed again, in-depth, by the board and I can confirm to you today that the board is fully behind it, 100% aligned with what it says and what we're doing.

And I'm now going to turn it over to Véro, who had the vision and the inspiration at the start to spell out that vision and I'll give her the floor now. Véro?

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Thanks, Andy. So hello, everyone. We are here today to discuss two things, mostly. First, the one Kingfisher transformation and its delivery, and secondly, of course, the five year – the finance full-year 2018/2019 and I'm sure you will have plenty of question on those two.

Just as a start, as I'm used to start, we started this journey with a clear purpose to create good homes by making home improvement accessible for everyone. This purpose is deeply rooted in a true understanding of customer reality. I'm going to come back on that because this is the thing that is recurrent in everything we do. It's still completely relevant from a customer point of view. I would even say everyday more relevant.

We've now built our colleague's belief, which was not the case when we started that journey, and that is what will make us a sustainable business for shareholders. This vision remains intact, as Andy said.

So today, the first point I want to make is that we have a strong business, even having gone through three years of heavy transformation. We are now three years into the original five-year plan. We've reached the critical mass of our transformation activity. So this is a very particular moment in time in that journey we started three years ago.

In the building, remember, I've been already referring to these changing things. And this building of design is almost done right now. It will be finished by the end of this year and we are going to come back on that. What are the last pieces that we need to put together in this year, but I'm going to talk about this later on.

And we have, for the third year in a row, achieved our key strategic milestones. Let me remind you why we've got those strategic milestones. I still remember when I started this conversation with the shareholders four years ago, not three years ago, they told me, what are you doing? I always said that this plan would be back-end loaded. Because we knew it. This is how we've written the plan, and I'm going to come back to that.

And they said, what can you give us so we can measure your progress, so we can judge you on what you are doing if you are executing the transformation? And we come up with those strategic milestones because the leadership of the company we knew won't be about the short-term financial results, otherwise, you never do transformation, but it's about doing the right thing to set up this business for the future. And we've constantly, over the last three years, done those things, and again, I'm going to comment on this.

Of course – so at the same time, despite the success of the transformation, our underlying business hasn't performed as well as we would have liked over the past three years and that includes this financial year. You remember, and I'm going to come back on that, we say we are going to grow above the business as usual and our assumption at that time was 2% to 3% like-for-like growth, which we hadn't.

Some is this is, obviously, down to our environment, but also down to internal reason, let's be honest. We have disruption from the transformation. We've made mistake. We always said we will make mistake. We've learned from them. We'll correct them. But be with me, on the transformation of that side, it is almost inevitable and we still make a significant level of profit.

One other way of looking at it is that we maintain our overall growth margin, which is a performance in such an environment. I will come back to that. I will show some comparison with peers later on.

Our balance sheet remains strong. I'm sure you remember we had a stock issue last year. We've eliminated our mitigation stocks in just 12 months. So we act on it, and we're back. We also did promise to accelerate return to shareholders, which we did. Over the last three years, we nearly returned £1.3 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend.

The second point I want to make is that the transformation is delivering in line with our original plan. As Andy said, we have commissioned – the board has commissioned an external review of the transformation and they've looked at the strategy, they've looked at the transformation and they've looked at the delivery of [indiscernible]. And they confirmed that the three of those elements were on track with what we designed as planned when we originally started.

I always told you that it would be back end-loaded because we knew it, because we knew that GNFR will delivering steadily from the start because in a GNFR matter as soon as you start, you get the benefit and this is what has happened. We knew that the digital would kick off in year three, which is exactly what has happened in this year because, first, you need to set up your digital capabilities before you get some delivery.

And we knew as well that the offer will start later because of margin maturity, because of clearance, before of cannibalization of the old ranges and before operating investment, but all of that was planned. And all of that is not constant on a year-on-year basis. It goes as you change your range. If you change your kitchen range, you've got your kitchen clearance. You don't have it before or after.

So seeing those results, we remain convinced in our ability to deliver further financial and customer benefit from transformation at a slightly lower cost than planned. At the same time, it has become evident that separating transformation from the rest of the business is no longer relevant.

It is not a lack of conviction in the £500 million. It is leadership decision. At this point, it's not the right way of leading the business nor are we actually managing right now. We comanage the business, separating transformation on one hand, where transformation is more than 50% of the business and business as usual. I need to manage it as a whole. And we believe that looking forward, we should be judged by sales, margins, retail profit and ROCE growth over the medium term.

And now, I'm going to hand over to Karen for the financial result of this year.

Karen Witts

Thanks, Véro. So thank you, and good morning, everyone. Let me take you through the drivers of our performance today before moving on to the outlook for the coming year.

I'll start with Slide 8 in your pack and an overview of the income statement. Total group sales of £11.7 billion were up slightly on both the reported and constant currency basis with like-for-like sales down 1.6%.

At the group level, gross margin was flat on a reported basis and down 10 basis points in constant currency as the benefits from unified and unique product were offset principally by a weak performance and higher logistics cost at Castorama France. There was a notable improvement in the second half of the year with gross margin for the group increased by 30 basis points.

Retail profit of £753 million was down 11.4% on a constant currency basis. This reflects the good performance in the UK and Poland, offset by significantly weaker profit in France. And just to put this into context, excluding France, retail profit was up 3%, with the main driver being the performance of UK and Ireland and Poland, which together were up 6.2% in constant currency.

Underlying profit before tax was £693 million, down 13%, broadly in line with reported retail profit and included £1 million of favorable currency impact. And just by way of reminder, all underlying metrics are before transformation costs.

We turn to our adjusted profit after tax, which is after transformation costs. This was down 16.1% in the year to £573 million. We incurred £120 million of transformation costs, which was a bit less than our guidance of £135 million because of some phasing into the New Year. Transformation costs included remerchandising work associated with new unified range implementation.

Our adjusted effective tax rate improved by 3 percentage points to 27%, reflecting last year's one-off corporate tax surcharge in France. Underlying earnings per share of 23.9p was down 6.3%, with the underlying profit reduction partially mitigated by the lower effective tax rate and the impact of our share buyback plan during the year. Statutory profit before tax and after both transformation costs and exception items, which I'll cover in a moment, was down 53% to £322 million.

So now let me take you through these exceptional charges for the year of £251 million. I know there's a lot of content here, but they relate to three main topics. The first is organizational restructuring. The second is the way that we're looking at underperforming parts of the business and the third is the treatment of properties held for sale.

In terms of the first topic, organizational restructuring, we incurred £58 million of transformation exceptional charge that's in line with our guidance. This was driven by planned restructuring activity in France and the UK, including the cost of moving finance transactional processing with our shared service center in Poland in order to take advantage of a unified IT platform rollout.

We also had £12 million of redundancy costs associated with B&Q's transfer of store replenishment routines from nighttime to daytime and £15 million related to Praktiker store integration costs in Romania. But the remaining charges, most of this is non-cash. £127 million relates to the way we're dealing with underperforming parts of the business, which we told you back in Q3 that we'd be focusing on.

The first component, a charge of £111 million, relates mainly to impairments for stores. This includes 19 Screwfix outlets in Germany, which will close this year, and 15 underperforming stores across the rest of our business that we're considering for closure over the next two years. These 15 stores, 11 of which are in France, are a combination of owned and leased properties.

The Russia and Iberia charge of £16 million also mainly relates to store impairment. At quarter three, we announced that we would focus on markets where we're leading or where we can become the market leader, and therefore, made our decisions to exit Russia and Iberia. If process is underway although for accounting purposes, at the year-end, these businesses are treated as continuing operations as opposed to held for sale.

Turning to the £28 million. This is a net balance in relation to property disposals. Included in this number is the profit on disposal of a number of properties during the year. This is offset by an accounting adjustment related to certain other properties, which have been designated for sale and leaseback as at the year-end.

Although these properties should end up being leased back by us, accounting standards assume no value in use if they're classified as held for sale, and hence, the value is marked down. As I said, there's a lot going on here, but largely, this reflects the proactive and decisive way in which we're improving the quality of our business.

I'll now cover the performance of our major geographies. Before we go into details, you can see clearly from this overview that the UK and Ireland and Poland, which accounts for 56% of group sales, delivered good profit growth, up 6.2% combined.

On the other hand, other parts of the group did not perform well. France, particularly impacted by Castorama, was weak with a 3.7% like-for-like decline and a 35% decline in retail profit. We also incurred losses of £36 million in the other remaining geographies, including losses of £27 million related to the areas we're exiting; Russia, Iberia and Screwfix Germany, and I'll give you more on this in a moment.

In the UK and Ireland, despite a soft macro backdrop, we delivered good profit growth. B&Q's negative 3% like-for-like performance reflected this backdrop and was also impacted by a like-for-like headwind of around 1 percentage point from the discontinuation of showroom installation services. This was weighted to the second half of the year, impacting H2 like-for-like by about 2 percentage points.

Digital sales grew by 9% with click & collect up 42% as the new one-hour service continues to gain traction. Gross margin increased at B&Q, reflecting unified and unique sourcing benefits. The business successfully implemented several simplification and efficiency plans during the year. This included leveraging the new unified IT platform using the group's finance shared services center and moving from nighttime stop replenishment to daytime. Employee numbers reduced by 5% year-on-year.

Screwfix continues to take market share using its convenience model and unrivaled strength in digital. Digital sales grew by 19% and now represents 30% of total sales. We opened another 15 new outlets during the year, taking the total to 627, and Screwfix opened its fourth distribution center in Lichfield to create capacity for the future. Véro will explain the clear growth opportunities available for this business in the UK and elsewhere.

Overall, the gross margin for UK and Ireland increased by 20 basis points with the increase at B&Q partly offset by the ramp-up impact from the new Screwfix distribution center. This cost control helped to drive an increase in retail profit of 6%, which is a solid result in the context of a weaker UK consumer backdrop and a softer housing market.

In France, like-for-like sales were down 3.7% with Brico Dépôt's first positive like-for-like in six years offset by weakness at Castorama. This compares with the French market that was down 0.5%.

Looking at each of the brands in turn, Brico Dépôt's 0.4% like-for-like increase and market share gains reflected good performance from its new unified ranges. However, Castorama sales performance was disappointing due to weak footfall and execution issues around transformation activity, which affected the impact of our offer in digital initiative.

Véro will update you later regarding our progress with the actions initiated in September by the new French CEO to sustainably improve future performance. We're confident that we'll get customers back in-store and online.

As you may be aware, our business in France was also adversely impacted in quarter four by national demonstrations. We estimate that these demonstrations impacted full year like-for-like in France by 0.5 percentage point and retail profit by about £10 million.

Total France gross margin declined 60 basis points, reflected an increase in Brico Dépôt that was outweighed by a decline in Castorama. This was largely the result of logistics and stock inefficiencies in Castorama, which had an 80 basis point impact on the overall French growth margin.

We did remove some variable cost in France, notably through a 5% reduction in headcount at Castorama. However, overall cost increase as we invested in our digital capabilities and incurred incremental marketing expenditure to support Brico's 25th anniversary and communication of our everyday low price strategy.

As a result of these combined factors, retail profit in France decreased by 35%. Adjusting for the impact of the demonstrations, the percentage reduction in retail profit in the second half of the year was similar to the first half.

Turning to Slide 13 now. We had a good performance in Poland, reflecting strong execution by the team there. Like-for-like sales were up 1.7% despite the introduction of the Sunday trading ban, which were removed two Sundays of trading per month. We estimate that this impacted like-for-like sales by some 1.5 percentage points.

Poland's gross margin performance was strong, up 110 basis points. This reflected sourcing benefits and improved product mix, including a good performance from new unified ranges. Despite higher wage inflation, retail profits grew by 6.6%. And now let's look at the remaining geographies.

In Romania, it was a year of transition following the acquisition of Praktiker Romania in November 2017, which gave us a number two position in the market. Significant range change, particularly into Praktiker, resulted in a retail loss of £15 million for the year. Brico Dépôt remains profitable.

The Praktiker integration is progressing and the new Kingfisher ranges are significantly improving its offer. From the start of 2019, we've now rebranded all 19 Praktiker stores to Brico Dépôt and we're confident that we will reduce operational losses in the current year.

Iberia, Russia and Screwfix Germany made a combined retail loss of £27 million. Further to our decision to exit Iberia and Russia, we announced today that we intend to close all 19 Screwfix outlets in Germany and we'll concentrate on our online presence there.

We now look at the overall gross margin. As expected, we saw good margin progression in the second half of the year with an increase of 30 basis points and actually up 90 basis points when we exclude Castorama France. This largely reflects the build to buying benefits and the actions we took to improve the overall price architecture.

In the full-year, gross margin was up in the UK, Poland and Brico Dépôt France as we had indicated at our quarter three trading update in November. Reported gross margin for the full-year was flat on a reported basis and down 10 basis points in constant currency, slightly below our guidance at the start of the year. Again, excluding Castorama France, the full-year gross margin would have been up 30 basis points.

Now we can see that unified and unique ranges continue to outperform our non-unified ranges in both sales and gross margin. 43% of our sales were from unified and unique ranges, which grew by 1.3% against a 1.8% decline in non-unified ranges. We achieved sales growth in four of the seven major categories.

Of the other three categories, two were broadly flat and 1 was slightly down, but all three improving on their performance from the first half of the year. And one of these categories includes around 1 percentage point headwind from light bulb sales, which is the continuation of an industry-wide trend.

It's good to know that all seven categories have delivered gross profit growth, which is a clear improvement from the five out of seven at the half year and demonstrates the benefits of maturities with the new ranges.

I'd like to use this next slide to demonstrate how the increasing maturity of our range implementation is building momentum in terms of margin expansion. On the left-hand side of the slide, we see how our range change activity over the last three years delivers more sourcing benefits as the ranges mature.

For example, our 2016 ranges are delivering well in excess of 300 basis points, as expected, albeit they have a relatively small weighting within our range portfolio. The 2017 ranges are starting to follow a similar profile and the recent 2018 range benefits are starting to build.

On 44% of products unified in financial year 2018/2019, this has cumulatively driven a three-year benefit of 230 basis points of gross margin, of which 120 basis points have been delivered in the most recent year. And just as an approximation, 44% of 120 basis points equates to a 50 basis points benefit to group margin.

And on the next slide, you can see that the 50 basis point benefit from unified and unique offer was the biggest gross margin driver for the group. We've set out a bridge here of the group gross margin movement for the year of 10 basis points in constant currencies. The 50 basis points improvement was after absorbing cost inflation and price investment.

Over the last three years, we've experienced significant input cost inflation due to commodity price increases and foreign exchange headwind. Our unified approach has been critical to managing the impact of this input cost inflation and buying benefits are also helping us to continue to improve our price listing. We've done this and still delivered about [indiscernible] as outlined.

We've continued to improve our relative price positioning. Our price index is just below 100 across the group with everyday low pricing now launched in B&Q's and Castorama France. The margin on our non-unified offer was flat year-on-year after absorbing similar headwinds to our unified ranges, but without the scale benefits of our unified approach.

Clearance levels were similar to last year, but they had no impact on the margin rate. We do have incremental clearance activity in the coming financial year, which I'll refer in our outlook update.

As mentioned earlier, we opened a fourth warehouse facility at Screwfix and as utilization is still ramping up, it caused a 10 basis point impact on the group margin. We've now eliminated the mitigation stocks that we bought into our network last year when we wanted to reduce the impact of transformation-related disruptions to our customers.

However, elevated levels of stock have reentered last year and disappointing sales at Castorama France have resulted in a 30 basis point margin drag from additional logistics costs and stock inefficiencies.

It's also worth pointing out that as the relatively lower-margin Screwfix in Poland businesses have grown and Castorama France has weakened, overall, this is has had an adverse impact on group operating mix.

And now let's take an overview of cash and returns. We generated £382 million of free cash flow in the year, ending with a £48 million net cash position. This was after planned transformation costs of £120 million and after returning £371 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

The board is proposing a final dividend of 7.49p, which brings the full-year to 10.82p, which is flat year-on-year. This dividend will take us slightly below our targeted range of 2x to 2.5x dividend cover. But our confidence in maintaining the dividend reflects the fact we just had a peak year of P&L transformation cost.

We expect these costs to decline as we go forward and that will, therefore, help to rebuild our dividend cover. In addition to ordinary dividends of £231 million, we also returned £140 million to shareholders via share buyback. This completes our commitment to return £600 million of capital over the first three years of our transformation plan.

And now let's look at cash. In the year, we generated £856 million of EBITDA and over £24 million inflow of working capital. As you know, at the end of our prior financial year, our working capital position was adversely impacted by our decision to carry more stock in order to protect the customer against availability issues during a time of disruption.

The position at this year-end, where as we said it would be, with some increase in inventory levels to support our changing operating model and our first time buy of new ranges, but crucially, with still elimination of the £180 million of stock that we brought in on a temporary basis. The sell-through of the stock has been an area of focus for the business for the year and I'm pleased to say that we've also done this whilst restoring availability levels.

Moving through the bridge. We paid tax and interest of £142 million and invested £339 million back into the business. Free cash flow was £382 million, up from £6 million a year ago.

Turning to leverage. We continue to have financial flexibility whilst retaining an efficient cost of capital. Our lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio increased slightly to 2.6x from 2.4x in the previous year, which is slightly above our targeted range of 2x to 2.5x, although we expect this to be temporary.

It's worth noting that on a pro forma IFRS 16 basis, we estimate that our net debt to EBITDAR ratio would decrease to around 2x, reflecting the fact that we are relatively advanced in terms of lease maturity.

Let me now look at the full-year 2019/2020 outlook and summary guidance. Full technical guidance is in our results announcement. As we enter FY 2019/2020, the sales outlook by country is mixed. The UK market remains uncertain in the short-term. In B&Q, we estimate that the annualization of the discontinuation of showroom installations will impact the H1 B&Q like-for-like by 1 to 2 percentage points.

In France, while we're mindful of weaker housing data, we're encouraged by Castorama's start to the year, albeit it very early days. In Poland, whilst the market remains broadly supportive, due to trading laws, we've lost one third a Sunday of trading per month as of January 2019, taking the total to three. Excluding Russia and Iberia, gross margin after clearance is expected to be flat year-on-year.

In FY 2019/2020, whilst we still expect to benefit from the continuing maturity of our new ranges, we will really start to bring more unique product to our customers with four launches of innovative new ranges. This includes kitchens into B&Q, which is their single largest range implementation.

Overall, we expect incremental clearance costs of around £25 million to £30 million, which is much more to the first half of the year. We expect transformation P&L costs to roughly half to £60 million to £80 million.

As we highlighted in September, there has been some rebalancing of costs between transformation cost categories. However, we anticipate that total transformation cost will be less than the original guidance of the £800 million over the five years. Total transformation cost incurred for the three years were £490 million.

We expect total capital expenditures to be up to £375 million. This includes CapEx to support the new unified range implementation as well as investment in fulfillment capabilities, offset by a reduction in new store CapEx.

And finally, in respect of stores considered for closure, we would expect any future cash cost of exit to be covered by sale proceeds from the owned stores. In addition to the technical guidance, we set out our current views on the impact of IFRS 16, the new accounting standard for leases.

With several explanatory sites in the appendices, I'll focus on the main points here. The first thing to say is that new standard has no adverse impact on cash flows or the underlying economics of our business.

We will be adopting a full retrospective approach from the 1st of February 2019, and we estimate that retail profit will increase by around £160 million as the pre-IFRS 16 rental charge is replaced by depreciation and interest. And there'll be no material impact on underlying profit before tax.

In terms of balance sheet, we estimate that net assets would have reduced by around £0.6 billion if we adopted the standard on 31st of January 2019. This reflects the new right-of-use asset of around £2 billion and a new lease liability of £2.6 billion, which is lower compared to the liability, which arises from our usual assumption of 8x property operating lease rentals. And as I mentioned earlier, we would expect FY 2018/2019 adjusted net debt to EBITDAR to improve given our relatively short length of leases still to run.

So to summarize, against a really tough market backdrop, FY 2018/2019 was a mixed bag in terms of our financial performance. We saw good performances in the UK, Brico Dépôt France and Poland. We all leveraged the strength of the Kingfisher engine to grow in terms of gross margin.

However, this was offset by the performance of Castorama France, which was very disappointing, although there are some positive signs of recovery as Véro will explain. And we've set in other parts of our business, which are loss making and achieving lower returns, we're acting decisively.

And with that, let me hand back to Véro.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

So when we're on the Kingfisher transformation plan three years ago, both the macroeconomic will be with me. I hope that both the macroeconomic and the retail environment were very different. No doubt the macro has become more volatile. We have political uncertainty and social unrest in most of our geographies, in all our markets. Of course, Brexit being the big one, the biggest one. But I'm sure you've heard about the gilet jaunes in France. What we saw as well is unprecedent ways of inflation and significant cost price inflation as well, which we have never seen in that extent before.

At the same time, and we've discussed that a lot at the half year results, it was a big part of my presentation, the retail sector is going through a structural change at a pace that we've never seen before. We see established businesses struggling as legacy operating model come under increasing pressure. It's almost every day in the [indiscernible] businesses it's kind of running over.

Although consumer retail behavior have changed radically, an expectation for seamless customer experience and fulfillment are higher than ever and becomes the norm. For all those reasons, we still believe that starting the transformation three years ago was absolutely the right thing to do for Kingfisher.

I've been talking about this hedging. Let me come back to this analogy. Our transformation plan is performed and require to change most of our infrastructures, meaning building what we call our new engine. This is what we've been focusing over the last three years. It's not very [indiscernible] guys, but we had to do it and it's not very visible, too. I'm going to come on back to that from a customer point of view.

The way I think it's more relevant to explain it, all these things that you need to deal once in a company every 15, 20 years, and when you deal them, you are not coming back to them. You might improve them a little bit, but it's there for the long run. So all those changing, we are not about fixing the problem of the past. It's really about creating something new, and today, this ending is nearly there.

Let me go in more detail about what are all those things that you did every 15, 20 years. The first one is the global IT platform. We've gone with SAP, as you know. It's nearly done and we've done that across the group. If you think about how many companies have implemented a full SAP system without major problems, I'm interested in the answer.

On back of the IT platform, what we are doing, because that's not an issue and I'm going to come back on that, is really to establish a common digital platform. That is going to be the best, to become a more digital company and it's going to be enabling consistent omni-channel experiences.

What do I talk about? I talk about mobile experience, I talk about click & collect, I talk about home delivery, I talk about personalized content. All those things you need to do in the new world, but you need a platform to do that. It's not finished, but this is one of those big things. And then, of course, you improve that platform, as you will always, but you don't change it anymore. You change it once although before 10, 15 years.

The third thing we've done was probably the most difficult thing. It's difficult to say what was more difficult than others, but it's to set up a completely new organization, new organization, new operating model, new ways of working and new competencies as well. And again, this is not fully finished, but we are very well underway. The biggest one, which we talk more about, was, of course, the offer in supply chain organization.

Just to remind you a few numbers, guys. We put together 1,600 people that never worked together before, working for the sake of the group with new competence such as quality engineer, manufacturing, understanding, designer and more others. All of that didn't exist before. We have no competencies in those areas. We put all of this together. And this is, of course, true for Offer & Supply Chain, but it's true for all other functions.

The way this company is working right now is completely different from the way it was working. It's true in the finance function. It's true in the HR function. It's true everywhere. And again, this is done once for all. You might improve, you might – a few competence, but the building of that new organization is done.

The first big thing that we've done is about unification. And I'm going to talk more about uniqueness, probably not today, but in an event that we will have in one month from now. But to unify your offer is the basis of creating differentiation. I'm sure you remember, I'm not sure you remember this number. When we started the journey, we had 400,000 SKUs. Four in common across the group. Three years later, we are more than 50% of our offer that is unified.

And that you do in France as well, then you build on that new basis of offers and you improve it, you develop more new products, but again, you do it once. You do that once.

And last, but not least, we have as well implement a global approach on efficiencies. That cover, of course, GNFR. That has kicked off from the start and is delivering right now. But it cover as well shared service center. Again, we have 305 people working in Kraków. We've got into financial service as we speak, and we have a few operating company on it. We will grow with other operating company, but we will put more services. We will put HR. We can put data on it. And again, when that is created, you don't hit twice, it's done.

So that's what all those facts that are making me say today that the heavy lifting around building the ending is now done. And we are more new Kingfisher than we are old. I'm not saying there is no more work to do guys. There is still a lot to do. But we are at that point, where we reached that critical mass in the building of the D&G.

So I'll just explain that this is nearly completing about the building of the engine, and that's why I can now, which I couldn't before, I sort of started that last year guys, but I can now demonstrate that the strategy is working.

And I couldn't before because I didn't have the scale. Remember, you always pick at me. Now you are doing tariff thing, yes, I would thinking because that's the only thing I had, which is not the case anymore.

So let me share facts about why we can say now that the strategy is working, and again, this is not about blah, blah, blah. I say it's about real facts. The first one has been covered by Karen, but I think it's worth going back to it – coming back to it, is that the unified offer is constantly delivering sales and margin growth and is outperforming the non-unified offer, plus 1.3% on one-time minus 1.8% on the other side.

Almost all categories are positive. As Karen said, I'm the half – fortunately, the half empty. Four of them are positive, two are flat, minus 0.4%, and one is still negative. But you can see if you go back to your note last time, massive improvement and the one that is negative is impacted by a kind of market, I think. So we are nearly there. And more importantly as well, the profit is improving in every category.

We said that as well, this transformation will make us a more digital company. And today, our digital sales are 6% of our sale. It was 3% when we started the year. Don't get me wrong, guys. We are near where we need to be and we know that there is much more potential in that space, but this is massive progress. We start almost from nowhere.

The third point that I want to make is to talk about business, because at the end of the day, as I said in my introduction, we do all of these for customers. I know that there were a lot of skepticism about the fact that the customer will buy initial strategy. I think – remember hearing or reading, it will never work. Customer will never buy the same type.

And the principle of all this strategy, I've been constantly telling you, "If you don't believe the customer will buy the same thing across the geography, then run away." But – and I've never been in that camp. Why I've never been in that camp? Because of my almost 30 years of experience in an industry, because I knew that we were going to do everything that is on true understanding of customer needs and this is what we've done.

We have to be 20,000 house since we started the journey and we keep doing it every month. We visited – physically visited 3,000 around Europe. And bear with me, UK still in Europe right now. So we are visiting the UK houses as well.

Just to give you a little bit of – it's an anecdote, but I think it really means to me which kind of business we have become. At [indiscernible] what we review the new kitchen range, and of course, the kitchen business case that goes with it.

But I mean – I can tell you right now, on top of that station that we did, that 63% of the kitchen in Europe are less than nine square meters and that kitchen is a little bit bigger in France than they are in the UK. But in the UK, you put your washing machine in your kitchen and you never do that in France.

We know all those things, guys. And I can't think of many company of our size that are talking about those things in their key meetings. What I mean by that is that everything we do is really truly a true understanding. When you do that, you don't make these mistakes. And the customer, they are buying your offer because it makes sense from their perspective and from their needs.

So that's what I mean. And the NPS score have improved. The other element that I want to say, in addition of that sales growth I'm just talking about, I can tell you that we've improved our price index in every single market. Not only in Castorama France, we are going to come back to that, where we had an issue when we started, but everywhere we go.

And as a result of that offer work and the price, we have improved our NPS, net promoting score, in every market. We measure it now from April 2018. We have the same methodology. Again, this is part of building the engine. We are looking at it in the same way with the same tools. We have the same way of measuring NPS across market and we started to measure it in April 2008 and I can tell you that from April 2008, we are at Kingfisher level.

I'm not meaning that this measure is relevant because you need to look at every market and we've progressed in every market. But if you do a conglomerate of that, we were 43 in April at Kingfisher level, and in January 2019, we are 64, which means that the customer are buying into the strategy.

And finally, one of the big question has always been about our ability to engage our colleagues. Rightly, you ask me very often a question about this, and you were right, through a big transformation, a big and long transformation.

And again, I think I'm very pleased to say that we have an engagement core that is largely above the average of retailers and really stable for transformation. Again, same way of measuring it: We're measuring it on the 80,000 colleagues, so it's not few bits and pieces everywhere. We have the same way, and we measure it 3x since we started. And this rate is stable.

So let me bring probably a slightly different perspective on how you can measure the success of the strategies, the fact that the strategy is working. One of the fact that I thought might be relevant is a comparison of our performance margin with our peers. And the slide shows that our transformation, of course, especially the work we've done on unification has helped us to perform better or in line and broadly maintain our margin even before the end of the plan. We're not finished.

I shared this slide for the first time at the half year guidance, you remember well. And what I said at that time, which is still relevant, is we are seeing the transformation benefit coming through. Offer digital operations efficiency in the way that I described in my opening statement.

However, and again, we knew it. We have those benefits are have eroded that data [indiscernible], and they are in line with the plan. While other, price investment, clearance and offer supply and digital organization, we implemented a lot of that. We build on [indiscernible] for capacity, and we are not [indiscernible].

On top of this, we have to take negative external factors. As I said, they are – they have been more negative than we're expecting if we are completely honest and as well internal factors. Some of them we were expecting. We knew that we would have some transformation disruption and some that were more important, especially the Castorama underperformance [indiscernible].

So I'm now going to focus – and all the businesses is focused on internal factor, guys, about the things we can do something about. And let's – this year, to mitigate those external factors and to reduce them, we have four clear priorities, the first one being addressing underperforming part of the business.

I'm going to talk about three things in that part, of course, about Castorama France and how we actually implement our plan and the start of delivery of it; the fact that we will continue to have an active management of our property estate as we always did; and the fact that we will be focusing on market where we have or can reach a market-leading position.

The second clear objective, priority is to extend the rollout of Screwfix stores in the UK and to enter new market. The third is going to be complete rebuilding of the engine, I've been talking about since I started; and of course, the fourth being is to make our innovations more visible to customers, which is the first time we will be doing this.

So let me first cover Castorama France. First, I think – as Karen said, it's important to remind you that we don't have this going forward. Brico Dépôt has gained market share, and its sales and gross margin has improved with clear benefit from the Kingfisher transformation. The Castorama performance, of course, has been for quite a long time disappointing.

What is important for me to share with you is that the diagnostic has already been done. There is no new news, guys. There is no new programs. We stick to what we've done, and it's still relevant. The solution has already been – has been identified, and I'll share the solution with you at half year. We are not changing the solutions either. We are just implementing and executing them.

And let me now focus on the progress we've made and share with you few indicators that demonstrate that we are making progress.

So the first one being price index. You know that the bigger – the pricing issue was one of the biggest one that we had in that – in Castorama France. And we've implemented and I told you last year the EDLP strategy. And on back of that EDLP implementation and all the work we've been doing, we've moved the price index from [indiscernible] when we started, if you remember to 101, right? So we're nearly there. We're not there, but we're nearly there.

Digital was the biggest single program as well, and we have addressed it. We put the next-gen platform into Castorama France. We improved the website. Actually again, we are not where we need to be, but the Castorama website traffic has doubled between 2017 and 2018, and the conversion rate, which is still too low, but has gone up by 50%. So this is good progress.

There was a independent survey, which we haven't ordered in, October 2018. And we were the second preferred website in France, of course after Leroy Merlin, but in terms of home improvement, which I think is a massive improvement as well.

We've taken the decision as well to put more means in terms of marketing and supporting, of course, the new unique and unified offer, but as well as the easy campaigns. So we've launched – we have been more visible in Castorama with Castorama brands in TV, in press, everywhere that we've been for quite a long time.

And finally, the Castorama Net Promoter Score has improved by 10 points since July. So these are all the action we've been taking toward the customer. At the same time, we've taken as well efficiency measures, and we've reduced our FTE in Castorama by 5%. We are considering, as you've seen this morning, the closure of nines underperforming Castorama store over the next two years.

What all that is starting to pay. The first month of the year has been positive in Castorama. I'm not yet doing your trending update, but I think it's important for me to share. Footfall has been growing for the first time in a long time and as you say in English," One fall doesn't make the summer." But this is a good start of the year.

We have said that we would address whole areas of underperformance, and we know that we have some stores that are underperforming. And we've demonstrated, as it's shown on this slide, an active management of our property portfolio everywhere. This focus continues, and we announced today that we are considering closing 15 underperforming store across the business over the next two years, nine being Castorama ones.

Again, I'm going to go quick on this, but I think we did announcement at Q3 that we would be exiting Russia and Iberia in order to really focus on those market where we are already or can be leading. So likely, processes are ongoing. And I have already outlined to you the decision to close nine Screwfix stores in Germany and really concentrating on our online presence. Karen has really covered that part in her presentation. So that's for the first priority.

The second priority is about Screwfix. Screwfix has been a star performer in our business over the past five years. They deliver a CAGR of almost 20% of sales, 15% of customers with 13% growth in terms of the number of stores, so very healthy, profitable business.

At the end of this year, Screwfix will add 627 stores. It's near the double than what it was five years ago. And today, we are setting out exciting plans to be on this growth, both in UK and new markets.

In the UK, we will continue to strengthen our customer proposition when it comes – in growing with the customer while also expanding our full rollout target to 800 stores. It was previously 700.

In the Republic of Ireland, where Screwfix has already established a strong online business for four years, we will open a number of physical stores to support further growth, and this is starting now. We've learned from Ireland. That was a really interesting experience, and this is why we've decided that we will do the same in Poland and France. Clearly, these are both markets where we have existing scale, infrastructure, index market knowledge and competencies.

The first priority for this year is to complete the building of the engine. I said we are nearly there, but we're not there yet – fully not there yet. So what are we going to do? There are a few actions that we will be taking this year. After that this engine will be complete. The first one being unification. I told you we were at 50%. We will complete 70% by the end of next year.

On the digital front, aside from completing the very final stages of the IT platform, we will be launching our new digital common platform, which is going to enable our digital capability in Brico Dépôt France, Castorama Poland and Romania. And finally, we will continue to implement our shared service center capability across geographies.

So the last point for this year, the fourth and last point is probably the most exciting one, guys. And it's probably the biggest trend in this year is that we are going to show the customer what we planned. Again, this is the time we can start to do this. We are going to use the engine that we've built to deliver benefits to our customers. We will have a lot of example of using the engine for the benefit of the – and I'm going to share a few with you.

First of all, thanks to the engine, we are now ready for the first time ever to create big, global launches to share our new offer with our customer. Karen say we will do four. I'm not going to tell you what are the four, because this is very competition sensitive. I don't want to give them everything we are going to do this year, but we are doing.

So we are going to do multicountry, multisector launches supported by the launch of our new global product own brand, which is going to call GoodHome, which we'll refer throughout the day. You can see here the paint example is on the B&Q shelves already. We start to implement that everywhere, but this is going to be something very big and significant.

We are going to support that global with marketing campaign. And as an example, you see here the three catalogs: the Polish one, the French one and the UK one, and we will have the Romanian one as well. Normally, the way we would have demand without that engine is that you would have four different catalogs with four different sets of photography and everything.

What we've done is because the range is the same, the look and feel of the brand is the same, we have one, and we have, of course the major GFNR tender on the paper. And we've done that one set of photography. And that's how we will improve over time the quality because you put less money to do more things with better quality. But again, this is a very concrete example guys, on using this engine I've been talking about.

This year, we will – through those launch as well, we will improving the visibility for our customer as we continue with the unification of the range and as we are launching them in line with our EDLP strategy. Every new category, every new big launch will be fully EDLP.

Along with these new ranges, we will be implementing new digital tools to support the customer in their home improvement project. For example, we are launching the [apt on my bathroom] in the B&Q and in France already to help them plan to the – for their project platform.

And finally, and it's really important as well, is that we are now able to trend fully globally. This is a part of the engine. We haven't talked a lot about it. But we have now one Home Improvement Academy, and we are going to send this year 3,000 colleagues to that Home Improvement Academy to have better-equipped colleagues about their knowledge of the range and their understanding of the customer needs and the customer projects. So here are a few examples of these new launches. But of course, you will discover much more of this on the 15 or 14, 15 of May.

So this is – I'm coming to the end of this presentation. As you've just seen, we've achieved a critical mass of transformation over the past three years. This year, we will be finishing the building of the engine as well as focusing on those four priorities that I've just described.

From next year, we will enter into an excess of the transformation. Of course, we will continue to drive profit from digital and operational efficiency. But we will also move to a more centric – customer-centric phase of the transformation. And that will cover, of course, the development of more unique ranges and the development of new formats.

I will update you on all those things on what we call the Kingfisher Innovation Day, whatever we call it, where we will showing you all those new things. And we will be on the 15 of May here in London.

And finally and based on everything I've just shared with you, I just wanted to say that I am fully confident that we are creating a stronger, sustainable and more profitable business.

I must probably finish before you question on a more personal note. I of course thank Andy his for work. I truly believe in our purpose. I think this is a way of making the work a little bit better. That has always where I've been from the start and I'm still there. I'm not declaring victory yet. That's not the point at all. I hope I confidently show that this transformation is happening and the strategy is working, but this is not about declaring victory. We are not done yet, but we've been doing what we say we will be doing.

And I think that's very important to me. I'm not leaving because the strategy is not breaking. On the contrary, every month, I'm seeing more evidence that it is working. This business will be a totally different one at the end of this year than it was five years ago. We have all those facts, all those numbers that I've demonstrated. It will be ready to face the future and be truly sustainable.

I've been in the company for 16 years, and you know I wouldn't have that conversation if I thought we were not in good terms. And I think it's now the right timing because of the – I say there is two phase in that transformation. The first phase is nearly finished. We are finishing it this year, and then we'll build on it.

As Andy said, I didn't want it for personal reason to commit to that second phase. But the thing is I've done my part, and I will still do my part until the day I will depart. It's very demanding. It has been a very demanding five years of my life. And to be fair with you, I've probably almost dedicated all my life over the last few years to this company.

Whatever has been written, [I’ve said] of the delivery or will be written today in the press, I just want to thank the 80,000 colleagues within Kingfisher. They've worked very hard. It hasn't been easy, but they have done something extraordinary, extraordinary. And they can be very proud of themselves, and they need to keep going.

Sad to say, as long as I'm here, I will be as demanding as ever. For the one that are in the room, they know that. Kingfisher will be the leading home improvement company. I'm 100% sure of that. That's one thing I'm sure about.

And still, I remain in that seat. I'll remain 100% everyday. I will be on the ground, visiting the operating company, working with obviously all the functions to deliver this year. Thank you. It's a very particular situation today, and I want to take the time to thank Karen as well even if it's on the end of the board, I'll delay.

I think it doesn't really work in English, but we get the idea about this. We've been almost a couple for four years in [indiscernible]. But of course, we're like a CEO and CFO needs to be: arguing sometimes, talking a lot, taking decisions together. But overall, caring a lot about the family, and the family is Kingfisher.

Karen has been instrumental to the success of this transformation. The tradition would like that I wish her good luck for her next adventure. But as I'm used to say, it's not about luck. It's about work and talent, and she definitely has got the work piece. I've never been – I've never seen anybody that is working so hard as well, but she has got the talent too. Thank you, Karen.

A - Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Now, questions.

Geoff Lowery

Yes. Geoff Lowery at Redburn. Two questions, please. Can you sort of compare and contrast Brico Dépôt and Castorama for us in terms of the way the new ranges have landed, how you've executed that, how you feel about their competitive positions now? It's just so striking to see such a big belter in topline between your two businesses.

And second one, a question for the Chairman. Given your comments about the board being 100% the existing strategy, what flexibility is there for the next CEO, he or she, to come in today, actually want to do things differently, you want to trade business differently? The equity markets not recognizing the value of Screwfix. Therefore, you need to change. What scope is there for evolution and strategy?

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

I probably should answer the first one. So I think the starting point in Castorama and Brico Dépôt are very different. The offer was different. You have the starting point – the number of category that were covering both business were not the same. The number of Q1 – as I said, just remember, Brico Dépôt store is 11,000 SKU today. Castorama is more 50,000. So the way the new offer is landing was different.

In Brico, we have had coverage of customer needs. And as well, the price positioning of Brico Dépôt were good at the beginning. So you had that flow of customer coming in because they knew what they were finding. And you know what, they start – they continue to come in, and they find more stuff, better quality because Brico has been always very well-regarding in term of price but less well-regarding in terms of quality.

So you know what, we have this strong customer coming in. Price was there, still as they were before, very good, very strong, affordability for customer. And quality was improving, and we were covering more needs. So hang on. This is great result. On the Castorama side, that was different.

With the unique and unified in the first instance, we do with unique. But we didn't unify. We didn't cover more customer needs. We do with Unique. Demand rate is performing very well in Castorama, as an example, the bathroom furniture thing because here, you cover, so I think the learning of those things.

And as well, in Castorama, even before we started, we knew we had the program and that we had – we didn't have the right traffic. We were losing share and all. And it takes time for people to understand that first, because the price index is the same, you move your pricing, but your price perception is moving afterwards. People need to take the time to realize that the price has increased.

At the same time when you decrease the price, if you sell the same number of product, of a SKU, you have to sell more. So you need time to cover this. So is what is happening in Castorama France. And this is why – first, you need to do the work before shouting to the customer. And we've only started to shout to customer that price of good and product has improved right now.

And I think that's why I share this NPS improvement score with you because I think that matters a lot. It doesn't trigger to sell right at the beginning, but it means that customers start to realize that Castorama is changing. And that's good news for the future.

Andrew Cosslett

Is this on? Hello? Just turning to the other question. I mean, CEOs always pricing flexibility, and that's to be understood. But I think what the board is very clear on it, and we've done a lot of work on this in the last few months for obvious reasons, there is clearly no doubt in – under any review that the logic that underpins the strategy for Kingfisher is clear.

And I think what we're seeing today and what we'll continue to see as we roll through this year is more evidence that buying as a group, working as a group in a coordinated and coherent way is the right thing for us to do. And the competitive advantage that Kingfisher has defined by its scale. You don't use that scale. You give it your primary competitive advantage and you became an [indiscernible]. That's what underpins this.

Based on the insight of customers, they will tolerate and accept happily, that's a product at the right price across our geographies and one – what we're saying today demonstrates that. The component parts of our business change, as you've seen, we've made exit announcements over the last few months where we don't feel we can build scale and contribute to the group in a winning way that will also be under review.

But for my money, the Chief Executive who comes in will come into a strategy that's clear. We will clarify more parts of that strategy later in the year when we've already talked about it then because we have other things we would like to share with you, which demonstrate this strategy in action.

So the CEO will be moving in, whoever that is and whenever they arrive, into a business that's starting to really start to move as we go through this year. And accepting that and understanding that and buying into it I think will be important part of what we're looking for. We're looking for a great executive who can follow Véro, buy into the vision and take the team through.

I'm sure there'll be some changes around various elements of it. I'm sure there'll be further reviews of the different parts of the business, but the underlying logic that supports the strategy is very clear. I think it's highly compelling. It's one the board, under significant examination, recently has reinforced and it [indiscernible].

Richard Chamberlain

Thank you. Good morning. Richard Chamberlain, RBC. Also a question about the store closures, please. What criteria are you using to determine which stores are closing? I think you said 15, of which nine are in France. And maybe linked to that, Véro, maybe you can just elaborate on Slide 33, where you say the strategy is to focus on markets where you have or can reach a market-leading position.

So I kind of get what you're doing in Russia, Spain and Screwfix Germany with the exit. But obviously, now in France, it looks like the market leader eventually has reached an unassailable market leading position. So where does that leave Castorama in terms of store footprint, an optimal store footprint? I mean, do you think nine is – it's really enough given Leroy Merlin is so far ahead now?

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Should you start with that one?

Karen Witts

Do you want me to start for the first part? Yes, okay.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Yes.

Karen Witts

So I actually don't think that it's very complicated terms of – Richard. I mean, this represents our view of what we'd call the tail the portfolio. Some of the stores are actually loss making stores, and they haven't been very well performing over the last – over recent years.

Some of them are not loss making, but they're giving us low returns. And we're actually taking advantage of some lease break, and we would rather not resign the lease on available returning stores when we could actually refocus our money into something else that could give us a higher return.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Okay. So I think on France – so since this challenge you're giving me about, marketing position in France. I don't think we're not thinking of France – putting Castorama on one side, Brico Dépôt on one side. We are talking about Kingfisher in France.

And I think with Kingfisher in France, with 222, if I am right, stores that we have in France, we can definitely compete with the [Rama]. That store, they are the market leader. But I think we are going to compete with the new and unique offer with the buying power that we have the scale of Kingfisher, we can compete with them.

With the digital new platform, that is the capability that we have been putting. We can definitely compete in this market, and this market is moving massively to digital as well. And we can take advantage of that. So we are going to fight.

Andrew Cosslett

[Indiscernible]

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

And in terms of the store...

Andrew Cosslett

[Indiscernible] Leroy Merlin in France.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Yes...

Andrew Cosslett

Across the two formats...

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Yes, yes. And this is why we've taken the decision when we started the journey to implement the same range across the two brands. That has been a conscious decision.

Karen Witts

We use our buying scale across the group, and we're putting the same offer in everywhere. That's actual a different strategy for Leroy Merlin.

Adam Cochrane

Adam Cochrane, Citi. First question on clearance, on gross margin guidance, would you be able to sort of discuss over the last few years how much in pound notes – you've given £25 million to £30 million for next year. How much was there in the last couple of years?

And as I look forward two years, should I be able to add all that back? Will that clearance reverse once you stop clearing, first of all? And in terms of the gross margin, you talked about the logistics costs in France in the year. Will that reverse next year? Is that something that's been fixed? Is an ongoing problem? Or you'll lease it first or repeat?

And then the sort of other one I was thinking about is you talked about Screwfix being online now in a couple of markets. What is the online proportion of sales of Screwfix in the UK? And is it a business that needs stores in the markets in order to be a material addition to your portfolio in France and Poland?

Karen Witts

Okay. A few questions, right. I'll start with the clearance and [indiscernible] and I have a theory about the fact that elevated levels of clearance are not part of our new business model. But as Véro kept emphasizing, we said this plan was back-end loaded. And one of the reasons it's back-end loaded is that you haven't finished implementing new ranges until you finished implementing new ranges.

And the only way to implement new ranges, unfortunately, is to take some clearance decisions on the old. And we do walk a fine tightrope in terms of deciding how we're going to clear because you're looking at a combination of customer experience and economics. And different categories further also have different clearance characteristics. Not actually going to give you the absolute numbers of clearance that are in our gross margin.

But I would say that over the last couple of years, they have been several times more than the clearance levels where when we first started. And so we will be looking to get through this journey and then move to a position that is so much more normalized. A retailer will always have clearance but at more normal levels.

Adam Cochrane

In the sort of £25 million to £30 million for this year, just to say we're going back to the prior three years guidance on the clearance, I don't want the absolute clearance. Just incremental [indiscernible] it's created by the implementation of the unified range. Have you given that guidance figure?

Karen Witts

Yes, we have. So actually – so we're saying £25 million to £30 million more clearance in FY 2019/2020. We said in 2018/2019, there was no incremental clearance. So that was the same as 2017/'18. And 2017/2018, the impact of clearance was I think about 40 basis points on the margin at that time, yes.

Logistics? Unfortunately, logistics inefficiencies are not going to fully reverse this year. All the teams are really, really focused on moving stock effectively through the system. But the logistics problems that we've got are primarily related to the issues that we're still working through in Castorama France. And whilst we do hope to make an improvement on the situation that we've got, I think it would be wrong of me to be promising that this will disappear this year.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Screwfix online? I think the percentage of Screwfix online is 27% [indiscernible] 27%. So I don't think we can say that there's any score. I have to say our [indiscernible]. And think what we've seen is the stores are growing at the same time that online is growing.

Just to give you a sort of context, I know from a retail perspective – and we go back to the more kind of retail environment exchange question. We need to move away that it's either online or stores. Amazon is, today, the retailer that has the most [indiscernible] in the world. Probably Walmart is ahead, but they are one of the big ones. And they're investing massively in the square meters.

So I think the battle for the future of retail is not online versus store. It's both, and this is why I think what we need to keep doing is really having that tight management about [indiscernible] what do you need to have to meet the customer expectation in the future? It is not about removing store totally.

And this is why, as well, on the 15 of May, we would be very happy to show you how we see the future of ours. And there will be stores. They will be different. They will probably be in different location. They will be in different markets, and they have to provide the different customer experience. But they are going to be there. And the leading retailer will – are going to have both. It is not random if Amazon, who is biggest retailer in the world are heavily investing in [indiscernible].

Adam Cochrane

Okay.

Anne Critchlow

Thanks. Anne Critchlow from SG. Going back to Screwfix Germany, were there any particular challenges in Germany that led to the closed stores? And then just going back to your comments on the online versus stores and online-only, how promising will that business be as an online-only business in Germany?

And then finally, concerning what you did in Germany, what does that mean for future entries into other countries with Screwfix? Is it now the case that it's a very limited expansion prospect for Screwfix? And then just one question please on online in France. What percentage of sales are online in France? And what proportion is click & collect at the moment?

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

So I'll try to do Screwfix, yes? All right, Karen?

Karen Witts

Yes.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

So I think the German market is a very particular market, and that's true for all retail. The most competitive market, of course, is the home improvement sector. But in any kind, food, retail, everything, the more challenging from a – it's very competitive from a price perspective.

So the thing we have to face is that you are in a very price-competitive environment. And that the same time, you don't have the buying scale. And why we didn't have the buying scale in Germany?

Because first, Screwfix Germany has been long before the ONE Kingfisher journey and even – and the thing is because Screwfix is a UK business and it's a lot of technical categories, you have norms that are very different in the UK than in the rest of Europe. So if the Screwfix business would have been a French business, we could have sold the same stuff in Germany and in France, which was not the case.

So we had to buy the offers in Germany just for Germany. So you are subscale. You don't have the right buying power. So the problem we had is a margin problem. And this is why we make up some losses. So to go to online, we will do online in Germany as we did in Ireland. And I think we are really building on the success of Ireland.

So this will be driven from here in the first time when will be launching, and then we'll see. But – and we will deliver from the UK so you maximize the efficiency, your supply chain efficiencies and all the rest of it. To go on France and Poland, the situation will be very different from Germany.

We know those markets very well. We have a presence there. We are still there. We understand the customer dynamic. We've got infrastructure already, and we are going to use all of the infrastructure, first, on topline because I think this is a good way as well to think about the expansion in the new – you establish your brand. You establish your presence with online, and then you go to open stores. You don't do the other [Rama]. And this is what we are going to do.

Karen Witts

And just to say that despite the fact that Germany is small and despite the fact we've made the decision to close the stores, actually, one of the things that we were really encouraged about was the speed of e-commerce penetration into that business, which brings me to your second question, which is the online percentage in France: very, very low, still only about 1%.

But that's actually not a surprise to us, because to get the right level of e-commerce capability, we have to have fully implement our IT platform and then move to what we're calling a next-generation e-commerce platform. We're still quite early days in France on that, and we've still got some work that we need to do on the digital offers to the customer in France.

So click & collect is still quite small in France as well, because unlike in B&Q, we're still working to get to real-time stockpile updating. And actually, that is the thing that's really given the momentum behind the click & collect growth in B&Q where we've now got one other click & collect that we'll get there in France.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

And then the – what we call the new digital platform is going to be implemented in Brico Dépôt France now. It hasn't been implemented yet. It has been in Casto, but not in Brico Dépôt yet. That's part of the plan for this year.

Tushar Jain

Yes. This is Tushar from Goldman Sachs. I have two questions. One is on the unique and unified ranges growth. It did look it slowed in second half. It was growing 2% in the first half versus 1.3%. Is there anything you guys can do in terms of accelerating that growth again of unique, unified ranges? And the second is on the CapEx. What kind of CapEx we should expect once the transformation is done?

Karen Witts

Okay. So first one, the growth. We saw some very high levels of growth in the first half of the year because we were looking at very new range of implementations, so you've got some of those things anniversarying. But if you go back to the slide that actually shows growth, then I think we would be quite happy if we get a 5% like-for-like growth [indiscernible] of what we've been seeing.

In terms of the CapEx, £375 million, there is still about [£100 million] [indiscernible] in there of what we would call our transformation CapEx. So particularly in FY 2019/2020, we've got CapEx in there that is associated with further development of our digital capabilities.

So we're investing in fulfillment and also the characteristics just from the rage changes that we'll be doing this year means that the costs are actually more skewed towards meeting CapEx than some of the other implementation costs. So that's the kind of thing that I would say well, when it's finished, it's finished. I'm not really going to comment on the rest of the CapEx.

Unidentified Analyst

It's [Tom Norton,] Numis. Three questions, if it's okay. First of all, then you made reference to a certain leaseback within – I was wondering if you can kind of update to remind on what you're doing there? Secondly, you expect to have head count reductions in [indiscernible] I think Castorama?

Can you just give a sense of where that head count's been taken out from within those businesses? And finally, with Screwfix [indiscernible] store target, should we still be expecting [150] towards the year, going down at a similar rate until we reach that [indiscernible] number?

Karen Witts

Okay. I'll start off first with the sale and leaseback. The sale and leaseback is just one of the things that we do when we're reviewing the overall property portfolio. So yes, just to put it into context, it's not material in the overall scheme of our property. And it's quite similar, although it's in fact, just an activity to the fact that over the last three to five years, we've sold £150 million of non-operational estate we've brought back.

We've bought back some freehold in stores. We were very sure that we wanted to stay there for absolutely a long time. And what the sale leaseback is about is actually about creating a little bit more flexibility. I mean, it's very, very small scale.

But on the stores that we are looking to sell and lease back, we feel that actually, it's sort of a good time to crystallize some value and actually get into leases that are not going to be too long. These are stores that are okay stores. They're not in the tail, so they don't need to be closed.

So – and we believe that we'll be phasing in there for the next few years. But actually, if we can get the right lengths of lease and take some money out, that feels like the right thing to do. That sales and lease back head count reduction, 5% head count reduction in Castorama, about 5% head count reduction in B&Q. It is a mix of store and head office headcount.

And for instance, in the head offices, for both of those operating companies, it does include the roles where the work has been taken to our shared service center in Poland. And Screwfix, 50 per year, yes, I mean, I think that's a reasonable number still to be rolling out. And then of course, as we go into Ireland, we'll open some stores [indiscernible].

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Challenge the team to [indiscernible]...

Karen Witts

We've got to get the right…

Véronique Laury-Deroubaixs

We've got to [indiscernible] you need to find the properties. I think that's one of the thing as well, even to us.

Unidentified Analyst

It's [indiscernible] from Exane BNP Paribas. Your £800 million original target for total transformation costs, you said today, you're not guiding on that. Could you talk about – or you're not going to spend all of that £800 million. Could you talk about the sort of swing factors in year five, which will determine whether the final £200 million get spent or not, please?

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

I said slightly lower.

Karen Witts

Yes. I think this is just reassurance that it's not going to go above the £ 800 million, which is where we've had people commenting on, "Is it ever going to end?" And actually, absolutely, it's going to end. We've got our plans in place. It's a little bit below. I wouldn't be looking to dramatically cut that. And how have we managed to get a bit below?

Well, we are quite rigorous when it comes to this kind of expenditure or other kind of expenditures. And indeed, in some of the areas there, we've actually been able to apply sort of GNFR principles. So we've been able to take out a little bit of CapEx by actually optimizing and utilizing our scale across the group.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Our engine.

Karen Witts

Our engine, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just the mix between CapEx and the P&L in the final year, did that change the original guidance you gave?

Karen Witts

So in September, I said there was likely to be a bit of rebalancing. And that was recognizing that if you just actually looked at previous guidance we've given, we would have had only about £20 million, I think, in this transformation P&L. And we do recognize that we need a bit more.

But overall what we said was the important thing was £800 million of cash costs, and that's still the same. And this is really just thinking carefully about, as I said, the ranges that we're going to implement this year and what need to be – what needs to go through the P&L type activity, which is typically the remerchandising, et cetera; and what comes through CapEx.

And we will have some further restructuring activity, which we can't talk about right now, which means that we've still got some exceptional item in there, the exceptional items, generally being the people cost of change.

Andrew Cosslett

Two more questions, folks.

Andrew Hughes

Thanks. Andy Hughes from UBS. A couple of questions. The first one was on your Slide 17, just on the benefit of unified ranges. I mean, the message I think seems to be from that, that you are getting the benefit that you thought you would get. But maybe it takes a couple of years longer. Should we assume that getting the £350 million over five years is really £350 million over seven and that you will get there, but it's just stretched?

Karen Witts

I think the answer, Andy, is that the benefits are coming through, so the strategy is working. And so despite upfront, the strategy is working. And we don't think that – because we don't actually run the business on the £500 million under BAU, we'll continue to work through those same elements of strategy as we've always described and make sure that we get the benefit in as fast a way as we can.

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

The benefits are in line with the plan we worked in the beginning. They are in line, absolutely in line.

Andrew Hughes

Amount and timing?

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Yes.

Andrew Hughes

Right. So you've got a lot to catch up on in…

Véronique Laury-Deroubaix

Roughly, they are in line with what we planned. The offer thing that we've been talking about is that you're not done until you're not done. I think the explanation that we've given, it's like if you are in illness, the doctor told you, it will get 12 months to be well, and after six months, you want to be well. So you have to wait until the end.

Andrew Hughes

Okay. And just to follow-up on the transformation cost. Is this going to be the last year, FY 2020, the last year for P&L transformation cost?

Karen Witts

There's a little bit of CapEx. If you actually just work out some – there's probably a little bit of CapEx that we'll see in the year after. But we should be broadly finished with the P&L cost. I will just go back to the fact that we will not spend as much as £800 million in total.

Andrew Hughes

Yes. But in terms of what's within the P&L, it was £120 million in FY 2019.

Karen Witts

We're going down to £60 million to £80 million.

Andrew Hughes

£60 million to £80 million.

Karen Witts

Yes.

Andrew Hughes

For this year and then pretty much nothing for…

Karen Witts

And if you actually think about the profile of offer, we've exited this year with 50% of the offer unified. If you can imagine that we'll exit next year with 70%-ish. So that doesn't leave us an awful lot left with the work on…

Andrew Hughes

Okay. Thanks.

Andrew Cosslett

Sorry, just to clarify the point [indiscernible] benefit.

Karen Witts

Are in line.

Andrew Cosslett

[Indiscernible]

Geoffrey Ruddell

Hi. It's Geoff Ruddell, Morgan Stanley. Just one question, please. In the presentation you talked – also in the press release today, you talked about the property of having a value of £3.4 billion on a seven leaseback basis. And in your presentation, you alluded to the fact that different basis get different valuations. What would be the valuation of the property on a non-seven leaseback basis?

Karen Witts

It'll be less than £3.4 billion.

Geoffrey Ruddell

Does it mean – are we talking £2 billion or £3 billion? I mean I don't need the exact number. But how much less?

Karen Witts

I don't know how much that would be.

Geoffrey Ruddell

I mean, do you not get a value on that basis as well?

Karen Witts

It would be a few hundred million more than that. Yes.

Geoffrey Ruddell

Thank you.

Andrew Cosslett

Yes. All right. Thanks for coming, everyone. Much appreciated.